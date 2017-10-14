Las Vegas Security Guard Skips Interviews, Checked In To Unknown “Clinic”…

Well this is interesting. The Mandalay Bay hotel security guard Jesus, “Jose'” Campos, who was hailed a hero in the first week post-massacre, was supposed to appear for media interviews…. he disappeared.
Now it is reported Mr. Campos walked out of the interview venue and checked into a clinic right before the interviews were scheduled to begin:
(Via Daily Mail) Jesus Campos, the hero security guard who was shot in the Las Vegas hotel massacre, checked into a ‘quick clinic’ after vanishing moments before he was due to speak to the media for the first time since the attack.
The security guard is yet to be interviewed since he was shot by Stephen Paddock on October 1 on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
On Thursday, Campos was due to appear at a press conference after being given an award for his bravery but he disappeared. His union representative revealed on Saturday that Campos was taken to a clinic shortly afterwards but he did not know which.
‘Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual.
‘I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,’ David Hickey is the president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, told Fox 5 Vegas.(read more)
Yeah, the same “clinic” Weinerstein checked into. The one in Fantasyland. 👿
The same one that Enrique is in? Remember Sayed Farouk’s little friend in San Bernardino? We still do not know the end of that story.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/san-bernardino-shooting-ex-neighbors-home-raided/
Are they twins or at least brothers? 😀
Same eyewear consultant?
Continued, but should have started last month. I havent seen anything recent.
http://www.sbsun.com/2016/10/07/trial-delayed-for-man-accused-of-supplying-weapons-used-in-san-bernardino-terror-attack/
Thank you for that update. I am confused by the two versions of a continuance. But what is striking is that he had a sham marriage. I forgot about that. Do we know who Campos’ wife is?
And little Enrigue does not look so thrilled according to the court artist.
Yes. They all went to trial. Sentencing in NOVEMBER, bookmark it.
Sister in law:
http://www.pe.com/2017/02/09/tatiana-farook-sister-in-law-of-dec-2-shooter-pleads-guilty-in-marriage-fraud-case/
Wifey:
http://www.pe.com/2017/01/26/russian-bride-of-san-bernardino-terrorism-conspiracy-defendant-admits-marriage-fraud/
Terrorists brother:
http://www.pe.com/2017/01/10/san-bernardino-shooters-brother-pleads-guilty-to-federal-immigration-fraud-charge/
Good to see them all get charged and face punishment.
Thanks, Gil!
You know, it occurs to me that Dutuerte has been really going after Philippino terrorists.
I wonder if there is any connection in LV? I only reference because Enrique was attached, except at the time of the attack, no one put all of these ties together.
Maybe Campos Has a similar profile?
Well if we could gets pics of his parents? Place of birth, etc? Theres nothing. 😕
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to your link above,
Enrique Marquez… is believed to have been the individual who three years ago bought the AR15 rifles in California used in the San Bernardino attack.
Marquez checked himself into a mental health facility after the attack.
They always “check into a facility or clinic” which means you can no longer find them. “Clinics” are the new hiding places for false flag players.
Treeper posted a good video on the Northwood False Flag. I’ll link below.
Yeah, that “clinic” like the “Dead and buried, like Shame and Hypocrisy and them boys on the grassy knoll, in an unmarked grave out past Terlingua.” – Quote from movie Shooter
Spitting image, lol. I can’t put them side by side but this might help.
Same glasses, same eyes. Ears are always photoshopped because it’s the easiest to match up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Photo didn’t work, trying again
There’s another photo of him here. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-14/vegas-massacre-timeline-shifts-again-very-dynamic-event
Ha!
Seems to me his neck creases are different in both photos. I agree that ears are important and easy to photoshop.That’s why it’s so important to disqualify hijabs from official photos. Ears are major identifiers.
When I look at the photo I see a young fellow with a large bandaid on his forehead, leaning on a cane. He was shot in the upper thigh and suffered loss of blood. He went through a terrifying experience. One life threatening event is enough to cause post traumatic stress disorder, shock, and depression.
I am pretty disgusted at all the people who condemn this young man and convict without a trial and without having any compassion for what he has gone through.
Your wild conspiracy theories are without foundation at this stage, yet you spout them as if they were rock solid fact.
Where are the Christians who will pray for this young man as he is being crucified?
And by the way, people who have unsmiling straight expressions may in fact have some autism, or they may be drugged on pain killers (highly likely as he was shot and is leaning on a cane), or they may be tired, exhausted etc. Having an unsmiling expression when discussing death and destruction may also be the most appropriate for the occasion.
thank you xyzlatin
All theories are possible. We need the freedom of thought so we can find the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…so we can find the truth.” On the internet? Thru the rumor mill, fake news sites, conspiracy sites, bits and pieces of information which may not have any basis in fact. I really don’t know how one thinks they will “find the truth” thru those means.
I don’t know how many “cases” have been solved by bloggers perhaps many and I just missed them.
You are all right. I’ll just wait for the official story from “the authorities”
Movealongnothingtoseehere.
I’d rather pray for the families that lost loved ones due in part to this mans ” job “.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are too many irregularities in this case (as well as a number of other similar cases btw) for many of here to blindly accept what the corrupt FBI says through the increasingly distraught LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo or what nonsense we are fed through the fake news MSM.
I’ve read through the comments and haven’t seen anyone condemn this man as you stated. I have however seen people be open minded enough to remain critical thinkers about this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Lombardo has many things on his mind and the FBI is putting a lot of pressure on him, and for good reason. Don’t forget, it’s called Sin City for a reason
And the Sheriff manages the City.
You are a good person, Xyzlatin. He has no records though and he was caught lying, and a red corvette is in his name although not registered for a long time.
The other witness, maintenance worker, is not in hiding.
The lesson may be for people who think playing a joke on people because of Trump is funny may find their their own lives mean nothing to the deep state. The joke’s on them now.
Thank you xyzlatin! I have seen some very cruel comments re this fellow….a fellow nobody here knows. Sad. It was refreshing to see your comment. thx again
This bible verse comes to mind: “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.” It is found in the book of Matthew 7:1-2
Fishier and fishier and fishier and fishier…
First “hero” that I’ve ever seen who does not smile when getting an award.
Something really wrong with this guy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe he knows what is really happened and hates being part of deceiving team, like FBI, CIA…and he cannot do anything about it. Probably he’s got a family.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He may have been told what would happen to him if he slipped up and divulged any unauthorized truth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly. I think, that he is simple guy and saw more then he allowed to tell and he is terrified.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Checking into a clinic means that LE and anyone else wanting to chat cannot have access.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who would have given him that nugget of info? And, depending on the clinic, the $$$$$?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What sort of clinic can an average person just up and check into, anyway? I wouldn’t know how to begin.
If it’s rehab of some kind, aren’t there waiting lists for those?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Money will get you into any clinic you want. They rehab anything. Some of them are like spas. And some just pay lip service to treating the patient. FofBW could probably help here if he sees this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clinics will not release data on their patients or stay.
LikeLike
Maybe he got himself admitted to the local psych ward of the hospital? PTSD would be a good reason, I would think. That should be fairly easy to do, wouldn’t it?? I don’t know, just a thought…
LikeLike
It most likely could be that he isn’t in a clinic, but rather has been stowed away for his own protection which wouldn’t be so far fetched due to some of the hateful talk going around about him.
LikeLike
The info could even have come to him through an online source sympathetic to him. I would assume MB or his union has had lawyers talk to him already, even briefly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed tax2much,
Incredible what body language can tell us if we are trained, intuitive or simply just paying attention.
This fellow is scared and nervous, very nervous.
The initial investigation and follow up of this slaughter has simply been shocking. Dozens slaughtered hundreds injured, dozens still in hospital.
Including on duty and off duty LEOs.
If a municipal police officer is shot, and or killed up this way. The police union would be all over it, every hour of the day. Maybe they are, but the silence is eerie is it not.
The constant obfuscation is truly shocking.
When the civil suits start. Yikes!
Would you smile if it was you that brought the terrorists to the hotel to buy guns and the terrorists ended up killing 58 and wounding hundreds?
LikeLike
No. But I wouldn’t accept an award for doing so either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree
Has anyone checked to see if he is staying at the “Patsy” clinic?
What!!! 2000 FBI agents on the case and they don’t have one on every eye witness???
