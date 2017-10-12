“Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…”

…”We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate.”…
It just seems ridiculous the basic facts, the essential sequence of events, cannot be agreed upon almost two weeks after the Mandalay Bay Massacre took place. Following up on yesterday’s news, now Mandalay Bay Hotels is now refuting the claims of the FBI.
According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong. Mandalay claims shooter Stephen Craig Paddock began firing into the crowd below immediately following Paddock’s shooting of their security guard Jose’ Campos. [*Note* the previously announced exclusive interview by Sean Hannity with Campos did not happen].
LAS VEGAS – Mandalay Bay hotel officials said Thursday the Las Vegas gunman wounded a security guard in a hotel hallway within 40 seconds of firing into the crowd at a music festival, disputing a police timeline that put six minutes from the time the guard was shot and when Stephen Paddock committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
In the most recent chronology given by investigators on Monday, police said Paddock sprayed 200 rounds into the hallway on the 32nd floor Oct. 1, wounding an unarmed security guard in the leg, six minutes before he unleashed his barrage of bullets on the festival crowd. He killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life.
The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and real estate investor began his 10-minute attack on the crowd at 10:05 p.m., firing more than 1,000 rounds from his bashed-out windows, police said. Police didn’t arrive on the 32nd floor until 10:17 p.m., two minutes after he had stopped shooting.
In a statement Thursday, MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said the reported time of the hallway shooting, which Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said happened at 9:59 p.m., came from a report that was manually created after the massacre.
“We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate,” the statement said.
Hotel officials believe Paddock began shooting into the concert crowd “at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after” the wounded guard, Jesus Campos, used his radio to call for help, the statement said. A maintenance worker, Stephen Schuck, also called for help on his radio, asking a dispatcher to call the police because someone was shooting a rifle on the hotel’s 32nd floor.
Police declined to comment on MGM’s statement.
[…] The hotel says Las Vegas police officers and armed hotel guards immediately responded to the shooting and the company is continuing to cooperate with police. (read more)
I wonder who stopped or blocked the interview?
Frankly, in my opinion Mandalay Bay /MGM and all other defendants will be grossly underinsured. Each death might settled for at least $25 Million and who knows what a runaway jury would award. That is just for the deceased estates then you have all the injured survivors and uninjured, traumatized, psychologically damaged survivors.
MB will be underinsured. There will be several defendants. Structured payouts. Maybe MB will avoid bankruptcy. Possibly punting and go to self-insured back up plan if they can get the boys backing. I’m really grasping there. I don’t know. It’s going to be different since it’s Vegas, imo, and I wouldn’t think any other casino is going to want to see MB go under. Bad for business if they can’t “make good” on all claims.
Their insurance company may not even be in play if Campos did not notify security when he 1st made contact with Paddock it could relieve their insurance company of any liability’
This is why Mandalay Bay is disputing the timeline of security being called.
MB will be bankrupt when this is over. Possibly MGM as well. I said on day one that MB would be bankrupted by this. Unless, they can prove that this was a FBI sting gone bad. If I was them, that’s what I would be focusing on. They need to hire the best pvt. investigators they can to pursue it.
no way it would be $25M each……wrongful death suits there is a formula to calculate remaining earning potential and if added punitive damages…..probably more like a MAX of $5M maybe and lawyers get at least $1.67M of that
Yep you are right and punitive damages can be 5X what the award is.
If they are allowed to ask for punitive damages.
Punitive damages is where the really big payout could be.
I’m not sure this would be a punitive damages case. The killer slipped underneath the radar but I’m not sure the casino was reckless or acted unconscionably.
Just one more debacle ultimately under the watchful eye of Jeff Sessions.
Correction …. the unseeing eye of Jeff Sessions. Where TF are you Jeff Sessions? The biggest case since 911 and where the eff are you Jeff? Relegated to ‘observation’ ….
Hint: 🤓Sessions has deployed the FBI to the island of Puerto RICO to pursue officials who are diverting and reselling bottles of water.
He’s finally seized the BIG ONE.
Maybe DOJ hired CNN to solve this one.
You’re saying that FIB is now searching for Pokemon?
Where is the new FBI director? Nothing from him since he was sworn in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He and Beauregard are hiding under their desks while FIB is running the Big Water Sting in Puerto Rico
Where is the new FBI director? Nothing from him since he was sworn in.”
________
He was last seen attempting the infiltrate the Federal Witness Protection Program ni order to find and rescue Beauregard Sessions!
“Where TF are you Jeff Sessions? ”
________________
He pre-recused on this, didn’t he?
With Top men like Beauregard Sessions and Wray on top of this thing I am sure this crime will be (in my best Inspector Clouseau voice) sol-ved in no time.
Inspector Clouseau always solved the crime.
Unlike FIB and Beauregard Sessions
Sketchy Cat does the crime solving here 😄
Sketchy Cat rules from the Everglades with Kek, Lion and Wolverine.
We still need to know how many shooters.
When will forensics evidence be presented?
Are there shooters on the loose?
Screw Mandalay Bay we know what they are all about.
Who else was in on this terrorist attack?
“When will forensics evidence be presented?”
