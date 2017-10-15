October 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #269

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Opening Statement
Eric/Lara Trump interview
Mark Steyn
I have seen many of Judge Jeanine’s opening monologues; I have never seen her this passionate or fired up.
Something wicked this way comes for those embroiled in the Hollyweird mess!
We get to sit back and watch the ultimate comeuppance from the comfort of our favorite chairs.
Amen, Minnie. I like the way you put it. I’ll have me s bowl of popcorn, as well. Would you like some? 🙂
I’m so ready for the Hollywood take-downs.
I’ll take some please 😀❤️
Good! i got some for you, too.
🙂
J Christian Adams
Ron DeSantis
Bongino & Chris Hahn
Thank you for all of the clips. Really appreciate it!
The question about just why this is happening remains open.
Thanks for the links, nice and easy way to recap.
Remember this guy… November 2014, Then:
“Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage,” Gruber said. “And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass.”
And now:
Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber claimed Saturday on CNN that President Trump is intentionally “making the country worse” by dismantling Obamacare.
Video in link if interested
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/14/obamacare-architect-trump-is-making-the-country-worse-just-because-of-anger-at-obama-video/
Gruber apparently holds Americans in such low esteem that he believes most don’t know how to read, or, if they do, that they don’t remember him making the Obamacare statement. Failed players like Gruber need to get off the stage.
As an Israeli I support Trump policy on Iran and so does Netanyahu. Trump is standing with Israel and may he be blessed. I posted below a couple of videos of miracles from Israel. Enjoy.
Wow, David. Those video were good. Thank you, for sharing them. May God bless and protect you.
Because he’s getting things done according to what he promised the voters.
Love Melania’s cross. I think Jesus will take front and center in the WH Christmas decorations this year for the first time in 8 years.
David, thank you for bringing such valuable insight to CTH. Those stories are really positive proof that God is with us and will keep us from harm if we truly believe. IIRC, we had a double rainbow the day of PDJT’s inauguration, so it fits that one would also appear after that battle in Gaza. I love the dove, also.
I will continue praying that peace comes to your region; I know Bibi and President are trying so hard to make that happen.
Shalom
s/b President Trump. Sorry!
Thank you for the kind words and wishes.
Meadows Fires Up Values Voter Summit: Tells People to ‘Eject’ Members of Congress Who Won’t Push ‘America First’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/13/meadows-fires-up-values-voter-summit-tells-people-to-eject-members-of-congress-who-wont-push-america-first/
Excerpt:
He closed by sharing a personal story of his relationship with President Trump. One day after the election he took a call from the President, who thanked Meadows for campaigning for him and was checking to see how Meadows was doing. He told Meadows that he had “a friend in the President of the United States.”
Meadows said he kept waiting to hear Trump ask for something, but even four or five minutes into the call, Trump told him that he just wanted to check and see that the congressman was OK and let him know, if he ever needed anything, to give him a call. “There was no request, there was no demand, there was even not a hint of encouragement of where he wanted me to be. That’s the man we have at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, that’s the man that you elected on November 8, and that’s the man that will make America great again.”
“The New Yorker” is repeating the San Juan Mayors lie that “Trump didn’t look her in the eye” even tho there’s photos and vids disproving it.
Same thing with “Trump didn’t shake Merkel’s hand, even tho there were photos and vids of Trump shaking Merkel’s hand.
I guess this is the lying MSMs attempt to smear Trump as being demeaning toward female leaders…..sigh…. What.Disgusting.Liars.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/new-yorker-promotes-san-juan-mayor-cruzs-lie-president-trump-didnt-look-eye/
She’s nothing and is totally irrelevant.
Hollywood and the NFL in chaos and the fake news media being exposed daily.
This is the greatest expose’ of liberal liars, cheats and corrupt globalists ever. My guessing is the PDJT had something to do with the Weinstein reveal too.
What a great time to be living!
Thank God for PDJT, the lion.
I also think that our president has something to do with the Swinestein expose but I dont see how and why . Its just a feeling. My family rejects this idea and I am glad somebody else has the same feeling as I do, .Dazza. Will we ever know for sure?
This Lopez is such a racist. Its pitiful. He deserves every boo he gets.
Clooney and Damon Joke About Sexually Assaulting Movie Extras
Matt Damon told George Clooney that “hitting on extras” was one of his favorite things about making movies. George then responds with an even worst response.
http://ntknetwork.com/clooney-and-damon-joke-about-sexually-assaulting-movie-extras/
