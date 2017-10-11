October 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #265

  1. fleporeblog says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:26 am

    These people (Barry, Michelle and Weinstein) are sick POS!

    The fact that Barry and Michelle allowed their daughter to intern for the POS tells me everything I need to know about the two of them.

    They allowed their own daughter to be next to this POS knowing everything in advance of what has been recently exposed about him. They absolutely knew what he had done! There is absolutely no way that they could justify their decision. I hope that their daughter one day can put two and two together and spit in the face of both of them.

    The only good thing I can take from all of this is that Barry and Michelle will stay out of the spotlight for a long long time in order not to have to face the music when they are asked why they allowed their daughter to intern with this animal.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:31 am

    @ 3:20, Seth McFarland says to the 5 Emmy nominees…”Congratulations. You 5 ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein”.

    (Come on people, let’s take Hollywood down, please?)

  3. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Twitter has a new sneaky tactic for suppressing distribution of things they want to stop. They are apparently using it for the Las Vegas second shooter audio analysis. I did not know they could do this.

  4. colmdebhailis says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Weinstein is headed for rehab. He’s asked to room with Carlos Danger.

  5. Trumppin says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Hello and Good evening!
    Been out of town the last few days..was able to read some on my phone
    but i feel a bit out of the loop just the same…. tomorrow will be catch up day 🙂

  6. sunnydaze says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I agree with this woman. Kudos to the few women who raised a stink, boo to the rest of them. Been wondering where Julia Roberts has been in all this. She’s a pretty bad actress who went far. And thus far, silent…..While people like Rosanna Arquette suffered because of her outspoken-ness and refusal to go along with the Hollywood Program.

    Hollywood needs to go.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4968024/Hollywood-s-silence-helped-Weinstein-away-it.html

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 11, 2017 at 12:48 am

      They’re all culpable, everyone from Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lawrence who covered for Harvey, and to the system which perpetuated sex addiction, pay for play. Hollywood needs to be shunned bigtime, once and for all, along with their virtue signalling act.

  7. margaret says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:42 am

    One interesting angle is that the New Yorker expose was written by Ronan Farrow, son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen (or Frank Sinatra as rumor has it). He’s a big liberal and so is Mia so why would he hurt the liberal cause and expose the sordid side of Hollywierd’s power brokers like Weinstein? Did a younger Mia have run-ins with Weinstein? Or has Ronan been motivated to expose sexual predators in H’wood after his father (WA) allegedly molested his sister and then married Ronan’s adopted step-sister? Considering the clout that Weinstein still yields, I’m sure Ronan was threatened to stay quiet. Good for him that he didn’t. There’s a lot of irony that Weinstein was finally ratted out by Woody Allen’s son of all people!

  8. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I would add that HOLLYWOOD enabled sleazy Harvey and supported sleazy Hillary and Bill, which means ALL OF THE LOUDMOUTHS like Alyssa Milano, Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, who pimp themselves up in sexually suggestive clothing, roles and sex acts along with the rest are JUST AS GUILTY and should be outlawed from civil society. The whole Hollywierd cabal needs to be self-contained and ostracized for their detestable behaviors.

    #HollywoodisHarvey

  9. Fake Nametag says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Harvey Weinstein just came up with a new campaign slogan for Hillary in 2020: “I’m in her”

  10. WhichWayWesternMan says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:50 am

    What did he mean by this?

  11. nimrodman says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:51 am

    “While the photos run endlessly by the mainstream media appear to show Trump looming over her, the president-to-be’s distance in this angle hardly seems unusual.”

    Bitter Hillary admits ‘screaming into pillow’ a ‘common occurrence’
    http://www.theamericanmirror.com/bitter-hillary-admits-screaming-pillow-common-occurrence/

  12. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:51 am