______________
Just as soon as they finish making it up, naturally!
This investigatin’ stuff is hard!
What I really need to answer those questions is a handful of lost bullets dug up from around the site. Just a few high fliers discovered by a reliable witness or journalist. What caliber and where are they found – that’s all I need. If Laura Loomer rented a metal detector and found some bullets, we could crack this case wide open, I kid you not.
Is there a TIMELINE graphic.. showing the dates of all the different timelines? 😎
LikeLiked by 18 people
Bwahaha…Epic! Make the meme!
BTW, nice to see ya again Rumpole!
In all honesty…. it would take some work and a very fancy multidimensional presentation…and it would likely be out of date by tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 9 people
With this sort of investigation I shudder to think of how well evidence gathering is being documented/ chain of custody etc.
If he had survived, Paddock could have beat this rap with a half competent lawyer.
LikeLiked by 10 people
INTENT?
Nah.. FBI couldn’t find any with Hillary!!
The only way FBI might regain credibility is if they announce that the Clinton investigation has been continuing.. and they are recommending indictment of Hillary and all her gang.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Federal Bureau of Matters is done with Hillary.
Now they are hot on the trail . . .
of potential perps in this Vegas matter.
I don’t remember that show…. and I am big on old TV shows 🙂
I was thinking things are more like….
Rumpole, The Outer Limits is almost as good as The Prisoner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
A white board ? Do i take a knee if i propose that ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aw geez, no knee but have at the white board. Just use nicely colored markers.
I can provide one if anyone is willing to do the research and provide it to me to put together. It wouldn't take that long to do it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL Not for you.
?????
I took it to mean that it would not take you long to do the graphs if anyone was willing to do the research and provide the data. It was just a a joke. Didn't work out right for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too funny! Can you also provide pie and Gantt critical path charts ? SD might have to recruit you!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am just offering. What the hell? Lol! On a serious note, providing such charts would be helpful to see how this is unfolding and to better see the contradictions that follow as you well know there are plenty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK, then I think we need a pie chart to reflect the percentage of each timeline, according to popularity.
That might work.
That might work.
I'll bring the bar, you make the chart?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whisky?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scotch.
Sorry Jeff but the buck stops with you, please retire!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They served corned beef on Russian rye at the latest LVMPD Press Conference so Sessions had to, of course, recuse himself. Give him a break.
The moguls aren’t going to go down without a fight, and the FBI is going to look bad either way.
Isn’t McCabe “the corrupt” in charge of this investigation?
Is Campos going to get “suicided”?
Too many “eyes on” for everything to stay hidden, now.
I have a hard time believing that Trump would be a willing participant in any cover-up or false flag.
This is a roller coaster ride.
Lucianne.com had a headline alert this morning that Campos was arrested as second shooter. Not seen since…
However…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Was Fake News
Sorry, incorrect [but pertinent for parents] link.
Here is correct link…
Health Ranger, Mike Adams, is a wise, gifted guy.
Don’t agree with all his views… God knows.
I know even a blind squirrel finds a nut, but this guy is a kook. He’s got all sorts of taint on him…
He’s got a good nut here, that’s for sure.
The wonderful thing about science is that almost all of us are kooks. The GAME is that we set the kookery aside when playing with the logic. The GAME forbids kookery. We can use kookery for parallel construction to find the logic, but ultimately the logic must be sound. Stated differently, we have our biases and personal metascience, but those are best removed at the end if you want to win.
The Laplace idea of not requiring the hypothesis of God does not mean we don’t believe. I personally find the idea of God extremely useful in science to pick certain starting points. But it’s not in the mix at the end for anything mundane.
Health Ranger is not the only one getting two guns. Another calculation by LE supposedly has the second gun (assuming it’s an AR) at around 215 yards.
I had proposed online (not doing the calculation, but explaining in a tweet how it works) that an AK round (7.62×39) from the same platform as the Mandalay Bay 32nd floor (MB^32) would have a lower lag time, like the one observed (relative to the AR round which matches MB^32 very nicely), but would be at the edge of its effective range. It would also have a distinct sound, but only to experienced ears. I don’t know if the numbers would match what is observed for the lower lag time, and I don’t know if they actually FOUND more than one type of bullet.
Personally, I think Health Ranger’s scenario is more likely, and matches both witness reports and LE statements very nicely. So if I were testifying just from what I know right now, I would testify that in my opinion Health Ranger’s scenario is a better fit of the facts. KNOWN AR rounds, two latencies (assuming his calculations are good, but he has shown me nothing to believe they are not, and somebody else got similar numbers in LE, too), and several other cards that I’m holding onto so the other side doesn’t get them.
I love the way this guy did that calculation and posted it. It’s one of the best insults to Obama’s nasty authoritarian influence on American science EVER. Citizen journalism – meet citizen science. The only problem is it’s not some damn feminist or POS leftist, so it gets plowed under instead of lionized, as it should be.
In my opinion, Health Ranger is overly skeptical of the “unnatural”, and I often tune him out on certain things. But his known bias doesn’t play on this one, and I found him enjoyably free of bias and taint.
