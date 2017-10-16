Judge Rules Against Defense – Democrat Senator Menendez Bribery and Corruption Trial Continues…

The federal bribery and corruption trial of Democrat Senator Bob Menendez will continue after a federal judge refused to support a defense motion for acquittal.

WASHINGTON – A federal judge ruled Monday that the case against Sen. Bob Menendez would move ahead after defense attorneys made the case for acquittal, reports NJ Advance Media.

Defense attorneys argued that the charges went against a recent Supreme Court decision that limited the scope of bribery charges in a federal court. They said the actions Mr. Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, and Mr. Melgen are accused of doing were not included in the scope as defined by the Court and should not be allowed in this case, according to the report.

The Supreme Court decision came from the case against former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell when his bribery conviction was overturned late last year.

Mr. Menendez and his friend Salomon Melgen, an ophthalmologist, were brought up on 18 criminal counts concerning payments Mr. Melgen allegedly made to Mr. Menendez in exchange for political favors. One specific instance included a Medicare billing issue in which Mr. Menendez intervened. (read more)

 

15 Responses to Judge Rules Against Defense – Democrat Senator Menendez Bribery and Corruption Trial Continues…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Whoops. Look like they accidentally got a REAL Federal judge rather than a Clintoon/Obama fixer.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Howie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    They always do. The motion is good practice by a defense lawyer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. tax2much says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I would love to comment, but I’m too overcome with grief over Hillary’s broken toe.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. MfM says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    He doesn’t seem to be taking this very seriously, I wonder if he thinks the fix is already in?

    In the middle of this trial he made time to make a quick trip to Puerto Rico so that he could bash Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Time is make a plea Sen. Melendez. No the DNC will protect you. This is Obama payback. You owe them nothing; take the deal now so Gov. Christie appoints the next Senator. After Christmas, any deal will be significantly worse!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Dead man walking Thad Cochran needs to step down. NOW. He’s a farce.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    No, the DNC will protect you???

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sandra-VA says:
    October 16, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I knew they would try that defense! But they are trying to compare apples to oranges and I am very happy that the Judge saw through that ploy. There is too much evidence, too much witness testimony to prove he did pay for play, which is criminal.

    He will be going down.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • LBB says:
      October 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Menendez team surely counted on that defense. They all seemed much too calm and confident throughout this process.

      Please Lord, how grateful we will be to see this corrupt politician get what is due. Allow this to be evidence to all others who follow in those unlawful footsteps.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      October 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Sometimes a feather can cause an avalanche. I hope it is true regarding the entire progressive movement.

      Like

      Reply

