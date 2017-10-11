President Trump Pennsylvania Speech on Tax Reform – 5:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump has traveled to Harrisburg Pennsylvania to deliver a speech on the need for tax reform. The speech will likely be broadcast on cable news and is anticipated to begin at approximately 5:30pm to 6:00pm EST.
We hope President Trump shows heart to the Angel Moms, not the illegals and the kids they bought here.
God give him wisdom and courage … we his people will hold him up.
President Trump has made an incredible number of historic speeches since he's taken office just 8.5 months ago. Every one of them have been worthy of the history books. I feel this one is no exception.
I agree. I'd saved a great speech so I could make a copy for my notebook when i have time. Then comes another great speech–and on it goes. So now I probably have about 50 GREAT speeches and feel a little overwhelmed because we still have another 7 1/2 years to go!!! LOL.
By in the meantime, we are winning…winning every day. That makes me smile everyday. The Covfefe Smiley Treepers, who pray and gets things done to make MAGA.
thank You, President Trump, for all that you do for us to MAGA.
May The Lord Bless all of you Treepers in the Tree, including the quiet lurkers.
Thank you for that wonderful idea, grandma, I will also print out OUR President's speeches to memorialize what we had the privelege of witnessing for my children and their children.
President Trump is one of the most historic leaders of our beautiful America, ever!!
President Trump is one of the most historic leaders of our beautiful America, ever!!
He's making up for the dearth of them during the past 8 years.
I'd make that since Ronald Reagan's term of office was over. HW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, and Obama were all cut from the same cloth and they all sold us out. The Bushes covered it up better because they had good manners, but they were traitors just as much as the Dims were.
I've heard Sean Hannity is there.
Sean has an hour with him tonight @9 est in fox
It will be as good as the one Trump45 did recently with Mike Huckabee 🙂 *Real* interviews.
Just released:
Take that all you naysayers. This administration recognizes and promotes woman, regularly!
God bless Ms. Nielsen!!
God bless Ms. Nielsen!!
I agree.
Maybe a split screen with a picture of Donohue, the Turtle and the Rat watching the speech would be amusing.
Cheers.
Thank you H, Your vignettes are hilarious.
Cheers.
Nothing like giving the Turtle the raspberry with a good Vignette
Turtle on the half-shell…
The face only a mother could love… not necessarily like.
Rainy and overcast in HBG area but it will feel like the sun is shining when POTUS hits the stage.
Welcome back to central PA POTUS TRUMP.
MAGA
Welcome back to central PA POTUS TRUMP.
The EO our President is going to sign tomorrow will be incredible for the Forgotten Men and Women. I found the following article that does a great job of explaining the nuances of it.
http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/trump-executive-order-would-give-people-an-out-from-obamacare-dems-want-to-save-obamacare-by-closing-all-the-exits/
From the article linked above:
President Trump may have found an ingenious way to inject more choice and competition into the insurance market, and offer affordable coverage to millions, with the stroke of his pen. No wonder the left is freaking out.
These plans let small businesses and individuals band together to buy large-group coverage, and like plans offered by multistate businesses, these association health plans would be exempt from state regulations, as well as from ObamaCare’s burdensome mandates. They could also be sold across state lines.
Association health plans aren’t a new concept. They exist today, but their ability to expand is severely limited by state and federal regulations. In theory, lifting some of these regulations would allow greater access to low-cost alternatives to overpriced, over-regulated ObamaCare plans.
The LEFT’s talking points:
Giving people low-cost options would “destabilize” the ObamaCare insurance markets, they say, because younger and healthier people would be tempted to leave the exchanges for a cheaper association health plan. That would, in turn, leave the ObamaCare exchanges catering to older, sicker and more expensive consumers.
Meanwhile, for those who aren’t eligible for ObamaCare subsidies — a group that represents about 43% of the individual market — the current situation is even more untenable. They face the full brunt of those massive premium increases, which is pricing many out of the market altogether.
ObamaCare promised to increase competition and lower insurance costs — for everyone. For millions of Americans, it delivered the opposite.
Trump may have an opportunity to fulfill ObamaCare’s promise by giving these people a way out of ObamaCare. He should take it.
