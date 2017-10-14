Las Vegas Security Guard Skips Interviews, Checked In To Unknown “Clinic”…

Well this is interesting.  The Mandalay Bay hotel security guard Jesus, “Jose'” Campos, who was hailed a hero in the first week post-massacre, was supposed to appear for media interviews…. he disappeared.

Now it is reported Mr. Campos walked out of the interview venue and checked into a clinic right before the interviews were scheduled to begin:

(Via Daily Mail) Jesus Campos, the hero security guard who was shot in the Las Vegas hotel massacre, checked into a ‘quick clinic’ after vanishing moments before he was due to speak to the media for the first time since the attack.

The security guard is yet to be interviewed since he was shot by Stephen Paddock on October 1 on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

On Thursday, Campos was due to appear at a press conference after being given an award for his bravery but he disappeared.  His union representative revealed on Saturday that Campos was taken to a clinic shortly afterwards but he did not know which.

‘Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual.

‘I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,’ David Hickey is the president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, told Fox 5 Vegas.(read more)

  1. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Yeah, the same “clinic” Weinerstein checked into. The one in Fantasyland. 👿

  2. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Fishier and fishier and fishier and fishier…

    • tax2much says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      First “hero” that I’ve ever seen who does not smile when getting an award.

      Something really wrong with this guy.

      • elena19501deplorable says:
        October 14, 2017 at 11:46 pm

        Maybe he knows what is really happened and hates being part of deceiving team, like FBI, CIA…and he cannot do anything about it. Probably he’s got a family.

      • Dekester says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:07 am

        Agreed tax2much,

        Incredible what body language can tell us if we are trained, intuitive or simply just paying attention.

        This fellow is scared and nervous, very nervous.

        The initial investigation and follow up of this slaughter has simply been shocking. Dozens slaughtered hundreds injured, dozens still in hospital.
        Including on duty and off duty LEOs.

        If a municipal police officer is shot, and or killed up this way. The police union would be all over it, every hour of the day. Maybe they are, but the silence is eerie is it not.

        The constant obfuscation is truly shocking.

        When the civil suits start. Yikes!

      • USA First! says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Would you smile if it was you that brought the terrorists to the hotel to buy guns and the terrorists ended up killing 58 and wounding hundreds?

      • Ono says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:18 am

        Has anyone checked to see if he is staying at the “Patsy” clinic?

        What!!! 2000 FBI agents on the case and they don’t have one on every eye witness???

        Seriously a guy in a room with auto rifles can’t get a security guard anywhere but a single shot to the leg…after shooting 200 rounds at close range? Let’s the guy walk away? then decides to go for the crowd?

        Where are the paparazzi? Where is TMZ? Where is Jimmy Olsen, and Lois Lane?

      • Sunshine says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:36 am

        Yep. Very bad photo.

    • PNWLifer says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:49 pm

      One of the most fascinating things to me is how all the gun control talk has disappeared. It has completely ceased in all traditional and social media. What does that tell you?

      • stinkfoot63 says:
        October 14, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        Tells me they know their stories don’t hold water and they’ve become unsure about their ability to deceive us.

      • dutzie60 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:11 am

        It’s getting really spooky watching the outbursts, media frenzy, politicians avowing they will propose a bill to take care of ‘it’ and then ……. Nothing.
        Its just weird. Do they not realize that people will notice. Just over and over the same program is played.

      • Gil says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

        CNN did a story. Yeah its bad….
        No bump stock, but its got a grenad launcher and a silencer. D’oh!

        • Jedi9 says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

          Just posting anything related or associated with CNN is bad! By doing so, gives them legitimacy as a news org. Ignoring them altogether is a better method!

        • mariner says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:07 am

          A tip for vocabulary.

          The device fitted to the muzzle of a firearm to reduce noise is a “suppressor”.

          There is no such device as a “silencer” for firearms, except in the minds of fiction writers and other fantasists. (And of course anti-gun media.)

      • USA First! says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:55 am

        That the distraction worked long enough for them to make up another narrative.

      • JimmyJack says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:03 am

        I saw a very odd video today. It was of a man who spoke to a reporter about an hour after the attack. He said he has helped save people who’d been shot and that this was not a false flag. He said the police told him the shooter was local, from Mesquite. He said we need to begin gun control. He was calm, not sweaty, showed no emotion, and didn’t have a drop of blood on him.

        Who says these things right after an event like this and does so with no emotion? Just watch this video and compare it to any other first person interview from that same time period. It’s nothing alike? Who brings up a false flag right away?

        Idk, the video bugged me. I saw it in a reply to another tweet and watched it. I don’t know who this twitter person is.

        • JimmyJack says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

          I just watched this again, and he hedged on the 2nd amendment but he went on a spiel about how this happened bc people aren’t raised with what they need and bc of that there will be more of these attacks. Also that he will not go to more concerts or be in large crowds again.

          Seriously, it was even weirder when I just watched it again.

      • mariner says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:03 am

        It tells me the bill is written and politicians have agreed to pass it regardless of their constituents’ wishes.

        There’s no way the left just gave up on this.

    • Quixote says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

      I sent this to Tucker Carlson, and he did nothing with it. One thing we know for sure is that Paddock was NOT a Trump supporter. THAT would have come out immediately. One must wonder if Paddock was some gambling buddy of Harry Reid, or if one of the people killed was a key enemy of the Clintons.

      Something sleazy, and something liberal, is going on here.
      .

      • stinkfoot63 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

        I’d steer clear of the higher profile types. My sense is their status is a conditional one… possibly to furnish the appearance of a voice for the anti-liberal agenda in order to keep us placated and on the sidelines… maybe not. I’d keep ears open and furnish folks like Tucker Carlson an audience but not invest too much hope in what they’d do.

        Oh, and “something sleazy, and something liberal” is redundant. If it’s liberal it’s already sleazy.

      • eve says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:51 am

        He was a 9/11 truther. I heard that on about a week ago.

