California Wildfires Claim 38 lives – 5,700 Homes and Businesses Destroyed – Most Destructive Wildfires in State History…

Nearly a week after the California wildfires began, the zone containing scattered fires has swollen to an area as wide as 100 miles. The flames have left at least 38 people dead and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses, making them the deadliest and most destructive group of wildfires California has ever seen.
(Via ABC) Rising winds fanned the California wildfires again Saturday, forcing hundreds more people to flee from their homes in the state’s fabled wine country and threatening to undo the efforts of crews who have spent days trying to corral the flames behind firebreaks.
Just a day after firefighters reported making significant progress, the winds kicked up and pushed flames into the hills at the edge of Sonoma, a town of 11,000. About 400 homes were evacuated in Sonoma and a portion of Santa Rosa that included a retirement community that evacuated earlier this week, authorities said.
“Things went to hell last night,” said Dean Vincent Bordigioni, winemaker and proprietor at the Annadel Estate Winery, who awoke at 3 a.m. to see flames erupting over the ridge above his property. “They’ve got a good fight going on.” (read more)
Three more deaths have been confirmed from the wildfires burning in Northern California, bringing the total to 38.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced two more deaths there on Saturday, taking their total to six. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the 20th body in the county has been found in the city of Santa Rosa.
Those deaths take the toll to 38 for what was already the deadliest series of fires in California history. It is likely the people were killed soon after the fires broke out nearly a week ago and their bodies were just discovered.
The increased presence of law enforcement officers to help people get out of homes has made the fire areas safer even as new flare-ups occur. (LINK)
.
There is a lot to dislike about California (politically), but there are good people suffering now.
Lord, help them through these dark times…
Amen.
LikeLiked by 49 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The people fighting the blazes, all the firefighters, and all their support… the absolute best..
What a job they are doing.. day after day after day.. AMAZING!
LikeLiked by 25 people
In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
there are a lot of GOOD people still in Kalifornia, those are the ones i am PRAYING FOR.
NOT THE REST.
LikeLike
The Lord cares about them all. Before he redeemed me from my sinful existence I was a wicked person more than I would like to tell. God had mercy on me. He would have mercy on the lost whoever they are who cry out to him for forgiveness. Many forget that Paul, considered the greatest apostle of all time, was having Christians jailed and killed before the Lord changed him. The Bible says; “Mercy rejoices against judgment.”
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes.😊
LikeLike
C R, thank you. Amen! to your post.
Luke 18:9-14 – “God, have mercy on me, a sinner.”
The Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+18%3A9-14&version=NIV
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t agree more.
LikeLike
I wonder whether the lefties in this country think these fires were God’s punishment for voting against Trump just as many of them claimed Harvey and Maria were punishment for voting for Trump?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well there was the dam. I guess we wait for Jerry to put his hand out again. Not that the government would begrudge giving federal aid but there’s a certain unpleasing je ne sais quoi about Jerry.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Je le sais; il est fou et méchante!
LikeLiked by 2 people
absolument!
LikeLike
And the rest of us will pay for it…yet again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy, Bitcoin. Everyone in CA isn’t bad or stupid.
We all need prayer wherever you live.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thankyou.
LikeLike
Thanks
LikeLike
And just like that!
Thank you Ad Rem ⭐️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall buildings at a single bound! Look! Up In the sky! It’s Ad Rem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLike
Was there a clean up in aisle 5?
LikeLike
One of my oldest friends lost everything in the fire. Just him, the wife, and pets got out. House is ashes. Tough to rebuild ones life after 60 years. He had some really nice Memorabilia collections, their family photos, everything gone. 🙁
LikeLiked by 25 people
🙏❤️🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thankful your friend, his wife and pets got out to safety. Prayers that they can build new memories in the years ahead.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Let’s remember how much our Holy Family accomplished together even though they lost their home in the desperate flight to Egypt with our dear Lord Jesus. “Jesus I Trust In You” The fires won’t keep these people down as long as we hold them in our prayers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
God bless him and countless others. For those that don’t know, we are more conservative up here, so your snark is not welcome. We are dying, wounded and hurting, and need prayers, not condemnation from ignorati that lump groups all together. Just pray, as we are. Many heroic deeds being performed daily by every kind of person imaginable. We are all pulling together during this disaster. Hate it when Congressman Thompson shows his face, tho he does have property up here. As for moonbeam, he can take a long walk off a short pier.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’m sorry but I don’t understand you comment. What snark are you referring to???
LikeLike
It appears that at least one comment was deleted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sorry to see this devastation happening. I lived in Marin for 34 years so of course I know the area well and have many friends in Sonoma. I’m praying that these winds die down and new life can rise from the ashes.
