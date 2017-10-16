Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion and Misbehavior Before the Enemy…

It should not be forgotten that President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice previously stated that Bergdahl: “served his country with honor and distinction.” Now today:
ABC – Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.
Bergdahl, 31, was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014. A judge said Bergdhal’s maximum possible punishment would be life in prison, but he has not been sentenced yet. (read more)
Flashback 2014:
.
Advertisements
Have him and the Fort Hood shooter in front of a firing squad.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Go ahead and put his intolerable den mother Susan Rice with him since she also served with the same “honor and distinction.”
LikeLiked by 12 people
This paragraph tells me that Susan Rice, Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪, Bergdahl’s father and anyone else involved in this bastards exchange should all be hanged for the world 🌎 to see!
From the article linked above:
Six soldiers’ deaths have been tied, either directly or indirectly, to the search for Bergdahl during his disappearance in Afghanistan, former unit members alleged.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There aren’t strong enough words to describe these traitors.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cold Anger may not be enough!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will gladly donate the rope.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you flepore for saying that Obama and Rice should be right up there with Bergdahl.
This has really gone on just too long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twice, just to be sure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Firing squad? Can’t do that. Shooting a traitor might offend some snowflake.
Which brings up another question. Why do we accept people from other countries to live here and then worry about offending them by flying Old Glory?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right because the death penalty is what he truly deserves.
LikeLike
Firing squad, hanging or electrocuted as the Rosenbergs.
LikeLike
Good ideas all around WVPatriot.
Our country is far and away too easy on it’s Traitors.
No wonder we have so many running around now days.
I like the idea of hanging.
Although a firing squad made up of members from his former unit would be real justice.
LikeLike
President Trump, once again, doing every single thing he said he was going to do. He didn’t specifically say this, but he made it clear what his opinion of this guy was and here we are seeing the guy finally get punished for what he did on President Trump’s watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope that Soros, Hildebeast, BillyBob, Obama, Loretta Lynch, Comey, Chuckie Schumer, Nasty Pelosi & Hairy Reid are next in line to be prosecuted. They all deserve it for what they have done to America!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please do not forget to add Senator John McCain (R-AZ) to the list of people to be prosecuted 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you read about this today? What could possibly be the explanation for bestowing the award! The info is from Fox 10 Phoenix.
The National Constitution Center announced it will award the 29th annual Liberty Medal to U.S. Senator John McCain for his lifetime of sacrifice and service on October 16 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.
Ceremony Participants…
John McCain
From a family of military heroes, John McCain began his service in the United States Navy in 1958 after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy. In 1986, he was elected to the U.S. Senate representing Arizona. He has served in the Senate ever since.
Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
As the 47th Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden provided leadership on important issues facing the nation and represented our country abroad traveling over 1.2 million miles to more than 50 countries.
Howard Schultz
Howard Schultz built Starbucks Coffee Company into one of the world’s most recognized and respected businesses. The Schultz Family Foundation has donated over $30 million to help America’s veterans overcome the challenges of returning to civilian life and maximize their skills for America’s businesses and communities.
Amy Gutmann
Dr. Amy Gutmann, is President and Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science in the School of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Communication in the Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania.
Jeffrey Rosen
Jeffrey Rosen is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Constitution Center, the only institution in America chartered by Congress “to disseminate information about the United States Constitution on a nonpartisan basis.”
LikeLike
What obunghole did was unconscionable.
*SPIT*
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bergdahl is a traitor but, that ferret faced little weasel is far worse than Bergdahl. The damage that one inflicted on this country was incomparable. And then to have the flying monkey (think Oz here) of a hack espousing Bergdahl’s supposed virtues is enough to make any patriot vomit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You have to wonder what country Susan Rice was referring to. It sure wasn’t this one.
I pray everyday for justice and my time in this world is running short. All I ask before I go is to see some justice for all the evil deeds perpetrated on this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear that Wiki Assange will be releasing Obama’s sealed school records this week. School, meaning University of Hawaii and Harvard. Should be interesting. Anything to bring down his ego is fine with me.
LikeLike
Include Occidental College in Los Angeles.
LikeLike
His university records from Columbia are what I really want to see.
LikeLike
Obama did not attend UH.
LikeLike
Hallelujah, Hallelujah…God Bless America!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The sentence will be interesting.
LikeLike
They should let his squad and those that went looking for him decide and carry out his fate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about the six that had to die searching for this POS! Hopefully before our Lord castes his ass to Hell, those men can tell him how they feel!
Six soldiers’ deaths have been tied, either directly or indirectly, to the search for Bergdahl during his disappearance in Afghanistan, former unit members alleged
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is evidence that the traitor shared US tactics and techniques with the Taliban while he was behind enemy lines conspiring against coalition troops . . .
