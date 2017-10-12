Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…

…”We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate.”…

It just seems ridiculous the basic facts, the essential sequence of events, cannot be agreed upon almost two weeks after the Mandalay Bay Massacre took place.   Following up on yesterday’s news, now Mandalay Bay Hotels is now refuting the claims of the FBI.

According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong.  Mandalay claims shooter Stephen Craig Paddock began firing into the crowd below immediately following Paddock’s shooting of their security guard Jose’ Campos.   [*Note* the previously announced exclusive interview by Sean Hannity with Campos did not happen].

LAS VEGAS – Mandalay Bay hotel officials said Thursday the Las Vegas gunman wounded a security guard in a hotel hallway within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at a music festival, disputing a police timeline that put six minutes from the time the guard was shot and when Stephen Paddock committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

In the most recent chronology given by investigators on Monday, police said Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway on the 32nd floor Oct. 1, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg, six minutes before he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd. He killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life.

The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and real estate investor began his 10-minute attack on the crowd at 10:05 p.m., firing more than 1,000 rounds from his bashed-out windows, police said. Police didn’t arrive on the 32nd floor until 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he had stopped shooting.

In a statement Thursday, MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said the reported time of the hallway shooting, which Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said happened at 9:59 p.m., came from a report that was manually created after the massacre.

“We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate,” the statement said.

Hotel officials believe Paddock began shooting into the concert crowd “at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after” the wounded guard, Jesus Campos, used his radio to call for help, the statement said. A maintenance worker, Stephen Schuck, also called for help on his radio, asking a dispatcher to call the police because someone was shooting a rifle on the hotel’s 32nd floor.

Police declined to comment on MGM’s statement.

[…] The hotel says Las Vegas police officers and armed hotel guards immediately responded to the shooting and the company is continuing to cooperate with police.  (read more)

I wonder who stopped or blocked the interview?

447 Responses to Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…

  1. MaineCoon says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Frankly, in my opinion Mandalay Bay /MGM and all other defendants will be grossly underinsured. Each death might settled for at least $25 Million and who knows what a runaway jury would award. That is just for the deceased estates then you have all the injured survivors and uninjured, traumatized, psychologically damaged survivors.

    MB will be underinsured. There will be several defendants. Structured payouts. Maybe MB will avoid bankruptcy. Possibly punting and go to self-insured back up plan if they can get the boys backing. I’m really grasping there. I don’t know. It’s going to be different since it’s Vegas, imo, and I wouldn’t think any other casino is going to want to see MB go under. Bad for business if they can’t “make good” on all claims.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:27 pm

      Their insurance company may not even be in play if Campos did not notify security when he 1st made contact with Paddock it could relieve their insurance company of any liability’
      This is why Mandalay Bay is disputing the timeline of security being called.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      MB will be bankrupt when this is over. Possibly MGM as well. I said on day one that MB would be bankrupted by this. Unless, they can prove that this was a FBI sting gone bad. If I was them, that’s what I would be focusing on. They need to hire the best pvt. investigators they can to pursue it.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Kroesus says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      no way it would be $25M each……wrongful death suits there is a formula to calculate remaining earning potential and if added punitive damages…..probably more like a MAX of $5M maybe and lawyers get at least $1.67M of that

      Like

      Reply
      • MM says:
        October 12, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        Yep you are right and punitive damages can be 5X what the award is.
        If they are allowed to ask for punitive damages.
        Punitive damages is where the really big payout could be.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Peter Costello says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:40 am

          I’m not sure this would be a punitive damages case. The killer slipped underneath the radar but I’m not sure the casino was reckless or acted unconscionably.