I would love to do these calculations myself, but frankly it’s easier to just look at other people’s data for now, because a LOT of people are set up to analyze audio already, whereas I’m not at all.
Wolf was the complete autopsy report on Paddock supposed to be released today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, but that could be interesting if there is a bullet inside him, or a good wound that tells us what round was used.
However, I’d almost prefer an exit wound, so we could know how he was positioned when shot. Sadly, that information would not necessarily be in the autopsy, unless they wanted to put it there for some kind of reasoning, which I would hope they would do.
Yep that’s how you do it, mom and dad. Magic word are” do you want to go out to the car? Worked everytime for me. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would’ve been nice if Hannity had let folks know
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd he never mentioned anything about the interview. not yesterday or today on both his radio and tv show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has a great head of fashionably graying hair but I have never thought him to be the sharpest tool in the box.
LOL
Put the damn tapes on Youtube. We’ll figure out the timeline ourselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
FIB can’t have the riff-raff (Us) figuring out what is really going on going on and showing FIB up
LikeLiked by 4 people
See Health Ranger, Mike Adams, link above.
He did forensic acoustic analysis already …
“I wonder who stopped or blocked the interview?”
Mandalay Bay/MGM lawyers.
Enough said publicly. Room for too much error. Campos is probably on medication(s). Too chancy.
So many negative reviews on the MB engineer Smuck’s (sp) interview wearing an earpiece. Lawyers threw him to the wolves probably to see how the potential juror reviews would be. Similar to a condensed mock trial with only one defense witness. CTH reviews were terrible. Defense lost.
I think MB would be making a mistake to allow Campos to be interviewed. JMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jose Campos is now under ground guarded by a Security Company that is no longer in business in Nevada or something like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Under guard by some CIA spooks, most likely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
See Lara Loomer tweets and the one posted on this thread
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, I saw it, that’s why I think he’s a CIA spook.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is beginning to make me mad..all this insanity about 4o seconds or whatever…the supposed most elite investigative minds in the world and a timeline can’t be verified? It’s insulting to the victims and their families.
The FBI is inept and useless and if all the other recent blunders and refusal to investigate crimes wasn’t enough this is..why have this govt agency if they can’t or won’t perform?
And while I’m bitchin..I don’t think we ever heard a thank you from Lombardo or anyone for the 1 million from POTUS Trump. Ingrates
LikeLiked by 9 people
Now, now.
The FIB has only had a couple of weeks to figure out what happened over a 10-minute span.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With your permission an addition: The FIB has only had a couple of weeks to figure out what happened over a 10-minute span IN THE MOST SURVEILLED CITY IN THE USA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup , ^^^THIS^^^
He was not on camera with the president during his recent visit.
The sheriff himself is up for re-election next year.
Guess his political affiliation?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m pretty sure he’ll gladly leave the job ASAP
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrat……There can be no other in Clark County…..This is the Sheriff’s Dept. that initially surrounded the Bundy Family and then ran like dogs with their tails tucked between their legs when Militia members from across the country moved in on them with AR 15s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Seenothing(essions) used to be the next best thing to sliced bread here…what happened?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing.
Literally, nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions had to actually start doing things rather than just mouthing about doing them…..
Well, to be fair, I guess he had something to do with the FBI announcing that they were going to be investigating Harvey Weinstein for sex crimes (no statute of limitations, I think). That might possibly be an investigation that does a lot of collateral damage in the democrat entertainment industry..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Similar to what happened to the Catholic Church and Priest Pedophiles 30 + years ago. Think they are still paying out their victims.
Cmon, dude, Sessions is stepping up – BIG time.
Why, he’s already told 5 Sanctuary Cities that he not only warned them many MANY times to stop it, he’s now EVEN read their laws and he’s really, REALLY gonna drop the hammer if they keep violating the law.
He knows how to TWANSFORM the DOJ … wait, cancel that … it wasn’t NECESSAWY.
He’s vewy VEWY SEWIOUS.
And and he’s even got McCabe’s BWESSING.
I am beginning to wonder if it was Sessions who was receiving the Alzheimer’s med deliveries at the Capital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the 911 dispatch incoming call time.
My mind thinks MB didn’t call immediately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What strikes me, according to the Maintenance man it was he who reported the shooter. Makes me wonder what Campos did after he was shot and laying in the hallway while the SHTF
This thing stinks to high heaven and FIB and the rest are down right lying about the whole time-line, motive, or lack thereof, and the rest of everything.
Yes Virginia they really do think we are that stupid
LikeLiked by 3 people
911 Emergency was likely a madhouse that night with people claiming they were under attack all up and down The Strip. Nobody knew where the shots were coming from. When the concert crowd thinned out and the shooting stopped people were in shock and STILL they didn’t really know where it had come from as they made their way back to their hotels.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People inside the hotel in close proximity to Paddock’s room(s) knew where the shots were coming from. The time they called 911 is on their phones and at the emergency call center.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mgm and FBI timeline indicates 911 call would be before he started shooting at crowd.