        • JimmyJack says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:05 am

          Tucker Carlson is a truther? Are you sure?

        • mariner says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:14 am

          If you’re referring to Tucker Carlson, I doubt that very seriously.

          He goes out of his way on every possible occasion to disparage “conspiracy theories” and people willing to even listen to them.

          • JimmyJack says:
            October 15, 2017 at 1:30 am

            That’s what I thought.

            Granted, Comey and McCabe (and I guess Mueller) have engaged in such egregious behaviors that reasonable people are finding their trust in the FBI shattered. The fact we just found out they hid 30 pages of tarmac notes is an example along with giving Hillary a pass.

            And, what haunts me and comes back to me now every time I am looking at questionable deep state stuff, is how a Fast and Furious gun was used in Bataclan. That would have been unthinkable to most of us not long ago and yet that’s where we are today.

            There is a deep state war going on all around us. I can’t believe this is my America.

            Thank God for President Trump and those working WITH him to save our country.

            http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/why-did-gun-used-paris-terrorist-attacks-come-fast-and-furious

  3. Always Faithful says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I don’t know about J. campos, but the rest of the union guys in the photo don’t look too damn trustworthy.

  4. Jim Rogers says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Could it be the “clinic” in Pahrump, NV, where he’s looking for his 72-virgins now, rather than in his afterlife???

  5. NewNonna!!! says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    O jeez, this gets weirder and weirder.

    Only lends itself to the opinions that this was some kind of event gone bad that those in the know don’t want to let out of the bag. Only fosters the theory of conspiracy.

    Truly do not believe in our lifetimes the truth will out. I would LOVE to be wrong, and am hoping I am. I have to remember if it’s God’s Will, we WILL know the truth. Hoping.

  6. Rudy Bowen says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Anyone else get a moslem vibe off this guy, with his little beard?

  7. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    This is so weird. Wonder WTH is going on?

  8. woohoowee says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Campos has a flat affect in the pics we’ve seen.

    • Minnie says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      Yes, thank you!

      Couldn’t pinpoint that condition in Campos but I have seen it firsthand, unfortunately.

    • Minnie says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      Possible side effect from certain medications, as well.

      • Gil says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

        If I had been shot, survived,found out it was a terror attack, and given an award by my job’s union, even if on some kind of narcotic for pain, I wouldve smiled. And why are there zero pics with family at this award ceremony?
        To me, as much as I dont believe conspiracies, this looks staged.

        • JimmyJack says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:42 am

          It does seem like there’d be some family there. Someone. Even a friend. Especially after Lombardo made such a to do about what a huge hero Campos was.

  9. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Maybe he’s having plastic surgery, and when he comes out, he’ll look completely different, and we’ll be told that this completely different looking person is the new and improved Jose Campos. Talk about bait and switch.

    You know, anger is a gift. Feeling a “welling up” of anger is indicative of enormous frustration, and often evidence of being abused.

    We are in an abusive relationship with our government. What we have been forced to put up with, between the media, and the government, is sickening.

    We need a people’s grand jury.

    We need a very large cash reward for people to come forward with information.

    We will NEVER get the truth from our government the way things have been going. They are wasting our time with their phony “updates.”

    • zephyrbreeze says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:47 pm

      I’ve assumed that he was Hispanic, or Mexican,
      but could he be Philipino with a name like Jesus Campos.

      • WSB says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:12 am

        Yes, he could.

      • BobBoxBody says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:12 am

        ….that’s a damn good question. I still think this has ISIS written all over it, or some kind of politically-motivated attack. The Casino could be trying to protect themselves from a lawsuit if they might have been able to prevent this.

        Multiple attackers still on the loose could be why they aren’t talking much. Another theory could be that these guys were a known quantity but either slipped in during Obummer’s reign or perhaps got in because of lax security? If they were from the no-fly list but got in during the 9th screwing with it and people found out, the public would be screaming for blood. That could be a possibility. That could explain a lot of the behavior from the FBI/LVPD.

        Did we ever get all the facts with the shooting in Orlando? They tried to cover that up real good. We know that the local LEOs reported the guy multiple times to the FBI but went ignored. Maybe something similar here.

        • JohnnyII says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:50 am

          “Another theory could be that these guys were a known quantity but either slipped in during Obummer’s reign or perhaps got in because of lax security? ”

          Known quantity as in roaches released from Gitmo ?

          Gotta wonder

      • Regina says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

        I thought he looked Filipino also – looks like one of my relatives
        The thing is, there are two Very different pics of him flying around

      • JimmyJack says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:44 am

        Literally didn’t even think about it but that’s a damn good question.

    • JimmyJack says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:43 am

      My like button refuses to work no matter what I do but LIKE.

  10. Dad's son says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    The next question I would have would be directed toward the owner of Mandalay Bay:

    “Is Mr. Campos still employed by your company, did he work a regular schedule, what arrangements have your company made for Mr. Campos’ time off work, and when will he be available to tell his story to the families of 57 dead Americans?”

    I’ve had enough of this game of footsie. It’s time for true journalists to start hammering Mandalay Bay to start answering questions, and not let up until they’ve been dragged off of the owner’s front lawn.

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Two new theories boosted by “clinic”:

    (1) He was negligent or culpable in some manner, or FEELS negligent (helped Paddock move guns, didn’t report suspicions, was schmoozed by him, even saw guns and accepted bogus excuse, etc.), and thus feels really bad about things. He may not have come clean yet.

    (2) He is being asked by lots of people to do sketchy and hinky stuff, alter testimony, avoid certain topics, etc., and feels VERY uncomfortable lying or coloring his testimony. Rather than being a cartel type, he may be a goody-two-shoes, and is not ready for the kind of wise-guy sketchiness required by the Vegas apex predators.

    In both these scenarios, if Campos is actually a good guy, he may be feeling absolutely LOUSY right now.

    • sundance says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Could simply be that the guy is illegal.