Seriously a guy in a room with auto rifles can’t get a security guard anywhere but a single shot to the leg…after shooting 200 rounds at close range? Let’s the guy walk away? then decides to go for the crowd?
Where are the paparazzi? Where is TMZ? Where is Jimmy Olsen, and Lois Lane?
Yep. Very bad photo.
One of the most fascinating things to me is how all the gun control talk has disappeared. It has completely ceased in all traditional and social media. What does that tell you?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Tells me they know their stories don’t hold water and they’ve become unsure about their ability to deceive us.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s getting really spooky watching the outbursts, media frenzy, politicians avowing they will propose a bill to take care of ‘it’ and then ……. Nothing.
Its just weird. Do they not realize that people will notice. Just over and over the same program is played.
LikeLiked by 9 people
CNN did a story. Yeah its bad….
No bump stock, but its got a grenad launcher and a silencer. D’oh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just posting anything related or associated with CNN is bad! By doing so, gives them legitimacy as a news org. Ignoring them altogether is a better method!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it is good to notice and point out deception. I don’t click on links on most websites, and I try to avoid giving any ‘clicks’ to MSM websites, but one needs to know what lies and misinformation is being put out there.
LikeLike
And i went from reddit to youtube to post it. I dont go to cnn or even fox.
LikeLike
I respectfully disagree! Most people here and other sights already know what deception looks like. Enough credit is not given to many on this sight who already know not to trust MSM, at some point overkill is actually helping news orgs like CNN stay alive.
LikeLike
Good advice Glasses! Remember, every “click” feeds the beast.
LikeLike
A tip for vocabulary.
The device fitted to the muzzle of a firearm to reduce noise is a “suppressor”.
There is no such device as a “silencer” for firearms, except in the minds of fiction writers and other fantasists. (And of course anti-gun media.)
LikeLike
It was cnn that stated it. Mr. Gil is a rather well educated gun guy so he explains the differences. Thats why cnn used the word. 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
That the distraction worked long enough for them to make up another narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw a very odd video today. It was of a man who spoke to a reporter about an hour after the attack. He said he has helped save people who’d been shot and that this was not a false flag. He said the police told him the shooter was local, from Mesquite. He said we need to begin gun control. He was calm, not sweaty, showed no emotion, and didn’t have a drop of blood on him.
Who says these things right after an event like this and does so with no emotion? Just watch this video and compare it to any other first person interview from that same time period. It’s nothing alike? Who brings up a false flag right away?
Idk, the video bugged me. I saw it in a reply to another tweet and watched it. I don’t know who this twitter person is.
LikeLike
I just watched this again, and he hedged on the 2nd amendment but he went on a spiel about how this happened bc people aren’t raised with what they need and bc of that there will be more of these attacks. Also that he will not go to more concerts or be in large crowds again.
Seriously, it was even weirder when I just watched it again.
LikeLike
An hour after the shooting? Really creepy!
LikeLike
It tells me the bill is written and politicians have agreed to pass it regardless of their constituents’ wishes.
There’s no way the left just gave up on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent this to Tucker Carlson, and he did nothing with it. One thing we know for sure is that Paddock was NOT a Trump supporter. THAT would have come out immediately. One must wonder if Paddock was some gambling buddy of Harry Reid, or if one of the people killed was a key enemy of the Clintons.
Something sleazy, and something liberal, is going on here.
.
I’d steer clear of the higher profile types. My sense is their status is a conditional one… possibly to furnish the appearance of a voice for the anti-liberal agenda in order to keep us placated and on the sidelines… maybe not. I’d keep ears open and furnish folks like Tucker Carlson an audience but not invest too much hope in what they’d do.
Oh, and “something sleazy, and something liberal” is redundant. If it’s liberal it’s already sleazy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was a 9/11 truther. I heard that on about a week ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson is a truther? Are you sure?
LikeLike
Sure she didn’t mean Paddock was a 9/11 truther? I can’t imagine Tucker is one.
LikeLike
If you’re referring to Tucker Carlson, I doubt that very seriously.
He goes out of his way on every possible occasion to disparage “conspiracy theories” and people willing to even listen to them.
LikeLike
That’s what I thought.
Granted, Comey and McCabe (and I guess Mueller) have engaged in such egregious behaviors that reasonable people are finding their trust in the FBI shattered. The fact we just found out they hid 30 pages of tarmac notes is an example along with giving Hillary a pass.
And, what haunts me and comes back to me now every time I am looking at questionable deep state stuff, is how a Fast and Furious gun was used in Bataclan. That would have been unthinkable to most of us not long ago and yet that’s where we are today.
There is a deep state war going on all around us. I can’t believe this is my America.
Thank God for President Trump and those working WITH him to save our country.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/why-did-gun-used-paris-terrorist-attacks-come-fast-and-furious
I don’t know about J. campos, but the rest of the union guys in the photo don’t look too damn trustworthy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And just what is a ‘quick clinic’? How does anyone know he is in a clinic? His union doesn’t know where Campo is, if I am reading this correctly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We have some here called “Minute Clinics”, some other names, too, but I can’t recall them. These are walk-in clinics that treat minor injuries/illnesses. If they thought PTSD or psych I’m sure they would refer him to a hospital since clinics don’t have in-patient provisions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, that makes sense on the forefront, but that may mean he has been released or referred, then…maybe this was as simple as his wound being infected? Gullable giving the benefit of doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be, but I doubt the powers that be will ever give us a straight story.
I think it was a misstatement, or a lie. He couldve gone to urgent care for anxiety but something for stress, like a voluntary inpatient mental health facility, private, that takes a lot of cash.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I’m wondering. Celebrities check themselves into clinics at a moment’s notice, not regular folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So he has someone advising him, before interviews, and to escape the watchful eye of his union to go somewhere no one has legal access, where they cannot even verify he is a patient. Hmm. Rather ghostly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just hope he does not dissapear altogether.
Or get suicided.
Maybe he is flush with cash from his GoFundMe
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Culinary Union was pretty violent. Set off a number of bombs. Their president was killed for refusing to pay for a bombing that was a dud.
I wouldn’t be surprised, but don’t know about that specific event. A Las Vegas, union?
This article reads differently than what meet is saying but maybe there is more to this or a different event altogether. This one involved Anthony Spilotro who I think was a character from the book & movie Casino.
https://lasvegassun.com/news/1982/sep/28/lv-culinary-union-target-mob/
lol. Everyone is saying the same thing about that.
Could it be the “clinic” in Pahrump, NV, where he’s looking for his 72-virgins now, rather than in his afterlife???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, take it down if it’s BS. I just thought I’d throw it out there.
Sentient This video is the only one possible explanation, that makes sense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
lots of sense when you know the FBI minder Rouse is a Comey Planted agent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rouse is fruit of the poisonous tree.
July 28, 2016
Aaron Rouse Named Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas Division
FBI Director James B. Comey has named Aaron Rouse as the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division. Mr. Rouse most recently served as section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI Headquarters (FBIHQ).
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/aaron-rouse-named-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-las-vegas-division
OK. This is more in line with my thinking. Undercover Paddock thought he was selling guns to ISIS. Turned out to be his FBI buddies who suicided him. Then John Beilman was visited by federal agents. The next morning John killed his severely disabled daughter and himself 10-04-17.
I posted the local news article here a few days ago. Info from YourNewsHour.com by Sean All-Tabatabai Oct 8, 2017.
O jeez, this gets weirder and weirder.
Only lends itself to the opinions that this was some kind of event gone bad that those in the know don’t want to let out of the bag. Only fosters the theory of conspiracy.
Truly do not believe in our lifetimes the truth will out. I would LOVE to be wrong, and am hoping I am. I have to remember if it’s God’s Will, we WILL know the truth. Hoping.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Next we’ll hear he died of his ‘flesh wound’.
/unexpectedly
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or accidentally had his brain wiped.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like, with a cloth?
LikeLike
… or committed suicide by shooting himself in the back of his head using a long rifle.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Twice…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Artfully droll… I like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With his hands tied behind his back
Strange crime scene photo. The brains and blood spatter would be all over the place if he shot himself in the mouth with a judge .410 shotgun pistol. It would be EZ to see in the pics. There is only a pool of blood.
LikeLike
Or that he committed suicide by shooting himself on the back of the head 5 times…
LikeLike
With, as stinkfoot63 said above, a long rifle…
A shot to the back of the head to me seems more likely with the exit wound in front due to the photos.
