President Trump Announces New DHS Secretary Nominee Kirstjen Nielsen…

Today, President Donald J. Trump officially nominated Kirstjen Nielsen for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security. Ms. Nielsen is currently the White House principal deputy chief of staff.
The nomination should pass through the senate confirmation process quickly. Democrats will gnash their teeth; however, Trump focuses on competency and simultaneously mirrors their ‘identity politic‘ attack strategies back at them.
Ms. Nielsen has extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and emergency management. She is the first nominee for this position to have previously worked within the Department of Homeland Security, having served there in two administrations, first as senior legislative policy director for Transportation and Security Administration under President George W. Bush and then as Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under President Trump.
Before joining the Trump Administration, Ms. Nielsen founded a risk and security management consulting firm. She previously served as Special Assistant to the President and senior director for prevention, preparedness, and response on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush, in addition to serving as a corporate attorney and as a congressional staff member. (White House)
What an INCREDIBLE DAY! All this winning on the same day is ABSOLUTELY amazing!
Thank you GOD for the gift that we call President of the USA! We will not disappoint you.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Stunningly great news day… and yet Drudge and Brietbart ignore all of the good news.
LikeLiked by 10 people
No shock there…sadly 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I started posting on that fact on Breitbart before I finally gave up on them altogether.
BB is not our friend!
LikeLike
If Bannon does what he says and gets Pro Trump Agenda people voted in in 2018/2020 elections then I’ll be happy. Let the celebrating and all the winning reporting be done by TCTH and @mitchevelli et al. We all have our parts to play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bet on Bannon to be pro-Trump and you will be sorely disappointed! All Bannon keeps doing is undermining Trump’s choices. You don’t support your President by trying to prove that he makes lousy decisions and doesn’t know what he’s doing…which is EXACTLY what Bannon and BB keep doing! IT undermines the confidence that people have in Trump!
I see them now as Enemies of the Trump movement. And suddenly, the leaks have stopped since Bannon got booted!
LikeLike
Does anyone really care about the PERVS in Hollywierd? I certainly don’t….:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the President who “hates women”. Yeah, right, uh-huh …
LikeLiked by 17 people
LOL:
LikeLiked by 20 people
Don’t hate on liberals too much – they’re caught in this brain-pulverizing state between fantasy-land and reality called cognitive dissonance.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The liberal personality is bad enough, but their robot-troll posting engines that flood Facebook and other sites are worse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, I know. And I’m trying to get a website up and running and one of their “great features” are all of those social media icons I have total abhorrence for!
LikeLike
So so winning……..; ) Congrats Kristejen !! So weird that President Trump is nominating these competent, professional, result driven women. ; ) Trump is going to WAR with these women ! #Changethenarritiave ; ) ; ) : )
LikeLiked by 10 people
Would Janet Napolitano approve?
LikeLike
Just when I thought I had forgotten the ugliest and most insufferable woman to ever serve at Homeland Security, you bring up her name, ugh!!! Shame on you, okits
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget about Janet Reno. That was another prize winner.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, it’s almost dinner time! What are you trying to do? Make me lose my appetite?
But you could market those two women’s faces as a diet plan!
LikeLike
Yes this woman is pretty, noooo she is a republican.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UGH ! # #Changethenarrative ( being happy makes me misspell things… ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
That excuse is acceptable!!
🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
HA ! ; )
LikeLike
Today, you really fot me with “Curse you villain…”. So true how these fools in Congress play identity politics when our President wants excellence, integrity and loyalty and love of country!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Got
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two women leading Department of Homeland Security. Nielsen / Duke
This should be a 100-0 vote in the Senate. Even Gillibrand and Pocahontas must be pleased
LikeLiked by 4 people
“This should be a 100-0 vote in the Senate”
No because they aren’t women women. Just ask Whoopie. LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a great introduction and acceptance. No TelePrompter
LikeLiked by 6 people
I noticed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It says a lot about the fact that we notice when we have well spoken, polite, happy, gracious people– there has been such been an absence of these type of women in O’s WH.
LikeLike
Unlike Odumbo who becomes a stammering fool the minute the prompter quits working.
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump for all of your hard work.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How long before Nancy criticizes President Bush’s latest nominee?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I always wondered if the ghost of George Bush is still lurking around there.
LikeLike
Depends when she got her last doze of Alzheimer medication.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG nobody corrected me. Sorry folks dose not doze. Although I am sure she dozes on the job.
LikeLike
Go Kirstjen! Build that wall !
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spam bin gotcha…. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ms. Neilson doesn’t appear to be guided by the judeo-masonic curse with a flair for islam. May Ms. Neilson serve as proof positive that the mills of God continue to grind slowly and exceedingly fine.
LikeLiked by 8 people
x 1000
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fantastic graphic, Bone Fish. Almost every tweet from our President can be summed up: “No, you move.” I have an almost incurable case of the giggles these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what is “judeo-masonic curse”?
The Judeo-Masonic conspiracy theories found new currency among the various marginal political forces in post-Soviet Russia, where widespread destitution created fertile ground for conspiracy theories,[11] combined with blood libel and Holocaust denial.
Are you one of those, Bone Fish?
LikeLike
…is anybody here tired of winning yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not I.
LikeLike
No. Never tired of winning.
LikeLike
What the hell is wrong with our President he keeps hiring gals when a man would do as well . I thought he was a man that despised woman as only being fit to be barefooted and pregnant . I guess not!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know your god is man-made when she hates all the same people you do Wayne Robinson.
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/hillarey-zombie.jpg?w=625&zoom=2
LikeLike
No, that was my ex!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s willingness to advance women of merit and character belies the scurrilous accusations of the misogynist Left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another historic blessed day! MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Prehistoric times, the men would leave the village for the hunt and entrust the security of the village to the women. This is in a woman’s DNA.
Excellent choice, a female with experience. Good Luck, Ms Nielsen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think we should pity all the morons who still think he’s a monster and are missing all these great choices and awesomeness President Trump is bringing us.
They talk about feminism but here President Trump promotes a woman not because she’s a woman but because SHE’S THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THE JOB REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT SHE’S A WOMAN.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That doesn’t fit in with their participation trophy mentality!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! Sounds like she will be great. Now, she has to get through the Senate which she will do with flying colors. The problem is that someone needs to light a fire under the Turtle to get him moving on it.
LikeLike