REPORT: President Trump May Select Kirstjen Nielsen as DHS Secretary…

We would not be surprised to find out this report is either accurate or slightly incorrect. It is entirely possible that President Trump may also keep Elaine Duke as DHS head and appoint Kirstjen Neilsen as Duke’s deputy. Obviously President Trump will keenly weigh former DHS head and current CoS John Kelly’s thoughts on both candidates.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to nominate his chief of staff’s deputy, Kirstjen Nielsen, as his next secretary of Homeland Security.
That’s according to four people familiar with the decision, including two administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about a personnel decision before it was officially announced. While two of those people cautioned that the president could always change his mind before a formal announcement, the others said the decision was slated to be announced formally Thursday.
Nielsen was John Kelly’s deputy when he served as Trump’s first DHS secretary and moved with Kelly to the White House when he was tapped to be Trump’s chief of staff. She is an expert in homeland and national security policy and previously served as a special assistant to former President George W. Bush and worked for the Transportation Security Administration.
Elaine Duke has been filling in as acting secretary of the department. But she raised eyebrows when she described the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as a “good news story.”
Neither the White House nor Nielsen responded to requests for comment on the plans, which were first reported by Politico. (read more)
I hope that Elaine Duke stays on as a Deputy because the woman has done a fantastic job since General Kelly moved over to the WH. I don’t know this woman but I trust the decision that our President will make. Either way, it is wonderful that another woman is brought on to fill a cabinet position. The Left is going to find it harder and harder to call our President a misogynist given all the women that are in his cabinet!
I agree with you. I have been saying that to my husband – Duke has shown that she is definitely capable of doing the job. Whatever the decision, both women will do a great job, because they both worked for General Kelly and Trump highly respects Kelly.
Whenever nominees leak out like this, they end up not being nominated. So, maybe someone is trying to quash it before it happens…
She sounds very qualified, but so does Duke who has been there since the creation of the agency.
I don’t like leaks
Don’t speak. You’re not authorized, or didn’t you get the memo AH
Elaine Duke did not describe the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as a “feel good story” – she referred to the acts of those helping in the recovery efforts as a “feel good story!”
I mean a “good news story” – I’m as bad as the media lol!
OK Sundance, putting that handsome ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Marine General photo makes up for the Paddock death photo and then some!
I must be getting into my second childhood/adolescence, because I’d like some posters of Trump’s Generals and Chief of Security Schiller would make great decorations for my office!
Posters or a Calendar would be a great fund-raiser, President Trump! (hint, hint)
Wikipedia already has Nielsen listed as the DHS Director Nominee:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kirstjen_Nielsen
Why is President Trump possibly appointing women ? I mean with him being a sexist, misogynist, woman hater ? I get so confused……; )
I have an idea that President Trump is working on building a major winning team. Already, some players have not made the cut and he has no problem showing them the door. President Trump is the Boss (Coach). He calls the plays and any player who doesn’t perform, will leave the team. In the end, it will be the strongest, most winning team in the history of the USA!
Elaine or Kirstjen: I bet they both get through airport “security” without being touched up.
