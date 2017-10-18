*Update* Suspect Apprehended – BOLO Maryland Manhunt – Six People Shot, Three Killed – Suspect Radee Labeeb Prince “on the loose”…

  UPDATE: 7:40pm EST “Suspect Apprehended

•Police in Maryland are looking for a man named Radee Labeeb Prince (37). •He shot 6 people. •Three are dead, three critical. •According to Heavy.Com: in February 2017, a peace order, equivalent to a restraining order, was requested against him in Harford County court. It was denied. According to the Baltimore Sun, a co-worker sought the peace order after “Prince had punched an employee in the face and returned and threatened employees.” •Prince has an extensive criminal record including weapons charges.

MARYLAND – A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot five people Wednesday morning inside his workplace in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three people. He now is believed to have shot a sixth person more than 50 miles away in Wilmington, Delaware.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, shot five of his co-workers at a granite company about 25 miles northeast of Baltimore just before 9 a.m., the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Prince then drove to Wilmington, where he shot a man at a used car lot three times, NBC Philadelphia reports that authorities in Delaware said. The second shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m.

“The killer remains on the loose,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. (read more)

  2. andi lee says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Is this true? Not seeing apprehened anywhere else.

  3. Chris says:
    October 18, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    TY andi lee for the “Prince apprehended in Newark, DE”
    will keep eyes open anyway
    THX

  4. Abster says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I am so sick of these senseless killings. I am also sad this man is still alive and will be able to enjoy three hots and a cot for the remainder of his time on earth.

  5. youme says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The Connecticut beer distributorship massacre in 2010…9 dead (including the perpetrator) very little coverage
    https://patch.com/connecticut/manchester/police-report-details-chaotic-scene-at-hartford-distr3e6a389a44

  6. Mike Noe says:
    October 18, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Such a nice Irish name…

  7. Regina says:
    October 18, 2017 at 9:02 pm