This EO may foster an explosive growth in small businesses and startups! So many people want to be their own bosses but have to keep their jobs so they have health insurance for their families! President Trump knows business! With Tax Reform and this EO, the future is brighter! Dear Fools in Congress, get tax reform done now!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great point! People will be liberated because they can shop for the best price from state to state. Deregulating those rules are essentially going to liberate everyone. States that currently have less regulations will see a major influx into their states. Those on the opposite end of the spectrum will have to curtail their BS regulations in order to compete. This is a win-win for everyone involved. You may see lower prices than prior to Obamacare being enacted.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was on one of those plans through a ‘union’ of freelancers. You signed up for their other emails and such but you received your insurance through them. Obummercare made them fold it up. They might start again and also be able to sell in other states. Maybe there is some hope yet for this year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell me, flep! What was the problem that gave rise to O-Care? Wasn’t the original premise to cover some alleged 20M who had no coverage? What happened to everyone else? They lost their coverage completely while others were forced to pay enormous increases to cover what – those people who had no coverage?
O-Care is the biggest tax scam perpetrated on the American people – those with good coverage were penalized for having ‘affordable’ HeathCare – somehow – all HealthCare insurance became unaffordable for more than 45% of the populace – Why?
The best Tax Reform would include trashing O-Care – for those who had to pay outrageous insurance premiums to cover their families – I say – we charge back all of that money to Congress – ‘that other guy’ – and ‘that weird woman’ – pay up or go to jail!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Duchess, From my observations from my corner of the country and the dots I am connecting it:
We were told by Obama and his thugs it was to help those with no insurance due to preexisting conditions.
It’s not the sole reason.
Why?
I remembered previous ‘Unqualified-President’ Obama complaining about Americans’ saving/retirement accounts and that we shouldn’t be hoarding them…and that we should be sharing with others (thru redistributions). Those remark shocked and scared me. Then Obama did confirmed my fears because he did it thru BOCare. So many of our friends and famiies had to dig into their savings to keep paying for their insurances. Some got wiped out and even to this day they are one-click from being homeless and are apporaching retirement.
Obama and the Uni Party hate us Americans, so BOCare was another way for them to further destroy us.
Fake Congress have their own health plan. Why do they even care if BOCare is/isn’t good enough for us? Fake Congress proved, over the last 8.5 months, they don’t care about the will of the American voters–by not voting with our President Trump’s agenda. Therefore Fake Congress don’t like us. Phooey to them.
It’s all about more Money and Control over us….then dismantling us. Fake Congress is complicit in this treason, too.
Oh, my – Grandma – you just added more information to the infuriating insurance/tax scam – I forgot about the savings and retirement accounts – oh, yes – and the redistribution of wealth agenda – smh so fast I am getting dizzy – however, you now know why I want those thieves to return what they have stolen – from all of us over the years.
I learned about ‘both sides of the same coin’ years ago (Uniparty) – that is why I was registered as ‘unaffiliated’ – I could not vote in the primaries – but, thought it really did not matter until 2016 – thank God for the Monster Vote – in spite of the massive fraud of years past – God blessed us – and gave us a chance to fight back – now, we are fighting harder than ever to recoup our losses –
How many times have you heard people say – there will be nothing left to leave to our children/grandchildren?
Thanks for reminding me of things I had forgotten – it doesn’t make me feel any better – but, I hope and pray God returns what was stolen from America and Americans tenfold!
You are absolutely right! It is the greatest Domestic Ponzi Scheme ever created. Take from those that can afford and give it to those that supposedly can’t.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, thanks flep! Then, Grandma is right as well – she added some information I had long forgotten – I wonder how many people really know what the Swamp and their cohorts did to us all –
It may be the American people got the memo – and will not stand for any more of this nonsense – I hope and pray they did!
President Trump gave a powerful speech today – he touched on so many parts of this ‘grand deception’ – it was uncanny!
I thank God you are here and many other Treepers, too – who are politically savvy – and aware of the ‘games the globalists play’ – pointing out what is really going on – I share as much as I can – of the truth that is presented here – and I thank God for all of you – and – of course – our fearless leader, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said Duchess01!
