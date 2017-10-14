Hollywood Academy Kicks Out Harvey Weinstein…

The governing board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to kick out recently exposed rapist and sexual deviant Harvey Weinstein. All currently non-exposed sexual deviants and rapists remain protected in Hollywood. Announcement:
“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.
We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.
What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.” ~ Hollywood
“You’ll see”…
The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within Hollywood, entertainment, movies, sports etc.
Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates. If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.
The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this. They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics. While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.
To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.
These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it. The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.
Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.
“Welp” …Too funny.
One at a time?
Drip drip drip…. in every possible connotation of the word.
Why, if they kick out everyone like that, there will be no one left in the “Academy.”
Death by a thousand cuts!!!
would like to see now go after those “swinesteines” in world of politics–Billy C ???
late night tv, next, please?
Weaponized Autism*TM is already working on exposing the next one.
Truth be known, if they kicked out every one of their members to did what Swinestein did, they’d have 2 members left.
So, here’s my problem with this. Weinstein is a pig and a predator who has gotten away with this for decades. No doubt about that. But, to be absolutely fair, he hasn’t had his day in court.
UNLIKE the pervy child rapist whose name I can’t recall who SERVED TIME after being found guilty and is happily back making Disney movies. Did the academy kick him out?????
What about the celebrated artist Roman Polanski who was awarded an Oscar for The Pianist, eh? I’ve seen the video clip over and over of the stars standing and applauding for this fabulous man who gave alcohol and qualudes to a 13 year old girl and anally raped her? Didn’t take HIS academy membership away, did they?
These two criminals were actually charged and convicted, unlike Harvey the Pig. What a bunch of dismal, virtue signalling hypocrites they are.
I am thinking the same thing Sylvia Avery.
So far Weinstien is only accused.
If I am reading the news correctly there are others being accused of exactly the same thing right now.
Will “The Academy” zap all of the creeps and perverts?
Now that would be a story worth paying attention to.
I suppose the two of you eat at the same restaurant too.
Pee Wee Herman?
These awards no longer mean anything. Not even sure they ever did.
They did used to. But American theater, film and television is not as good generally as it once was when actors, actresses and screenwriters spent years honing their skills in very disciplined ways. Very sad.
That is true. Very true.
I agree we300.
I made the mistake of watching the Oscars a couple of years ago, first time in decades.
They were crying real tears because they think that America is so racist.
I couldn’t believe it, it was a big cry-fest and I was laughing out loud because it was so silly.
The whole place was filled with victims that were patting each other on the back.
And why not? He’s already been graciously awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for all he accomplished by becoming the first somewhat black President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Somewhat” black -LOL! – Obola was also somewhat American, and somewhat radical Muslim extremist.
Obama was a fictional everything Judith.
Fictional President.
Fictional American.
Fictional Black person.
Fictional human being.
LOL
Now that’s funny!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Haha! Perfect. He can set it next to his Pea’s prize and all of his honorary PhD’s.
Did he get kicked out of a weight loss program and a shave club?
LikeLiked by 10 people
HAA!!
Those pictures showHarvey Weinstein in the company of a Hell of a lot of other deviants.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Birds of a feather…
A picture speaks 1,000 words.
Clearly!!
The question was asked about the Weinstein story, “Why now?” Why now indeed. Is this a segue into the Podesta Pizzagate story? Things are really starting to get interesting. Perhaps this is the beginning of GOD’s justice!
Harvey then obama?
Hope so.
I think I have a grasp on insight, Trump is exposing the sex perverts, is Michael/michelle obama on the list, as I tell my friends, obama at the 2011 WHCH dinner “fuc*ed with the wrong guy”
I told my wife the same thing as we watched that clip of being arrogant and acting oh so superior to the future president Trump.
I told her…..look at his face….THAT was the moment he decided to run for president.
I only wish our AG would start investigating the treasonous behavior of the previous administration….but I’m afraid that will never happen with Sessions in that role.
I hope Pizza-gate is publicly exposed. I recently became aware of it and I will tell you 1000 showers after reading it still make me feel sick to my stomach. I knew there was evil in this world….but never in my life did I EVER read about something this sick…..
Obama picked this fight in 2011, he’s going to get his ass kicked relentlessly for as long as Trump is alive, have a nice day Barry!
It’s Barry Hussein ..to you!
*snort*
Let’s give credit where credit is due – it’s Barack Husein
😡
I will be curious to see if these Hollywood types will decide to keep their mouths shut about Pres. Trump now out of fear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, Trump can’t do this by himself, just like he couldn’t do the NFL by himself.