      I’ve felt that way since the beginning. Given the number of illegals in the hospitality industry, and given this is Las Vegas, the accuracy odds are on my side.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:08 am

        Yes – the odds are surely in your favor.

        And it makes the whole thing very sticky, because Campos KNOWS that if it is determined that he did anything wrong, or if blame is cast against him and sticks in any way, his employer is automatically blamed with the “if only the illegal had not been hired” argument.

        WHICH is one reason people shouldn’t hire illegal workers, but – well – MONEY TALKS – and it does so a bit too soon and a bit too loudly and a bit unconcerned with consequences.

        If he is illegal, his qualifications immediately become a topic of legitimate concern, and the PC minions will be out in force to take that off the table.

      • mopar2016 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

        Exactly!
        That’s what I’ve thought all along too. Campos is probably an illegal alien.
        And maybe he helped get all those weapons into that room too.

        • coloradochloe says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

          I have wondered the same thing mopar2016.

          I have also felt as though Campos did not know what he was doing.

          Nothing new for illegals hired in Las Vegas.

          His title was “security guard” but that could mean anything.

          He looks bewildered and unhappy to be in the spotlight.

          Has anyone hear this guy speak, maybe his English is not quite up to par.

          That may be the reason he disappeared before giving the interviews.

        • MM says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

          Paddock could have befriended him with large tips and then Campos later helped him not knowing what he was helping him with. As in service elevator to take so many cases up to paddocks room.

      • BobBoxBody says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

        Didn’t consider that, dumbly enough. That could reconcile some things. The sheriff is a political animal, right? So maybe he takes kickbacks from the casinos? Campos could potentially open the Casino up to a lawsuit, so they have to bury that. So that might reconcile the sheriff’s/Campos’ behavior, meanwhile the FBI is in panic mode over the fact that there might be more than one shooter and that’s their motivation to keep this buried.

      • ladyliberty11 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:21 am

        Yes, have thought that is likely the case, but do not know the downside of that in Nevada (did he lie to the Union or MGM to get his job?). He could be illegal and worried about deportation for past criminal activity, and also he could have assisted Paddock in some way (access to the elevator) and now is quite traumatized at the horrible outcome. Perhaps there is something on the cctv footage that neither Campos nor MGM wish to be revealed. Campos, like the Sheriff, looks like something is eating him up inside.

      • Jedi9 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:29 am

        I agree! That is what I think too! Imagine if that aspect were to be confirmed about Campos:

        1) the entire narrative of illegal immigration would cement PDT’s case for the wall, which in turn would be a PR nightmare for the left and their political capital for opposing the building of the wall. (two fold ramification) “See I told you so!” Would be Trump’s response if indeed it turns out to be true.
        2) The liability issue to the casino for hiring an illegal for a security position will have severe consequences and open the door to major lawsuits and public outcry would be immense.

        In consideration of these two scenarios, I think who ever is responsible for shielding Campos is trying to buy as much time as they can in order to either come up with something else in order to divert the public’s attention away from Campos in hopes that the focus on Campos will altogether be forgotten or die down, or possibly something else to cover for his status. Either way, this does not look good.

        • coloradochloe says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

          Interesting Jedi9.

          All of Las Vegas is awash with illegals.

          Almost all of the grunt work (maids, busboys, janitors etc) in the casinos and hotels is done by them, and either they don’t speak English or they pretend like they don’t.

          I don’t know how they get past the unions, maybe they don’t.

          Anyway, trying to communicate with them if you don’t speak Spanish is frustrating.

          • Jedi9 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:02 am

            I agree, and for the very same things you point out, this seems like a reasonable explanation as to why Campos is not speaking. I am not saying it is true, but it needs to be asked more as to if this is the reason why he is not speaking to reporters.

      • Watcher says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

        Maybe that’s why we haven’t heard his call transcript from floor 32.
        Spanish speaking staff supervisor.

      • Sunshine says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:09 am

        FAKE NEWS or either a terribly mismanaged photoshop.

        I’m looking at it, zoomed it at 300% to make sure what I was seeing. I really examined this photo many times, same result.

        What is that??

        First, Campos seems superimposed on the photo.

        After, look at his bottom jacket panel that should be parallel to his body- It’s ballooning away.

        Then, look at the guy in the grey pants, the pant crease that stops at the cane and no vertical crease as we see on the other pant leg. Definitely, not the same pant legs.
        .
        After, the guy on Campos’s other side… what is that long thick grey light strip hanging along his leg ??

        I could go on and on about this photo… something very wrong. Definitely photoshop.

      • Sunshine says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:14 am

        SORRY. I posted in the wrong column.

        ”FAKE NEWS or either a terribly mismanaged photoshop.

        I’m looking at it, zoomed it at 300% to make sure what I was seeing. I really examined this photo many times, same result.

        What is that??

        First, Campos seems superimposed on the photo.

        After, look at his bottom jacket panel that should be parallel to his body- It’s ballooning away.

        Then, look at the guy in the grey pants, the pant crease that stops at the cane and no vertical crease as we see on the other pant leg. Definitely, not the same pant legs.
        .
        After, the guy on Campos’s other side… what is that long thick grey light strip hanging along his leg ??

        I could go on and on about this photo… something very wrong. Definitely photoshop. ”

      • JimmyJack says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:05 am

        I agree. I think if he was, and he really is a hero, we’d be hearing about that non stop to bolster the Dreamers/DACA narrative. What do you think?

        On the other hand if he is an illegal, and did something like this than we have a whole other story.

        It is amazing how corporations will play fast and loose with our safety by hiring illegals as security guards at a hotel (or any job that gives them access to a room where people are sleeping).

    • MM says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

      Wolf how about the tweet Sundance just posted of helicopter, looks like muzzle flashes?

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:39 am

        OK – let me get all sciencey on you. I just spent 10 minutes dropping advice on Mike Tokes’ Twitter timeline. I would like people to see if my posts are there – Twitter may be shadow-banning all my most important posts.

