Las Vegas Security Guard Skips Interviews, Checked In To Unknown “Clinic”…

Well this is interesting. The Mandalay Bay hotel security guard Jesus, “Jose'” Campos, who was hailed a hero in the first week post-massacre, was supposed to appear for media interviews…. he disappeared.

Now it is reported Mr. Campos walked out of the interview venue and checked into a clinic right before the interviews were scheduled to begin:

(Via Daily Mail) Jesus Campos, the hero security guard who was shot in the Las Vegas hotel massacre, checked into a ‘quick clinic’ after vanishing moments before he was due to speak to the media for the first time since the attack. The security guard is yet to be interviewed since he was shot by Stephen Paddock on October 1 on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone” — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

On Thursday, Campos was due to appear at a press conference after being given an award for his bravery but he disappeared. His union representative revealed on Saturday that Campos was taken to a clinic shortly afterwards but he did not know which. ‘Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. ‘I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,’ David Hickey is the president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, told Fox 5 Vegas.(read more)

.@ABC has obtained this photo of Mandalay Bay security officer Jesus Campos (2nd from right) receiving an award from SPFPA on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GakcvxIveh — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

