Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 12th 1:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for October 12th. Approximate start time 1:30pm EST
The White House surprised everyone by having the press conference today conducted by President Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly. Brilliant !!
Video Added:
White House Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Whatever she says – to whoever – for whatever reason – you know its going to be good. So, I’ll be the first one to say she’s doing a great job today. Ha-ha-ha!
And, they didn’t vote for him in spite of it, they voted for him because of it.
Gen Kelly in the house!!
I predict it will be a day of “muh licenses”, “muh Puerto Rico”, and “muh taking away healthcare”.
Nice.
I envision Kelly to be a phenomenal CoS. By comparison Priebus (remember him) must have been quite poor. Sophomoric.
what is Priebus doing now?
Kelly: “A lot of things were kicked down the road that now have to be dealt with”.
I love how they are trying to connect Weinstein to Trump through Bannon lol
http://www.kolotv.com/content/news/Former-Trump-aide-Bannon-had-ties-to-Harvey-Weinstein-450545613.html
Trump knew Weinstein. Everyone who was anyone in New York did. And Trump likely had him pegged for who he was: a creep who had embedded himself into the sleazy fabric of Hollywood.
Kelly is good! Semper Fi!
Kelly’s outstanding; now wonder PDJT appointed him.
A kinder, gentler John Kelly! Seems he’s there to push back on Fake News! Love it!!
Indeed!
I’d retweet but, I’m in twitter jail for another few hours. LOL!
😯 Why, did you tweet something that was true?
4-Star is Fabulous!!!
I thought so too. Kelly’s opening remarks smack down quitting, getting fired and firing anyone else. Laid out his job as CoS for PDJT. And no he does not keep anyone from seeing The President.
Outstanding!
Gen Kelly slams Fake News: Develop better sources
Gen Kelly: The President a Man of action
Fake News: Does his tweets make your job more difficult
Gen Kelly: NO
Next up – President Trump’s official nomination of Nielsen for DHS Secretary.
Was that not a great briefing? I love General Kelly!
I didn’t catch the Press Briefing…….Did Acosta set himself up to be General Kelly’s lunch?
One thing is for sure…Gen Kelly seems to be a much better COS than Reince Preibus. I don’t think Reince could have answered all those questions so well.
I agree. A man of action and one who understands how things work and with an ability to cut through the BS.
Some days I STILL have to pinch myself that Trump won. This is one of those days.
Is there a job this guy wouldn’t be good at? Very impressive individual.
Fake News- you lie about Tillerson, Tillerson himself will set the record straight. You lie about John Kelly, Kelly himself will set the record straight.
At what point will at least SOME Fake News outlets conclude it’s just easier to tell the truth?