I don’t understand how 200 rounds fired through door/hallway in a large hotel were not heard by someone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That long long hallway where Campos & Shuck were pinned in…2 separate bursts of “hundreds” of rounds …and neither of them mentioned having to warn anyone who popped their head out at the commotion? Not even one room had anyone look out? Was there even anyone in those rooms except Paddock?
LikeLike
Even from the start, even with the first (of many) timeline, that whole “200 shots fired into the hallway” never rung true to me.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
My bet is Campos will be found with to gun shot wounds to the back of the head. He will be found in Fort Marcy Park and It will be determined that he committed suicide
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ze Plot Thickens.
Where is Clouseau when we need him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is dead. He is unable to be of assistance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephanie WashVerified account @WashNews 1h1 hour ago
More
Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Things that make you say Hmmmmmm
And who would have helped him disappear? And why? The key witness?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope if he committed suicide, he didn’t shoot himself more than 3 or 4 times in the back of the head… any more than that would really hurt.
He was kidnapped by Pokemon go.I knew Russia was involved in this from the get go. That’s why Sessions is not involved in this investigation. Who would have ever thunk that Sessions would be recused by Pokemon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL,thanks for that
What the!
OK, this stuff is getting ridiculous.
The only sense I can make of all of this, and I mean all of it, is that LEO knows there were more than Paddock behind this and are trying to smoke them out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you say “Cover Up?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’ll eventually come out with some lame story, the MSM and the dough heads who follow them will say, “Well, that’s that”.
Those of us who say “Wait a minute, they’re full of shit!” will be labeled conspiracy theorists.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LE knows precisely when the first 911 call came in. They also know precisely when MB responded/requested help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not the actual event that draws attention to a crime……it’s the attempt to hide evidence that gives credence to the crime!
I saw a video of a crisis actress identified in numerous crisis events (at least 5 now ) from SH to the LV tragedy which I was planning to post once I verified she was the same one across the 5 events. Well, guess what? Youtube deleted it! I found the bump guard video too where they found that bipods block autofire and that was promptly deleted by youtube too. The videos which hone in on deep state’s false flag are being deleted.
Yesterday, someone posted information on a Paige Gasper, LV “victim” who hired a very Islamic sounding lawyer to sue the store that sold Steven Paddock the bumpstocks. INTERESTING THAT SHE’S NOT SUING MANDALAY WHERE THE BIG MONEY IS.
I also noticed some unusual posters at the CTH whom I haven’t seen before as regulars 3 months ago claiming they were present at the Charlottesville, VA antifa fiasco seeing Heather’s dead body and also unknowns who post once and never show up again claiming live witness to hospital fatalities which came word for word from local newspapers so I’m apt to now question these. Some people also act completely bonkers dragging others into ridiculing those who are questioning facts. Most of them I’ve not seen as regulars. There are double agents who can be very good at what they do. Thanks for listening.
In fact, the more some of these “unregulars” ridicule and pile up, the more one should investigate and follow up on what they’re opposing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lately I have noticed daily posts of what Rush had to say. A few months ago you would be shot to pieces quoting Rush on the CTH. What that decepticon spent 3 hours saying on the radio I can read in 10 minutes on his website. I wouldn’t waste 1 minute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It used to be somewhat flattering to be mentioned by Rush on Air but the reverse is true now – he’s flattered if we mention him here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I just went to find the post that said Gasper was suing gun seller and cannot find. Instead, it looks like she is in fact suing MGM. Her injuries are to do with being trampled. I got the sense that the crowd was a bit too lackadaisical when shots rang out.
http://americanmilitarynews.com/2017/10/a-21-year-old-who-was-shot-in-the-chest-during-the-las-vegas-shooting-is-suing-the-mandalay-bay-hotel/?utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=alt&utm_source=amn
She’s suing in excess of $15K. Also suing the festival organizers for blocking the exits of escape at the grounds. Cannot find name of lawyer yet. So the exits were blocked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Keebler AC sounds like complete failure on every ones part doesn’t it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Murren is to blame! the Hillbot and Obot! I didn’t know the festival was arranged by MGM! Good grief, a country western organized by a Hillbot is VERY SUSPICIOUS.
Motive, Means and Opportunity. He and deep state had all three.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shots to chest too, got trampled on after by friends and concert goers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many shots fired *before* Campos or Shuck got to 32nd floor?
Exact time of 911 calls….
…by people *inside* MB who heard shots *inside* MB…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last I read was that Campos was shot before Paddock opened fire on the crowd at the event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possible shots fired inside MB before either got to 32nd floor?
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to Mandalay Maintenance man it was he who called hotel security after he went to find out why the fire door to the 32nd floor would not open. He was on 32 then went to a lower floor to climb the stairs back to the 32nd floor to open the fire door. Once Maintenance man accessed 32nd floor Campos was waving to him to take cover.
I’m looking at Maintenance man and Security Guard.
New report is Campos (Security Guard) is now MIA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is interesting, because that aounds plausible.