        First of all, people need to understand that muzzle flash looks like weak to strong firecracker fire coming out of the end of a pipe. It is typically weak, orange, hard to see, and looks absolutely nothing like flashing lights. Add a flash suppressor or a sound suppressor and you can’t even see it. Sometimes it’s as big as a basketball and blinding in broad daylight (.44 mag heavy loads from a pistol), but it can be IMPOSSIBLE to see, even at night from another gun with the right loads. When soldiers are looking for deadly flashes, they are TINY because of flash suppressors on the ends of rifles.

        Check out THIS video (starting at the beginning) to see what it really looks like, how hard it is to see, and how easy it is to hide. If somebody wants to hide it, it’s TOO EASY.

        So in my opinion it is entirely possible (but HIGHLY unlikely for simple witness reasons) that there was fire from that helicopter, assuming that we don’t trust any written records, authority statements, LE witnesses, etc. Why?

        Because there could be a suppressed or flash-suppressed weapon on the chopper and we would neither see it nor hear it under the rotor sounds if it was using subsonic ammo, and possibly even regular ammo under the cover noise of the PROVEN rounds. If it was AR ammo, it would only be detectable by forensics, including sonic latency.

        Proven rounds? YES. AR rounds have been PROVEN by Health Ranger to have come from Mandalay Bay 32nd floor corner window using the SAME audio calculations that indicate a second gun of some kind. A second gun which COULD be on the chopper, if the distance was 200-250 yards from the source of the video that Health Ranger analyzed.

        So – let’s recap. There could be fire from the chopper. It’s a terrible place because one person with a telephoto lens and you’re busted, although tougher at night. So much inferior to many other positions, IMO. But possible. If it’s true, it would show up on the bullets collected on site, snubbing into the ground from a high angle. One more advantage to using the chopper – FEWER ROUNDS THAT PROVE THE SECOND GUN WOULD BE LOST FROM CONTAINMENT ON THE SHOOTING SITE.

        Kinda evil how that works. Fire down to hide the evidence. But the wounds would also prove firing down. But again, they control the wound data, to some extent. But again, why mess with that? I still think 2nd shooter close in on the ground, or using an AK from Mandalay Bay (which also potentially fits the audio data for a 2nd shooter) would work. And AR ammo hides in the other shooter’s rounds, except for the cross-fire aspects. Which I believe is why Health Ranger chose the double AR scenario – it’s sound.

        (See how my mind works there, recursively questioning my conclusions?)

        And that brings me back to that 2nd gun, which I keep telling Loomer and Tokes to look for. All they have to do is find some evidence (and there are LOTS of kinds) that show an AR crossfire, and they prove the 2nd gun, whether in the chopper or on the ground. This is not hard. AND – assuming that the FBI is suppressing the theory by a McCabe team on the ground trying to squash it, honest elements in DOJ would know where to catch them – SCRUBBING GUN 2 EVIDENCE (while trying to look like they’re not).

        I think the chopper was a distraction, though not necessarily. I do thing the wrong flashes are being promoted. They look like normal chopper lights.

        The chopper stuff started appearing IMMEDIATELY after I started pushing people to find evidence for the second gun posited BY Health Ranger using the SAME calculation that PROVES Mandalay Bay. IMO the chopper is a distraction away from the places that make more sense on the ground.

        But I could be wrong. Chopper could control rebounds to control evidence. The video will show chopper position, and 200-250 yards from the video source at the time of the shots on it would be where to enhance the photos for REAL (tiny) muzzle flash. THAT could be very wild. If that chopper is at the right distance AT the time of the shots that HR is getting the lower latency, and REAL flashes are seen in enhanced pix MATCHING the audio (with proper light-sound latency), THAT is BIG STUFF.

        Again, here is Health Ranger. It is worth hearing TWICE, and listen to every nuance he says, to see that he’s doing the right things to rule out all the obvious potential problems.

        • Howie says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:48 am

          Unless casings fell out of the chopper. There are several reports of them here and there in the killing zone. Silencer and flash suppressor in chopper blending in will all the normal high chopper traffic around the strip?

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 1:55 am

            Oh, man – all this talk about casings and NOBODY GRABBED ONE!

            When I was a kid I collected the dang things! Bottle caps, bullet casings, and stamps. And a gazillion other things like rocks and bugs and whatever, but I loved my shell casings.

            All somebody would have had to do was grab a casing from the venue and match it to a victim and the second shooter theory would be proven.

            SIGH.

            Now we know. WE THE PEOPLE need to collect our own evidence, because the authorities cannot be trusted.

            • Howie says:
              October 15, 2017 at 2:12 am

              Maybe they did.

              • wolfmoon1776 says:
                October 15, 2017 at 2:21 am

                Let us pray. I’m not kidding. If somebody has a shell casing from the concert, let us PRAY that (1) they take a picture of it before they find it – maybe MANY pictures, (2) they pick it up cleanly with a sharp object and cleanly bag it, and (3) they give it to Laura Loomer or even just take it to the TRUMP Hotel, so it can be delivered to POTUS and then to HONEST LE.

                McCabe is in charge of this. NO WAY can it go to FBI. NO. WAY.

        • Sunshine says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:55 am

          LOOK at the photo of ‘Paddock’ on the ground.
          Look at the arm, not the forearm.
          Tell me what is in that empty twisted piece of cloth connecting the elbow to the shoulder:

          https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/13/las-vegas-shooting-update-october-13th-press-conference-video/

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:08 am

            This is all I can see:

            I cannot see ANYTHING between the elbow and the shoulder. I can only guess what’s there. This is really weird.

            To me, the shadow under the upper forearm is invisible and off-picture, so I have to assume it’s there, but if I do, then I can account for a real arm in the shirt that I see by a lack of perspective.

            Are we seeing the same picture? If we are, then it is just a perspective resolution issue. My ability to resolve bad photos by filling in missing perspective is really good, so most perspective illusions are hard for me to process – I have to work to let them fool me.

