President Trump Announces New DHS Secretary Nominee Kirstjen Nielsen…

Posted on October 12, 2017

Today, President Donald J. Trump officially nominated Kirstjen Nielsen for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security. Ms. Nielsen is currently the White House principal deputy chief of staff.

The nomination should pass through the senate confirmation process quickly. Democrats will gnash their teeth; however, Trump focuses on competency and simultaneously mirrors their ‘identity politic‘ attack strategies back at them.

Ms. Nielsen has extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and emergency management. She is the first nominee for this position to have previously worked within the Department of Homeland Security, having served there in two administrations, first as senior legislative policy director for Transportation and Security Administration under President George W. Bush and then as Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under President Trump.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Ms. Nielsen founded a risk and security management consulting firm. She previously served as Special Assistant to the President and senior director for prevention, preparedness, and response on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush, in addition to serving as a corporate attorney and as a congressional staff member. (White House)

55 Responses to President Trump Announces New DHS Secretary Nominee Kirstjen Nielsen…

  fleporeblog says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    What an INCREDIBLE DAY! All this winning on the same day is ABSOLUTELY amazing!

    Thank you GOD for the gift that we call President of the USA! We will not disappoint you.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  nimrodman says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    From the President who "hates women". Yeah, right, uh-huh …

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  Sayit2016 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    So so winning……..; ) Congrats Kristejen !! So weird that President Trump is nominating these competent, professional, result driven women. ; ) Trump is going to WAR with these women ! #Changethenarritiave ; ) ; ) : )

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  okitsjustatypo says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Would Janet Napolitano approve?

    Like

    Reply
  Sayit2016 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    UGH ! # #Changethenarrative ( being happy makes me misspell things… ; )

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Publius2016 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Today, you really fot me with "Curse you villain…". So true how these fools in Congress play identity politics when our President wants excellence, integrity and loyalty and love of country!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  fedback says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Two women leading Department of Homeland Security. Nielsen / Duke

    This should be a 100-0 vote in the Senate. Even Gillibrand and Pocahontas must be pleased

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  sundance says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  magatrump says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Thank you President Trump for all of your hard work.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  keeler says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    How long before Nancy criticizes President Bush's latest nominee?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Sentient says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Go Kirstjen! Build that wall !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Bone Fish says:
    October 12, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Ms. Neilson doesn't appear to be guided by the judeo-masonic curse with a flair for islam. May Ms. Neilson serve as proof positive that the mills of God continue to grind slowly and exceedingly fine.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  das411 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    …is anybody here tired of winning yet?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Wayne Robinson says:
    October 12, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    What the hell is wrong with our President he keeps hiring gals when a man would do as well . I thought he was a man that despised woman as only being fit to be barefooted and pregnant . I guess not!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  colmdebhailis says:
    October 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    President Trump's willingness to advance women of merit and character belies the scurrilous accusations of the misogynist Left.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Janice says:
    October 12, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Another historic blessed day! MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Sunshine says:
    October 12, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    In Prehistoric times, the men would leave the village for the hunt and entrust the security of the village to the women. This is in a woman's DNA.
    Excellent choice, a female with experience. Good Luck, Ms Nielsen.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  treehouseron says:
    October 12, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I think we should pity all the morons who still think he's a monster and are missing all these great choices and awesomeness President Trump is bringing us.

    They talk about feminism but here President Trump promotes a woman not because she's a woman but because SHE'S THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THE JOB REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT SHE'S A WOMAN.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    October 12, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Awesome! Sounds like she will be great. Now, she has to get through the Senate which she will do with flying colors. The problem is that someone needs to light a fire under the Turtle to get him moving on it.

    Like

    Reply