Tanks, flep!
Still one of my favorites …
“Fathom the hypocrisy of a government that requires every citizen to prove they are insured … but not everyone must prove they are a citizen. Now consider that many of those who refuse – or are unable – to prove they are citizens will receive free insurance paid for by those who are forced to buy insurance because they are citizens.” ~~ Ben Stein
LikeLiked by 5 people
So sad but yet so true!
Is this why we got the report today that a pharmacy is delivering dementia medication to members of congress?
Well, possibly, just possibly, more people had insurance. BUT the rates and the deductibles were so terribly high, they couldn’t afford to get medical care. So the ACA really was just a high tax on people. Who wants insurance that you can’t afford to use?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Twinkle – no doubt in my mind it was a TAX that had nothing to do with HealthCare!
Fingers and toes crossed…………………
I’d like to see a way forward for those of us who have had less and less benefits under the companies we work for. Every year we are told how much more it costs to cover us and how it has to come out of our paychecks while we are simultaneously told there is no money so no raises. I’ve not had even a small COLA increase since 2005. The healthcare cost is now 1/4 of my pre-tax take home pay.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Earlier this year I received the first raise in a decade…$1 per hour…whoopee.
Yes! Thank you for this comment Conservative. This is my hope as well.
Our President just did an outstanding interview with Sean Hannity in Harrisburg, and will be giving additional remarks in a few minutes.
Be sure to catch it tonight.
God bless our President, and God bless America.
While we are waiting went to check out the website of the Truckers and found this great pic of TRUMP sitting in cab of a semi: scroll down a tad :
http://www.trucking.org/Share_the_Road.aspx
http://www.trucking.org/Share_the_Road.aspx
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think only two people clapped for Gary Cohen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that the President always uses real people as example in his speeches
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is why Americans love him. He isn't afraid to walk and talk among the common man and he doesn't pull them up for stage props. He actually listens to their story and repeats what he hears. He cares!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So proud of my President talking to real Americans. He gave a nice shout out to Jeffrey Lord, one of the few good guys who used to work at CNN. I think Trump made good progress toward getting a repeat win in PA. MAGA!
ENDING THE DEATH/ESTATE TAX!!!!!!!!
This is BIG!
This is BIG!
LikeLiked by 12 people
It certainly is – no double taxation!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It's just.
FOR WHO is it big? Nobody you know. I'm sure Don Jr and Ivanka are thrilled
LikeLike
You are sounding like a troll.
And working at Mcdonalds, this is a big win for you
My parents and me…and we are not Ivanka and Don, Jr.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For farmers, business owners and our children, grandchildren.
Estate taxes can destroy family businesses.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The estate tax only starts after about 5.5 million dollars, and that's not including trusts and any other ways around it. Glad you and your folks have done so well.
LikeLike
This is from an article I read:
“The land may be valued at its highest and best use, not its value as a working farm to the family,” said Chambers.
“Family farms located near growing urban areas were especially at risk,” Chambers said.
And as farm land values keep increasing, that’s putting more family farms at risk of the estate tax, said Pat Soldano, founder of the anti-estate tax organization, the Policy and Taxation Group.
“Land values have risen much faster than the rate of inflation over the last decade making many farm values well over the current $5.43 million exemption level,” said Soldano.
And because farms have little liquidity and their capital is usually tied up in the land and farm equipment, paying the estate tax makes it difficult to operate a family farm, Soldano said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
You aren’t thinking straight. Many family businesses, such as farms, auto dealerships, gas stations, and other business might have land, buildings & inventory that totals more than $5 million. But those assets ARE their business. If the owner dies & passes business to a son/daughter, they do not have available cash to pay the death taxes.
They are forced to sell the business to pay the taxes, thus left without the assets that were intended to be passed on. This occurs to more family businesses than you realize. It is a travesty for those families who worked for years to build that business.
Meanwhile they pay a hefty annual income tax. The death tax is like a second hit to their assets.
