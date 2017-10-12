“Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…”

…”We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate.”…

It just seems ridiculous the basic facts, the essential sequence of events, cannot be agreed upon almost two weeks after the Mandalay Bay Massacre took place. Following up on yesterday’s news, now Mandalay Bay Hotels is now refuting the claims of the FBI.

According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong. Mandalay claims shooter Stephen Craig Paddock began firing into the crowd below immediately following Paddock’s shooting of their security guard Jose’ Campos. [*Note* the previously announced exclusive interview by Sean Hannity with Campos did not happen].

LAS VEGAS – Mandalay Bay hotel officials said Thursday the Las Vegas gunman wounded a security guard in a hotel hallway within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at a music festival, disputing a police timeline that put six minutes from the time the guard was shot and when Stephen Paddock committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

In the most recent chronology given by investigators on Monday, police said Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway on the 32nd floor Oct. 1, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg, six minutes before he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd. He killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life. The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and real estate investor began his 10-minute attack on the crowd at 10:05 p.m., firing more than 1,000 rounds from his bashed-out windows, police said. Police didn’t arrive on the 32nd floor until 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he had stopped shooting. In a statement Thursday, MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said the reported time of the hallway shooting, which Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said happened at 9:59 p.m., came from a report that was manually created after the massacre. “We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate,” the statement said. Hotel officials believe Paddock began shooting into the concert crowd “at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after” the wounded guard, Jesus Campos, used his radio to call for help, the statement said. A maintenance worker, Stephen Schuck, also called for help on his radio, asking a dispatcher to call the police because someone was shooting a rifle on the hotel’s 32nd floor. Police declined to comment on MGM’s statement. […] The hotel says Las Vegas police officers and armed hotel guards immediately responded to the shooting and the company is continuing to cooperate with police. (read more)

I wonder who stopped or blocked the interview?

CONFIRMED: #LasVegas Security Guard Jesus Campos is breaking silence & will speak w/ @SeanHannity tomorrow at 9 PM ET / What will he say? pic.twitter.com/PSWwZYgGgV — Edward Szall (@realEdwardSzall) October 12, 2017