Very hard to be conservative in that neighborhood but you’re right, there are many brave people there that are true patriots.
Stay safe and strong in these enormously trying times.
BTW I saw lots of people on Facebook telling President Trump to stay away and blaming him for not sending the National Guard! That would be for Moonbeam to decide.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers on the way! 🙏🙏🙏. God bless you all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
May God comfort them and provide.
My Bible study has classes everywhere and several leaders in the Santa Rosa and Benicia classes have lost their homes and the classes have all been canceled.
It’s so hard for believers to comprehend some tragedies in life, but God says believers are not spared all in this world. It is a real test of one’s faith in such circumstances.
Pray for all.
“But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you,that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.” MT 5:44-45
LikeLiked by 5 people
And here I sit, complaining that I have to make dinner. I’m pathetic! This tragedy, the hurricanes and Las Vargas has been surreal. The amount of pain, loss and grief is staggering, not to mention the cost.
Our country has been hit with something that will test our grit. Thank God for a President, who knows how to go through hell and raise again.
Samaritan’s purse is where I donate. They and the first responders are American heros, not the football/baseball/basketball players.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mz Molly, agreed: the tragedies surrounding others does put our petty grievances to shame, don’t they?
I’m even more thankful that we’ve been spared worse natural disasters recently here in eastern NC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I reckon that deluge that they were getting didn’t last long.
On April 7 of 2017, Brown declared the Drought Emergency over with.
This is the current drought map.
http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CA
So, big question is…why all of the wildfires?
The Sonoma area is up around San Francisco where that big dip in the side of CA is.
LikeLike
No back burning
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fires were caused we believe by downed power polls… On Sun/Mon we had winds gusting to 79 MPH in the hills….. It came through so fast a lot of people couldn’t escape… I’ve never sen anything like it…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why you backburn and demand it
LikeLiked by 2 people
We had some really high winds down here in FL this last week. Sort of like March weather up north…in like a lion our like a lamb. Almost sucked my window blinds out the window! That’s sort of strange for this time of year. But then, the weather man says it is unseasonably cool right now and we are in the low 80’s and it’s really nice.
LikeLike
October has always been a deadly month for fires in California, as we experience the Diablo winds blowing down from the mountains (NorCal). During this month air and vegetation is very dry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We here in socal are cuspibg our heatwave. Going to be in mid 90s next few days. Those oyt of state dont understand when the wund picks up in October, the santa anas, it is hot and dry. Add in the dry uncleared vegetation and some careless behavior(some instances) and our fire season gets underway. We decided to come home early from a vacation several years ago and started see smoke as we approached the border of AZ and CA. Eventually, we got close enough to see San Bernardino on fire. We had ash all over our house. There have been many fires, even with the drought being over. Lots of brush that needed clearing, and homes built where they should not be.
Many insurers have stopped coverage over the years and those that do provide have higher premiums for fire prone areas, even requiring certain types of construction before you get a policy. After the adjusters come in, and what is capable of being paid out is done, I wonder what the new insurance policies will be.
The grapes up there, exposed to the smoke will be ruined for wine. Multibillion $ industry.
One bright note far down the line is that many plants need fire to germinate. Species not seen for many years may reappear.There will be new growth and new life with care and time.
Please remember treepers, us Californians arent all libtards or in some form of denial of libtard behavior. We love our state and have more than a few reasons to see it survive.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wnen control back burn is allowed this does not happen
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s because it’s Fall! It’s hard to remember that living in FL.
LikeLike
Yes, I am for blaming the wind – they say California has trees that do not even germinate without a wildfire, that’s how normal they are. I think this is just something Mother Nature does in California. This and golden nuggets every so often.
LikeLike
No rain in summer in CA. I think the last rain we got was in April. Weather people calling for a little rain on Thursday, I hope we get it.
Our hills turn brown in the summer and green in winter. By the time October comes, everything is dried out and susceptible to the winds that reach near hurricane strength. Winds blowing over hills and mountains can cause fires. Beautiful state with harsh climate. And yes, some crazy politicians and people that vote for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
All that rain made the growth of grass and brush alike explode with a renewed vigor, “gifting” California with massive fuel stocks.
The wisdom of clearing brush and undergrowth is not a favored pastime of the Left. There is always a price for “principled” short-sightedness, and the innocent are almost exclusively those that pay it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They dont do it because they dont personally benefit from it and with all the attention on pet projects like the train to nowhere, ab109 and its ilk, gun control, and illegal alian sanctuary, there is little time for actual governance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yet, beset with an unprecedented sustained assault of vile bile and treacherous slander and epic obstructionism, our President governs like none other.