-snip-
The guard was shot in the thigh, and though Paddock fired more than 200 rounds down the hall and into nearby rooms, no one else in the hotel was injured.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/sheriff-shares-new-details-about-las-vegas-shooting-investigation/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was Campos hospitalized, even briefly? Because I’d think that a wound from a very close-range AR would be pretty messy, and I’m assuming a handgun wasn’t used because of the “200 shot” fusillade allegedly fired at Campos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
-snip-
International President David Hickey said Wednesday that Campos was shot in the right thigh when he approached Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor during the Las Vegas mass shooting. Hickey said Campos has been released from the hospital.
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>Was Campos hospitalized, even briefly? <
Saw a story the other day that they had to convince Campos to go to the hospital and when there, he was very anxious to leave, they had to again convince him to stay the night. That seemed very odd to me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, I heard similarly. One account says he just wanted to give his bed up for others who needed them more urgently. Then he went back for surgery. We need to find the truth on this one.
That’s what we’re told, but we haven’t heardfrom anyone staying in the hotel, yet. See what I’m thinking?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. Big problems.
Bingo this is why Mandalay Bay is disputing timeline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
911 call by maintenance dude should have a time stamp and plenty of archived phone video with time stamps…..easy enough to compare the two
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think maintenance dude called 911, hotel security or maintenance boss maybe or hotel switchboard receptionist. Hotel house phone or walkie talkie was what was used.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hotels installed security cameras for their own protection, decades ago.
It was a way to defend themselves against frivolous ‘slip & fall’ type lawsuits.
It also keeps their Liability Insurance cost down.
Just like when you get a better rate on your homeowners policy if you install a security system.
So we know that ‘tapes’ exist…but more likely it is in digital form.
If no tapes exist, then that indicates human tampering.
Were there hotel employees involved?
Or did Mandalay executives destroy the tapes?
Either way, it doesn’t absolve Mandalay/MGM from liability.
Either way…Mandalay/MGM is going to be held responsible for allowing the mass murder to take place.
That’s if the shooting came from the hotel.
In Vegas, there is the saying, “The House always wins.”
In this case, the only way for Mandalay to win is if the shooting did not come from their windows.
If there were ‘multiple shooters’ from different locations…then that would absolve Mandalay from some liability.
So it would be extremely wise for Mandalay/MGM to have their own investigators investigating this whole mess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The problem for Mandalay Bay is the timeline of shooting. If Campos failed to call security when he 1st came into contact with Paddock before the massacre took place this might relieve their insurance company of any liability. That is why Mandalay Bay is disputing the timeline.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What if there is no ‘Campos’?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be a problem since he was interviewed by LVMD twice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What time did people staying *inside* MB first hear shots *inside* the hotel? Was it before Campos got to the floor? We haven’t heard from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Casino cameras are mostly for the gaming areas. If some one is winning they watch them. If there is big money they watch them. A lot of bad things happen in casinos, and the house is not watching out for you. These bad things never rarely get in the Las Vegas Sun, Review Journal etc. In 73 a Harrahs Tahoe waitress was robbed of her keno winnings, beaten and left to die in the parking lot. No mention in the news Employees warned not to talk about it. A few years later, two Harrahs female 21 dealers disappeared. Bodies eventually found. Little news. Employees warned to not reveal they had left with two customers. Also, what got in the news would not even identify the hotel. In 78? a local Vegas resident was shot in the head outside Binions Horseshoe, presumably by Teddy Binion, but a floorman took the fall. Witnesses recanted their statements. Employees warned to say they heard shotgun fire (the guy broke some windows), it never changes. They are not concerned about your safety. OK? They want you to lose money. The staff wants you to tip. That’s it. You are on your own.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mafia started Vegas,so I assume they still control it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not seeing Mandalay culpability.
This was a “lottery” occurance. One in a billion from an outside source. No person or business owes anyone immunity from actions of insane genesis.
Grow up folks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What if the SG helped move the ordnance in? In violation of policy? What if he knew what he was moving, but took $200 and accepted some BS explanation? What if he was unlicensed, no gaming card, and in the US illegally. Might there be a case for gross negligence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to reports from pol earlier today Campos is not registered as a Security Guard in Nevada even though it is the law there.
LikeLike
Great question.
However we need to wait for evidence before killing a man.
There was a gun show the weekend prior, and upcoming…could be plausible.
Yeah, I was having to get really far afield to construct a cause of action too.
Read the Gasper complaint. The causes of action are easy, but depending on the actual facts, probably pretty defensible. Insurance company will argue that it’s terrorism (unlikely based on what we know now mo) and/or one occurrence subject to a single policy limit (somewhat likely in my experience), which could seriously limit the amount of insurance available. In short, there’s a lot of room for negotiation both on the defense side and the insurance side.
I will have to do some digging to find it but very early on the police (may have been in the police interview) saod the chief of police/head of police had just gotten back from overseas(?) where he attended training on how to react during an active shooting event. The police that went up to the 32nd floor would relay “breach” each time they entered a door. They said they did that until they breached Paddock’s door. Maybe following the training that the head of police had received might have slowed them down so much that it allowed the shooting to go on longer than it should have.
