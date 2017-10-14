Hollywood Academy Kicks Out Harvey Weinstein…

The governing board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to kick out recently exposed rapist and sexual deviant Harvey Weinstein.  All currently non-exposed sexual deviants and rapists remain protected in Hollywood. Announcement:

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.

We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.

What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”  ~ Hollywood

“You’ll see”…

The professional political left are apoplectic that President Trump has used his massive voice to turn the attention of the larger American electorate toward the cultural war within Hollywood, entertainment, movies, sports etc.

Do not underestimate the level of rabid anxiety this shift creates.  If you’ve followed the truism of politics being downstream from pop culture for the last 2+ decades, you realize that President Trump is an existential threat to the entire apparatus of pop culture.

The splodey head crowd was not prepared for this.  They were focused on destroying Trump on the field of politics.  While that battle wages, POTUS simply used his combat skills to ignite a MOAB in a battle-space his adversaries never saw him approaching.

To say Donald Trump is uniquely skilled for this moment in time would be the understatement of the millennia.   President Trump is seemingly one man, yet somehow, incredibly, he finds a way to surround his enemies.

These latest developments are all bonuses, and hilariously Trump only inputs a miniscule amount of energy into it.   The culture war is like a PT hobby to fill space between time spent traveling toward things of much greater consequence.

Effortless, and yet it makes the left-wing go bananas.

“Welp” …Too funny.

 

87 Responses to Hollywood Academy Kicks Out Harvey Weinstein…

  2. FL_GUY says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Truth be known, if they kicked out every one of their members to did what Swinestein did, they’d have 2 members left.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      October 14, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      So, here’s my problem with this. Weinstein is a pig and a predator who has gotten away with this for decades. No doubt about that. But, to be absolutely fair, he hasn’t had his day in court.

      UNLIKE the pervy child rapist whose name I can’t recall who SERVED TIME after being found guilty and is happily back making Disney movies. Did the academy kick him out?????

      What about the celebrated artist Roman Polanski who was awarded an Oscar for The Pianist, eh? I’ve seen the video clip over and over of the stars standing and applauding for this fabulous man who gave alcohol and qualudes to a 13 year old girl and anally raped her? Didn’t take HIS academy membership away, did they?

      These two criminals were actually charged and convicted, unlike Harvey the Pig. What a bunch of dismal, virtue signalling hypocrites they are.

  3. sundance says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:57 pm

  4. kea25252014 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Did he get kicked out of a weight loss program and a shave club?

  5. The Devilbat says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Those pictures showHarvey Weinstein in the company of a Hell of a lot of other deviants.

  6. mikebrezzze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Harvey then obama?

  7. auscitizenmom says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I will be curious to see if these Hollywood types will decide to keep their mouths shut about Pres. Trump now out of fear.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 14, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      No! Or let’s *hope* not anyway! That’s how they destroy themselves!

      BTW, Trump can’t do this by himself, just like he couldn’t do the NFL by himself.

      It’s we the People who take things down, by not buying what they’re selling.

    • kea25252014 says:
      October 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      Nope!!!

      ‘Broad City’ Stars Discuss Decision to Bleep Out Trump’s Name in Season 4

      “We just got to a point where in real life we’re talking about the current administration, we’re talking about Trump and it sounds so gross every day saying it so many times and we just didn’t want to share airtime,” Glazer told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “He’s got enough, and I also don’t even want to hear the word. It’s a different kind of joke.”

      http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/broad-city-stars-bleeping-trumps-name-season-4-1024284

      Rolls eyes. Grow up. Also never heard of it.

      AND Hanoi Jane is at it again…. FONDA ADMITS KEEPING SILENT ON WEINSTEIN, BLAMES TRUMP
      https://www.infowars.com/jane-fonda-admits-keeping-silent-on-weinstein-blames-trump/

      • Judith says:
        October 14, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        All that these professional pussy hats are doing now is drawing attention to the fact that they are in this together. They all know what has been going on for many, many years, and yet, not one of them ever spoke out to help the next victims down the line? They are as morally bankrupt and reprehensible as Weinstein.