Funny how that works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats my bright spot on that front! 😊
LikeLike
Interesting that the left always cries “gun control” after a shooting, but never cries “forestry” after a fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Uniparty wants people to move out of the mountains, away from the coastlines and beaches and into the cities. It’s UN’s Agenda 21 again: Reclaim
private lands. Looks like Commiefornia is only too happy to comply. They know why they should do controlled burns, but they choose instead to let nature take its course and reclaim the land.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to live in Laguna Beach Ca. ( as left as it gets) In 1993 an arson set fire destroyed 400 homes.
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/fire/article/324099
Every year since the city contracts out to a business that herds goats to eat the brush. The goats traverse the steep hill sides and eat the brush eliminating fire fuel.
Last year Carmel Ca had a fire that lasted 90 days. it was seventy percent contained when a back fire was set and the wind changed direction.
http://cdfdata.fire.ca.gov/incidents/incidents_details_info?incident_id=1348
If a home has brush cleared 100 feet away fire crews can come in and set a perimeter around the house and save it. Sadly many people choose not to keep their property maintained for fire season. Once homes start burning neighborhoods go with the added fuel of a wood house.
My heart goes out to these people. I live in a rural area of Ca and a month ago an arson set five fires within ten miles of my house. The fire crews were on it. Cal Fire and the county crews were incredible!!!
These people are hero’s.
LikeLike
Hmm, that’s strange, because before the drought, All of our rain (VA) came from the West Coast and I would watch the radar on the weather map and pray for rain!
LikeLike
I lived my first 45 years in the Napa area so I’ll take a crack at this.
There is virtually no rain in this area after March, and the heavy rain through out the winter probably created more underbrush in this area than it has in a generation. This growth comes in the form of grass and thistles that can easily grow over six feet tall. It become explosively dry by mid-July and when you see this over-growth on the country backroads the only thing you can think of is how horrible it would be if this stuff ever caught fire. When you see the speed at which these fires move you honestly can’t believe it’s real!
And for those who want to make light of this because it is “Commiefornia” let me just say that while Napa, Sonoma, and Solano Counties certainly tilt left, they are not exactly at the same level of Berkley, San Francisco and Marin. Indeed, there were probably few areas in the country more conservative than Napa County when I was a kid growing up in the 60’s and 70’s.
Believe me, there are many good people in that region(many of whom are my family)and they all deserve our love and our prayers.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Perfectly put.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely dead on. The fire load this year is staggering. All the rain was a true blessing, but we are witnessing the downside. Add in liberal mismanagement of forested federal lands, and this is what you get.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem is, California is geographically and by climate a semi-desert. Something like 900 of the past 2000 years have been extreme drought conditions.
We have been exceedingly blessed by the relative wet (!) conditions of the last couple of centuries. Nonetheless, we must prepare for the lack of water and precipitation (cf. build some new reservoirs: last one was in what, 1979?), and do a better job of managing the underbrush in the various forests. This hasn’t been done since the mid 1960s, due to “environmental” concerns, read: smoke issues.
Even the American Indians (Ohlone, et. al.) living in California would set fires once in a while to burn off the scrub.
Having said that, fighting these fires (and flying tankers, if Moonbeam still allows it), is a dirty, dangerous, strenuous, and thankless job. Some family friends do it, and they have to do it with old equipment which should have been replaced years ago.
Finally, GOD Bless, comfort, protect, and guide those who are going through this, and who have (or may have) lost everything. Would be nice if the excess water out east would show up in California, but we can only pray… I Timothy 6 is good, as is John 14:27:
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙏🙏🙏
LikeLike
There now exist Bio-Mass Gasification Generators, many of which are portable, that can tie into the Grid, produce lots of fuel and agriculturally useful Bio-Char residual matter, all while staying well within or even below California’s onerous restrictions on emisions.
True Carbon-Negative energy production.
Much of the carbon is sequestered as a Bio-Char solid matter residual that can transform under-performing soils.
The answer to Human hunger is not only better crops, not only better soil, it’s also NEW SOIL. We have vast wastelands that aren’t really serving Mother Nature well.
With Bio-Chars, introduction of massive quantities of organic matter, importation of mineral laden silt from the deltas and river beds we continually clear for ship traffic, cultivatcon of a complete soil biome including the almost magically industrious and soil critical earthworms, and initial growing seasons of only alfalfa, whose roots reach down ten meters to bring up the minerals already present and whose foliage is nitrogen dense which is tilled back into the soil whilst still green; with all these and more, we can produce rich soil almost anywhere. I’ve dreamed of this my entire adult life.
