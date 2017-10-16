Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion and Misbehavior Before the Enemy…

It should not be forgotten that President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice previously stated that Bergdahl: “served his country with honor and distinction.”  Now today:

ABC – Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.

Bergdahl, 31, was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.  A judge said Bergdhal’s maximum possible punishment would be life in prison, but he has not been sentenced yet. (read more)

Flashback 2014:

59 Responses to Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion and Misbehavior Before the Enemy…

  1. waltherppk says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Have him and the Fort Hood shooter in front of a firing squad.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. treehouseron says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    President Trump, once again, doing every single thing he said he was going to do. He didn’t specifically say this, but he made it clear what his opinion of this guy was and here we are seeing the guy finally get punished for what he did on President Trump’s watch.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 1american1st says:
      October 17, 2017 at 12:10 am

      I hope that Soros, Hildebeast, BillyBob, Obama, Loretta Lynch, Comey, Chuckie Schumer, Nasty Pelosi & Hairy Reid are next in line to be prosecuted. They all deserve it for what they have done to America!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • lumoc1 says:
        October 17, 2017 at 12:26 am

        Please do not forget to add Senator John McCain (R-AZ) to the list of people to be prosecuted 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Lucille says:
          October 17, 2017 at 12:36 am

          Did you read about this today? What could possibly be the explanation for bestowing the award! The info is from Fox 10 Phoenix.

          The National Constitution Center announced it will award the 29th annual Liberty Medal to U.S. Senator John McCain for his lifetime of sacrifice and service on October 16 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.

          Ceremony Participants…

          John McCain
          From a family of military heroes, John McCain began his service in the United States Navy in 1958 after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy. In 1986, he was elected to the U.S. Senate representing Arizona. He has served in the Senate ever since.

          Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
          As the 47th Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden provided leadership on important issues facing the nation and represented our country abroad traveling over 1.2 million miles to more than 50 countries.

          Howard Schultz
          Howard Schultz built Starbucks Coffee Company into one of the world’s most recognized and respected businesses. The Schultz Family Foundation has donated over $30 million to help America’s veterans overcome the challenges of returning to civilian life and maximize their skills for America’s businesses and communities.

          Amy Gutmann
          Dr. Amy Gutmann, is President and Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Political Science in the School of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Communication in the Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania.

          Jeffrey Rosen
          Jeffrey Rosen is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Constitution Center, the only institution in America chartered by Congress “to disseminate information about the United States Constitution on a nonpartisan basis.”

          Like

          Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    What obunghole did was unconscionable.

    *SPIT*

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Ghostrider says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Hallelujah, Hallelujah…God Bless America!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. positron1352 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    The sentence will be interesting.

    Like

    Reply
  6. RedBallExpress says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Wonder if Krauthammer still thinks it was a good deal?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Charlie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    BO looks like the five traded, add beard and they could be brothers. BO is a militant in a suit.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. neilmdunn says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    One of the lowest of the low points of Obama in office but very symbolic of how he tried (and is still trying) to destroy the USA. Obama not only did the 5 for 1 trade, but several of our soldiers were killed looking for the deserter. Hope that somehow gets figured into B’dahl sentence for his crimes.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. C. Lowell says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Yet more Obama shame — apparently it’s a never-ending source…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. BreyerConstruct says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Why has he not been court-martialed and executed?

    Serious question- his willful dereliction of duty led to several lives lost, perhaps millions of dollars wasted, and country compromised.

    Why is he still breathing air, and not dirt?
    I don’t understand the process here…

    Like

    Reply
    • way2opinionated says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      It’s called the legal process. You get tried. If found guilty (or if the defendant pleads guilty) they get sentenced. Or as Judge Roy Bean was reputed to say, “Stick around folks. We’re going to have a hang’n right after we give this man a fair trial.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. FoxyGranny says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Didn’t he or his family also receive a monetary compensation once he returned?
    I’m still disgusted his family was honored in the White House after this entire debacle
    by our former president. (don’t even want to write his name)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • keeler says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      -He received automated promotions during his “captivity”: to specialist, and then to sergeant.

      -The Army stated that it would defer the issue of service medals (Purple Heart, POW) until his court-martial was processed.

      -He was owed some $300,000 in back pay, but that appears to have conditional on the outcome of his court-martial.

      Like

      Reply
  12. joeknuckles says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Can they reject his guilty plea and force him to stand trial? How does he plead guilty, then say he only did so because he couldn’t get a fair trial because Trump? Go ahead with the trial, bring all the evidence out in the open for all to see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. LBB says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Just a note-the ABC link makes reference to a Bergdahl docket link which contains case items for the public.
    When I clicked on the court martial link I got this message with red flag icon.

    “Your connection is not private

    Attackers might be trying to steal your information from http://www.foia.army.mil (for example, passwords, messages, or credit cards). Learn more
    NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Paco Loco says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Unfortunately the politically correct Army that Obama created will give him a light sentence.

    Like

    Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      I hope not.

      What he did is insult and disgrace every person who has every served, ever had a family member serve, and every man, woman and child in America.

      He’s a traitor and a despicable American.
      I pray they max him out on his sentence with NO possiblity of any type of parole or commuted sentence.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Harlan says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    How many patriots died trying to “rescue” this putz?

    How many innocents have died as a result of obama’s “gimme” to the bad guys? Effin’ traitor.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    I hope our President shows the bodies of the 5 Gitmo prisoners that were released killed for Barry and the world to see! You know that our President wants them dead 💀 because they had to be damn important to let go. Barry wouldn’t of wanted it any other way!

    Like

    Reply
  17. luke says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    I love that movie poster “Trading Private Bergdahl. Treepers please help make that movie popular.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. The Devilbat says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    I wonder if they will give the SOB a prayer mat in prison.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. areyoustillalive says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Obama has the same cold, dead eyes of all 5 of them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Trumppin says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I can’t remember who it was on tv yesterday or today, I think it might of been Col. Tony Shaffer
    said the 5 GTMO terrorists were still in Quatar? and that Trump should bring them back here and put them back in GTMO – I 100% agree with that.. totally undo the Obama Legacy and make the left own it.

    Like

    Reply
  21. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:24 am

    So…what happened to the bad hombres we traded to get The Coward returned?

    Last thing I remember was that they would be housed in Qatar?

    Smh

    Like

    Reply
  22. Jimmy Jack says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:27 am

    As a person who had loved ones in the Middle East during these conflicts I have a particular loathing of Bergdahl. His actions cost lives and immeasurable pain and suffering.

    Obama and Rice’s behavior regarding this whole issue is treasonous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The misbehavior before the enemy plea is the icing on the cake.

    Not is he only a coward and a deserter…but he is also a self admitted traitor.

    I wish I could go back in time to a few old message boards where lefties were lecturing me on respect for the military…essentially demanding that I not question Bergdhal’s hero status…lecturing me while my son was serving in the USMC.

    The only military members progs like are traitors and elitist purple heart winning America haters (aka The Ketchup King). lol

    Like

    Reply
  24. BillRiser says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Please take that picture down of Obama and the five Taliban, that U.S.A. Flag Pin in that photo is a desecration to the Flag! Obama was not and never a loyal citizen of the USA.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Nailbanger says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Shoulda left em to rot

    Like

    Reply