LikeLike
His entire relevance to this tragedy is making my head swim.
Could they be obfuscating his part in the shooting to throw the “unknowing” public further offtrack? Perhaps they are hoping for “viewer fatigue”.
Last week was all about Jabba the Hut, wonder what they’ll roll out next week.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If the truth came out, how would we know?
The Obama embeds have succeed in destroying the FIB as an institution America can depend on.
Director Wray has done nothing to dispel that image from the get-go, and he’s certainly had a target-rich range of opportunities to start.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Which means, that the FBI has been highly politicized! The fact that McCabe is still there is proof enough! End of story!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And weaponized.
Senate Judiciary Committee voted 20 – 0 for Wray. The swamp was exceedingly pleased with him, suggests he’s their kind of reptile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why haven’t we heard from Wray at all? It is odd. The fact that McCabe is still there blows my mind.
Anyone else get a moslem vibe off this guy, with his little beard?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember reading that girlfriend Marilou has 2 sisters who still live in Australia. One or both of them are married to Muslims.
LikeLike
I can’t find anything about sisters married to Muslims (thanks Google scrub) but I see her father was some kind of medicine man.
http://www.news.com.au/world/asia/marilou-danley-with-medicine-man-brother-when-her-lover-stephen-paddock-opened-fire/news-story/5c3cdf3b1488bf32108016665402f524
LikeLike
He could be a Hispanic convert to Islam. Was he in the military before? Or prison? We have seen several of those. The Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting comes to mind but there are several.
LikeLike
This is so weird. Wonder WTH is going on?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Campos has a flat affect in the pics we’ve seen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, thank you!
Couldn’t pinpoint that condition in Campos but I have seen it firsthand, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Possible side effect from certain medications, as well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If I had been shot, survived,found out it was a terror attack, and given an award by my job’s union, even if on some kind of narcotic for pain, I wouldve smiled. And why are there zero pics with family at this award ceremony?
To me, as much as I dont believe conspiracies, this looks staged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It does seem like there’d be some family there. Someone. Even a friend. Especially after Lombardo made such a to do about what a huge hero Campos was.
LikeLike
Maybe he’s having plastic surgery, and when he comes out, he’ll look completely different, and we’ll be told that this completely different looking person is the new and improved Jose Campos. Talk about bait and switch.
You know, anger is a gift. Feeling a “welling up” of anger is indicative of enormous frustration, and often evidence of being abused.
We are in an abusive relationship with our government. What we have been forced to put up with, between the media, and the government, is sickening.
We need a people’s grand jury.
We need a very large cash reward for people to come forward with information.
We will NEVER get the truth from our government the way things have been going. They are wasting our time with their phony “updates.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve assumed that he was Hispanic, or Mexican,
but could he be Philipino with a name like Jesus Campos.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, he could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….that’s a damn good question. I still think this has ISIS written all over it, or some kind of politically-motivated attack. The Casino could be trying to protect themselves from a lawsuit if they might have been able to prevent this.
Multiple attackers still on the loose could be why they aren’t talking much. Another theory could be that these guys were a known quantity but either slipped in during Obummer’s reign or perhaps got in because of lax security? If they were from the no-fly list but got in during the 9th screwing with it and people found out, the public would be screaming for blood. That could be a possibility. That could explain a lot of the behavior from the FBI/LVPD.
Did we ever get all the facts with the shooting in Orlando? They tried to cover that up real good. We know that the local LEOs reported the guy multiple times to the FBI but went ignored. Maybe something similar here.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Another theory could be that these guys were a known quantity but either slipped in during Obummer’s reign or perhaps got in because of lax security? ”
Known quantity as in roaches released from Gitmo ?
Gotta wonder
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought he looked Filipino also – looks like one of my relatives
The thing is, there are two Very different pics of him flying around
LikeLike
That doesn’t look anything like the award winner. Totally different.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This one has been identified as NOT the guy. It’s some Venezuelan, according to what I read elsewhere on CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
this picture was attached to a facebook post by his union, talking about his heroism. I don’t have the source handy – but it was put out as an official pic by his own union
LikeLike
Gateway Pundit corrected this on their website. This is not the same person.
LikeLike
I feel sorry for this man. Someone just googled Jesus Campos and grabbed the first photo they found and started circulating it. Drudge even used it.
He’s Venezuelan and he works for an airline. And has nothing to do with Vegas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks nothing like Campos too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Literally didn’t even think about it but that’s a damn good question.
LikeLike
The next question I would have would be directed toward the owner of Mandalay Bay:
“Is Mr. Campos still employed by your company, did he work a regular schedule, what arrangements have your company made for Mr. Campos’ time off work, and when will he be available to tell his story to the families of 57 dead Americans?”
I’ve had enough of this game of footsie. It’s time for true journalists to start hammering Mandalay Bay to start answering questions, and not let up until they’ve been dragged off of the owner’s front lawn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two new theories boosted by “clinic”:
(1) He was negligent or culpable in some manner, or FEELS negligent (helped Paddock move guns, didn’t report suspicions, was schmoozed by him, even saw guns and accepted bogus excuse, etc.), and thus feels really bad about things. He may not have come clean yet.
(2) He is being asked by lots of people to do sketchy and hinky stuff, alter testimony, avoid certain topics, etc., and feels VERY uncomfortable lying or coloring his testimony. Rather than being a cartel type, he may be a goody-two-shoes, and is not ready for the kind of wise-guy sketchiness required by the Vegas apex predators.
In both these scenarios, if Campos is actually a good guy, he may be feeling absolutely LOUSY right now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Could simply be that the guy is illegal.
I’ve felt that way since the beginning. Given the number of illegals in the hospitality industry, and given this is Las Vegas, the accuracy odds are on my side.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Yes – the odds are surely in your favor.
And it makes the whole thing very sticky, because Campos KNOWS that if it is determined that he did anything wrong, or if blame is cast against him and sticks in any way, his employer is automatically blamed with the “if only the illegal had not been hired” argument.
WHICH is one reason people shouldn’t hire illegal workers, but – well – MONEY TALKS – and it does so a bit too soon and a bit too loudly and a bit unconcerned with consequences.
If he is illegal, his qualifications immediately become a topic of legitimate concern, and the PC minions will be out in force to take that off the table.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And who is paying for his expenses right now? Let’s assume that someone slipped him into a place where he cannot be found, or at least he is safely hid? How long does this last before he is either squirreled out of the country, or we are told he died?
LikeLiked by 5 people
FBI safe house?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be another possibility…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
That’s what I’ve thought all along too. Campos is probably an illegal alien.
And maybe he helped get all those weapons into that room too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have wondered the same thing mopar2016.
I have also felt as though Campos did not know what he was doing.
Nothing new for illegals hired in Las Vegas.
His title was “security guard” but that could mean anything.
He looks bewildered and unhappy to be in the spotlight.
Has anyone hear this guy speak, maybe his English is not quite up to par.
That may be the reason he disappeared before giving the interviews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paddock could have befriended him with large tips and then Campos later helped him not knowing what he was helping him with. As in service elevator to take so many cases up to paddocks room.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t consider that, dumbly enough. That could reconcile some things. The sheriff is a political animal, right? So maybe he takes kickbacks from the casinos? Campos could potentially open the Casino up to a lawsuit, so they have to bury that. So that might reconcile the sheriff’s/Campos’ behavior, meanwhile the FBI is in panic mode over the fact that there might be more than one shooter and that’s their motivation to keep this buried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, have thought that is likely the case, but do not know the downside of that in Nevada (did he lie to the Union or MGM to get his job?). He could be illegal and worried about deportation for past criminal activity, and also he could have assisted Paddock in some way (access to the elevator) and now is quite traumatized at the horrible outcome. Perhaps there is something on the cctv footage that neither Campos nor MGM wish to be revealed. Campos, like the Sheriff, looks like something is eating him up inside.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree! That is what I think too! Imagine if that aspect were to be confirmed about Campos:
1) the entire narrative of illegal immigration would cement PDT’s case for the wall, which in turn would be a PR nightmare for the left and their political capital for opposing the building of the wall. (two fold ramification) “See I told you so!” Would be Trump’s response if indeed it turns out to be true.
2) The liability issue to the casino for hiring an illegal for a security position will have severe consequences and open the door to major lawsuits and public outcry would be immense.