          Like

          Reply
  2. rockntractor says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Just one more debacle ultimately under the watchful eye of Jeff Sessions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. tazz2293 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    With Top men like Beauregard Sessions and Wray on top of this thing I am sure this crime will be (in my best Inspector Clouseau voice) sol-ved in no time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. rumpole2 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Is there a TIMELINE graphic.. showing the dates of all the different timelines? 😎

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. rockntractor says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Sorry Jeff but the buck stops with you, please retire!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:00 am

      They served corned beef on Russian rye at the latest LVMPD Press Conference so Sessions had to, of course, recuse himself. Give him a break. 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    The moguls aren’t going to go down without a fight, and the FBI is going to look bad either way.

    Isn’t McCabe “the corrupt” in charge of this investigation?

    Is Campos going to get “suicided”?

    Too many “eyes on” for everything to stay hidden, now.

    I have a hard time believing that Trump would be a willing participant in any cover-up or false flag.

    This is a roller coaster ride.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. mj_inOC says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Lucianne.com had a headline alert this morning that Campos was arrested as second shooter. Not seen since…

    However…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:22 pm

      Sorry, incorrect [but pertinent for parents] link.

      Here is correct link…

      Health Ranger, Mike Adams, is a wise, gifted guy.
      Don’t agree with all his views… God knows.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Risasi says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

        I know even a blind squirrel finds a nut, but this guy is a kook. He’s got all sorts of taint on him…

        Like

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:52 am

          He’s got a good nut here, that’s for sure.

          The wonderful thing about science is that almost all of us are kooks. The GAME is that we set the kookery aside when playing with the logic. The GAME forbids kookery. We can use kookery for parallel construction to find the logic, but ultimately the logic must be sound. Stated differently, we have our biases and personal metascience, but those are best removed at the end if you want to win.

          The Laplace idea of not requiring the hypothesis of God does not mean we don’t believe. I personally find the idea of God extremely useful in science to pick certain starting points. But it’s not in the mix at the end for anything mundane.

          Health Ranger is not the only one getting two guns. Another calculation by LE supposedly has the second gun (assuming it’s an AR) at around 215 yards.

          I had proposed online (not doing the calculation, but explaining in a tweet how it works) that an AK round (7.62×39) from the same platform as the Mandalay Bay 32nd floor (MB^32) would have a lower lag time, like the one observed (relative to the AR round which matches MB^32 very nicely), but would be at the edge of its effective range. It would also have a distinct sound, but only to experienced ears. I don’t know if the numbers would match what is observed for the lower lag time, and I don’t know if they actually FOUND more than one type of bullet.

          Personally, I think Health Ranger’s scenario is more likely, and matches both witness reports and LE statements very nicely. So if I were testifying just from what I know right now, I would testify that in my opinion Health Ranger’s scenario is a better fit of the facts. KNOWN AR rounds, two latencies (assuming his calculations are good, but he has shown me nothing to believe they are not, and somebody else got similar numbers in LE, too), and several other cards that I’m holding onto so the other side doesn’t get them.

          I love the way this guy did that calculation and posted it. It’s one of the best insults to Obama’s nasty authoritarian influence on American science EVER. Citizen journalism – meet citizen science. The only problem is it’s not some damn feminist or POS leftist, so it gets plowed under instead of lionized, as it should be.

          In my opinion, Health Ranger is overly skeptical of the “unnatural”, and I often tune him out on certain things. But his known bias doesn’t play on this one, and I found him enjoyably free of bias and taint.

          I would love to do these calculations myself, but frankly it’s easier to just look at other people’s data for now, because a LOT of people are set up to analyze audio already, whereas I’m not at all.

          Like

          Reply
          • MM says:
            October 13, 2017 at 1:57 am

            Wolf was the complete autopsy report on Paddock supposed to be released today?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              October 13, 2017 at 2:03 am

              I don’t know, but that could be interesting if there is a bullet inside him, or a good wound that tells us what round was used.

              However, I’d almost prefer an exit wound, so we could know how he was positioned when shot. Sadly, that information would not necessarily be in the autopsy, unless they wanted to put it there for some kind of reasoning, which I would hope they would do.

