Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion and Misbehavior Before the Enemy…

It should not be forgotten that President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice previously stated that Bergdahl: “served his country with honor and distinction.” Now today:

ABC – Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.

Bergdahl, 31, was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014. A judge said Bergdhal’s maximum possible punishment would be life in prison, but he has not been sentenced yet. (read more)