In consideration of these two scenarios, I think who ever is responsible for shielding Campos is trying to buy as much time as they can in order to either come up with something else in order to divert the public’s attention away from Campos in hopes that the focus on Campos will altogether be forgotten or die down, or possibly something else to cover for his status. Either way, this does not look good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting Jedi9.
All of Las Vegas is awash with illegals.
Almost all of the grunt work (maids, busboys, janitors etc) in the casinos and hotels is done by them, and either they don’t speak English or they pretend like they don’t.
I don’t know how they get past the unions, maybe they don’t.
Anyway, trying to communicate with them if you don’t speak Spanish is frustrating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, and for the very same things you point out, this seems like a reasonable explanation as to why Campos is not speaking. I am not saying it is true, but it needs to be asked more as to if this is the reason why he is not speaking to reporters.
LikeLike
Maybe that’s why we haven’t heard his call transcript from floor 32.
Spanish speaking staff supervisor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree he may be illegal and acted innocently. However, still doesn’t tell us what the heck was going on. I just hope his quick clinic doesn’t do lobotomies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His supervisor’s name was listed as Kevin Tice.
LikeLike
FAKE NEWS or either a terribly mismanaged photoshop.
I’m looking at it, zoomed it at 300% to make sure what I was seeing. I really examined this photo many times, same result.
What is that??
First, Campos seems superimposed on the photo.
After, look at his bottom jacket panel that should be parallel to his body- It’s ballooning away.
Then, look at the guy in the grey pants, the pant crease that stops at the cane and no vertical crease as we see on the other pant leg. Definitely, not the same pant legs.
.
After, the guy on Campos’s other side… what is that long thick grey light strip hanging along his leg ??
I could go on and on about this photo… something very wrong. Definitely photoshop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SORRY. I posted in the wrong column.
”FAKE NEWS or either a terribly mismanaged photoshop.
I’m looking at it, zoomed it at 300% to make sure what I was seeing. I really examined this photo many times, same result.
What is that??
First, Campos seems superimposed on the photo.
After, look at his bottom jacket panel that should be parallel to his body- It’s ballooning away.
Then, look at the guy in the grey pants, the pant crease that stops at the cane and no vertical crease as we see on the other pant leg. Definitely, not the same pant legs.
.
After, the guy on Campos’s other side… what is that long thick grey light strip hanging along his leg ??
I could go on and on about this photo… something very wrong. Definitely photoshop. ”
I agree. I think if he was, and he really is a hero, we’d be hearing about that non stop to bolster the Dreamers/DACA narrative. What do you think?
On the other hand if he is an illegal, and did something like this than we have a whole other story.
It is amazing how corporations will play fast and loose with our safety by hiring illegals as security guards at a hotel (or any job that gives them access to a room where people are sleeping).
Wolf how about the tweet Sundance just posted of helicopter, looks like muzzle flashes?
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK – let me get all sciencey on you. I just spent 10 minutes dropping advice on Mike Tokes’ Twitter timeline. I would like people to see if my posts are there – Twitter may be shadow-banning all my most important posts.
First of all, people need to understand that muzzle flash looks like weak to strong firecracker fire coming out of the end of a pipe. It is typically weak, orange, hard to see, and looks absolutely nothing like flashing lights. Add a flash suppressor or a sound suppressor and you can’t even see it. Sometimes it’s as big as a basketball and blinding in broad daylight (.44 mag heavy loads from a pistol), but it can be IMPOSSIBLE to see, even at night from another gun with the right loads. When soldiers are looking for deadly flashes, they are TINY because of flash suppressors on the ends of rifles.
Check out THIS video (starting at the beginning) to see what it really looks like, how hard it is to see, and how easy it is to hide. If somebody wants to hide it, it’s TOO EASY.
So in my opinion it is entirely possible (but HIGHLY unlikely for simple witness reasons) that there was fire from that helicopter, assuming that we don’t trust any written records, authority statements, LE witnesses, etc. Why?
Because there could be a suppressed or flash-suppressed weapon on the chopper and we would neither see it nor hear it under the rotor sounds if it was using subsonic ammo, and possibly even regular ammo under the cover noise of the PROVEN rounds. If it was AR ammo, it would only be detectable by forensics, including sonic latency.
Proven rounds? YES. AR rounds have been PROVEN by Health Ranger to have come from Mandalay Bay 32nd floor corner window using the SAME audio calculations that indicate a second gun of some kind. A second gun which COULD be on the chopper, if the distance was 200-250 yards from the source of the video that Health Ranger analyzed.
So – let’s recap. There could be fire from the chopper. It’s a terrible place because one person with a telephoto lens and you’re busted, although tougher at night. So much inferior to many other positions, IMO. But possible. If it’s true, it would show up on the bullets collected on site, snubbing into the ground from a high angle. One more advantage to using the chopper – FEWER ROUNDS THAT PROVE THE SECOND GUN WOULD BE LOST FROM CONTAINMENT ON THE SHOOTING SITE.
Kinda evil how that works. Fire down to hide the evidence. But the wounds would also prove firing down. But again, they control the wound data, to some extent. But again, why mess with that? I still think 2nd shooter close in on the ground, or using an AK from Mandalay Bay (which also potentially fits the audio data for a 2nd shooter) would work. And AR ammo hides in the other shooter’s rounds, except for the cross-fire aspects. Which I believe is why Health Ranger chose the double AR scenario – it’s sound.
(See how my mind works there, recursively questioning my conclusions?)
And that brings me back to that 2nd gun, which I keep telling Loomer and Tokes to look for. All they have to do is find some evidence (and there are LOTS of kinds) that show an AR crossfire, and they prove the 2nd gun, whether in the chopper or on the ground. This is not hard. AND – assuming that the FBI is suppressing the theory by a McCabe team on the ground trying to squash it, honest elements in DOJ would know where to catch them – SCRUBBING GUN 2 EVIDENCE (while trying to look like they’re not).
I think the chopper was a distraction, though not necessarily. I do thing the wrong flashes are being promoted. They look like normal chopper lights.
The chopper stuff started appearing IMMEDIATELY after I started pushing people to find evidence for the second gun posited BY Health Ranger using the SAME calculation that PROVES Mandalay Bay. IMO the chopper is a distraction away from the places that make more sense on the ground.
But I could be wrong. Chopper could control rebounds to control evidence. The video will show chopper position, and 200-250 yards from the video source at the time of the shots on it would be where to enhance the photos for REAL (tiny) muzzle flash. THAT could be very wild. If that chopper is at the right distance AT the time of the shots that HR is getting the lower latency, and REAL flashes are seen in enhanced pix MATCHING the audio (with proper light-sound latency), THAT is BIG STUFF.
Again, here is Health Ranger. It is worth hearing TWICE, and listen to every nuance he says, to see that he’s doing the right things to rule out all the obvious potential problems.
Unless casings fell out of the chopper. There are several reports of them here and there in the killing zone. Silencer and flash suppressor in chopper blending in will all the normal high chopper traffic around the strip?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, man – all this talk about casings and NOBODY GRABBED ONE!
When I was a kid I collected the dang things! Bottle caps, bullet casings, and stamps. And a gazillion other things like rocks and bugs and whatever, but I loved my shell casings.
All somebody would have had to do was grab a casing from the venue and match it to a victim and the second shooter theory would be proven.
SIGH.
Now we know. WE THE PEOPLE need to collect our own evidence, because the authorities cannot be trusted.
LikeLike
Maybe they did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let us pray. I’m not kidding. If somebody has a shell casing from the concert, let us PRAY that (1) they take a picture of it before they find it – maybe MANY pictures, (2) they pick it up cleanly with a sharp object and cleanly bag it, and (3) they give it to Laura Loomer or even just take it to the TRUMP Hotel, so it can be delivered to POTUS and then to HONEST LE.
McCabe is in charge of this. NO WAY can it go to FBI. NO. WAY.
LikeLike
Look at the arm, not the forearm.
Tell me what is in that empty twisted piece of cloth connecting the elbow to the shoulder:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/13/las-vegas-shooting-update-october-13th-press-conference-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all I can see:
I cannot see ANYTHING between the elbow and the shoulder. I can only guess what’s there. This is really weird.
To me, the shadow under the upper forearm is invisible and off-picture, so I have to assume it’s there, but if I do, then I can account for a real arm in the shirt that I see by a lack of perspective.