        So, pussy hat “justice” warriors, who are you protecting right now, that we may hear about in 10-20 years time? Is Weinstein really the *only* target of your Salem witch hunt? Nobody else you can think of, at the moment?

  8. MK Wood says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Weinstein is the sacrificial lamb so the left can attempt to proclaim/regain some self righteous piety. FAIL.

    Nearly everyone I know blames the Hollywood establishment en mass.

  9. kate says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    It is fun watching the cockroaches scrambling out of their putrid mess isn’t it.

  10. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    More has been exposed of Weinstein than they’d like. tsk tsk tsk… How many like him are being protected by the sacrifice?

  11. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Taking the Entertainment Industry down has soooo many benefits.

    Not only does it gut the main spokespeople for the Dem Party and Globalists, it also takes away a major source of their funding.

    Then there are the cultural/artistic benefits, too numerous to mention.

  12. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Stunning that the vote was not unanimous to turn out Weinslime….

    /s

  13. we300 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Ok. Good. Kick the bum ou on his azz. But I wonder…is ole Harvey merely the scapegoat here? Of course, he’s a nasty character, not saying otherwise. But I feel like the heat is on the pedos now in an unprecendented way. Perhaps they thought by offering up a flamboyant one of their own, it would provide them with cover.

    However, this means Harvey isn’t the top of the food chain in this. There are bigger fish who made the decision to hang him and orchestrated such.

  14. Plain Jane says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    HW will be adored by those who needed eyes to be taken off LV. Wowza!
    ——
    Hope he has body guards just in case some of his fellow travelers want to stop him from spewing his guts out about what he knows of their romps.

  15. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    And George Lopez got booed off stage at a Benefit for being a sicko political jerk. It’s really happening!

    https://pagesix.com/2017/10/14/george-lopez-booed-off-stage-after-trump-jokes-flop-at-gala/

  16. C R Lord says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Of course we believe the remainder of Hollywood boys and girls are all puritans at heart.

  17. MVW says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    This is all about Libtard privilege. Go ahead Libtard idiots, double, triple down. I have a long memory, very long. I don’t fight back, I vote at the polls, I vote at the cash register, and I vote with what I click on. I don’t buy Amazon anymore. I don’t search with Google. I don’t use Facebook.

    The media is dead. NFL is dead. Movies…. Soccer? You are next, just keep kneeling.

    As the staff bearer of Libtard insanity, Miley Cyrus swings nude on a wrecking ball, sticking her tongue out, then acts like she can throw moral stones at anyone not PC. SJW Nut jobs.

    Corporate PR executives that think it is safe to genuflect to the PC SJW propaganda in their advertisements need to be fired. Fast. Remember Starbucks? Tip of the iceberg.

  18. julegate says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Enjoy. Pretty smart young ladie!

  19. FL_GUY says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    I suspect that the only reason the HELLywood crowd are making Swinestein a scapegoat is that the DOJ is investigating and Sessions has been going after sexual predators and perverts big time. They are trying to distance themselves from that investigation but it isn’t going to work. Some well known people in HELLywood are going down. Coincidentally, they happen to be big D-Rat promoters, money sources and enablers.

    The D-Rats have always shielded the HELLywood crowd. I read years ago that when Slick Willie was in office, he shut down the West Coast DEA so they wouldn’t inconvenience his HELLywood supporters.

  20. Judith says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Gotta love that domino effect! “The harder they come, the harder they fall, one and all!”

  21. Red says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Hollyweird=DC=Hollyweird….they are the same thing both pushing their “morals” and “values” over on us poor dumb unwashed masses of Deplorable flyover’s. Well, who are the real deplorable, irredeemables?????? The media, film, music and DC crowd have done extensive damage to the moral fabric of this country. I’m sick of every stinking sewer rat. Most everyone in DC is up to their eyeballs in some sort of corruption and I’d bet many, if not most are perverts. I think all of Hollywood are perverts, but im just a deplorable irredeemable Southern girl, so what do I know? I have yet to be enlightened.