What? Water? Ask the Israelis, masters of irrigation snd water production, with recently developed desalination technology that can free all of California’s farmers from the tyranny of the Snail-Darter.
Ask Maquis, with dreams of nuclear reactor supported Canals from the Great Lakes down through the Mid-West and the Great Plains, ending their journeys as they green Texas.
The Left has only Fear.
Rational Hope is the heart of Conservatism.
Our Future will be grand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Friend I love your dream and hope it comes true
LikeLike
Excellent post, Maquis. I’m a land and landscape nerd and feel such passion for the abundant resources in our beautiful country; unparalleled, really. With proper enlightenment, stewardship and application of technical advancements made nearly every day, the sky’s the limit from sea to sea and border to border. We haven’t begun to scratch the surface of the potential of our resources.
LikeLike
Indeed. Despite all my issues with the destructive reign of the Left; I love California.
The Spirit of American Innovation and Commerce that yet Thrives, the Ease of Self-Reinvention and of the Rebirth of Faith, the Abundance of Fertile Minds and Fertile Fields; all make California a remarkable Land of Opportunity and Inspiration.
In those regards, and for want of a perfect Spring day in February, I miss her dearly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course…we are with you!
LikeLike
Very well said–I agree 100%…..
LikeLike
Wow, snarky much? I asked a simple question. And based upon your response, I doubt the so-called goodness of people in that region but I pray for the protection of God’s people in spite of responses like you gave!
LikeLike
My posts aren’t showing up, don’t think I wrote anything bad?
LikeLike
One of mine disappeared too…
LikeLike
Oops, there it is……sorry for impatience.
LikeLike
It’s the WordPress demons…..Happens all the time on here and on other WP sites. I often get the error window accusing me of writing something bad….I reread and reread and cannot find anything that could even suggest that….LOL.
LikeLike
Words seem so shallow. Nonetheless our sincerest best wishes to all affected.
It is always humbling when the immense power of nature shows itself. It truly puts so many human schemes and manipulations into perspective.
May your god be with you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well stated, dekester.
Mother Nature is not to be trifled with.
God help all those affected by these horrendous fires. I pray for a deluge of rain for the area.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really sad. I spent a very pleasant summer working in the area, from Santa Cruz/Soquel up through SF and to Santa Rosa. Such beautiful country, even the little town of Agua Caliente, smack dab in the middle of wine country. It’s especially bad for me to hear Charles Schulz’s home was burnt to the ground, but that the museum was spared is good news.
It’s an arid region as it is, but dumb policies about controlled burning just… stupid. One can only hope they learn something from this. They’ll have years of recovery to think about it. I wish it was otherwise.
LikeLike
The they are closed down, no power, but seem ok. Charles Schulz widow lived in the home, and I cannot imagine the loss for her and the family. Fires have a way of being a great equalizer. When the richest and the poorest have nothing but ash, hands working together to rebuild means everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pity the fool bureaucrats that failed to use all systems available to warn the public.
LikeLike
Actually they did! But the automatic warnings only work for folks with LAND LINES…And if you have a cell phone you have to sign up for it.
And I get so many young people today that look down their noses at me because I still prefer a land line to a cell phone.
After the hurricane in FL, an entire community got PO’d because they weren’t even on the list of power outtages…nobody thought to call it in. I reckon they all used cell phones.
If the power is out here, I can still call it in on a landline.
And if the power goes down, I’ll even have the power company calling to tell me how long it will be out and when they expect it back on.
LikeLike
California needs an actual Governor.
It may be that the good folks there can muster a Candidate who can articulate some common sense agenda based on accurately running down the shortcomings of the last several decades.
My best wishes to you all.
I was in CA until I was 40, and I am in complete agreement with the positive comments made by CA Treepers.
Its a lovely land, but it must be understood and worked with, as it is.
It has been nearly ruined by ideologues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horrible, Prayers to all that were in the path. I hope there is a thorough investigation into the onset of these fires. If California doesn’t do anything initially, pressure needs to be applied until they do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Repost from Social Media
At 10:30 last night, with the family safely evacuated, I realized my horses weren’t safe from the fast moving fire that was devouring our ranch. I got back up to my house as a second Cal-Fire engine arrived in my yard, and my 15′ Old Glory was snapping in the wind, blowing 40 gusting to 60+. I wanted to pull it down, sure it would burn up, or be torn to shreds in the wind, but there wasn’t time. The fire line was moving fast, and I whistled the horses through a gate and got them onto safer ground.