              Like

              Reply
    • Bakokitty says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Yep that’s how you do it, mom and dad. Magic word are” do you want to go out to the car? Worked everytime for me. 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Bendix says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Put the damn tapes on Youtube. We’ll figure out the timeline ourselves.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    “I wonder who stopped or blocked the interview?”

    Mandalay Bay/MGM lawyers.

    Enough said publicly. Room for too much error. Campos is probably on medication(s). Too chancy.

    So many negative reviews on the MB engineer Smuck’s (sp) interview wearing an earpiece. Lawyers threw him to the wolves probably to see how the potential juror reviews would be. Similar to a condensed mock trial with only one defense witness. CTH reviews were terrible. Defense lost.

    I think MB would be making a mistake to allow Campos to be interviewed. JMO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Molly Pitcher says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    This is beginning to make me mad..all this insanity about 4o seconds or whatever…the supposed most elite investigative minds in the world and a timeline can’t be verified? It’s insulting to the victims and their families.
    The FBI is inept and useless and if all the other recent blunders and refusal to investigate crimes wasn’t enough this is..why have this govt agency if they can’t or won’t perform?

    And while I’m bitchin..I don’t think we ever heard a thank you from Lombardo or anyone for the 1 million from POTUS Trump. Ingrates

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. solomonpal says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Jeff Seenothing(essions) used to be the next best thing to sliced bread here…what happened?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Watcher says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Check the 911 dispatch incoming call time.
    My mind thinks MB didn’t call immediately.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • tazz2293 says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      What strikes me, according to the Maintenance man it was he who reported the shooter. Makes me wonder what Campos did after he was shot and laying in the hallway while the SHTF

      This thing stinks to high heaven and FIB and the rest are down right lying about the whole time-line, motive, or lack thereof, and the rest of everything.

      Yes Virginia they really do think we are that stupid

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:49 pm

      911 Emergency was likely a madhouse that night with people claiming they were under attack all up and down The Strip. Nobody knew where the shots were coming from. When the concert crowd thinned out and the shooting stopped people were in shock and STILL they didn’t really know where it had come from as they made their way back to their hotels.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:29 am

        People inside the hotel in close proximity to Paddock’s room(s) knew where the shots were coming from. The time they called 911 is on their phones and at the emergency call center.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Watcher says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:42 am

        The mgm and FBI timeline indicates 911 call would be before he started shooting at crowd.
        I don’t understand how 200 rounds fired through door/hallway in a large hotel were not heard by someone.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Molly Pitcher says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:20 am

          That long long hallway where Campos & Shuck were pinned in…2 separate bursts of “hundreds” of rounds …and neither of them mentioned having to warn anyone who popped their head out at the commotion? Not even one room had anyone look out? Was there even anyone in those rooms except Paddock?

          Like

          Reply
  14. Nchadwick says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    It’s not the actual event that draws attention to a crime……it’s the attempt to hide evidence that gives credence to the crime!

    I saw a video of a crisis actress identified in numerous crisis events (at least 5 now ) from SH to the LV tragedy which I was planning to post once I verified she was the same one across the 5 events. Well, guess what? Youtube deleted it! I found the bump guard video too where they found that bipods block autofire and that was promptly deleted by youtube too. The videos which hone in on deep state’s false flag are being deleted.

    Yesterday, someone posted information on a Paige Gasper, LV “victim” who hired a very Islamic sounding lawyer to sue the store that sold Steven Paddock the bumpstocks. INTERESTING THAT SHE’S NOT SUING MANDALAY WHERE THE BIG MONEY IS.

    I also noticed some unusual posters at the CTH whom I haven’t seen before as regulars 3 months ago claiming they were present at the Charlottesville, VA antifa fiasco seeing Heather’s dead body and also unknowns who post once and never show up again claiming live witness to hospital fatalities which came word for word from local newspapers so I’m apt to now question these. Some people also act completely bonkers dragging others into ridiculing those who are questioning facts. Most of them I’ve not seen as regulars. There are double agents who can be very good at what they do. Thanks for listening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. woohoowee says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    How many shots fired *before* Campos or Shuck got to 32nd floor?