I’m sorry you don’t have such a business but your comment was off the mark, Starfcker, when you lash out at fellow Treepers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not lashing out, Alison. But there are a lot of people on this thread that are that are cheerleading a disaster. No middle class tax cut.
LikeLike
Plus, they have already paid taxes on the wealth they created. Estate taxes are double taxiaton.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ding Ding Ding!!! We have a winner!
For people who have fought, kicked, and labored long and hard to build a small business and can now leave it to their kids without having to sell it for taxes, that’s who. Yes, people I know.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sylvia, it starts at 5.5 million. Could easily be kicked up to 20 million. Or 50 million. Whatever. I have no real issue with the estate tax. But where is the middle class tax cut?
LikeLike
“star”…FOR WHO you ask?….Family Farms & Ranches, that is WHO.
Justsome, you are drinking the Koolaid. I have a twenty acre farm in one of the most heavily urbanized counties in the entire country. So it’s amusing to me when people want to tell me about family farms. Again, people like me will do fine with this plan. But we will lose Trump in 2020. And that’s a disaster. Where is the middle class tax cut?
LikeLike
it’s big enough for little ole me.
Now I won’t a separate insurance policy just to pay the taxes on my estate.
Now my children and someday grand children will benefit from our efforts NOT some greedy pedo dhimmi in DC
That’s who it’s big for
LikeLiked by 1 person
President very gracious to Bob Kraft, presenting him as a champion of the middle class
LikeLiked by 7 people
"Made in the USA". That's my vote.
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS giving props to Jeffery Lord 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President 's speech puts every single duplicitous Congress person on notice. We The People, all of us, are with HIM 100%. Enact The President's tax plan, make your last term a good one, you've nothing to lose at this point.
LikeLiked by 12 people
ROTFLOL!!! perfect Howie! Just PERFECT!
President has an uncanny sense of what the People want. He always insisted that it should be Made in the U.S.A, not America, and the people agree
LikeLiked by 6 people
Andrew Jackson reincarnated! Kick ass; take no prisoners. Victory for the common man! Yeah baby, you elites are on notice; we are coming after you!
Jackson the jackass! (* SPIT *)
Put out the nets at CoC. Tom Donahue may jump.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Oh no, I believe Tom Donahue should be able to choose life, or not….
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should be so luck. NO NETS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take his net
LikeLiked by 3 people
Push the SOB.
Be sure the net says Made in China. It’ll snap in half.
I’m just not feeling this. I hope he gets this right. I hope we get to see some details soon. He seems to have forgotten the middle.
LikeLike
WUT? It all sounded good to me. He forgot the middle what? He did not forget the middle class, listen again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t know what bracket we’d fall in but we’re at 20% or a little more now at and including our deductions and we won’t have the deductions under this plan. Also don’t know if my elderly father can deduct his medical and home care out of pocket expenses so he gets his taxes paid back to pay for his property tax and insurance. I agree with the estate tax removal, especially for farmers.
According to the tax brackets I found, we would be at the middle rate. My children do not receive daycare and my father pays for his own expenses.
Okay just looked this up, no my father would actually be paying taxes now when he is a zero liability currently. Medical and care expenses are non-deductible. I am not paying for his care, he is. This completely sucks. Lower the corporate rate and forget the citizen tax reform.
Okay, so I just did a calculator on this, we would owe almost 5K more in taxes.
I am against this tax plan with no deductions. I couldn’t give a rats butt about complicated forms. Do they want to put my father’s accountant out of business?
LikeLike
No tax on his first 28 k at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of his expenses total more than his gross income! What he gets from VA -5% is what he lives on outside of medical and care. The VA is nontaxable.
LikeLike
Is your father not on Medicare?
And just what tax bracket is your father in for the retirement income he has?
LikeLike
Yes, he has a medicare/health insurance plan. What is his income? 43K without the VA. His medical out of pocket and home care (bulk of his expense) puts him at a zero tax liability.
LikeLike
Hahaha are you missing your “/s” lmao!? Wow. This comment is so out of place, seeing as within his speech he went into the many details he wants within the tax reform. Did you listen??
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Feelings” over thoughtful thinking will cause confusion in most instances……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you serious. I want businesses to reap the tax cuts. We’ll get some ourselves as well.