        • MM says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:57 am

          I saw this clip when you posted it on another thread.
          We definitely had a terrorist attack. More to this than Lone Gunman.
          What’s your twitter so I can follow you?

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:13 am

            @WOLFM00N with two zeroes in moon.

            I really should have emphasized in my earlier postings that Health Ranger proved Mandalay Bay, but I thought it was so obvious as validating his work, that I didn’t even think to mention it. LOL. Wow. I forget what’s important sometimes – I was worried about little highly technical things that he covered. I need to go to Bill Mitchell Braggist School. 🙄 LOL

        • Jedi9 says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:58 am

          “Add a flash suppressor or a sound suppressor and you can’t even see it. Sometimes it’s as big as a basketball and blinding in broad daylight (.44 mag heavy loads from a pistol), but it can be IMPOSSIBLE to see, even at night from another gun with the right loads.”

          Please don’t discount the stage lights playing an instrumental role in making it even more difficult to see where the shots were coming from. This to me is something that is not getting mentioned enough in such analysis. Very important not to ignore IMHO!

          • MM says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:01 am

            And things just keep getting deeper and deeper.
            Will we ever figure this out?

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:16 am

            Yes – great point.

            You know – I just thought of something. If the other side knew all along that the audio latency was the weak spot, that may be why all the disinformation is centered on muzzle flash, which is the absolute worst way to locate the shooter. They keep pushing us AWAY from the thing that proves a larger conspiracy.

        • vern1414 says:
          October 15, 2017 at 2:22 am

          Wolf, FWIW, my bf is a Marine vet who worked on helicopters as his primary job in the service. He thinks the lights people keep referring to on the helicopter are strobe lights which are standard on helicopters that fly that slow. He’s only watched a couple of videos of this on my phone though. He also says if people watching these videos are convinced those lights are muzzle flashes (especially if they have never fired fully automatic weapons) will never be convinced otherwise. It frustrates him.

          The only other alternative to the helo scenario involving moving shooting from above could be some kind of weaponized drones. I know there are bases in Nevada where they carry out drone attacks. I think this recent attack was carried out from NV. http://nypost.com/2017/10/12/jihadi-bride-who-joined-isis-and-her-son-killed-by-drone-strike/

          That being said, I’d think the second gun was more likely from a lower surface (top of a gas station, parking deck, one of the sound towers by the stages etc) or on the ground. That figures in with about a 250 difference. I’ve listened to that sound analysis a couple times now and it is the best one I’ve heard so far.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:41 am

            Thanks – and say thanks to your BF – that’s really helpful. Yes – I can imagine his frustration. But this IS an opportunity to help firm up crowd analysis, so I look at it as a “teachable moment”, even if frustrating. (And note – I feel CHEATED that we are wasting our thought on this, when we could be talking about SD’s extension of the Trump Doctrine to non-enabled situations! GRRRRR!!! This case is communism, once again wasting our time in satanic glee.)

            I had not considered drones, so I will now keep that in mind. I see some evidence problems with them – hard to control loss, sightings, etc. – so much safer to use a pro shooter on the ground instead of a dronemaster. But still – needs to stay in the mix until we get more solid evidence.

            I read somewhere else that an anonymous LE team has calculated around 215 yards from the same audio. that person has very good sources, too. And I will not let this go without doing my own calculations and scientific reasoning. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but who knows how this resolves.

            Again, thanks! 😀

  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    This whole mess is so weird
    TY Sundance for keeping us updated. Do feel that Sundance with help of Treeper Family will get to the bottom of this.

  13. danield49 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Didn’t the San Bernadino accomplice check into a psyche ward too? Hmmmmm.

  14. woohoowee says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    We were out and about today and if my neck of the woods is any indication for the rest of the country, nobody believes what authorities are putting out regarding the Las Vegas massacre. Nobody.

  15. PNWLifer says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Laura Loomer tweeted today that Campos was a relatively new hire according to law enforcement. Mandalay Bay hired him June 30, 2017.

  16. franker01 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Probably just a virus.
    Or maybe PTSD.
    Hard to say at this point.

    • Matt says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      franker, the way things are going, how do we even know that this guy even exists?

    • keeler says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:00 am

      Or survivor’s guilt. Or meds.

      But all in all very strange. His facial expression is similar to the women in the Kim Jong Un family portrait.

      • franker01 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

        Or he may be like Chance the Gardener.
        Minimum Wage Mall Cop Type is suddenly a major actor in one of the Crimes of the Century.
        If that is the case he may be expressionless because he is just overwhelmed.
        Dunno.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          October 15, 2017 at 12:20 am

          Some security people are – to be honest – hired for their honesty and not their brains. I don’t find anything wrong with that, as long as those folks are not tasked with anything too complicated. But I agree – if he is illegal, mediocre on the English, and not the sharpest tool in the shed, he could be totally overwhelmed.

          One third of me is suspicious, one third feels sorry, and one third says “You friggin’ idiot – feeling sorry for the ILLEGAL is part of the sketchy Deep State psy-op!”

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:15 am

        Interesting metaphor. It’s like Stockholm syndrome. Hostage affect.

  17. distracted2 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    He won’t give interviews because he can’t keep his story straight. And anything he says can and will be used against him…

  18. walt614 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    At first glance it would appear that the Deep State front group in this case the FBI is just woefully incompetent and or compromised.
    I can’t discount the idea that warring factions in the Shadow government are undermining each other in real time.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    And whatever happened to that woman who was walking around just before the shooting telling everyone: “You’re all gonna die” ??

    The young woman who was interviewed said she was taken away by security.

    This thing’s bizarre.

    • Dad's son says:
      October 14, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      I have no idea where to look for the link because this case has somehow cast such a big fog in my mind. So I’ll just have to rely on my memory from the initial reports, only a few hours later, of:the woman who was dragged away by security shortly before the shooting. Her words of warning reportedly were: “They’re all around you ….. you’re all going to die!”