Are we seeing the same picture? If we are, then it is just a perspective resolution issue. My ability to resolve bad photos by filling in missing perspective is really good, so most perspective illusions are hard for me to process – I have to work to let them fool me.
LikeLike
That is his hand on the stock of a gun he is laying on top of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this clip when you posted it on another thread.
We definitely had a terrorist attack. More to this than Lone Gunman.
What’s your twitter so I can follow you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
@WOLFM00N with two zeroes in moon.
I really should have emphasized in my earlier postings that Health Ranger proved Mandalay Bay, but I thought it was so obvious as validating his work, that I didn’t even think to mention it. LOL. Wow. I forget what’s important sometimes – I was worried about little highly technical things that he covered. I need to go to Bill Mitchell Braggist School. 🙄 LOL
LikeLike
LOL
Well I think we will all be checking into a private clinic soon because they are driving us crazy with all the twist and turns then they throw out a few more lies. Maybe PTSD!
LOL! Yeah. It’s getting pretty wild.
I may ask for audio software for Christmas, though. I wanted to do some real science in retirement, but maybe I just need to be one of the Lone Gunmen!
LikeLike
ROTFL
“Add a flash suppressor or a sound suppressor and you can’t even see it. Sometimes it’s as big as a basketball and blinding in broad daylight (.44 mag heavy loads from a pistol), but it can be IMPOSSIBLE to see, even at night from another gun with the right loads.”
Please don’t discount the stage lights playing an instrumental role in making it even more difficult to see where the shots were coming from. This to me is something that is not getting mentioned enough in such analysis. Very important not to ignore IMHO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And things just keep getting deeper and deeper.
Will we ever figure this out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – great point.
You know – I just thought of something. If the other side knew all along that the audio latency was the weak spot, that may be why all the disinformation is centered on muzzle flash, which is the absolute worst way to locate the shooter. They keep pushing us AWAY from the thing that proves a larger conspiracy.
Wolf, FWIW, my bf is a Marine vet who worked on helicopters as his primary job in the service. He thinks the lights people keep referring to on the helicopter are strobe lights which are standard on helicopters that fly that slow. He’s only watched a couple of videos of this on my phone though. He also says if people watching these videos are convinced those lights are muzzle flashes (especially if they have never fired fully automatic weapons) will never be convinced otherwise. It frustrates him.
The only other alternative to the helo scenario involving moving shooting from above could be some kind of weaponized drones. I know there are bases in Nevada where they carry out drone attacks. I think this recent attack was carried out from NV. http://nypost.com/2017/10/12/jihadi-bride-who-joined-isis-and-her-son-killed-by-drone-strike/
That being said, I’d think the second gun was more likely from a lower surface (top of a gas station, parking deck, one of the sound towers by the stages etc) or on the ground. That figures in with about a 250 difference. I’ve listened to that sound analysis a couple times now and it is the best one I’ve heard so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks – and say thanks to your BF – that’s really helpful. Yes – I can imagine his frustration. But this IS an opportunity to help firm up crowd analysis, so I look at it as a “teachable moment”, even if frustrating. (And note – I feel CHEATED that we are wasting our thought on this, when we could be talking about SD’s extension of the Trump Doctrine to non-enabled situations! GRRRRR!!! This case is communism, once again wasting our time in satanic glee.)
I had not considered drones, so I will now keep that in mind. I see some evidence problems with them – hard to control loss, sightings, etc. – so much safer to use a pro shooter on the ground instead of a dronemaster. But still – needs to stay in the mix until we get more solid evidence.
I read somewhere else that an anonymous LE team has calculated around 215 yards from the same audio. that person has very good sources, too. And I will not let this go without doing my own calculations and scientific reasoning. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but who knows how this resolves.
Again, thanks! 😀
This whole mess is so weird
TY Sundance for keeping us updated. Do feel that Sundance with help of Treeper Family will get to the bottom of this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Randy Sutton is answering questions, the way he was told to answer by FBI…He is on their payroll.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Do believe the FBI is behind the lies…
What is really scary is that I don’t think that the FBI are for the good of America and/or Americans
H3LL look at their past lies that were only trying to cover up for people that want to screw America & Americans.
Anyone trust the FBI any more??
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t trust Bush’s and Obama’s FBI…Trump inherited them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump inherited a swampful of criminal and American traitors
LikeLiked by 2 people
MS 13 got nothing on these guys.
Prolly CRS
Didn’t the San Bernadino accomplice check into a psyche ward too? Hmmmmm.
LikeLiked by 6 people
yup and they later arrested him for aiding and abetting…he bought the guns for the lovely couple
LikeLiked by 6 people
We were out and about today and if my neck of the woods is any indication for the rest of the country, nobody believes what authorities are putting out regarding the Las Vegas massacre. Nobody.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Laura Loomer tweeted today that Campos was a relatively new hire according to law enforcement. Mandalay Bay hired him June 30, 2017.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That would also be during the time frame that Paddock was looking for a venue.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, that’s interesting…
Laura Loomer is taking credit for lots of work being done by anons on /pol/. She’s literally copying and pasting their work. I’m glad she’s getting the truth out, but I wish she wouldn’t claim the work of others as her own.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And right after the Campos hire the MGM (Mandalay) CEO started dumping his stock in the company.
Apparently sold 80% of his holdings in the three months leading up to the shooting.
Odd, no?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The CEO wasn’t the only one to dump his stock:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-08/insider-trading-and-financial-anomalies-surrounding-las-vegas-attack
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably just a virus.
Or maybe PTSD.
Hard to say at this point.
franker, the way things are going, how do we even know that this guy even exists?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or survivor’s guilt. Or meds.
But all in all very strange. His facial expression is similar to the women in the Kim Jong Un family portrait.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or he may be like Chance the Gardener.
Minimum Wage Mall Cop Type is suddenly a major actor in one of the Crimes of the Century.
If that is the case he may be expressionless because he is just overwhelmed.
Dunno.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some security people are – to be honest – hired for their honesty and not their brains. I don’t find anything wrong with that, as long as those folks are not tasked with anything too complicated. But I agree – if he is illegal, mediocre on the English, and not the sharpest tool in the shed, he could be totally overwhelmed.
One third of me is suspicious, one third feels sorry, and one third says “You friggin’ idiot – feeling sorry for the ILLEGAL is part of the sketchy Deep State psy-op!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting metaphor. It’s like Stockholm syndrome. Hostage affect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He won’t give interviews because he can’t keep his story straight. And anything he says can and will be used against him…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yup, yup and yup. And you know he has instructions now – DO NOT TALK.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And who’s paying for his round the clock armed security – and why… what threat does this ‘hero’ face??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really this is a question that needs to be answered. Why not trot out hero instead of maintenance man? Why indeed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, if he had an English problem, I do not think he would ever have agreed to the interviews. He now has a handler?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t discount the idea that warring factions in the Shadow government are undermining each other in real time.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Great point. I had not considered that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
White hats vs. The Black Hats?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Quite frankly, I don’t think there are in white hats in the FBI or CIA, or most of the government for that matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You could be right! However I still hold out hope there are still some who are considered the good guys. The brevity of the situation is a matter of life and death, so those willing to risk everything to shine the light on the darkness is few and far between in todays dark state culture. SIGH!
LikeLike
And whatever happened to that woman who was walking around just before the shooting telling everyone: “You’re all gonna die” ??
The young woman who was interviewed said she was taken away by security.
This thing’s bizarre.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have no idea where to look for the link because this case has somehow cast such a big fog in my mind. So I’ll just have to rely on my memory from the initial reports, only a few hours later, of:the woman who was dragged away by security shortly before the shooting. Her words of warning reportedly were: “They’re all around you ….. you’re all going to die!”
I remember that morning, when we woke up to the horror, thinking how oddly the statement struck me – as far as “they’re all around you,” – because we were being told it was a lone gunman. Now, this far down the line, and with nothing but mist to grab ahold of, that statement takes on a whole new chilling meaning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
or “they’re all around you” could have meant crises actors
LikeLike
May have been a guardian angel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew a woman who claimed to have premonitions like this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
their the ones that told him to disapear
Interesting article on Paddock’s Airbnb account. Even Airbnb questioned the identity of person using the account to book homes, condos, rooms, etc. which were seldom used.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/airnbn-insider-vegas-spree-shooters-account-ghosted-post-massacre-account-irregularities-raise-more-questions/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, very interesting. And it’s information I’ve not heard mentioned before. What the heck was he up to?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stash houses?