The rest of the night and morning was a blur, but when I got into my still-standing house at around 3:30 am, I was blown away to see my flag, folded respectfully and placed safely on my couch by the firemen. It’s was a little frayed and sooty, but the gesture meant so much I just stood and looked at it with tears of gratitude in my eyes. What kind of people were these? Save a man’s home and family and then that? Just the best kind. #MyHeroes
————————-
LikeLiked by 33 people
Video of police body cam saving people in fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That video is frightening. Our first responders are so brave.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dust just blew in my eyes…..sniffling too.
Thank God your family is safe and your horses, home and Old Glory.
LikeLike
“I was blown away to see my flag, folded respectfully and placed safely on my couch by the firemen. It’s was a little frayed and sooty, but the gesture meant so much I just stood and looked at it with tears of gratitude in my eyes. What kind of people were these?”
Not just good people. The best. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perhaps the flag was an inspiration to those fighting to save your house. When they got the upperhand they decided to treat it with the respect it deserves.
And we are all really really happy your house, family, and horses survived Mazzoflol!
LikeLike
Oh this isn’t my home… Just a story that passed through my feed.
LikeLike
This happened during the canes to (think it was FL?) where some responders rescued an elderly vets flag.
Pretty wonderful people here in the States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing and wonderful!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Ah, memories. I once came to the aid of a horse owner whose beautiful animals were in the path of a rapidly advancing California Wildfire. We swiped a trailer and I towed them to safety on the Air Base, where they contentedly weathered the storm, munching on the lush grass of our baseball diamond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As one priviliged to have regularly paid respects to and handle that glorious flag, even in foreign lands, I am moved by your story.
God Bless these wonderful Heroes.
May not a one fall to this horrific blaze.
LikeLiked by 1 person
mazziflol, that made me weep. May God bless those firefighters and keep them safe….and you, also.
LikeLike
Thank you all for your continued prayers for us in California.
Yes I’m safe in southern CA, but my mountain is no stranger to fires. 4 years ago our entire mountain was engulfed & we were almost on the verge of evacuation. I can think of few things more terrifying than being in the path of a wildfire. My wife weeped as we loaded our truck with the few things we wanted to save – and we were the lucky ones! We had the time & option to do so!
Despite the mess my state is in, we still need all the help we can get during these times. There are good, GOOD people here. I’ll vouch for them personally. We didn’t give up on the USA when Obama was president & times seemed dark & evil. Please don’t give up on California. We’re part of the American heritage too.
Love you all,
Bluto & family & friends
LikeLiked by 33 people
Bluto,, Prayers.. I hope you live in the Area(s) called “Jefferson”..
Prayers Guy, to you & yours..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jefferson_%28proposed_Pacific_state%29
LikeLiked by 1 person
The State of Jefferson is in Northern California, hopefully to be truly realized one day.
LikeLike
Bluto, thank you for expressing what so many need to understand about the good folks of CA. A mass of corrupt, perverted politicians and Libtard elites are not what CA is about.
I, too have the same outlook for CA to survive and beat back the irrational path that has watched the State deteriorate ever since the mid 80’s. Karma is a bitch and this recent blow back with the NFL and now Hollywood (Weinstein & the rest of the pervs) will go a long way to help us regain some good old conservative strength in our faith and ability to overcome the worst that evil throws our way.
We will never give up. We, who live here, are very much a part of America and any other talk is sheer lunacy. No matter where it comes from.
Rick
LikeLiked by 8 people
I have a lot of hope for CA. Seeing people take it to Maxine and others during the past year…..delicious.
Everybody’s got their limit. I think a lot of Californians may have reached theirs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, California is chock full of Good People.
I pray for you and yours, and all the People of California. I pray for Rain and a drop of 40º.
What challenges and decisions lie ahead! I do not envy these brave Souls, yet, they possess a Spirit that Puerto Rico lacks entirely. An indominitable Spirit of Can-Do’ism is the norm, especially those rural folk that populate areas where work is still honorable and honored.
God Bless California, our Nation, and the Good People of our Beloved Home.
LikeLike
Amen Bluto, Amen.
LikeLike
Bluto, I will never ever give up on California. There is hope!! I feel the same for my state of Illinois, the Land of LINCOLN and REAGAN (I don’t consider P44 truly from Illinois, he is Barry from Hawaii/Kenya). Remember REAGAN was once the gov of California. Good people live in both states. I don’t believe for one second that God put DJT in the WH to only make part of America great again, he put him there to make ALL of America great again.
We Treepers are united in prayer for California as well as for other states that have been taken over by the loons. But God will clean that up through our President DJT, and his America First policies. It will take time, but I truly believe with everything I’ve got, morality, sanity, goodness, righteousness, and everything lovely, will return again to prevail in your state. The corruption is everywhere & it will no longer stand. We have all had quite enough of the Soros loony toons violence, and the Mexican invasion. Get them all out! It will happen, make no mistake. It will happen.