It’s we the People who take things down, by not buying what they’re selling.
Nope!!!
‘Broad City’ Stars Discuss Decision to Bleep Out Trump’s Name in Season 4
“We just got to a point where in real life we’re talking about the current administration, we’re talking about Trump and it sounds so gross every day saying it so many times and we just didn’t want to share airtime,” Glazer told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “He’s got enough, and I also don’t even want to hear the word. It’s a different kind of joke.”
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/broad-city-stars-bleeping-trumps-name-season-4-1024284
Rolls eyes. Grow up. Also never heard of it.
AND Hanoi Jane is at it again…. FONDA ADMITS KEEPING SILENT ON WEINSTEIN, BLAMES TRUMP
https://www.infowars.com/jane-fonda-admits-keeping-silent-on-weinstein-blames-trump/
All that these professional pussy hats are doing now is drawing attention to the fact that they are in this together. They all know what has been going on for many, many years, and yet, not one of them ever spoke out to help the next victims down the line? They are as morally bankrupt and reprehensible as Weinstein.
So, pussy hat “justice” warriors, who are you protecting right now, that we may hear about in 10-20 years time? Is Weinstein really the *only* target of your Salem witch hunt? Nobody else you can think of, at the moment?
Excellent, Judith.
Where are the feminazis to protest this degradation of women?
Crickets!
Weinstein is the sacrificial lamb so the left can attempt to proclaim/regain some self righteous piety. FAIL.
Nearly everyone I know blames the Hollywood establishment en mass.
Sacrificial wolf would be more like it.
It is fun watching the cockroaches scrambling out of their putrid mess isn’t it.
More has been exposed of Weinstein than they’d like. tsk tsk tsk… How many like him are being protected by the sacrifice?
Taking the Entertainment Industry down has soooo many benefits.
Not only does it gut the main spokespeople for the Dem Party and Globalists, it also takes away a major source of their funding.
Then there are the cultural/artistic benefits, too numerous to mention.
Stunning that the vote was not unanimous to turn out Weinslime….
/s
Ok. Good. Kick the bum ou on his azz. But I wonder…is ole Harvey merely the scapegoat here? Of course, he’s a nasty character, not saying otherwise. But I feel like the heat is on the pedos now in an unprecendented way. Perhaps they thought by offering up a flamboyant one of their own, it would provide them with cover.
However, this means Harvey isn’t the top of the food chain in this. There are bigger fish who made the decision to hang him and orchestrated such.
HW will be adored by those who needed eyes to be taken off LV. Wowza!
——
Hope he has body guards just in case some of his fellow travelers want to stop him from spewing his guts out about what he knows of their romps.
And George Lopez got booed off stage at a Benefit for being a sicko political jerk. It’s really happening!
https://pagesix.com/2017/10/14/george-lopez-booed-off-stage-after-trump-jokes-flop-at-gala/
Of course we believe the remainder of Hollywood boys and girls are all puritans at heart.
This is all about Libtard privilege. Go ahead Libtard idiots, double, triple down. I have a long memory, very long. I don’t fight back, I vote at the polls, I vote at the cash register, and I vote with what I click on. I don’t buy Amazon anymore. I don’t search with Google. I don’t use Facebook.
The media is dead. NFL is dead. Movies…. Soccer? You are next, just keep kneeling.
As the staff bearer of Libtard insanity, Miley Cyrus swings nude on a wrecking ball, sticking her tongue out, then acts like she can throw moral stones at anyone not PC. SJW Nut jobs.
Corporate PR executives that think it is safe to genuflect to the PC SJW propaganda in their advertisements need to be fired. Fast. Remember Starbucks? Tip of the iceberg.
Your first paragraph sums up my feelings and position too.
I can’t and won’t dare to improve on it.
👍🇺🇸👍
Lest we forget, I gladly proclaim:
There are TRILLIONS at stake 👍
Enjoy. Pretty smart young ladie!
She’s the best thing I’ve seen since Trump himself. Love, love, love that smart, sassy woman!
I suspect that the only reason the HELLywood crowd are making Swinestein a scapegoat is that the DOJ is investigating and Sessions has been going after sexual predators and perverts big time. They are trying to distance themselves from that investigation but it isn’t going to work. Some well known people in HELLywood are going down. Coincidentally, they happen to be big D-Rat promoters, money sources and enablers.
The D-Rats have always shielded the HELLywood crowd. I read years ago that when Slick Willie was in office, he shut down the West Coast DEA so they wouldn’t inconvenience his HELLywood supporters.
Yep, trillions!
Gotta love that domino effect! “The harder they come, the harder they fall, one and all!”
