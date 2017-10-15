Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- CBS John Dickerson

Posted on October 15, 2017 by

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appears on CBS Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA).  The ideology of Dickerson puts him in a defensive posture on behalf of Iran.  Meanwhile T-Rex talks common sense.

The interview also encompasses the strategy to denuclearize North Korea and China’s role therein.  The value in this interview comes toward the latter half where the relationship of Secretary Tillerson and President Trump is discussed and how the interplay is part of the larger strategic objectives.  “It’s a strategy we’re not going to share with anyone, as the president has said”… etc.

This entry was posted in China, Iran, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- CBS John Dickerson

  1. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Dickerson: “Negotiating…the way we used to do with the Soviets…” And how’d that whole ‘Re-start’ thing turn out John? Sheesh, they just refuse to get it.

    The way we were is not the way we are now. Those days of giving away a pallet of cash to get a sketchy mullah to sign an agreement while his fingers are crossed behind his back are done.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. fedback says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    At least Dickerson is not a gossiping fool like Fake Tapper.
    Good cop, bad cop sums it up pretty well

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Tonawanda says:
    October 15, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Tillerson sounded pitch perfect.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. starfcker says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    It occurs to me, just how non-existent presidential leadership has been for the last 16 years. Tom Delays K street project, hatched with Clinton in the White House, basically diverted the country’s leadership function away from the president, and gave it to the multi nationals and the banks. Incredible how dumbfounded Congress is with directions coming from two sides now. Bush or obongo never had an opinion that mattered, but this Trump guy keeps making a racket. I don’t think they honestly know what to due. Pure scum.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Joshua2415 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Tillerson is a rock.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. NJF says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Boy John had a tough day at the office between T-Rex & Bibi. ❤️❤️❤️

    DeFaced twice

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Overall Tapper and Dickerson asked TRex the same questions today. Now the fake news talking heads are going to play soft ball. Just trying to save face and their networks. Too late.

    Like

    Reply
    • huskerheart says:
      October 15, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      it has a certain ick factor when watching it…. I think the Secretary had the same feeling by the smile on his face at the end….

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s