  22. JC says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Great Tick Tock graphic: Rolodex of pervs and traitors. …Or stack of dominoes. May Sweinstein’s fall start the chain reaction.

  23. missmarple2 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Kicking him out of the Academy following his brother’s terrible interview in which he completely disowns him and hopes for a terrible punishment for him.

    In my opinion, they are hoping to drive him to suicide so that they can pretend he was a one-off and go back to business as usual.

    Tippi Hedren has an interview this evening on Gregg Gutfeld’s show on Fox. She was a star in 2 Hitchcock movies, “The Birds” and “Marnie.” Then she disappeared from Hollywood. I thought she had gotten married or something, as she disappeared when I was in high school and Midwestern papers didn’t carry much Hollywood stuff.

    She tweeted a couple of days ago that Hitchcock pulled a Weinstein on her and threatened her if she didn’t comply. So she walked out of Hollywood.

  24. Minnie says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Ugghh, he truly is vomit inducing.

    Love that tick-tock.

    Almost makes viewing his disgusting mugg worth it.

  25. TeaForAll says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    So all the other Hollywood abusers get a pass.
    What about all the young boys that were abused in Hollywood, who turned to drugs and suicide because of there abuse. Time to expose all of theme
    We will not forget
    TIC TOCK

  26. mdt123 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Boycott DKNY. Its founder send out a statement defending Weinstein because the women were “asking for it” by wearing show-off clothes (many designed by DKNY)!!

  27. Peter G says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I wasn’t sure that I could ever feel sorry for Harvey. But I think burning him at the stake may be slightly excessive.

  28. WeeWeed says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Ahhh…… more virtue signaling from our high ‘n mighty woman-empowering “moral conscience”…….

  29. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

    Well, if the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity is over, where is your list of the rest of the sick f**ks and pedos that make up your industry???? Hmmmm? Waiting…..!?

  30. booger71 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    As my dad would say “he looks like a real scuzz bucket”

  31. MaineCoon says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Excerpt,
    “An Open Secret, a documentary about the sexual abuse of teenage boys at the hands of Hollywood big-wigs, generated plenty of publicity a few years ago, but no suitable offers for digital distribution.

    Now, with new sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the movie and TV industry coming practically daily, the producer of An Open Secret has posted his film online for the first time, free for the next nine days.”

    An Open Secret is free to watch right now on Vimeo. It is about pedophia in Hollywood, which apparently as frequent as sexual harassment.

    I just watched the documentary. Child victims are interviewed and the predators are exposed. Some are still working in Hollywood.

    Hollywood is no different than Sodom and Gomorrah.
    May God burn it down.

    https://vimeo.com/142444429

    http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hollywood-sex-abuse-film-an-open-secret-released-online-first-time-1048706

  32. POP says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Welcome to the Cultural Wars.
    Think of this as a raid deep into enemy territory.

  34. Calbear84 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    “…the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.” Oh really? Kicking Swinestein out of the Academy accomplishes this how? Nothing will change in Hollywood, and America knows it.

  35. Patriot1783 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Tick Tock indeed.
    Watch out Hollywood pervs, the Ferryman is coming for YOU.

  36. sunnydaze says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Coutney Love gives advice to young girls in Hollywood in 2005:

  37. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    The Academy has sent a very powerful message…

    If you’re a sexual predator & you fail to keep your victims silent, we’ll pretend not to like you anymore

  38. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I’d like to know when those dominos in the tick tock photo are going to fall……

  39. starfcker says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I’m starting to wonder if this is how the dominoes start to fall. Aim for the money. Hit them where it hurts. Sessions? Have I been mean to you?

  40. Sayit2016 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    What is that sound I hear ? It is the thundering of high heels of those in the entertainment business to publicly point the finger at those KNOWN individuals who have sexually harassed women for decades.

  41. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    The TMZ guy, Levin, was on Hannity last night. He said that the Weinstein company is have a BIG board meeting Tuesday and Weinstein’s lawyer will be present. Weinstein will be there also via the phone. Levin said that the lawyer may have a case because they may have fired Weinstein illegally. He said to stay tuned.