    Like

    Reply
  17. wheatietoo says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Hotels installed security cameras for their own protection, decades ago.
    It was a way to defend themselves against frivolous ‘slip & fall’ type lawsuits.

    It also keeps their Liability Insurance cost down.
    Just like when you get a better rate on your homeowners policy if you install a security system.

    So we know that ‘tapes’ exist…but more likely it is in digital form.
    If no tapes exist, then that indicates human tampering.
    Were there hotel employees involved?
    Or did Mandalay executives destroy the tapes?

    Either way, it doesn’t absolve Mandalay/MGM from liability.

    Either way…Mandalay/MGM is going to be held responsible for allowing the mass murder to take place.
    That’s if the shooting came from the hotel.

    In Vegas, there is the saying, “The House always wins.”
    In this case, the only way for Mandalay to win is if the shooting did not come from their windows.

    If there were ‘multiple shooters’ from different locations…then that would absolve Mandalay from some liability.

    So it would be extremely wise for Mandalay/MGM to have their own investigators investigating this whole mess.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. woohoowee says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    What time did people staying *inside* MB first hear shots *inside* the hotel? Was it before Campos got to the floor? We haven’t heard from them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. emet says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Casino cameras are mostly for the gaming areas. If some one is winning they watch them. If there is big money they watch them. A lot of bad things happen in casinos, and the house is not watching out for you. These bad things never rarely get in the Las Vegas Sun, Review Journal etc. In 73 a Harrahs Tahoe waitress was robbed of her keno winnings, beaten and left to die in the parking lot. No mention in the news Employees warned not to talk about it. A few years later, two Harrahs female 21 dealers disappeared. Bodies eventually found. Little news. Employees warned to not reveal they had left with two customers. Also, what got in the news would not even identify the hotel. In 78? a local Vegas resident was shot in the head outside Binions Horseshoe, presumably by Teddy Binion, but a floorman took the fall. Witnesses recanted their statements. Employees warned to say they heard shotgun fire (the guy broke some windows), it never changes. They are not concerned about your safety. OK? They want you to lose money. The staff wants you to tip. That’s it. You are on your own.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. Labouroflove says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    I’m not seeing Mandalay culpability.

    This was a “lottery” occurance. One in a billion from an outside source. No person or business owes anyone immunity from actions of insane genesis.

    Grow up folks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • emet says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      What if the SG helped move the ordnance in? In violation of policy? What if he knew what he was moving, but took $200 and accepted some BS explanation? What if he was unlicensed, no gaming card, and in the US illegally. Might there be a case for gross negligence?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • armie says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:00 am

      Yeah, I was having to get really far afield to construct a cause of action too.

      Like

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        October 13, 2017 at 2:01 am

        Read the Gasper complaint. The causes of action are easy, but depending on the actual facts, probably pretty defensible. Insurance company will argue that it’s terrorism (unlikely based on what we know now mo) and/or one occurrence subject to a single policy limit (somewhat likely in my experience), which could seriously limit the amount of insurance available. In short, there’s a lot of room for negotiation both on the defense side and the insurance side.

        Like

        Reply
  21. Blue Moon says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I will have to do some digging to find it but very early on the police (may have been in the police interview) saod the chief of police/head of police had just gotten back from overseas(?) where he attended training on how to react during an active shooting event. The police that went up to the 32nd floor would relay “breach” each time they entered a door. They said they did that until they breached Paddock’s door. Maybe following the training that the head of police had received might have slowed them down so much that it allowed the shooting to go on longer than it should have.

    Like

    Reply
    • Blue Moon says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      One other thing, I wasn’t impressed that the head of the police department had JUST got back from training that was for this very situation. Made me wonder if they had received any kind of threats that this might happen? Or did they think they were acting/training and this was not the real thing?