LikeLike
The President having a one on one with the American people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am enjoying this speech. I keep saying this, but I think he just keeps getting better and better at speaking. I really love to hear him talk.
LikeLiked by 7 people
me too!
Another great inspirational speech by the President
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will the Turtle be able to complete his Grand Dither and manage to get nothing done for 30 more days? 30 days to The Festival of the Splitting of the Loot. The Great Omnicroneybus scheme is just over the horizon. The crooks in Congress are licking their chops.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a smile!
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂
Being retired, I'm not looking for a job. I'm looking for lower taxes which this will NOT provide.
LikeLike
How do you know it won't.
LikeLike
What a smile indeed. Like the cat that are the canary. Have we been conned? Does he take his big corporate tax cut, his nice personal tax cut, and then, secure in the knowledge that his kids inherit everything tax free, go ahead and fold on everything else? This is the first time I’ve seen him cut his voters throats. I’m not a worrier, but this is insane.
LikeLike
“I’m not a worrier”….
Well, you sure cooler me! Sometimes I think you people would be happier with Obama back in office.
LikeLike
You have never talked with an estate tax planner have you?
The wealthy do not have estate tax problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go back to Breitbart with the rest of the butthurt Cruz losers.
LikeLike
NO, you just became a naysayer. Have you applied for your never trumper card yet?
You are sounding fully qualified.
Here’s 3 questions for you to ponder: How long have rino-ryan and mcturtle run the congress? and how long have you gone without a ‘middle class tax cut’? so if rino-ryan and mcturtle were in a sinking row boat which one would you save?
btw: that’s a trick question
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance
I would love for you to do a interview with President Trump. That would be awesome
Tea
Our beloved president will get everything he wants without the help of Congress at all. They are the uniparty. Someone a couple of days ago posted a senator speaking about Congress and what it's really like there. It was chilling to listen to. And after having a few days to think about it, I believe with everything in me that President Trump knows. He knows. We don't need to fear a thing. He's got this. And this is going to sound silly, but with the same faith that I believe in God, and I really do, I really believe in Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to the this plan, non-reimbursed medical and home care for seniors is not included in this. Also according to the plan, we would be paying over 5 grand more in taxes.
LikeLike
Zero tax on first 54 k for joint filers
http://www.taxpolicycenter.org/publications/analysis-donald-trumps-tax-plan/full
Whups….zero on first 58k.
Just F###ing great. So a married couple working at 7/11 won’t pay any taxes. But a married couple with real jobs, or a business are going to get reamed. He’s blowing this, just like Kaco says. Huge corporate giveaway, the poor get to keep riding for free, and the middle gets nothing. This will cost him the upper Midwest. He will be a one termer. People have to see a reduction in their taxes, or his coalition is gone. Nobody cares about repatriation,. All any small business is going to see is they pay a much higher rate than the multi-nationals that are screwing us now. Trump is committing electoral suicide. Is he a fraud, or has he been hoodwinked? Neither is good.
LikeLike
I don’t know about that but I want a wall and illegal immigration stopped. I don’t want radical Islam in our borders. I do want manufacturing coming back. But we’ll be living on less, do I have to sacrifice money as well as my father in order to achieve these goals? This is a tax hike, not a cut for the middle class from what I can see. I have to vote for him again but this will hurt bad and I will be very angry if this does come to fruition.
LikeLike
Howie, that’s like 13 bucks an hour. In an urban area it cost more than that to hire someone to sweep your floors. Watch, this is what separates him from the voters. If something like this passes, he is toast. He didn’t win Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by much. He’s about to piss off a lot more people than he won by. But look at the bright side. The Trump orginization will save a boatload in taxes, and the royal family will inherit it all tax free. F#ck me.
LikeLike
Yes, but that is analyzing a 2015 campaign proposal and doesn’t reflect the framework he actually came out with recently.
Must be an old one. It still has corporate tax at 15%
I will have my husband look at this and have to get back. This doesn’t address the medical and long term care expenses for elderly and disability people. There will be a war on this.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/09/29/big-tax-question-what-happens-to-medical-expense-deduction.html
http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/oct/10/donald-trump-tax-reform-overview/
Oh, and we’re at a point in our mortgage that we don’t have hardly anything to deduct on it.