Here it is-I stand corrected. It was Mumbai, Indiana he received his training in November 2008:
Las Vegas Police Officers Describe Storming Gunman’s Mandalay Bay Hotel Room
Posted 7:48 AM, October 9, 2017, by CNN Wire
http://ktla.com/2017/10/09/las-vegas-police-officers-describe-storming-gunmans-mandalay-bay-hotel-room/
[cut]
Lombardo had traveled to Mumbai, India, after the November 2008 terrorist attacks on hotels and other sites that left 164 people dead. The sheriff gleaned insight from the trip, he said, and the department now reacts more quickly to such shootings, forming a team to “cease the action” of the assailant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Top men. They were on this quick.
Shooting stopped at 10:15 pm and the breached the room around 11:32 pm.
Riiiggggghhhhhtttttt
The whole door breach with explosives isnt making much sense either. The door was apparently “ajar” when Campos got there, then Paddock unloads 2 full 100 round clips through the door and apparently it was still locked….sure…the door would either have been blown open by gunfire or simply be swiss cheese hanging on by a thread…I counted about a dozen holes in the door from the one photo although you couldnt see the whole door…but if 190 more holes were in the top third of the door not visible in the pic then I dont see how it wadnt shredded and open
According to a reported time line today, might have been from Mandalay Bay, Campos was shot at 9:59 PM, Paddock opened fire 6 minutes later at 10:05 PM, Paddock stopped firing at 10:15 PM, Police didn’t breach until 11:32 PM or 12:09 AM. Don’t quote me on exact times, my memory is not as good as it once was.
Times are from a CTH article referring to the Mandalay Bay time line of events from yesterday I think.
The 9:59 time came from MB. They’re now correcting that. They did report a couple of days ago that they discovered the times on some of the recordings weren’t accurate, and on the day the 9:59 time was first released, MB said they weren’t sure it was accurate.
I found it odd that law enforcement was giving interviews on 60 Minutes already. Usually, its the standard “ongoing investigation” comments only. The sheriff looks so uncomfortable, he looked physically ill during the first time line press conference. I can’t buy the “does anybody really know what time it is” version of things.
If this was some sort of FBI screw up, maybe the police were willing to play along until it made them look bad, then they tried to shift blame to the hotel and they are having none of it. Adding insult to injury, I read the shooter’s home was broken into. This is an evidence fuster cluck and just too convenient. “Oh my, we found more fingerprints here, but they could belong to the thief, or an accomplice, or the cleaning lady or a prostitute or..the Easter Bunny.” BTW, they broke in through the front door.
The lack of creativity is insulting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait for the next X-Files episode tomorrow…the Truth is Out There…Trust No One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who want to spend the time: That officer on the radio traffic reporting he’s on 31 and hearing gunfire above him is apparently one of the pair who were in the security office when the Campos call came in. If you get a timing on where that is relative to the start of gunfire (my recollection is about 5 minutes) you can cross-check MB’s claim. BTW: they’re not really disputing the FBI’s timeline, the FBI got that 9:59 time from them. They’re actually correcting their own error.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The change in timeline was because Campos story changed when he was interviewed the 2nd time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read that when they interviewed the maintenance guy they realized that his and Campos’ story did not line up. their stories did not match up so they had to call Campos back in to find out why their stories didn’t match up. Both guys looked to be in their early 20’s-I think they said Campos was only 22 and the maintenance guy was about 25. That is awful young to be put in harm’s way especially the security guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I read. Stories didn’t add up. Sounds to me like Campos was just really a runner for security doing simple task like checking doors etc. We know he wasn’t armed so he really in my mind was not a security guard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance I think Campos is dead. Proof of life photo with hand made sign was designed to flush someone out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that would really change things Wolf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine if this had happened in Trump Tower?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They would have had to work much harder for it, IMO. Strip casinos seem a lot looser on their security than ANY of the Trump properties.
Gad, I hate that this has happened to the Strip. It used to be such a fun and safe place.
You know, I could swear that they keep increasing the number of rounds fired from Mandalay Bay. Now they’re saying “over 1000”. Not sure, but I think they may be including some from the 2nd gun in that total. In fact, I would EXPECT that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IKR. Hard to decide who to believe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
My hinky meter has been in overdrive for days with questions about “Jesus Campos”. And now it’s reported that his whereabouts are unknown. Right. Sure. Somebody really thinks we believe any of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only truth is that 58 people were killed and almost 500 injured. Beyond that, I don’t believe any of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
59*
If you count Paddock.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not letting him off the hook just yet.
Just pointing out a ‘fact’.
If I’m in a hotel and someone starts shooting I’m calling 911 instantly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, what is the exact time of the first 911 call from *inside* MB?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excerpt from linked article:
“MGM Resorts International has hired a leading crisis management firm as lawsuits start to roll in following the Oct. 1 mass shooting at one of its properties.
The casino operator has picked New York-based corporate communications firm Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher to assist in responding to inquires from media and investors regarding the investigation into the Mandalay Bay shooting.”
“Joele Frank is one of a dozen communications firms that MGM regularly uses to help with major communications projects. Joele Frank — which is best known for its mergers and acquisitions advisory business — assisted MGM with its public relations campaign during the takeover of Mandalay Bay in 2005. Caesars Entertainment Corp. hired the firm in 2015 during its debt restructuring.”