      Like

      Reply
      • Blue Moon says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:01 am

        Here it is-I stand corrected. It was Mumbai, Indiana he received his training in November 2008:
        Las Vegas Police Officers Describe Storming Gunman’s Mandalay Bay Hotel Room
        Posted 7:48 AM, October 9, 2017, by CNN Wire
        http://ktla.com/2017/10/09/las-vegas-police-officers-describe-storming-gunmans-mandalay-bay-hotel-room/
        [cut]
        Lombardo had traveled to Mumbai, India, after the November 2008 terrorist attacks on hotels and other sites that left 164 people dead. The sheriff gleaned insight from the trip, he said, and the department now reacts more quickly to such shootings, forming a team to “cease the action” of the assailant.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Blue Moon says:
          October 13, 2017 at 12:02 am

          that should be “India” not “Indiana”.

          Like

          Reply
        • tazz2293 says:
          October 13, 2017 at 12:22 am

          Top men. They were on this quick.

          Shooting stopped at 10:15 pm and the breached the room around 11:32 pm.

          Riiiggggghhhhhtttttt

          Like

          Reply
          • Thecleaner says:
            October 13, 2017 at 1:08 am

            The whole door breach with explosives isnt making much sense either. The door was apparently “ajar” when Campos got there, then Paddock unloads 2 full 100 round clips through the door and apparently it was still locked….sure…the door would either have been blown open by gunfire or simply be swiss cheese hanging on by a thread…I counted about a dozen holes in the door from the one photo although you couldnt see the whole door…but if 190 more holes were in the top third of the door not visible in the pic then I dont see how it wadnt shredded and open

            Like

            Reply
    • tazz2293 says:
      October 12, 2017 at 11:58 pm

      According to a reported time line today, might have been from Mandalay Bay, Campos was shot at 9:59 PM, Paddock opened fire 6 minutes later at 10:05 PM, Paddock stopped firing at 10:15 PM, Police didn’t breach until 11:32 PM or 12:09 AM. Don’t quote me on exact times, my memory is not as good as it once was.

      Times are from a CTH article referring to the Mandalay Bay time line of events from yesterday I think.

      Like

      Reply
      • armie says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:05 am

        The 9:59 time came from MB. They’re now correcting that. They did report a couple of days ago that they discovered the times on some of the recordings weren’t accurate, and on the day the 9:59 time was first released, MB said they weren’t sure it was accurate.

        Like

        Reply
  22. Just Beachy says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    I found it odd that law enforcement was giving interviews on 60 Minutes already. Usually, its the standard “ongoing investigation” comments only. The sheriff looks so uncomfortable, he looked physically ill during the first time line press conference. I can’t buy the “does anybody really know what time it is” version of things.
    If this was some sort of FBI screw up, maybe the police were willing to play along until it made them look bad, then they tried to shift blame to the hotel and they are having none of it. Adding insult to injury, I read the shooter’s home was broken into. This is an evidence fuster cluck and just too convenient. “Oh my, we found more fingerprints here, but they could belong to the thief, or an accomplice, or the cleaning lady or a prostitute or..the Easter Bunny.” BTW, they broke in through the front door.
    The lack of creativity is insulting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. angusmcgeef says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Can’t wait for the next X-Files episode tomorrow…the Truth is Out There…Trust No One.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. armie says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    For those who want to spend the time: That officer on the radio traffic reporting he’s on 31 and hearing gunfire above him is apparently one of the pair who were in the security office when the Campos call came in. If you get a timing on where that is relative to the start of gunfire (my recollection is about 5 minutes) you can cross-check MB’s claim. BTW: they’re not really disputing the FBI’s timeline, the FBI got that 9:59 time from them. They’re actually correcting their own error.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MM says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:05 am

      The change in timeline was because Campos story changed when he was interviewed the 2nd time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Blue Moon says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:11 am