      I remember that morning, when we woke up to the horror, thinking how oddly the statement struck me – as far as “they’re all around you,” – because we were being told it was a lone gunman. Now, this far down the line, and with nothing but mist to grab ahold of, that statement takes on a whole new chilling meaning.

    • tax2much says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

      May have been a guardian angel.

    • the phoenix says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

      I knew a woman who claimed to have premonitions like this.

  20. ensitue says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    their the ones that told him to disapear

  21. Truthfilter says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Interesting article on Paddock’s Airbnb account. Even Airbnb questioned the identity of person using the account to book homes, condos, rooms, etc. which were seldom used.

    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/airnbn-insider-vegas-spree-shooters-account-ghosted-post-massacre-account-irregularities-raise-more-questions/

  22. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Could he be Philipino?

  23. Minnie says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    How the heck do they hand out awards when they can’t even deliver an honest press conference?

    58 dead, over 500 injured, but oh, yes, let’s make up a plaque!

    ??

  24. Mr. Morris says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    I hope the unlicensed security guard Jesus Campos is ok. Did he work for the Mandalay Bay or the other hotel in the same building? The hero security guard is mighty lucky to have been shot only one time considering we have been told Stephen Paddock fired 200 rounds.
    Isn’t it amazing Jesus Campos was scheduled for 5 interview but poof he just disappeared?

  25. RedBallExpress says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Maybe this is the type of Clinic:
    clin·ic: a conference or short course on a particular subject.

    • the phoenix says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Maybe he’s been taken to the Ministry of Truth (aka Minitrue).
      I hope he is still a person rather than becoming an unperson.
      Praying for the safety and well-being of Jesus Campos.

  26. TheHumanCondition says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Oh what a tangled web we weave…

  27. keeler says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    We call them Urgent Cares in my neck of the woods.

    Based on the fact that it was referred to as a “quick clinic” best guess is he went to one of the UMC Quick Care’s, which seem to be one of if not the most numerous urgent care centers in the LV metro area.

    https://www.google.com/maps/search/quick+clinic+nevada/@36.1935478,-115.534975,10z

    Anyone know where the “facility” Campos left is located at? Because the nearest Quick Care is probably where he went- if this is story is true.

  28. wallitoff says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Don’t know the veracity of this claim, but he was supposedly only hired by Mandalay Bay a few months ago:

    Liked by 5 people

  29. The Popcorn Tape says:
    October 14, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    There is no war in Ba Sing Se.
    There is no war in Ba Sing Se.
    There is no war in Ba Sing Se.

    • TreeClimber says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Slept through most of that arc, but if I’m not totally wrong, that blew up in their faces, dinnit?

      • The Popcorn Tape says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:56 am

        …If you didn’t see it, then buy the Avatar: The Last Airbender DVDs RIGHT DAMN NOW and watch all 61 episodes again.
        I’m dead serious. It’s one of the greatest television series ever created, animated or otherwise.
        I’m not telling you how this turns out. All you’re getting is that it’s near the end of season 2.

  30. Mikeydoo says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:01 am

    I think it’s strange that there isn’t video of the (ridiculous) award ceremony

    • Dad's son says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:07 am

      I find it ridiculous that there was an “award ceremony: to begin with. And, decent journalists should be bird-dogging the footsteps of every man in those photos and asking them all about their buddy Campos, and getting it on tape. At this point, something stinks so bad it’s seriously toxic, like a gas leak about to explode and level a city block.

      Where are our journalists? Have they run out of shoe leather?

  31. sundance says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:02 am

  32. got243kids says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Not one investigation in the last eight years has yielded results. Benghazi, Fast and Furious or any of Cankles numerous escapades, all lead by congressional ‘leadership’ (wish I could spell that in an 8 font).

    Now we’re to swallow an inept Sheriff, standing beside a protege’ of James Commie and the keystone LVMPD? While the MSLSD desperately tries to sell us that the only entities that should have guns are the police?

    Have you ever caught a whiff of a bag of rotten potatos? This entire affair has Deep State, NWO, Incompetence wafting from its core.

    We’re to believe that investigations are fruitless and investigators are stooges? It reeks of Alinsky, James Commie’s antics are written all over this.

  33. Howie says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I thought it was said a bullet was still in his leg? Maybe that? Also the sounds on of bullets on all the vids. Lookit this. When the bullet go near you sound like a close shot of gum. Sound of bullet first not gun in distance.

    • Howie says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:13 am

      Sorry about typo did not have on glasses…:)

    • franker01 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:21 am

      That is strange about his gunshot wound.
      In this type of case wouldn’t Workman’s Comp (at least) come into play?
      Wouldn’t he have been rushed off for medical care and wouldn’t we have gotten updated reports on his condition?
      But we have not and I guess it is possible that he went to an Urgent Care for that Nagging Bullet Wound?
      Something happening here.

      • MM says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:26 am

        Yes comp claim on wound received while on the job.

      • mariner says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:49 am

        I don’t believe there’s any way Campos was shot with a .223 bullet.

        I’m not a trauma expert, but I’m pretty sure those do a lot more damage.

        But we’re supposed to believe he was ambulatory and helping others for more than half an hour after being shot with a rifle bullet?

        I’m calling a flag on that.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:00 am

        It has seemed totally strange to me that Jesus would have been helping the police clear the area (as was first reported unless they have changed that stroy, too) despite having a gun shot wound in the leg. This isn’t like TV. Gunshot wounds are debilitating, unless it is a graze, but we were told he was supposed to go back in and have the bullet surgically removed so clearly it was not a graze. This just doesn’t make sense.

        Also, as franker mentioned above this was an on the job injury. Each state handles workman’s comp differently, so I have no idea about Nevada. In my state, this would be handled by a state workman’s comp program, except for a few large employers such as Wal Mart that is so big they are allowed to “self insure” rather than pay the state’s industrial insurance premiums but even so they have to meet the same standards of the state’s workman’s comp program. Which means see a doctor right away, reams of paperwork are completed, lots of reports…

        There is almost no part of this entire Mandalay Bay shooting and investigation that holds up to even light scrutiny or a few logical questions.