LikeLike
This is NOT a middle class tax cut plan. It is a tax plan to benefit the rich, the corps., and business, It in no way helps retirees.
LikeLike
I’m not even sure it helps small business.
LikeLike
It does not.
LikeLike
Corporate tax of 20% is huge for small business…most small businesses are corporations. One reason so many file under S-corporation is due to tax rate.
LikeLike
I agree with the corporate rate but I don’t know about businesses smaller than that. Although my brother employed some people for his car touch up business for accounts he had at auto dealers, he was not a corporation.
LikeLike
Publius, S-corps get taxed at 25% under Trump’s plan. It’s Wal-Mart that gets 20%
LikeLike
He said 20% for Corporations…wanted 15% but took 20%.
LikeLike
C-corps get 20%. S-corps, OLD’s and sloe proprietors (95% of SMALL business)get taxed at 25%. I know I’m right.
LikeLike
How can you say that it doesn’t help businesses or small businesses? My brother has a small business and he loves it. His taxes will drop 15%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daly, from what % he pays now, to what % do you think he will be paying? If he’s paying the max rate 39.5 %(makes just under a half million or more clear) you would be correct. I don’t see it at other income levels. Correct me if I’m wrong.
LikeLike
You stand corrected. 39.5% plus State Income Tax, Illinois us 10% going to 13%. How do you raise real wages? If you’re making money it’s because the people who work for you are getting the job done. Dropping the Corporate rate down to 20% will put more money into the employees pocket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on the final brackets…if they move to three brackets: 12% to 125k after deductions; 25% for next 250k after deductions and then 35% for everything over 375k after deductions…its a good plan…where the brackets are set will determine whether its good or bad for middle class.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be it for sure for us. Medical deductions for seniors and disabled need addressed as well.
LikeLike
It doesn’t help the rich. If you make $ 45 grand a year now you don’t pay federal taxes. Business create the jobs and wealth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t know what the actual rates or breakouts will be until ways and means writes the actual bill. Let us see what it is before we trash President Trump
LikeLike
How do you know that Kaco?
LikeLike
The income brackets. My brother had a small business, they didn’t have health insurance because of the costs of self funding. (this was before even Obamacare). I know deductions helped, too.
LikeLike
Do the math
LikeLike
DJT speaks the language of real working Americans, not the smug condescending lecturing we get from the class warfare, race warfare, American hating Leftists who think they are elites.
These so-called ‘betters’ who want to school us on how to be moral give passes to women hating and non muslim hating muslims and Hollywood idiots. Self privilege granting, virtue signaling hypocrites are being called out into the sunlight.
Enough of this rant. DJT hit this speech out of the park… again. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get'em big guy! You have to love our President, finally someone to speak up for America.
Love the "WIN AGAIN" on the truck in the background 🙂
I love the new community standard that seems to have sprouted up here.Ignoring the naysayers is a good policy.
It is the ancient act of shun nothing frustrated a table rouser more then being ignored.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trialbytruth, your local community college probably has some remedial math classes you could take at night. Get up to speed and get back to us.
excuse me??? was i talking to you?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m talking to you. Don’t wilt now. I love Trump. But this is a bad mistake. Pressure from below certainly got a better response from him on DACA. He needs to hear us this time too. Not time to blindly cheerlead. We can’t let him make a mistake. I think repatriation is good policy. I think 20% rate for C-corps is good policy. But cutting hefty middle class deductions, while keeping the rate basically the same at 25%, and taxing small business at a higher rate than walmart, is a PR disaster. We need Trump for 8 years. People he promised a tax cut to will be very angry when they get their bill and realize they got nothing.
LikeLike
Irregardless of whether you are correct or not…you are being a jerk to your fellow treepers…STOP IT!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s called counterpunching.
LikeLike
What “Hefty” Middle Class deductions do you perceive to be cut?