        I read that when they interviewed the maintenance guy they realized that his and Campos’ story did not line up. their stories did not match up so they had to call Campos back in to find out why their stories didn’t match up. Both guys looked to be in their early 20’s-I think they said Campos was only 22 and the maintenance guy was about 25. That is awful young to be put in harm’s way especially the security guy.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MM says:
          October 13, 2017 at 12:25 am

          That’s what I read. Stories didn’t add up. Sounds to me like Campos was just really a runner for security doing simple task like checking doors etc. We know he wasn’t armed so he really in my mind was not a security guard.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  25. trialbytruth says:
    October 12, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Sundance I think Campos is dead. Proof of life photo with hand made sign was designed to flush someone out

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. RedBallExpress says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Can you imagine if this had happened in Trump Tower?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:08 am

      They would have had to work much harder for it, IMO. Strip casinos seem a lot looser on their security than ANY of the Trump properties.

      Gad, I hate that this has happened to the Strip. It used to be such a fun and safe place.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  27. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:03 am

    You know, I could swear that they keep increasing the number of rounds fired from Mandalay Bay. Now they’re saying “over 1000”. Not sure, but I think they may be including some from the 2nd gun in that total. In fact, I would EXPECT that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Nchadwick says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. distracted2 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:09 am

    My hinky meter has been in overdrive for days with questions about “Jesus Campos”. And now it’s reported that his whereabouts are unknown. Right. Sure. Somebody really thinks we believe any of it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. woohoowee says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:09 am

    If I’m in a hotel and someone starts shooting I’m calling 911 instantly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. MaineCoon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Excerpt from linked article:

    “MGM Resorts International has hired a leading crisis management firm as lawsuits start to roll in following the Oct. 1 mass shooting at one of its properties.

    The casino operator has picked New York-based corporate communications firm Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher to assist in responding to inquires from media and investors regarding the investigation into the Mandalay Bay shooting.”

    “Joele Frank is one of a dozen communications firms that MGM regularly uses to help with major communications projects. Joele Frank — which is best known for its mergers and acquisitions advisory business — assisted MGM with its public relations campaign during the takeover of Mandalay Bay in 2005. Caesars Entertainment Corp. hired the firm in 2015 during its debt restructuring.”

    It’s a PR firm which usually handles mergers and acquisitions advisory business.

    On 10/2 MGM Resorts stock fell 3%. Wynn stock fell 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands Corps fell 2.59%.
    This probably had a lot to do with Steve Wynn being interviewed as he repeatedly stated how his property did things differently than MB.

    Look at the big picture as to the impact this event will have no just on loss of life and the injured but also the financial impact. Devastating.

    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mgm-resorts-stock-falls-5-premarket-after-mandalay-bay-shooting-2017-10-02

    https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/mgm-hires-leading-crisis-management-firm-in-wake-of-mass-shooting/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. tazz2293 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:10 am

    With assistance from CNN I have Sol-Ved the crime. The Russians with the help of Pokemon Go did it. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. sundance says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. Nchadwick says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. John Doe says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:17 am

    MGM RESORTS INTL. owns both Madalay Bay and the concert venue. They are going to be sued into bankruptcy unless they can prove it was a gunrunning scam run by the FIB. Then we’ll get to pay with our taxes. We WILL find the answer cuz nobody wants to pay.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  36. Johnny says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:18 am

    The two windows do mot line up to the room layout! The shooters head is intact after being shot in mouth with shotgun! Recorded firing came from speakers after very much audio analysis. The spotlights were on the crowd instead of the band! No ones ever heard of the band! At a half a mile away the rounds would hardly wound anyone! There were no local news reports at the hospital! All faked!

    Like

    Reply
  37. MaineCoon says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Eric Paddock hired/fired a law firm to handle Steve’s estate. Can you imagine what grieving family members are put through having to listen to this whining arse. A judge should slap a gag order on him.

    “The brother of mass shooter Stephen Paddock had a hard time Thursday finding an attorney to manage the gunman’s estate. After firing a law firm that had agreed to handle the estate, Eric Paddock was unable to strike a deal with any other lawyers.

