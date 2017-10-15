Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- CBS John Dickerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appears on CBS Face The Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA). The ideology of Dickerson puts him in a defensive posture on behalf of Iran. Meanwhile T-Rex talks common sense.
The interview also encompasses the strategy to denuclearize North Korea and China’s role therein. The value in this interview comes toward the latter half where the relationship of Secretary Tillerson and President Trump is discussed and how the interplay is part of the larger strategic objectives. “It’s a strategy we’re not going to share with anyone, as the president has said”… etc.
Dickerson: “Negotiating…the way we used to do with the Soviets…” And how’d that whole ‘Re-start’ thing turn out John? Sheesh, they just refuse to get it.
The way we were is not the way we are now. Those days of giving away a pallet of cash to get a sketchy mullah to sign an agreement while his fingers are crossed behind his back are done.
At least Dickerson is not a gossiping fool like Fake Tapper.
Good cop, bad cop sums it up pretty well
Tillerson sounded pitch perfect.
It occurs to me, just how non-existent presidential leadership has been for the last 16 years. Tom Delays K street project, hatched with Clinton in the White House, basically diverted the country’s leadership function away from the president, and gave it to the multi nationals and the banks. Incredible how dumbfounded Congress is with directions coming from two sides now. Bush or obongo never had an opinion that mattered, but this Trump guy keeps making a racket. I don’t think they honestly know what to due. Pure scum.
Tillerson is a rock.
Boy John had a tough day at the office between T-Rex & Bibi. ❤️❤️❤️
DeFaced twice
Overall Tapper and Dickerson asked TRex the same questions today. Now the fake news talking heads are going to play soft ball. Just trying to save face and their networks. Too late.
it has a certain ick factor when watching it…. I think the Secretary had the same feeling by the smile on his face at the end….
