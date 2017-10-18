Update* Suspect Apprehended – BOLO Maryland Manhunt – Six People Shot, Three Killed – Suspect Radee Labeeb Prince “on the loose”…

UPDATE: 7:40pm EST “Suspect Apprehended“

BREAKING: Police say the suspect in a Maryland office park shooting where 3 people were killed has been apprehended. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 18, 2017

•Police in Maryland are looking for a man named Radee Labeeb Prince (37). •He shot 6 people. •Three are dead, three critical. •According to Heavy.Com: in February 2017, a peace order, equivalent to a restraining order, was requested against him in Harford County court. It was denied. According to the Baltimore Sun, a co-worker sought the peace order after “Prince had punched an employee in the face and returned and threatened employees.” •Prince has an extensive criminal record including weapons charges.

MARYLAND – A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot five people Wednesday morning inside his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three people. He now is believed to have shot a sixth person more than 50 miles away in Wilmington, Delaware. Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, shot five of his co-workers at a granite company about 25 miles northeast of Baltimore just before 9 a.m., the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Prince then drove to Wilmington, where he shot a man at a used car lot three times, NBC Philadelphia reports that authorities in Delaware said. The second shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. “The killer remains on the loose,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. (read more)

Authorities say gunman who shot 5 people at a Maryland office complex is also a suspect in a later shooting in Delaware. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 18, 2017

JUST IN: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Maryland business park; active search underway for suspect, police say. https://t.co/kLPLbMdwRA pic.twitter.com/PzffUgQhLZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2017

AP: Suspect in Maryland shooting identified as 37-year-old Radee Prince. May be driving in a black GMC Acadia. pic.twitter.com/jB6xucLJNz — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 18, 2017

Advertisements