LikeLike
A la Jane Fonda… traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we get the JAG prosecutors to retry the Jessica Chambers case?
LikeLike
Wonder if Krauthammer still thinks it was a good deal?
LikeLike
Jeesh, that is unbelievable.
I think Charles has some misfiring synapses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BO looks like the five traded, add beard and they could be brothers. BO is a militant in a suit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of the lowest of the low points of Obama in office but very symbolic of how he tried (and is still trying) to destroy the USA. Obama not only did the 5 for 1 trade, but several of our soldiers were killed looking for the deserter. Hope that somehow gets figured into B’dahl sentence for his crimes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thought it was the low point of his presidency when he allowed Daddy Bergdahl preach Muslim nonsense from the White House lawn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too!
LikeLike
Getouttahea, there were SO many low points of his presidency, but that definitely was one of the worst. I still shudder with horror at the mere thought of him as president. My belief that only President Trump could return our country to its greatness gets stronger with each passing day. I see God’s hand guiding him as he leads us out of this mess. God is good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet more Obama shame — apparently it’s a never-ending source…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why has he not been court-martialed and executed?
Serious question- his willful dereliction of duty led to several lives lost, perhaps millions of dollars wasted, and country compromised.
Why is he still breathing air, and not dirt?
I don’t understand the process here…
LikeLike
It’s called the legal process. You get tried. If found guilty (or if the defendant pleads guilty) they get sentenced. Or as Judge Roy Bean was reputed to say, “Stick around folks. We’re going to have a hang’n right after we give this man a fair trial.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except he pled guilty, then claimed he was innocent. I don’t think you get to do that.
LikeLike
Didn’t he or his family also receive a monetary compensation once he returned?
I’m still disgusted his family was honored in the White House after this entire debacle
by our former president. (don’t even want to write his name)
LikeLiked by 5 people
-He received automated promotions during his “captivity”: to specialist, and then to sergeant.
-The Army stated that it would defer the issue of service medals (Purple Heart, POW) until his court-martial was processed.
-He was owed some $300,000 in back pay, but that appears to have conditional on the outcome of his court-martial.
LikeLike
Can they reject his guilty plea and force him to stand trial? How does he plead guilty, then say he only did so because he couldn’t get a fair trial because Trump? Go ahead with the trial, bring all the evidence out in the open for all to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guilty is Guilty he can say what ever lie that lets him sleep better at Leavenworth.
LikeLike
Just a note-the ABC link makes reference to a Bergdahl docket link which contains case items for the public.
When I clicked on the court martial link I got this message with red flag icon.
“Your connection is not private
Attackers might be trying to steal your information from http://www.foia.army.mil (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more
NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately the politically correct Army that Obama created will give him a light sentence.
LikeLike
I hope not.
What he did is insult and disgrace every person who has every served, ever had a family member serve, and every man, woman and child in America.
He’s a traitor and a despicable American.
I pray they max him out on his sentence with NO possiblity of any type of parole or commuted sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many patriots died trying to “rescue” this putz?
How many innocents have died as a result of obama’s “gimme” to the bad guys? Effin’ traitor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope our President shows the bodies of the 5 Gitmo prisoners that were released killed for Barry and the world to see! You know that our President wants them dead 💀 because they had to be damn important to let go. Barry wouldn’t of wanted it any other way!
LikeLike
I love that movie poster “Trading Private Bergdahl. Treepers please help make that movie popular.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if they will give the SOB a prayer mat in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama has the same cold, dead eyes of all 5 of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t remember who it was on tv yesterday or today, I think it might of been Col. Tony Shaffer
said the 5 GTMO terrorists were still in Quatar? and that Trump should bring them back here and put them back in GTMO – I 100% agree with that.. totally undo the Obama Legacy and make the left own it.
LikeLike
So…what happened to the bad hombres we traded to get The Coward returned?
Last thing I remember was that they would be housed in Qatar?
Smh
LikeLike
As a person who had loved ones in the Middle East during these conflicts I have a particular loathing of Bergdahl. His actions cost lives and immeasurable pain and suffering.
Obama and Rice’s behavior regarding this whole issue is treasonous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The misbehavior before the enemy plea is the icing on the cake.
Not is he only a coward and a deserter…but he is also a self admitted traitor.
I wish I could go back in time to a few old message boards where lefties were lecturing me on respect for the military…essentially demanding that I not question Bergdhal’s hero status…lecturing me while my son was serving in the USMC.
The only military members progs like are traitors and elitist purple heart winning America haters (aka The Ketchup King). lol
LikeLike
Please take that picture down of Obama and the five Taliban, that U.S.A. Flag Pin in that photo is a desecration to the Flag! Obama was not and never a loyal citizen of the USA.
LikeLike
Shoulda left em to rot
LikeLike