    • wheatietoo says:
      October 15, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Yeah, that’s what I wondered too.
      Maybe they’re finally getting that bullet out of his leg..?

      That has been one of the weirdest things in this whole ongoing saga.
      Why would Campos go to the hospital and then leave with a bullet still in his leg?

      • MM says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:52 am

        Hiya Wheatie I’m still stuck on Paddocks picture. It looks like it was staged. Could it be that the picture was not really for us but sending a message to someone else?
        How do we really know the picture of Campos receiving award is Campos?

      • Gil says:
        October 15, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Fear of surgery? Lots of people still hate hospitals.

        • wheatietoo says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:01 am

          Maybe…but it’s just weird.
          You can get an infection real fast from leaving a bullet in a wound, even for a day or so.

          Maybe Campos didn’t want the ballistics of that bullet known?

          • MM says:
            October 15, 2017 at 1:06 am

            That’s what I thought also, Ballistics.

          • Gil says:
            October 15, 2017 at 1:17 am

            That’s the question. But he would be interfering with an investigation. Law enforcement can push it and arrest him for it and I bet could force removal for evidence.

            • MM says:
              October 15, 2017 at 1:22 am

              Gil I just read about a case like that were the suspect refused to have bullet removed. I’ll look for the story.

              • Dad's son says:
                October 15, 2017 at 2:20 am

                Former Texas Gov. John Connally was buried with a Kennedy-assassination bullet and/or fragments still in his leg when he died in 1993. Despite multiple requests to then Atty. Gen. Janet Reno from interested forensic parties who wanted to examine them and try to solve the “single-bullet” controversy, Reno refused to intervene, and Connally’s widow refused to allow the bullet/fragments (which would ostensibly be the one that supposedly took a zig-zag path from above and behind and killed Pres. Kennedy) to be removed for examination before burial,

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:11 am

            But seriously, can you imagine the medical staff releasing him no matter what his personal wishes or fears were or how big a fit he might have thrown?

            I have had a little experience with such a scene with a family member, and the hospital shut that down very quickly with the statement that if you leave it will be against medical advice and your insurance will not pay for one dime of your treatment.

            Of course, if you are part of some sort of nefarious criminal or terroristic enterprise you might not care….

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          October 15, 2017 at 2:06 am

          Yeah, lots of people hate hospitals and with good reason, but I cannot for the life of me see him being cleared to leave the hospital with a bullet in his leg. The potential for infection, or for the bullet to shift and cause further damage???? I would think the only way he got out would be against medical advice and if you do that your insurance won’t pay.

          • MM says:
            October 15, 2017 at 2:11 am

            I’m dying to call my BIL and ask him but I’m worried they’ll fuss about me being on the computer and following this case. He’s Chief of Staff at Southwestern in Dallas. Maybe I’ll have a drink tomorrow for false courage and make that call.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:02 am

        I have never heard of such a thing. I would think the risk of infection and possible further damage would be huge by leaving it in place and allowing him to run around accepting awards and the like.

  34. joeknuckles says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Perhaps Mr. Campos lacked the self confidence to lie convincingly to a national audience and decided to go to the Hillary Clinton School of Prevarication and Deception for a couple of weeks before attempting to pull it off.

  35. realgaryseven says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    At this point I’m beginning to entertain doubts as to whether any of these characters is real, or at the most extreme whether anything we are being told by the media took place. The photos of Campos at the beginning of this post are obviously and crudely photoshopped. One might even say they appear to have been “comped,” to use a neologism.

    Nothing about the ever-changing timeline or “story” about this event adds up, nothing at all…

  36. guerillapatriot says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    We don’t know where he is, but we know he’s at a clinic. So we know he’s at a clinic but we don’t know which one?

    Sounds like he’s just making it up.

    Welcome to bizarroworld.

  37. chojun says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I think it’s nothing more complex than the guy is illegal and was shot in the leg and has PTSD from the whole experience.

    My next theory is all of the above on top of Campos saw something that the FBI is not releasing at this time and he’s being sequestered until warrants are served. Possibly even for his own protection if he saw someone else at the crime scene.

    The one thing we can be comfortable of for sure is that if this were domestic terrorism like Timothy McVeigh type of right-wing loon-bot situation in Paddock then the FBI (or someone) would’ve leaked it to the press by now. In the past the press has been silent as a mouse on Islamic-related extremism.

    I don’t think we’ll know anything else for a while at the rate the investigation is going.

    • BobBoxBody says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:00 am

      Yeah, I think in this case it may be Occam’s Razor.

    • dutzie60 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:31 am

      I think you’re right that he saw something – What? I can’t wait to find out. I hope it’s something I can actually believe. He did have armed guard at his house.
      Also, when It is announced, I hope the Sheriff manages to look the FBI spook in the eyes. Anyone notice how Lombardo’s head it always turned away from Rouse and he never looks at him even when Rouse is at mic speaking. I watched last press conference with sound off and it is bizarre.

  38. Bendix says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:42 am

    The part about checking himself in rang a bell. We had a prison break here not too long ago, and the woman who was supposed to drive the getaway vehicle was a no-show. She panicked, and “checked herself in” at a local hospital. Except she didn’t really check in she went to the ER. Sometimes that’s just the way they report it.
    Is this something similar?

  39. TreeClimber says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Keep seeing in the comments on these LV articles that various witnesses have died… do we know for certain exactly who has/hasn’t died after revealing information?

    Are we sure Campos is real??

  40. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 12:56 am

    First documented false flag Operation Northwood and now declassified evidence how they conjure up contrivance for exposure.

    People hurt or not they state is irrelevant.

    Anna *They always say it’s “A Conspiracy”… until facts can’t be denied.﻿

    False flag was the first psyops where an incorrect flag was purposely hoisted and flown as marker to misrepresent the boat or something similarly plotted.