LikeLiked by 1 person
centralparkt@live.com may be the one email on the lower left, and he stayed five days somewhere.
LikeLike
Could he be Philipino?
LikeLiked by 2 people
20 Top Surnames in the Philippines
#5 Ocampo
https://www.tagaloglang.com/most-common-filipino-surnames/
LikeLiked by 4 people
How the heck do they hand out awards when they can’t even deliver an honest press conference?
58 dead, over 500 injured, but oh, yes, let’s make up a plaque!
??
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m all for honoring the first responders but the back patting should occur after the case is closed. Two weeks after without any concrete answers is so inappropriate and indicative of just how much they have removed themselves from the investigation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kinda like Obama getting his “be a good boy for us” Nobel.
It reeks of certain organizations trying really hard to sell Campos’ alibi to the public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the unlicensed security guard Jesus Campos is ok. Did he work for the Mandalay Bay or the other hotel in the same building? The hero security guard is mighty lucky to have been shot only one time considering we have been told Stephen Paddock fired 200 rounds.
Isn’t it amazing Jesus Campos was scheduled for 5 interview but poof he just disappeared?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I was scheduled for 5 MSM interviews in front of a gazillion viewers, I’d check in to a clinic, too.
For PSFS (Pre Stage Fright Shock).
But that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol…you have a good point, there. I just might, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this is the type of Clinic:
clin·ic: a conference or short course on a particular subject.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe he’s been taken to the Ministry of Truth (aka Minitrue).
I hope he is still a person rather than becoming an unperson.
Praying for the safety and well-being of Jesus Campos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh what a tangled web we weave…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
When at first we are paid by the FBI to deceive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
We call them Urgent Cares in my neck of the woods.
Based on the fact that it was referred to as a “quick clinic” best guess is he went to one of the UMC Quick Care’s, which seem to be one of if not the most numerous urgent care centers in the LV metro area.
https://www.google.com/maps/search/quick+clinic+nevada/@36.1935478,-115.534975,10z
Anyone know where the “facility” Campos left is located at? Because the nearest Quick Care is probably where he went- if this is story is true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t know the veracity of this claim, but he was supposedly only hired by Mandalay Bay a few months ago:
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is no war in Ba Sing Se.
There is no war in Ba Sing Se.
There is no war in Ba Sing Se.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slept through most of that arc, but if I’m not totally wrong, that blew up in their faces, dinnit?
LikeLike
…If you didn’t see it, then buy the Avatar: The Last Airbender DVDs RIGHT DAMN NOW and watch all 61 episodes again.
I’m dead serious. It’s one of the greatest television series ever created, animated or otherwise.
I’m not telling you how this turns out. All you’re getting is that it’s near the end of season 2.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I find it ridiculous that there was an “award ceremony: to begin with. And, decent journalists should be bird-dogging the footsteps of every man in those photos and asking them all about their buddy Campos, and getting it on tape. At this point, something stinks so bad it’s seriously toxic, like a gas leak about to explode and level a city block.
Where are our journalists? Have they run out of shoe leather?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is rotten in Las Vegas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s a reach… it looks like regular ol’ flashing lights that are on every aircraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t explain why it was circling over the venue at the time of the shooting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Night helicopter tours of the strip seem to be a big thing in Vegas.
Search Google for “las vegas strip helicopter ride”
LikeLike
Yes, they even had a helicopter company who gave tours that lands on top of MB. There are lots of tours between vegas and the grand canyon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to disagree with those lights looking like regular flashing lights on every aircraft. If you run the video several times, looking at that helicopter through all the jiggling, you’ll see that the lights are not ‘timed’ but going off haphazardly. Plus, regular aircraft lights don’t act like strobe lights which these are doing. Lights blinking like this could set off seizures in a person.
Having lived in ‘Vegas, I’ve often seen helicopters at night go past and not once did any of them have lights flashing this fast or sporadically. Not even when traveling slowly, looking for someone on the ground with their spot light.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly, like someone is shooting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s because the helicopter is in motion, and therefore you are seeing the lights from different angles and, by virtue of the helicopter’s fuselage blocking them at times, they seem irregular. These are nothing more than the lights of the helicopter.
LikeLike
AND I’D ADD . . .
That thing is maybe 200 feet off the ground, has its lights flashing, and is actually visible from the distance of this camera shot, meaning it was certainly visible to anyone beneath it or much closer to it. Every single person at the concert and the million people out on the streets of Vegas would have seen and heard the shots coming from a helicopter. And yet not a single person there mentioned anything about a helicopter shooting at them. Really, there are many things amiss with this event, but it being a helicopter attack is a little peyond the pale.
LikeLike
They also seem to be just below the craft and not regular, so no blades are cutting into the light, which is what I first ascribed the irregularity to.
LikeLike
It doesn’t look that way to me. Looks more like flash.
LikeLike
Seems like too high of a frequency. Then again, if your shooting, why would you leave the lights on. Not too stealthy.
LikeLike
I agree, but after watching this video clip 50X it occurred to me the mix of the strobes and the flashes might actually conceal the flashes irregularities that plays into the argument of plausible deniability! Whoever is involved (I say this if you are supporting the 2nd shooter theory) are extremely smart people and may have thought of this one detail as a way to conceal any suspicions of a helicopter being used in this horrible shooting.
LikeLike
To confuse, maybe. There are the two sets of lights. The consistent one and the ones that are about 45 degrees, 4 or 7 o’clock below the chopper as it moves, IMO. They are erratic.
LikeLike
I have been around aviation for over 35 years, and that is no strobe! In fact I am unequivocal about this! Is there another possible explanation for this? Of course! There always is. However that being said, I am highly disturbed by this, and it does explain a few things that lends to plausibility of said possible scenarios. Could be coincidental, but Toke is right, a flight info manifest has to be investigated. Although, if the FBI has already scrubbed people’s phones and laptops, I am not sure nor do I feel confident that we will get that info as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to me, it doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surely not!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the odds of this??!! I’m sure she wasn’t the only epileptic there. But just maybe the only one who could identify multiple shooters.
Sure, it could simply be a ‘coincidence’. But after 8+ years of watching our government become increasingly corrupt…and no longer caring if we know it…, I just don’t believe in coincidences anymore concerning things like this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any information on her death?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true. Her grandmother found her when she arrived to help care for Kymberley’s daughter, after her husband had gone to work.
No news on cause yet. She was under a great deal of stress and had nightmares after the shooting and had epilepsy. Evidently, she had seizures after the attack.
So terribly sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is horrible…Now it is 59 people dead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She wasn’t hit by any gunfire or even trampled or injured. I’ve heard her referred to as a “survivor” because she was there when the shooting happened, and got out ok.
So not really a victim in a physical injury sense.
LikeLike
They attribute her death to epilepsy. She had multiple seizures, which may have been from her shock due to the event.
LikeLike
http://www.seacoastonline.com/zz/news/20171011/vegas-shooting-survivor-california-charity-co-founder-dies-suddenly
““Kymberley had epilepsy and she’s always been prone to seizures — she told her friend that she recently had three focal seizures. I believe the stress from the shooting took her life.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antonin Scalia’s pillow strikes again??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear that Facebook took down the post that Kymberley Suchomel made.
But not before others had captured it. She said that there were people in the crowd that were chasing and shooting people too.
http://archive.is/P1q9Y
LikeLike
Her account said she ‘felt’ like someone was chasing her. When I read it, the description sounded as though this was an emotional response to the shock of the situarion.
LikeLike
Here is her “account” of what happened
https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/news/witness-who-identified-las-vegas-multiple-shooters-found-dead
LikeLike
OMG! Now they’re killing witnesses!
That isn’t new.
Remember in th 1960s the strange way people present at the Kennedy assassination had a way of suddenly dying?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was before my time but I know it’s been that way with the Clintons.
No, she passed away days later of an epileptic seizure apparently.
LikeLike
I might be jumping the gun but there are to many Seth Rich’s happening.
LikeLike
LikeLike
For comparison’s sake. Offered with no comment or opinion.