I have only been to California once in 1979, never forgot how I felt when I saw the Pacific, the Redwoods, SF & the Golden Gate Bridge, the mountains, all of the natural beauty shouted out that MY God created this land for all peoples of our great country to enjoy. California is truly the crown jewel of the United States. Hang in there my friend…we are getting California back from those pussyhat wearing fools, they’re all going down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your kind words. It can only come from someone who knows what it’s like to be stuck (at least in my case) in a state that has lost its mind.
It has been a form of agony watching my beloved state of California gradually be taken over by the far, far left. I have begged God to either change it or help me leave here. For some reason he makes me stay and pray, pray, pray. I want to believe it can change but sometimes it seems the crooks have such a strangle-hold on power that it will take some Trump-like miracles to turn things around.
LikeLike
Gluck Bluto be safe.
LikeLike
Folks…
I DO pray for “some” of those Folks in Northern Cali..
(I got good friends over there)
In the
**STATE OF Jefferson**, 100% conservative ..
Other wise..
For the Left…
HELLO!
BAD Forest Management… (Not allowing “controlled”, burns as prescribed) We do this Since the Holly Shelter/Perderlee/Onslow fire(s) back in 85/86… (We had NO, as in NONE Major fires since then…
LikeLike
Going to throw in James Taylor for good Measure.. They See Fire & Rain… Plus earthquakes..
Living in “Paradise” comes with consequences..
LikeLike
I’m in SO CAL but lived up North too. Tonite I feel those dreaded sundowner winds and am praying and so should you. Here is the explanation of the fires and it’s completely nature at her worst and best. We all knew the beautiful spring would end in fire.
One of the wettest winters on record, followed by the hottest summer on record, has created possibly the worst potential for fire in Napa County that the state has seen, a Cal Fire spokesman said Saturday.
Experts use a scientific formula to determine the potential of a fire, called the energy release component, said Cal Fire spokesman Mike Smith. On Saturday, that potential was the worst “in recorded history,” Smith said.
Crews have not seen this amount of fuel this dry in the path of a fire in at least 26 years, he said.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, that and people running around lighting fires.
LikeLike
They need to stop building with combustible roof, siding, and deck materials. No more fiberglass/asphalt roof shingles.
LikeLike
And a fire break around houses (although that can’t stop everything).
Doesn’t anybody remember the Berkeley fires? Or look at Australia, and the problems they have (eucalyptus, etc., which are effectively kerosine trees)…
LikeLike
I agree with you both. I do not intend to build a home of tar topped kindling should I be blessed to build my dream home someday.
Stone walls, ceramic and/or steel roof, steel shutters, and a cooling wetting system for the structure and environs.
I want a home that is effectively where I would evacuate TO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This crisis needs more national attention, thanks for posting about this. I live in California, and while I’m not being affected by the fires and although I dislike the liberals that live here, i’m sad that many are losing their property.
To he honest, I’m more sad about the redwoods that are burning in northern California, not the bay area fires.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Redwoods need fire to drop seeds. These are neither the first nor last fires they’ll see…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been following this on OANN – they keep up with covering it daily. This is so sad all around. The stories that I have heard since the fires started are just so heartbreaking. I will keep CA in my thoughts and prayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they start investigating these fires as jihad by arson. ISIS has called on followers to do this.
I’m surprised the fires aren’t getting more attention in the LSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
to cover the fires they have to say what moonbeam has done ( or hasn’t done)
and they will not be embarrassed in public
LikeLike
Jihadis are all in on setting fires. The news media must also realize that for them to say it’s a red flag fire day is just inviting it. There is a huge population of fire bug freaks and now Jihadis………People have to smell the dry air notice the temperature and direction of winds cause you can bet these freaks are. When you see a perfect day for fire form groups to keep an eye out and watch as much as you can and report anyone looking funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There had been nothing on news about President Trump and the relief and support for those affected, so he must be doing an excellent job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My niece lost her home on Monday in the Santa Rosa fire. She and her two daughters are safe, but lost everything in the house. She said they left at 1 AM and went to a shelter…and 3 hours later, they saw news coverage that their entire neighborhood was gone. That’s how fast it was moving. Very scary. She is trying to find a place to live, but so are a few thousand other people. So sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My prayers and best wishes for your family.
LikeLike
Praying that all the Treepers who live out there are safe and also praying for all those affected by these awful wildfires, the firefighters, pets and wildlife. 🙏🏼 God Bless California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is way more devastating and a higher death toll than Puerto Rico but is only recieving a fraction of the coverage from MSM.