It’s a PR firm which usually handles mergers and acquisitions advisory business.
On 10/2 MGM Resorts stock fell 3%. Wynn stock fell 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands Corps fell 2.59%.
This probably had a lot to do with Steve Wynn being interviewed as he repeatedly stated how his property did things differently than MB.
Look at the big picture as to the impact this event will have no just on loss of life and the injured but also the financial impact. Devastating.
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mgm-resorts-stock-falls-5-premarket-after-mandalay-bay-shooting-2017-10-02
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/mgm-hires-leading-crisis-management-firm-in-wake-of-mass-shooting/
With assistance from CNN I have Sol-Ved the crime. The Russians with the help of Pokemon Go did it. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to the reporter it is now its two security guards.
Sheriff never answered question about time line.
LVMPD does not know time line.
It has been two weeks and they still don’t have the and answer to the time line.
We will never have all the answers.
May be weeks or a month or two before we know anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t buy Paddock as sole killer and wounding of the guards. If one has gone theu enoumous amount of planning and is focused on shooting up a concert hall with sole intention of mass casualties along with escape route planned why not go out to hall and finish the job on wounded guards in order to not leave eye witnesses?
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was my thoughts as well. Dead men tell no tales.
I would have made sure the 2 guards were silenced.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm…Lombardo is out of the spotlight today eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHO KNEW?
Time… tricky sort of cove old Johnny time!!!
This pure NONSENSE. We invented CLOCKS a long time ago and getting times correct is old science.. vastly improved these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just because your watch says it is 9:59 pm does not mean it is correct. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… but if I stop my watch.. sooner or later it will be correct.
Yep it sure will.
What a cluster %$^&
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s messed up on purpose. These times aren’t hard to nail down. We’re being led around the mulberry bush, intentionally.
“We’re leaps and bounds from where we were last Thursday when you and I spoke,” states Sgt. Jeff Clark. Really, Sgt. Clark? I beg to differ.
Their job in this interview was to normalize the confusion and repeat the mantra that we may never know why. As I said yesterday, if you repeat something often enough, people will begin to believe it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
D’OH!
I’m beginning to wonder if he’s been arrested, or carried in for more questioning.
MGM RESORTS INTL. owns both Madalay Bay and the concert venue. They are going to be sued into bankruptcy unless they can prove it was a gunrunning scam run by the FIB. Then we’ll get to pay with our taxes. We WILL find the answer cuz nobody wants to pay.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right they are all running from liability and negligence.
What a mess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The two windows do mot line up to the room layout! The shooters head is intact after being shot in mouth with shotgun! Recorded firing came from speakers after very much audio analysis. The spotlights were on the crowd instead of the band! No ones ever heard of the band! At a half a mile away the rounds would hardly wound anyone! There were no local news reports at the hospital! All faked!
Queue Twilight Zone Theme
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Graphic Warning)
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=4ff_1507067186
Eric Paddock hired/fired a law firm to handle Steve’s estate. Can you imagine what grieving family members are put through having to listen to this whining arse. A judge should slap a gag order on him.
“The brother of mass shooter Stephen Paddock had a hard time Thursday finding an attorney to manage the gunman’s estate. After firing a law firm that had agreed to handle the estate, Eric Paddock was unable to strike a deal with any other lawyers.
I’m very upset and disappointed with the law firm because they didn’t honor my instructions that I paid them to do in communicating with the media,” Paddock said.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/las-vegas-shooters-brother-fires-lawyers-in-estate-case/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric is such a bad actor, he’s a cartoon character. He feigns surprise that his brother STEVE whose name he repeats too many times in his script, would massacre so many in his first interview.
In the second, he literally has an argument with himself because no one is challenging him, that STEVE was a genius, a lone army who could do anything he wanted by himself.
Which begs the question, why Eric was willing to put the entire onus of killing on his brother when he didn’t believe it at first. He kept pushing and defending the position that his brother committed this travesty on his own. Most family members would decline to opine and leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paddock was really busy – kinda Superman-like. Just ask Lombardo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That slouchy old man disguise was really good. Underneath he must’ve been buff. He didn’t need thick soled shoes for all that glass and flying shells and he wouldn’t need tactical gloves..nope plain old garden gloves for him. gah
And oh yeah, early reporting claimed
“We have now learned that in the days running up to this shooting, that Stephen Paddock was gambling very heavily inside the Mandalay Bay for hours at a time, seven, eight hours at a time, also drinking heavily, and that he was with a female companion. Police are now looking for that female companion.”
It kills me to link where this came from but I will…. https://www.mediamatters.org/people/trace-gallagher
I know Steve Wynn said he didn’t drink but sometimes these earlier reports MAY have things that were true, at least for this event?
A regular old Clark Kent type. Gross! I don’t think so! Lombardo is confused by the script. He thinks Paddock is a martyr for gun control. We know what are Lombardo’s hidden politics now.
Wait, what about the “drilling” noise etc.?
How could Campos be shot during the immediacy of shooting the crowd, when Paddock was reportedly “drilling” when Campos encountered him…
Was Paddock drilling, or was he shooting… it can’t be both.
