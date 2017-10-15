October 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #269

Posted on October 15, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to October 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #269

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Opening Statement

    Eric/Lara Trump interview

    Mark Steyn

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:21 am

    J Christian Adams

    Ron DeSantis

    Bongino & Chris Hahn

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Remember this guy… November 2014, Then:

    “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage,” Gruber said. “And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass.”

    And now:

    Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber claimed Saturday on CNN that President Trump is intentionally “making the country worse” by dismantling Obamacare.

    Video in link if interested

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/14/obamacare-architect-trump-is-making-the-country-worse-just-because-of-anger-at-obama-video/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • louche9 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Gruber apparently holds Americans in such low esteem that he believes most don’t know how to read, or, if they do, that they don’t remember him making the Obamacare statement. Failed players like Gruber need to get off the stage.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. David says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:10 am

    As an Israeli I support Trump policy on Iran and so does Netanyahu. Trump is standing with Israel and may he be blessed. I posted below a couple of videos of miracles from Israel. Enjoy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. David says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:12 am

    I am Israeli and I support Trump’s new policy on Iran and so does Netanyahu. Trump is standing with Israel and may he be blessed. I posted below a couple of videos of miracles from Israel. Enjoy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • chicagodeplorable says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:57 am

      David, thank you for bringing such valuable insight to CTH. Those stories are really positive proof that God is with us and will keep us from harm if we truly believe. IIRC, we had a double rainbow the day of PDJT’s inauguration, so it fits that one would also appear after that battle in Gaza. I love the dove, also.
      I will continue praying that peace comes to your region; I know Bibi and President are trying so hard to make that happen.

      Shalom

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Meadows Fires Up Values Voter Summit: Tells People to ‘Eject’ Members of Congress Who Won’t Push ‘America First’
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/13/meadows-fires-up-values-voter-summit-tells-people-to-eject-members-of-congress-who-wont-push-america-first/

    Excerpt:

    He closed by sharing a personal story of his relationship with President Trump. One day after the election he took a call from the President, who thanked Meadows for campaigning for him and was checking to see how Meadows was doing. He told Meadows that he had “a friend in the President of the United States.”

    Meadows said he kept waiting to hear Trump ask for something, but even four or five minutes into the call, Trump told him that he just wanted to check and see that the congressman was OK and let him know, if he ever needed anything, to give him a call. “There was no request, there was no demand, there was even not a hint of encouragement of where he wanted me to be. That’s the man we have at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, that’s the man that you elected on November 8, and that’s the man that will make America great again.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:29 am

    “The New Yorker” is repeating the San Juan Mayors lie that “Trump didn’t look her in the eye” even tho there’s photos and vids disproving it.

    Same thing with “Trump didn’t shake Merkel’s hand, even tho there were photos and vids of Trump shaking Merkel’s hand.

    I guess this is the lying MSMs attempt to smear Trump as being demeaning toward female leaders…..sigh…. What.Disgusting.Liars.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/new-yorker-promotes-san-juan-mayor-cruzs-lie-president-trump-didnt-look-eye/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Dazza says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Hollywood and the NFL in chaos and the fake news media being exposed daily.
    This is the greatest expose’ of liberal liars, cheats and corrupt globalists ever. My guessing is the PDJT had something to do with the Weinstein reveal too.
    What a great time to be living!
    Thank God for PDJT, the lion.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      October 15, 2017 at 2:34 am

      I also think that our president has something to do with the Swinestein expose but I dont see how and why . Its just a feeling. My family rejects this idea and I am glad somebody else has the same feeling as I do, .Dazza. Will we ever know for sure?

      Like

      Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Clooney and Damon Joke About Sexually Assaulting Movie Extras

    Matt Damon told George Clooney that “hitting on extras” was one of his favorite things about making movies. George then responds with an even worst response.

    http://ntknetwork.com/clooney-and-damon-joke-about-sexually-assaulting-movie-extras/

    Like

    Reply
  16. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s