I doubt The Simpsons animators will rush a special tribute to the fire victims like they did for PR either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has expressed moral support, declared federal disaster and turned loose FEMA, etc. Here’s a link to the FEMA page for the NorCal fires. Lots happening!
https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4344?utm_source=hp_promo&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=disaster
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot imagine how devastating these fires must be to those who love their land, their homes, their vineyards etc… it has got to be horrifying!
I think I would rather go through a hurricane than these wild fires!
Prayers for all in the area and most especially to those brave firefighters!
I did see a post on twitter from someone driving along a highway – said she saw someone in a black car stop, get out and set two fires along the road! She and others put the fires out… but there was no cell service so she couldn’t call it in. Hopefully, she managed to report what she saw eventually. Pretty sure there are more sickos out there who think it is funny to set these fires!
They do need to do better forest/land management in California. Ryan Zinke has called for this, so hopefully, plans will be put in place to try to prevent these sorts of wild fires from happening so regularly.
Hugs to all Treepers in Napa Valley and surrounding areas… stay safe! ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m originally from Auburn, CA, just escaped from CA to Beaufort, SC. Lots of conservatives live in CA, so don’t give these CA people grief, because most are farmers / growers / Conservative but the libs have figured out how to entrench themselves in the state via their crazy legislature filled with libs. I’m crying along with the lovely people that live in Napa and Sonoma Counties. Also have friends in Butte and Nevada Counties that are affected. Check out the highways that are in these counties. I, personally, think its ARSON, along the highways. Check out the routes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May the dead Rest In Peace. Lord, please comfort the injured and their families, and may this tragedy strengthen our faith in you. In Jesus name Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moonbeam declared California a sanctuary State and then fires broke out. Hmmmm.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s weird seeing an honest piece of news without bias from CNN. But I appreciate it.
LikeLike
There are some ten thousand fire fighers fighting those fires right now. The winds have kicked up again and there is really no end in sight at the moment.
LikeLike
I am a life long California resident and in all my years here I have not seen or heard of this magnitude of devastation that we are experiencing today. I’m sure there are many reasons this is happening. A large part of California is arid and dry. Some areas see rain only 3 or 4 months out of the year. However, I believe the increase and nasty devastation we are seeing today can be partly to blame due to liberal/environmental viewpoints, laws, lawsuits, etc. The same people who told us we couldn’t use paper bags and must use plastic, that all trees must be saved, the forest must be replanted over and over, no logging, no cows to pasture and chew down that nasty undergrowth, any tree to be cut down must get a permit, etc.and are now suddenly telling us today that we have to stop using plastic due to it being bad for the environment (duh, we all knew that already) Even requiring to leave dead trees laying on the ground for those little animals such as the spotted owl that require dead trees to nest in which shuts down our wood mills and people’s livelihood. I believe that so many of these environmental laws, including those that are requiring the forest service to let roads go and not be maintained (for the beauty of the wild lands), not allowing them to use chain saws, or have roads allowing vehicles to ferry equipment in, requiring them to use mules to bring fire fighting equipment in and even having an attitude, of just let it burn, it’s natural, have made things worse along with these other factors. Now there is a carpet of growth and dead wood that is a tinder box in this dry weather. There was a town not too far from me where the residents, fortunately, had set up a fire plan. They had gotten trapped because the only road in and out was blocked by the fire and the other road had been washed out from the storms and not repaired. Because of their preparedness no one was killed or injured and I believe they lost only 2 or 3 homes. Also, you should know, there are a lot of conservative areas in California, but we are ruled by the bay area and the LA basin. We hate what is happening to our state. There is now a huge homeless population in L.A. the size of a small city. Some areas are so affected by the homeless that residents are afraid to walk the streets. I feel I have walked into an apocalyptic nightmare. My state has become a third world country ruled by the mega rich (read Google and FB) who pass laws indiscriminately forgoing the will of the people. As long as they have their illegal immigrant population to vote for them, why should they care? We need your prayers, your hopes, dreams and encouragement. I, for one, would be happy to see CA split into threes. Let the coast, SF, LA, fend for themselves. They can buy their water that they so greedily gulp up from our forests for their manicured gardens and Olympic swimming pools, where they can host their Hollywood parties, while they meanwhile dictate how we manage our forests. I am so fed up with the mismanagement in our government here I can’t begin to explain. I wish Trump or someone would step in and do something.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am so sorry. I live in a blue state dominated by a couple of heavily populated blue cities so I know how that feels.
