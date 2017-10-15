Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- CBS John Dickerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appears on CBS Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA). The ideology of Dickerson puts him in a defensive posture on behalf of Iran. Meanwhile T-Rex talks common sense.

The interview also encompasses the strategy to denuclearize North Korea and China’s role therein. The value in this interview comes toward the latter half where the relationship of Secretary Tillerson and President Trump is discussed and how the interplay is part of the larger strategic objectives. “It’s a strategy we’re not going to share with anyone, as the president has said”… etc.