I don’t have much confidence in the latest Dr’s… especially not the latest…
A WOMAN!!!!
But this guy is available… just need a TARDIS to go fetch him….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until the next time line change I bid you all Adieu
LikeLiked by 3 people
After PR firm was just hired.
We have heard nothing about the guy who left his “communication device” in Paddock’s hotel room: His name was JOHN BEILMAN. The FBI raided his home on Williamsburg Drive, Fairport after the LV Massacre.
Early the next morning before his wife was awake, he went outside with his severely disabled daughter, killed her, and then killed himself. (d. 10/04/17 I think)
Beilman’s communication device is used by both U.S.Special Forces and CIA. Beilman listed himself as a product designer and manufacturing professional.He was employed by Ultralife Corp 2007 – 2012 where he worked on various top secret communication systems for the U.S.Military. The company specializes in military communication systems for the Pentagon. Their lead engineer for this particular communication system development was John Beilman.
The article also said “upon the FBI searching the hotel room used by the CIA gun runner Stephen Paddock…..”
http://yournewswire.com/las-vegas-eyewitness-suicide-fbi/
I think Ziiggii debunked that story.
I can see that everyone here, myself included, is very upset with the way this “investigation” is going.
It’s about millions and millions of dollars now and in the meantime almost 60 people lost their lives. The family and loved ones must be even more frustrated and disgusted.
Let’s think tonight about these families who are hurting and let’s say a prayer so they can find peace some day.
So sad.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And we still need to know if it was a terrorist attack and are gunman on the loose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So wierd. This guy even looks like a drunk Paddock.
Here’s the video
Sheesh, what a freak. If a shooter was focusing in on specific targets, it’s more likely to be a standing one I’d think. And if that standing target was fired on, everyone in his immediate vicinity was also in danger. In other words, any of those people around him would have been justified in MAKING this idiot “get down”.
“Mandalay Bay Hotel Now Begins Refuting FBI Investigation…”
______________
Well…. it is true that the Mandalay Bay Internal Affairs Office [MBIAO] is a world-renowned investigation agency in its own right, one that puts the FBI, Scotland Yard and every other sovereign governmental investigative agency to shame — so I, for one, am not surprised.
As any seasoned homicide investigator or anti-terrorism expert will tell you, when the going gets tough — the tough call Mandalay Bay.
Even Chuck Norris.
It’s true.
I’m just an average Joe American Citizen…and even I refute the FBI Investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong.”
_____________
At least nobody is claiming that a single bullet killed and injured all those hundreds of people.
But tomorrow is a new day, and with these certifiable idiots, anything is possible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what would make this perfect…
The Mandalay Bay should demand that the DOJ take over the investigation.
Sessions would reflexively recuse himself, Deputy A.G. Rosenstein would hand it off Mueller, and Mueller could inject some Muh Russia comedy, before turning it over to the FBI again.
The whole thing gives new meaning to the word farce.
The very slow intellects in the media haven’t yet understood that any argument over timelines means there is NO CCTV.
That’s my original marker 9 days ago for whether a conspiracy exists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The very slow intellects in the media haven’t yet understood that any argument over timelines means there is NO CCTV.”
_______________
But doesn’t there HAVE to be CCTV in a Las Vegas casino?
In Hi-Def living color, better than any bank or government installation in the whole country?
Isn’t CCTV the backbone of the entire Casino security system?
So how could there NOT be any CCTV?
Was it hacked and shut off? If so, then why didn’t whoever did it also shut off the ‘door ajar’ alarm that led to Paddock being discovered?
Or were the CCTV hard drives wiped after the fact?
How could that happen? Whoever did such a thing would be an accomplice after the fact to 58 murders… at least in a universe where the rule of law was at least an abstract concept… not like THIS country, that’s for sure, lol!
I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just trying to flesh out what narrative they might try to peddle to explain how all the CCTV footage was lost, if that’s where this is going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their story is no CCTV in the hallways at MB.
Find that one hard to swallow.
It’s getting deep.
Indeed.
The relevant CCTV is casino CCTV, a very special beast. Everything is covered by dozens of cameras. There will be cameras in the hallway probably 2, in the elevator, in the elevators lobby, in the freight elevator, in all the access areas……
What is the ridiculous talk about the sequence of events not being obvious from CCTV?
At the very very least, who was on the 32 floor is easily determined.
The MSM should be screaming the house down for the analysis of the CCTV….it’s almost as if they forgot it exists.
Maybe they read CTH and will get on it tomorrow.
CCTV gone means conspiracy. The perp can disable a camera but not the other dozen that track movement in the casino.
“According to the latest shift in the sequence of events, the Mandalay Bay is stating the FBI have the revised timeline wrong.”
__________________
How does this even happen?
It would be like a spree killer in 7-11 or Stop ‘N Go convenience store, the FBI comes in to take over the investigation, and then 2 weeks later, the local manager of the 7-11 goes on national TV, claims he slept at a Holiday Inn last night, and says the FBI has got it all wrong, lol!
I don’t know how it gets any better than that!
So you still have faith in that Comey/Muller ideological corrupt FBI?
LikeLike
Or, what until a new one comes out
