Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 12th 1:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for October 12th.  Approximate start time 1:30pm EST

The White House surprised everyone by having the press conference today conducted by President Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly.  Brilliant !!

  1. smadallib says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Whatever she says – to whoever – for whatever reason – you know its going to be good. So, I’ll be the first one to say she’s doing a great job today. Ha-ha-ha!

  3. progpoker says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Gen Kelly in the house!!

  4. napoleon32 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    I predict it will be a day of “muh licenses”, “muh Puerto Rico”, and “muh taking away healthcare”.

  6. sunnydaze says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Kelly: “A lot of things were kicked down the road that now have to be dealt with”.

    • napoleon32 says:
      October 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      Trump knew Weinstein. Everyone who was anyone in New York did. And Trump likely had him pegged for who he was: a creep who had embedded himself into the sleazy fabric of Hollywood.

  8. FofBW says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Kelly is good! Semper Fi!

  9. progpoker says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    A kinder, gentler John Kelly! Seems he’s there to push back on Fake News! Love it!!

  10. sundance says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

  11. sundance says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:10 pm

  12. fedback says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Gen Kelly slams Fake News: Develop better sources

  13. fedback says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Gen Kelly: The President a Man of action

  14. sundance says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:13 pm

  15. fedback says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Fake News: Does his tweets make your job more difficult

    Gen Kelly: NO

  16. georgiafl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Next up – President Trump’s official nomination of Nielsen for DHS Secretary.

  17. missmarple2 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Was that not a great briefing? I love General Kelly!

  18. smadallib says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    I didn’t catch the Press Briefing…….Did Acosta set himself up to be General Kelly’s lunch?

  19. Michelle says:
    October 12, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    One thing is for sure…Gen Kelly seems to be a much better COS than Reince Preibus. I don’t think Reince could have answered all those questions so well.

  20. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 12, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Some days I STILL have to pinch myself that Trump won. This is one of those days.

  21. starfcker says:
    October 12, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Is there a job this guy wouldn’t be good at? Very impressive individual.

  22. parteagirl says:
    October 12, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Fake News- you lie about Tillerson, Tillerson himself will set the record straight. You lie about John Kelly, Kelly himself will set the record straight.

    At what point will at least SOME Fake News outlets conclude it’s just easier to tell the truth?