I am alternately despairing and angry over what has been done to California. I want to take that state back and restore it to our republic. We need to Make California Great Again so that it is there for all of us to enjoy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My heart goes out to you and to all Californians heart broken by what you’ve just described. The fires are horrific. I cannot imagine what it’s like to lose everything. I was at my salon today getting a manicure. A group of us were talking about the fires. One person said there was a couple who couldn’t get out so they got out of their truck, ran and jumped into a neighbors pool and watched their own house burn down. They were in the pool for six hours but they survived.
Like Sylvia said, I too live in a blue state only mine is dominated by the infamous Chicago goons and that azzwipe mayor who welcomes gangs to continue to kill each other. I don’t live in the city, but I’m close enough to feel their stinkin’ hot breath down my neck. The rest of my state is red as red can be (other than Rockford and a couple of other high populated cities).
The day is coming when all of these pussyhat wearing liberals will be put in their place for good. The cold anger of the righteous Deplorables will make sure that their ridiculous policies are replaced by the America First policies of the President that we elected to take them down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every year the fuel loadings on the forests and rangelands increases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Define “history”
Forest fires, one every 3 minutes in 1937, burned 21,980,500 acres at $20,668,880 loss.
That’s a new fire very 3 minutes! … and burned almost 22 million acres for more than $20 billion in losses .. that’s a whole lot of money in 1937!
Sorry, but “most destructive in State History” is not even close. Stop listening to MSM propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this report specific to California ‘State’ history, or is it a report of total fires across the US in 1937?
LikeLike
No mentions of deaths there.
Dozens dead and hundreds missing is way more devastaing than any amount of charred land.
LikeLike
That article lists 20 million in damage not billions as you falsely claim.
That is not even half a billion when adjusted for inflation.
The current fire is already estimated at tens of billions and it is far from over.
LikeLike
Prayers for the people affected by the fires, and the animals too. We know about fires in rhe Rockies. I don’t care about political persuasion when peoples’ homes and possessions are burned to ashes and some of those people die or have health problems from the smoke. They all deserve prayer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AGREED!
LikeLike
Fuel heat and Oxygen. Plenty dry fuel add just a little heat and all that Oxygen in the high wind and ya can’t stop it. They have to burn before it gets to high and when the wind is down. Sad. Hope it does not head where Bluto lives.
LikeLike
It’s not currently particularly “hot” in California
Nor is it particularly dry.
http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
A little bit windy, but nothing much unusual
http://hint.fm/wind/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would love to hear the dog’s story. She looks like she had a normal everyday adventure. Even the animals have angels. What a happy discovery! 😇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for the folks in California. Been trying to get in contact with a friend who lives near Ukiah. There are some fires in that county but I think the area around Ukiah is ok, so far.
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/10/14/more-californians-ordered-to-flee-as-gusting-winds-spread-wildfires/
“Hundreds are still missing”
Hundreds, Good God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over 400 missing, and thats only the ones that have so far been reported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Firefighters, they don’t do it for the money.
LikeLike
Here’s some interesting reading. I know I’ve been hearing for years that most fires in California are started by arson or illegal pot grows. I also remember hearing several years ago that enviro-terrorists wanted to start massive forest fires to push the global warming agenda, Could it be that the real problem is that we so many people in this country that hate it that we cannot possibly track them all and stop them.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/0
5/140517-san-marcos-wildfires-california-weather/
This one is a must read:
http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/ISIS-to-supporters-and-recruits-Set-fires-as-terror-method-like-in-Israel-477769
Eco-terrorism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eco-terrorism
ELF likes to start fires. BTW, several new townhouse developments have burned in the bay area before they were completed in the last couple years, some multiple times.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/burning-rage/
Here’s one they caught:
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-lake-county-fires-20160815-snap-story.html
Here’s another guy that they said started at least 8 fires:
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-lake-county-fires-20160815-snap-story.html
The potheads also do their part:
http://www.calaverasenterprise.com/news/article_4c90f4bc-4ee0-11e6-92da-a7c9cc459bba.html
Perhaps somebody copied this guys MO:
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Clayton-Fire-Arson-Suspect-Arraigned-First-Time-in-Court-390436231.html
There’s a lot more info out there if you take the time to look for it.
In summary, there are a lot of people here that like to start fires and generally screw things up for everybody, some are just mentally ill and some are politically motivated. Some are both.
Because so many fires started at the same time, my money is on arson. If there is anybody out there that does not think this is possible and that we should just buy the “power line” narrative and move along, please contact me immediately. I have some prime oceanfront real estate I would like to sell you.
LikeLike
Woman escapes Las Vegas shooting and then helps parents evacuate from home which is destroyed by California fire.
http://www.ktvu.com/news/woman-escapes-las-vegas-massacre-only-to-have-santa-rosa-home-burn-down
LikeLike