Looking for a better example, preferably over LV itself, or failing that another urban area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t waste your time looking. There are many different brands/types of aircraft strobe lights – both original factory installed and after-market. The anti-collision lights briefly shown on SD’s posted video appear to be higher visibility after market type (upper and lower wig-wag type stones) …. which would be very prudent for an operator to install considering the high-volume of helicopter traffic in the night sky over the Las Vegas strip.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Being both a pilot and a regular visitor familiar with Las Vegas and the constant commercial helicopter traffic offering tourist rides up and down the strip, the flashes look like upper and lower anti-collision strobe lights, not muzzle flashes…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
How bout these rides? Coincidence??
https://machinegunhelicopters.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice find Howie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe someone hijacked it for a night flight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing is unbelievable at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is some informercial you found there…in LV!
So the people would not pay any attention to it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Rick….I think you are wrong. Strobes are a set pattern. These flashes are clearly not a set pattern.
Take your time and watch again again…………etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they seem to be below the aircraft.
LikeLike
That’s weird. I wish he’d held on it a lot longer, I can almost see a pattern to the lights(?). This just keeps getting more and more bizarre.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, there’d be a pattern, like on any airplane or helicopter flying at night.
One thing comes to mind when seeing this: would the sound of the machine gun be louder than a Helicopter?
Not if it had a silencer. I think a lot of the snaps are just bullets whizzing close by. Also this could explain all the reports of people seeing shell casings scattered about the area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well my point is, there was at least one weapon that I believe was consistent with a Belt driven mechanism and it was pretty loud. Also might explain the possibility that a gun as big as a M240 is much easily concealed from a helicopter than on the ground. I am not sure that a M240 is effective with a silencer or that is would be able to withstand the heat before melting down. Of course, I am speculating on this, so I am sure there are others here that can poke holes in this theory. I am just trying to consider all possible angles to this story, and the more I read this, the more disturb I become!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one is longer: 17 min. with sound. Kind of convincing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those snaps are bullets whizzing by.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is hard to tell, and I brought this in an editing program where I can isolate the audio. The interference from the bass speaker, and the camera operator’s handling makes it even harder to be conclusive. I will concede at the very beginning there is a faint sound of a helicopter approaching, but very difficult to be 100% conclusive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first video by a commenter we saw on the night of October 1st’s post by SD had what I thought was regular rotation of helicopter blades within the first 8 seconds. It was a very different sound than the bullets flying. Would have to go back to find the post.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The blades interrupting the anti-collision lights looks like the video SD posted. Good find.
The blades are not interupting the helicopter in the video SD posted, the sparks of light are below the craft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone with adequate AV equipment could probably get fairly accurate rate and cadence of the flashes, and then compare it with similar data from the audio recordings of the sounds of the attack. There are numerous recordings, and several bursts on each, so it would take some hunting and some luck.
I don’t imagine that the time of the recording is accurate enough to try to match up with others, but if audio-derived data from one of the bursts matched up well with the flashes, it would be pretty convincing.
LikeLike
I think the shooter in the chopper had a silencer. The one in the hotel did not. The snapping sounds are bullets not the gun. See the vid I put above. When the bullet goes by it sounds like a ‘ firecracker’ Lots of people thought they heard firecrackers. The plot thickens.
Tha aircraft would have been within the TCA for McCaren Apt and would have to have been in contact with the Tower or the local TCA. I’ve seen a lot of aircraft strobes but never one ( or in this case at least two ) with that synch rate. IAC the white strobe is always on the tail ( red= left , green = right ) sides . I don’t believe even “bladeflicker” from the main or tail rotors would cause the effect displayed. I’m not confident you could get the same effect from group-based lighting, either .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not one investigation in the last eight years has yielded results. Benghazi, Fast and Furious or any of Cankles numerous escapades, all lead by congressional ‘leadership’ (wish I could spell that in an 8 font).
Now we’re to swallow an inept Sheriff, standing beside a protege’ of James Commie and the keystone LVMPD? While the MSLSD desperately tries to sell us that the only entities that should have guns are the police?
Have you ever caught a whiff of a bag of rotten potatos? This entire affair has Deep State, NWO, Incompetence wafting from its core.
We’re to believe that investigations are fruitless and investigators are stooges? It reeks of Alinsky, James Commie’s antics are written all over this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought it was said a bullet was still in his leg? Maybe that? Also the sounds on of bullets on all the vids. Lookit this. When the bullet go near you sound like a close shot of gum. Sound of bullet first not gun in distance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry about typo did not have on glasses…:)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is strange about his gunshot wound.
In this type of case wouldn’t Workman’s Comp (at least) come into play?
Wouldn’t he have been rushed off for medical care and wouldn’t we have gotten updated reports on his condition?
But we have not and I guess it is possible that he went to an Urgent Care for that Nagging Bullet Wound?
Something happening here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes comp claim on wound received while on the job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe there’s any way Campos was shot with a .223 bullet.
I’m not a trauma expert, but I’m pretty sure those do a lot more damage.
But we’re supposed to believe he was ambulatory and helping others for more than half an hour after being shot with a rifle bullet?
I’m calling a flag on that.
LikeLike
It has seemed totally strange to me that Jesus would have been helping the police clear the area (as was first reported unless they have changed that stroy, too) despite having a gun shot wound in the leg. This isn’t like TV. Gunshot wounds are debilitating, unless it is a graze, but we were told he was supposed to go back in and have the bullet surgically removed so clearly it was not a graze. This just doesn’t make sense.
Also, as franker mentioned above this was an on the job injury. Each state handles workman’s comp differently, so I have no idea about Nevada. In my state, this would be handled by a state workman’s comp program, except for a few large employers such as Wal Mart that is so big they are allowed to “self insure” rather than pay the state’s industrial insurance premiums but even so they have to meet the same standards of the state’s workman’s comp program. Which means see a doctor right away, reams of paperwork are completed, lots of reports…
There is almost no part of this entire Mandalay Bay shooting and investigation that holds up to even light scrutiny or a few logical questions.
LikeLike
Smells like a dead skunk Ms. Sylvia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that’s what I wondered too.
Maybe they’re finally getting that bullet out of his leg..?
That has been one of the weirdest things in this whole ongoing saga.
Why would Campos go to the hospital and then leave with a bullet still in his leg?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hiya Wheatie I’m still stuck on Paddocks picture. It looks like it was staged. Could it be that the picture was not really for us but sending a message to someone else?
How do we really know the picture of Campos receiving award is Campos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good questions.
And yeah…those ‘leaked photos’ of the crime scene have a staged look about them.
Who took those?
And why did they leak them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is not right with this whole setup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fear of surgery? Lots of people still hate hospitals.
LikeLike
Maybe…but it’s just weird.
You can get an infection real fast from leaving a bullet in a wound, even for a day or so.
Maybe Campos didn’t want the ballistics of that bullet known?
LikeLike
That’s what I thought also, Ballistics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the question. But he would be interfering with an investigation. Law enforcement can push it and arrest him for it and I bet could force removal for evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil I just read about a case like that were the suspect refused to have bullet removed. I’ll look for the story.
LikeLike
Former Texas Gov. John Connally was buried with a Kennedy-assassination bullet and/or fragments still in his leg when he died in 1993. Despite multiple requests to then Atty. Gen. Janet Reno from interested forensic parties who wanted to examine them and try to solve the “single-bullet” controversy, Reno refused to intervene, and Connally’s widow refused to allow the bullet/fragments (which would ostensibly be the one that supposedly took a zig-zag path from above and behind and killed Pres. Kennedy) to be removed for examination before burial,
LikeLike
But seriously, can you imagine the medical staff releasing him no matter what his personal wishes or fears were or how big a fit he might have thrown?
I have had a little experience with such a scene with a family member, and the hospital shut that down very quickly with the statement that if you leave it will be against medical advice and your insurance will not pay for one dime of your treatment.
Of course, if you are part of some sort of nefarious criminal or terroristic enterprise you might not care….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, lots of people hate hospitals and with good reason, but I cannot for the life of me see him being cleared to leave the hospital with a bullet in his leg. The potential for infection, or for the bullet to shift and cause further damage???? I would think the only way he got out would be against medical advice and if you do that your insurance won’t pay.
LikeLike
I’m dying to call my BIL and ask him but I’m worried they’ll fuss about me being on the computer and following this case. He’s Chief of Staff at Southwestern in Dallas. Maybe I’ll have a drink tomorrow for false courage and make that call.