Ha – looks like our minds we’re in-sync, Judith.
Hollyweird=DC=Hollyweird….they are the same thing both pushing their “morals” and “values” over on us poor dumb unwashed masses of Deplorable flyover’s. Well, who are the real deplorable, irredeemables?????? The media, film, music and DC crowd have done extensive damage to the moral fabric of this country. I’m sick of every stinking sewer rat. Most everyone in DC is up to their eyeballs in some sort of corruption and I’d bet many, if not most are perverts. I think all of Hollywood are perverts, but im just a deplorable irredeemable Southern girl, so what do I know? I have yet to be enlightened.
Great Tick Tock graphic: Rolodex of pervs and traitors. …Or stack of dominoes. May Sweinstein’s fall start the chain reaction.
Kicking him out of the Academy following his brother’s terrible interview in which he completely disowns him and hopes for a terrible punishment for him.
In my opinion, they are hoping to drive him to suicide so that they can pretend he was a one-off and go back to business as usual.
Tippi Hedren has an interview this evening on Gregg Gutfeld’s show on Fox. She was a star in 2 Hitchcock movies, “The Birds” and “Marnie.” Then she disappeared from Hollywood. I thought she had gotten married or something, as she disappeared when I was in high school and Midwestern papers didn’t carry much Hollywood stuff.
She tweeted a couple of days ago that Hitchcock pulled a Weinstein on her and threatened her if she didn’t comply. So she walked out of Hollywood.
Good to know she showed integrity and self-respect.
Ugghh, he truly is vomit inducing.
Love that tick-tock.
Almost makes viewing his disgusting mugg worth it.
So all the other Hollywood abusers get a pass.
What about all the young boys that were abused in Hollywood, who turned to drugs and suicide because of there abuse. Time to expose all of theme
We will not forget
TIC TOCK
just ask about those by Bieber…..TeaForAll
Boycott DKNY. Its founder send out a statement defending Weinstein because the women were “asking for it” by wearing show-off clothes (many designed by DKNY)!!
I wasn’t sure that I could ever feel sorry for Harvey. But I think burning him at the stake may be slightly excessive.
no,no not at all…more fuel is need keep flame alive…
haha. Yeah, that’s probably going a little too far.
In another date or time tho…..
Ahhh…… more virtue signaling from our high ‘n mighty woman-empowering “moral conscience”…….
“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”
Well, if the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity is over, where is your list of the rest of the sick f**ks and pedos that make up your industry???? Hmmmm? Waiting…..!?
👍
As my dad would say “he looks like a real scuzz bucket”
Excerpt,
“An Open Secret, a documentary about the sexual abuse of teenage boys at the hands of Hollywood big-wigs, generated plenty of publicity a few years ago, but no suitable offers for digital distribution.
Now, with new sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the movie and TV industry coming practically daily, the producer of An Open Secret has posted his film online for the first time, free for the next nine days.”
An Open Secret is free to watch right now on Vimeo. It is about pedophia in Hollywood, which apparently as frequent as sexual harassment.
I just watched the documentary. Child victims are interviewed and the predators are exposed. Some are still working in Hollywood.
Hollywood is no different than Sodom and Gomorrah.
May God burn it down.
https://vimeo.com/142444429
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hollywood-sex-abuse-film-an-open-secret-released-online-first-time-1048706
Welcome to the Cultural Wars.
Think of this as a raid deep into enemy territory.
“…the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.” Oh really? Kicking Swinestein out of the Academy accomplishes this how? Nothing will change in Hollywood, and America knows it.
Tick Tock indeed.
Watch out Hollywood pervs, the Ferryman is coming for YOU.
Coutney Love gives advice to young girls in Hollywood in 2005:
The Academy has sent a very powerful message…
If you’re a sexual predator & you fail to keep your victims silent, we’ll pretend not to like you anymore
Yep.
Now more of these a$$hats need to be exposed, so they can be taken down, one after another.
I’d like to know when those dominos in the tick tock photo are going to fall……
I’m starting to wonder if this is how the dominoes start to fall. Aim for the money. Hit them where it hurts. Sessions? Have I been mean to you?
What is that sound I hear ? It is the thundering of high heels of those in the entertainment business to publicly point the finger at those KNOWN individuals who have sexually harassed women for decades.
The TMZ guy, Levin, was on Hannity last night. He said that the Weinstein company is have a BIG board meeting Tuesday and Weinstein’s lawyer will be present. Weinstein will be there also via the phone. Levin said that the lawyer may have a case because they may have fired Weinstein illegally. He said to stay tuned.