LikeLike
“The change could hurt families with many children, since married couples will be limited to a new $24,000 deduction, rather than receiving an additional exemption of $4,050 per child. Trump’s plan said it will increase the Child Tax Credit to offset this, but did not specify by how much. The plan also promised additional middle-class tax relief.
People with higher incomes typically itemize deductions, while people with middle and lower incomes often take the standard deduction. A Washington Post analysis of 2015 tax returns found breaks for state and local taxes, which the Trump plan would eliminate, overwhelmingly benefit rich taxpayers. So did deductions for mortgage interest and charitable giving, which the plan would keep.
Many details of the plan, including what would happen to the Earned Income Tax Credit and other credits commonly used by working-class families, are not yet clear.”
http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/oct/10/donald-trump-tax-reform-overview/
“A Big Tax Question: What Happens to the Medical-Expense Deduction?
One of those using the write-off is Paul Gregory, a 57-year-old resident of Plano, Texas, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis five years ago. Mr. Gregory says that despite having insurance, he’s spending $130,000 per year out-of-pocket for round-the-clock care, which has consumed all of his retirement savings and a large part of his wife’s.
One cushion to the financial blow has been that these costs are tax-deductible.
Hearing of the potential change “was a real body blow,” said Mr. Gregory, who communicates via email because he can no longer speak.
Above the threshold, however, a wide variety of out-of-pocket costs is deductible, including many that may not be covered by insurance. These include nursing-home costs, insurance premiums paid with after-tax dollars, prostheses, eyeglasses, and even a wig, if needed after chemotherapy, among others.
The upshot is that taxpayers who do qualify for medical deductions are often facing serious and costly health issues requiring services or treatments not covered by insurance. Often they aren’t eligible for Medicaid.”
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/09/29/big-tax-question-what-happens-to-medical-expense-deduction.html
Even before my father got home care, he and my mother, as retirees, were able to deduct their medical premiums, medications, all out of pocket visits. This deduction is not included in the current plan.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Star … I hate to say this but you are a real downer and it sounds like you want a free ride at everyone else's expense. I am just sayin'.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, yeah, dumbest guy here. Do the math. Do you think a guy busting his ass and raising a family is going to vote to re-elect Trump if his net taxes go up? I’ve asked the same question five times on this thread, with no response yet. Where is a middle class tax cut in this proposal? It doesn’t exist. That is a huge problem. I would be fine with someone taking me to school with facts, instead of feelings.
LikeLike
sorry dude you’ve used up all the ‘feelings’ on this thread better try again later.
I’ve been asking this question for months myself. The senior (or disabled) medical and long term care deductions and the tax brackets. I haven’t seen anything here, looked and found this:
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/09/29/big-tax-question-what-happens-to-medical-expense-deduction.html
“For many Americans weighing Mr. Trump’s efforts to simplify the tax code, broaden the tax base and lower rates, the idea of ending medical deductions has created the largest emotional reaction.”
This one actually has a calculator.
http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/oct/10/donald-trump-tax-reform-overview/
LikeLike
How can you promote a tax plan (which I am all for ) without presenting the salary tax brackets? How do we know what the bottom line is for each of us without them?
LikeLike
Far be it for me to denigrate someone’s ability to speak and voice concerns, but it seems that some are acting like chicken little without actually researching everything first.
The liberals act on their feelings instead of their intelligence.
Hasn’t anyone learned anything yet about how President Trump operates?
Wait for the other shoe before screaming the is nigh.
Should read:
LikeLike
I hope you’re right, Sean. It seemed to go that way on DACA. But the plan as proposed now is not defensible. The middle class in many states could see tax increases because of losing deductions. And they will feel betrayed and rightly so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, President Trump is the finger in the dike holding us apart from the globalist traitors and this country going under. I hope this is not what is presented but at this point I don’t see it and you know the areas I’m concerned about and actually have been questioning this for months. I don’t want to wait to “pass it before we know what’s in it” and too late to at least contact of phone the usual or something. I’m more concerned about my father than myself but we are not sitting pretty either, I was hoping for a tax cut, not a hike. It’s been rough. I’ve said before it’s tough for a middle class family that is below 100K.
LikeLike