LikeLike
I have never heard of such a thing. I would think the risk of infection and possible further damage would be huge by leaving it in place and allowing him to run around accepting awards and the like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps Mr. Campos lacked the self confidence to lie convincingly to a national audience and decided to go to the Hillary Clinton School of Prevarication and Deception for a couple of weeks before attempting to pull it off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At this point I’m beginning to entertain doubts as to whether any of these characters is real, or at the most extreme whether anything we are being told by the media took place. The photos of Campos at the beginning of this post are obviously and crudely photoshopped. One might even say they appear to have been “comped,” to use a neologism.
Nothing about the ever-changing timeline or “story” about this event adds up, nothing at all…
LikeLiked by 2 people
We don’t know where he is, but we know he’s at a clinic. So we know he’s at a clinic but we don’t know which one?
Sounds like he’s just making it up.
Welcome to bizarroworld.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And if he went to a “quick” clinic, he wouldn’t still be there. They’re called “quick” for a reason. 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s nothing more complex than the guy is illegal and was shot in the leg and has PTSD from the whole experience.
My next theory is all of the above on top of Campos saw something that the FBI is not releasing at this time and he’s being sequestered until warrants are served. Possibly even for his own protection if he saw someone else at the crime scene.
The one thing we can be comfortable of for sure is that if this were domestic terrorism like Timothy McVeigh type of right-wing loon-bot situation in Paddock then the FBI (or someone) would’ve leaked it to the press by now. In the past the press has been silent as a mouse on Islamic-related extremism.
I don’t think we’ll know anything else for a while at the rate the investigation is going.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah, I think in this case it may be Occam’s Razor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’re right that he saw something – What? I can’t wait to find out. I hope it’s something I can actually believe. He did have armed guard at his house.
Also, when It is announced, I hope the Sheriff manages to look the FBI spook in the eyes. Anyone notice how Lombardo’s head it always turned away from Rouse and he never looks at him even when Rouse is at mic speaking. I watched last press conference with sound off and it is bizarre.
LikeLike
The part about checking himself in rang a bell. We had a prison break here not too long ago, and the woman who was supposed to drive the getaway vehicle was a no-show. She panicked, and “checked herself in” at a local hospital. Except she didn’t really check in she went to the ER. Sometimes that’s just the way they report it.
Is this something similar?
LikeLike
Keep seeing in the comments on these LV articles that various witnesses have died… do we know for certain exactly who has/hasn’t died after revealing information?
Are we sure Campos is real??
LikeLike
Unclassified Northwood document indicates they use aliases for their participants.
LikeLike
First documented false flag Operation Northwood and now declassified evidence how they conjure up contrivance for exposure.
People hurt or not they state is irrelevant.
Anna *They always say it’s “A Conspiracy”… until facts can’t be denied.
False flag was the first psyops where an incorrect flag was purposely hoisted and flown as marker to misrepresent the boat or something similarly plotted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had never seen this before, but it sure makes many incidents in the last years make more sense – like Sandy Hook. I can’t tell you how much I hate those people.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods
Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government, … TheNorthwoods document was published online in a more complete form, including cover memoranda, by the National Security Archive on 30 April 2001. …
You can download and print it out from Keebler’s video above.
LikeLike
Went from 55K right up to 70K views within a coupla hours! The declassified says they will paint planes and build anything that’s required, and can find people to participate.
LikeLike
65-year-old millionaire…living the high roller Vegas lifestyle..luxury hotels..prostitutes only a phone call away..fine dining..unlimited gambling suddenly goes wacko and starts shooting into a crowd…didn’t FBI run this bull$hit past any focus groups? Fishy x100
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be a very interesting focus group! “Would you believe a rich real estate guy would be at a LV hotel and the hotel wouldn’t immediately know when he checked in? How about him sealing the stairs door shut and leaving his room door ajar while drilling into another door – while, at the same time, shooting an unarmed (unregistered) security guard 200 times and only hitting him once in the leg – then, instead of finishing the guard off, or finishing the drilling, shoots a bunch of concert goers and himself before police arrive; and all for no apparent reason?”
Umm, No.
LikeLike
Unfortunately the general public has been conditioned to believe whatever is on cnn and all the other propaganda outlets.
Even this heinous tragedy has been eclipsed by the Weinstein saga
LikeLike
Here is a picture of Jesus Campos smiling, he looks completely different.
I really think between the wound,meds, the goons that are handling him, MGM mafia, FBI , LVPD and who knows who else has a stake in shutting him up…I bet this guy has had every innuendo & threat possible made on him AND he may be illegal. His family may be illegal. Maybe he wasn’t even qualified as a security guard .. his life is in some pretty scary hands at this time.http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/13/las-vegas-security-guard-jesus-campos-disappears-moments-before-tv-interviews.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
In one of the articles yesterday..those union guys said they’ve been with him in a hotel for 4 days straight helping him “prepare” for interviews.
Color me suspicious but that sounds more like house arrest more than help.
This union has a lot at stake here…mucho more services will be needed from gaming casinos and hotels after this…he can’t screw it up for them….and the smoke and mirrors surrounding the mass shooting…if this guy isn’t part of anything nefarious with Paddock the people keeping it all under wraps are probably just as dangerous
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. Dead eyes. His mouth is attempting to smile but his eyes are not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox news how would we really even know if this was Campos? I don’t believe much of anything anymore.
LikeLike
lol..I don’t know but it looks like him without the glasses….and it makes me actually wonder why his new best friends, the union and the MGM “family” who are putting him up in a hotel…why wouldn’t they advise him that the glasses and dead look makes him look all jihadi?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was there something that said the Union or MGM are putting him up in a hotel?
I think the story was that he checked into a clinic and then disappeared.
LikeLike
FTA~ Hickey said he had been with Campos for the last four days, along with another union member, helping him prepare for media interviews. He said Campos was staying in a Las Vegas-area hotel suite, with a living room and an adjoining bedroom.
On Thursday at about 1 p.m., Hickey said he and the union’s local president took a meeting with MGM officials in the bedroom, while Campos, the other union member and a security guard hired by MGM to protect Campos waited in the living room.
AND
Hickey said he is not concerned for Campos’ safety, just his health. When asked if he thought MGM had anything to do with Campos’ disappearance, Hickey simply noted that the corporation was taking care of him.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/mandalay-bay-security-guard-skips-tv-interviews-after-las-vegas-shooting/
LikeLike
I am in your camp as to my current disposition. Hard to believe anything anymore from MSM, and that includes Fox News. In fact I hardly ever go there anymore due to all the negativity that all news orgs are reporting these days. It seems to be all predicated on fear mongering, a template commonly used for the short attention span of it’s audiences.
LikeLike
Maybe it’s already been asked and answered however I am wondering… Were any of the LEO who arrived on the 32 second floor particularly the ones who breached the door to the room wearing body cameras? Also we’re any of the other first responder officers wearing them? Apparently Nevada passed a law that will go in to effect in 2018 mandating that all will be required to wear them. However according to several articals that I’ve read many are already using them.
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/may/26/governor-signs-bill-mandating-body-cameras-for-all/
LikeLiked by 1 person
A helicopter with muzzle flashes? What is this all about?
LikeLike
The concert was near an airstrip so helicopters humming about would not draw undue attention. Perfect setting for heli fire from high. You can see they can’t fire for long each time, and seem to circle, disappear and then swoop back. The firing simply ended when the crowd dispersed and their easy target from hidden vantage point was lost.
Full frontal lobotomy
Look at the verbage on his award
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no reason to doubt that he is a wonderful young man and I am sorry he was shot.
The plaque, however, reminds me of something out of The Wizard of Oz.
LOL
I don’t know what to make of the helicopter theory but it’s almost more believable than a lone 65 year old man playing Rambo from 32 floors up. The military and police have been coordinating helicopter drills over major cities for years now so it can’t be totally discarded.
Houston, Texas
Miami, Florida
Miami, Florida
Flint, Michigan
These drills fire blank rounds and scare the dickens out of the local residents.
LikeLike
These weren’t blanks.
Dunno what happened yet but I do not believe the Government – at least the non-political branches – were involved in any way.
IMO
Harry, do you recall the Helicopters used in Pakistan that were used to kill Bin Laden? They were advanced enough to conceal their motor sound. Just throwing that out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Setting the stage. Making Campos look like he has PTSD. Setting the stage to make “suicide” plausible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG you are right about that.