    I’m very upset and disappointed with the law firm because they didn’t honor my instructions that I paid them to do in communicating with the media,” Paddock said.

    https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/las-vegas-shooters-brother-fires-lawyers-in-estate-case/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Eric is such a bad actor, he’s a cartoon character. He feigns surprise that his brother STEVE whose name he repeats too many times in his script, would massacre so many in his first interview.

      In the second, he literally has an argument with himself because no one is challenging him, that STEVE was a genius, a lone army who could do anything he wanted by himself.

      Which begs the question, why Eric was willing to put the entire onus of killing on his brother when he didn’t believe it at first. He kept pushing and defending the position that his brother committed this travesty on his own. Most family members would decline to opine and leave it at that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  38. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • distracted2 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Paddock was really busy – kinda Superman-like. Just ask Lombardo.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Molly Pitcher says:
        October 13, 2017 at 12:57 am

        That slouchy old man disguise was really good. Underneath he must’ve been buff. He didn’t need thick soled shoes for all that glass and flying shells and he wouldn’t need tactical gloves..nope plain old garden gloves for him. gah

        And oh yeah, early reporting claimed
        “We have now learned that in the days running up to this shooting, that Stephen Paddock was gambling very heavily inside the Mandalay Bay for hours at a time, seven, eight hours at a time, also drinking heavily, and that he was with a female companion. Police are now looking for that female companion.”
        It kills me to link where this came from but I will…. https://www.mediamatters.org/people/trace-gallagher

        I know Steve Wynn said he didn’t drink but sometimes these earlier reports MAY have things that were true, at least for this event?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        October 13, 2017 at 1:58 am

        A regular old Clark Kent type. Gross! I don’t think so! Lombardo is confused by the script. He thinks Paddock is a martyr for gun control. We know what are Lombardo’s hidden politics now.

        Like

        Reply
    • sundance says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:58 am

      Wait, what about the “drilling” noise etc.?

      How could Campos be shot during the immediacy of shooting the crowd, when Paddock was reportedly “drilling” when Campos encountered him…

      Was Paddock drilling, or was he shooting… it can’t be both.

      Like

      Reply
  39. rumpole2 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I don’t have much confidence in the latest Dr’s… especially not the latest…

    A WOMAN!!!!

    But this guy is available… just need a TARDIS to go fetch him….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. tazz2293 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Until the next time line change I bid you all Adieu

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. sedge2z says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    We have heard nothing about the guy who left his “communication device” in Paddock’s hotel room: His name was JOHN BEILMAN. The FBI raided his home on Williamsburg Drive, Fairport after the LV Massacre.
    Early the next morning before his wife was awake, he went outside with his severely disabled daughter, killed her, and then killed himself. (d. 10/04/17 I think)
    Beilman’s communication device is used by both U.S.Special Forces and CIA. Beilman listed himself as a product designer and manufacturing professional.He was employed by Ultralife Corp 2007 – 2012 where he worked on various top secret communication systems for the U.S.Military. The company specializes in military communication systems for the Pentagon. Their lead engineer for this particular communication system development was John Beilman.
    The article also said “upon the FBI searching the hotel room used by the CIA gun runner Stephen Paddock…..”
    http://yournewswire.com/las-vegas-eyewitness-suicide-fbi/

    Like

    Reply
  42. Kristin says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I can see that everyone here, myself included, is very upset with the way this “investigation” is going.
    It’s about millions and millions of dollars now and in the meantime almost 60 people lost their lives. The family and loved ones must be even more frustrated and disgusted.
    Let’s think tonight about these families who are hurting and let’s say a prayer so they can find peace some day.
    So sad.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  43. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:45 am

    So wierd. This guy even looks like a drunk Paddock.