    • M. Mueller says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:20 am

      I had never seen this before, but it sure makes many incidents in the last years make more sense – like Sandy Hook. I can’t tell you how much I hate those people.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods
      Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against the Cuban government, … TheNorthwoods document was published online in a more complete form, including cover memoranda, by the National Security Archive on 30 April 2001. …

      You can download and print it out from Keebler’s video above.

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:00 am

        Went from 55K right up to 70K views within a coupla hours! The declassified says they will paint planes and build anything that’s required, and can find people to participate.

  41. Preppin247 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:11 am

    65-year-old millionaire…living the high roller Vegas lifestyle..luxury hotels..prostitutes only a phone call away..fine dining..unlimited gambling suddenly goes wacko and starts shooting into a crowd…didn’t FBI run this bull$hit past any focus groups? Fishy x100

    • M. Mueller says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:51 am

      That would be a very interesting focus group! “Would you believe a rich real estate guy would be at a LV hotel and the hotel wouldn’t immediately know when he checked in? How about him sealing the stairs door shut and leaving his room door ajar while drilling into another door – while, at the same time, shooting an unarmed (unregistered) security guard 200 times and only hitting him once in the leg – then, instead of finishing the guard off, or finishing the drilling, shoots a bunch of concert goers and himself before police arrive; and all for no apparent reason?”

      Umm, No.

      • Molly Pitcher says:
        October 15, 2017 at 2:42 am

        Unfortunately the general public has been conditioned to believe whatever is on cnn and all the other propaganda outlets.
        Even this heinous tragedy has been eclipsed by the Weinstein saga

  42. Molly Pitcher says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Here is a picture of Jesus Campos smiling, he looks completely different.
    I really think between the wound,meds, the goons that are handling him, MGM mafia, FBI , LVPD and who knows who else has a stake in shutting him up…I bet this guy has had every innuendo & threat possible made on him AND he may be illegal. His family may be illegal. Maybe he wasn’t even qualified as a security guard .. his life is in some pretty scary hands at this time.http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/13/las-vegas-security-guard-jesus-campos-disappears-moments-before-tv-interviews.html

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:19 am

      In one of the articles yesterday..those union guys said they’ve been with him in a hotel for 4 days straight helping him “prepare” for interviews.
      Color me suspicious but that sounds more like house arrest more than help.
      This union has a lot at stake here…mucho more services will be needed from gaming casinos and hotels after this…he can’t screw it up for them….and the smoke and mirrors surrounding the mass shooting…if this guy isn’t part of anything nefarious with Paddock the people keeping it all under wraps are probably just as dangerous

    • distracted2 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:19 am

      Nope. Dead eyes. His mouth is attempting to smile but his eyes are not.

      • MM says:
        October 15, 2017 at 1:26 am

        Fox news how would we really even know if this was Campos? I don’t believe much of anything anymore.

        • Molly Pitcher says:
          October 15, 2017 at 1:32 am

          lol..I don’t know but it looks like him without the glasses….and it makes me actually wonder why his new best friends, the union and the MGM “family” who are putting him up in a hotel…why wouldn’t they advise him that the glasses and dead look makes him look all jihadi?

          • franker01 says:
            October 15, 2017 at 1:51 am

            Was there something that said the Union or MGM are putting him up in a hotel?
            I think the story was that he checked into a clinic and then disappeared.

            • Molly Pitcher says:
              October 15, 2017 at 2:01 am

              FTA~ Hickey said he had been with Campos for the last four days, along with another union member, helping him prepare for media interviews. He said Campos was staying in a Las Vegas-area hotel suite, with a living room and an adjoining bedroom.
              On Thursday at about 1 p.m., Hickey said he and the union’s local president took a meeting with MGM officials in the bedroom, while Campos, the other union member and a security guard hired by MGM to protect Campos waited in the living room.
              AND
              Hickey said he is not concerned for Campos’ safety, just his health. When asked if he thought MGM had anything to do with Campos’ disappearance, Hickey simply noted that the corporation was taking care of him.
              https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/mandalay-bay-security-guard-skips-tv-interviews-after-las-vegas-shooting/

        • Jedi9 says:
          October 15, 2017 at 2:13 am

          I am in your camp as to my current disposition. Hard to believe anything anymore from MSM, and that includes Fox News. In fact I hardly ever go there anymore due to all the negativity that all news orgs are reporting these days. It seems to be all predicated on fear mongering, a template commonly used for the short attention span of it’s audiences.

  43. razzberryjenni says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Maybe it’s already been asked and answered however I am wondering… Were any of the LEO who arrived on the 32 second floor particularly the ones who breached the door to the room wearing body cameras? Also we’re any of the other first responder officers wearing them? Apparently Nevada passed a law that will go in to effect in 2018 mandating that all will be required to wear them. However according to several articals that I’ve read many are already using them.

    https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/may/26/governor-signs-bill-mandating-body-cameras-for-all/

  44. mari says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:20 am

    A helicopter with muzzle flashes? What is this all about?

  46. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Look at the verbage on his award

  47. Harry Lime says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:39 am

    I don’t know what to make of the helicopter theory but it’s almost more believable than a lone 65 year old man playing Rambo from 32 floors up. The military and police have been coordinating helicopter drills over major cities for years now so it can’t be totally discarded.

    Houston, Texas

    Miami, Florida

    Miami, Florida

    Flint, Michigan

    These drills fire blank rounds and scare the dickens out of the local residents.

    • franker01 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 1:46 am

      These weren’t blanks.
      Dunno what happened yet but I do not believe the Government – at least the non-political branches – were involved in any way.
      IMO

    • Jedi9 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 2:16 am

      Harry, do you recall the Helicopters used in Pakistan that were used to kill Bin Laden? They were advanced enough to conceal their motor sound. Just throwing that out there.

  48. Mikeydoo says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Setting the stage. Making Campos look like he has PTSD. Setting the stage to make “suicide” plausible.

