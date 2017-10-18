Update* Suspect Apprehended – BOLO Maryland Manhunt – Six People Shot, Three Killed – Suspect Radee Labeeb Prince “on the loose”…

UPDATE: 7:40pm EST “Suspect Apprehended“
•Police in Maryland are looking for a man named Radee Labeeb Prince (37). •He shot 6 people. •Three are dead, three critical. •According to Heavy.Com: in February 2017, a peace order, equivalent to a restraining order, was requested against him in Harford County court. It was denied. According to the Baltimore Sun, a co-worker sought the peace order after “Prince had punched an employee in the face and returned and threatened employees.” •Prince has an extensive criminal record including weapons charges.
MARYLAND – A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot five people Wednesday morning inside his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three people. He now is believed to have shot a sixth person more than 50 miles away in Wilmington, Delaware.
Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, shot five of his co-workers at a granite company about 25 miles northeast of Baltimore just before 9 a.m., the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Prince then drove to Wilmington, where he shot a man at a used car lot three times, NBC Philadelphia reports that authorities in Delaware said. The second shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m.
“The killer remains on the loose,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. (read more)
Suspect just apprehended
Too bad he is alive and will be tried in a non-capital punishment state.
Heck, in Maryland, he’s liable to father children by judicial system and prison employees before he gets out. (this actually happened in Baltimore)
Georgia, will you look at the photo I posted upthread of Micha Johnson, tell me what you think if Radee Prince a good match?
“Labeeb”… must be a fan of the BBC…
Is this true? Not seeing apprehened anywhere else.
Why does he look like Micha Xavier Johnson, the Dallas shooter?
TY andi lee for the “Prince apprehended in Newark, DE”
will keep eyes open anyway
THX
Sundance confirmed it, Chris. Rest easy.
THX again, we can all rest a little easier !
I am so sick of these senseless killings. I am also sad this man is still alive and will be able to enjoy three hots and a cot for the remainder of his time on earth.
The Connecticut beer distributorship massacre in 2010…9 dead (including the perpetrator) very little coverage
https://patch.com/connecticut/manchester/police-report-details-chaotic-scene-at-hartford-distr3e6a389a44
A tragedy for sure. Strange, that he possessed compassion for two of his fellow employees.
Such a nice Irish name…