    Like

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:37 am

      Here’s the video

      Like

      Reply
      • jello333 says:
        October 13, 2017 at 1:42 am

        Sheesh, what a freak. If a shooter was focusing in on specific targets, it’s more likely to be a standing one I’d think. And if that standing target was fired on, everyone in his immediate vicinity was also in danger. In other words, any of those people around him would have been justified in MAKING this idiot “get down”.

        Like

        Reply
  44. scott467 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 12:53 am

    “Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…”

    ______________

    Well…. it is true that the Mandalay Bay Internal Affairs Office [MBIAO] is a world-renowned investigation agency in its own right, one that puts the FBI, Scotland Yard and every other sovereign governmental investigative agency to shame — so I, for one, am not surprised.

    As any seasoned homicide investigator or anti-terrorism expert will tell you, when the going gets tough — the tough call Mandalay Bay.

    Even Chuck Norris.

    It’s true.

    Like

    Reply
  45. scott467 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:00 am

    “According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong.”

    _____________

    At least nobody is claiming that a single bullet killed and injured all those hundreds of people.

    But tomorrow is a new day, and with these certifiable idiots, anything is possible!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:08 am

      You know what would make this perfect…

      The Mandalay Bay should demand that the DOJ take over the investigation.

      Sessions would reflexively recuse himself, Deputy A.G. Rosenstein would hand it off Mueller, and Mueller could inject some Muh Russia comedy, before turning it over to the FBI again.

      The whole thing gives new meaning to the word farce.

      Like

      Reply
    • POP says:
      October 13, 2017 at 1:08 am

      The very slow intellects in the media haven’t yet understood that any argument over timelines means there is NO CCTV.

      That’s my original marker 9 days ago for whether a conspiracy exists.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        October 13, 2017 at 1:20 am

        “The very slow intellects in the media haven’t yet understood that any argument over timelines means there is NO CCTV.”

        _______________

        But doesn’t there HAVE to be CCTV in a Las Vegas casino?

        In Hi-Def living color, better than any bank or government installation in the whole country?

        Isn’t CCTV the backbone of the entire Casino security system?

        So how could there NOT be any CCTV?

        Was it hacked and shut off? If so, then why didn’t whoever did it also shut off the ‘door ajar’ alarm that led to Paddock being discovered?

        Or were the CCTV hard drives wiped after the fact?

        How could that happen? Whoever did such a thing would be an accomplice after the fact to 58 murders… at least in a universe where the rule of law was at least an abstract concept… not like THIS country, that’s for sure, lol!

        I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just trying to flesh out what narrative they might try to peddle to explain how all the CCTV footage was lost, if that’s where this is going.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • MM says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:35 am

          Their story is no CCTV in the hallways at MB.
          Find that one hard to swallow.
          It’s getting deep.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • POP says:
          October 13, 2017 at 1:37 am

          Indeed.
          The relevant CCTV is casino CCTV, a very special beast. Everything is covered by dozens of cameras. There will be cameras in the hallway probably 2, in the elevator, in the elevators lobby, in the freight elevator, in all the access areas……

          What is the ridiculous talk about the sequence of events not being obvious from CCTV?

          At the very very least, who was on the 32 floor is easily determined.

          The MSM should be screaming the house down for the analysis of the CCTV….it’s almost as if they forgot it exists.

          Maybe they read CTH and will get on it tomorrow.

          CCTV gone means conspiracy. The perp can disable a camera but not the other dozen that track movement in the casino.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  46. scott467 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:12 am

    “According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong.”

    __________________

    How does this even happen?

    It would be like a spree killer in 7-11 or Stop ‘N Go convenience store, the FBI comes in to take over the investigation, and then 2 weeks later, the local manager of the 7-11 goes on national TV, claims he slept at a Holiday Inn last night, and says the FBI has got it all wrong, lol!

    I don’t know how it gets any better than that!

    Like

    Reply
  47. 4beagles says:
    October 13, 2017 at 1:59 am

    If you like your timeline, you may keep your timeline.
    Or, what until a new one comes out

    Like

    Reply
