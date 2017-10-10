Tuesday October 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
maiingankwe says: Oct 9, 2017 at 4:37 pm
. . . my cloud watching hour . . .
JC says: Oct 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm
Cloud-watching and stargazing . . . favorite memories . . . soft, peaceful sessions . . .
Peace, Blessed Peace
Just reading, all alone, on your back porch by the pond,
In the shade with the pine scent heavy in the air.
A croaker sounds by the reeds, another responds.
Your special book, on your lap, in your favorite chair.
Lying flat on your back, smelling the grass and soil,
White, puffy clouds drift on a bright field of blue.
Shapes form, then change, first a calm then they roil,
Imaginations run free, new shapes blossom on cue.
Listening to the waves as they crest on the shore,
On a blanket, on the sand, in the shade of a tree.
In the clear salty air, the seagulls cry and soar,
As the sandpipers run on the sand by the sea.
Light squares soft on the floor, the sun shining high,
The clink of your spoon on the cup with your tea.
Lace curtains on their stretchers, drying nearby,
Twin sparrows neatly perched in the old maple tree.
Long brown straight furrows side by side in the soil,
The smell of the compost hangs heavy in the air.
Five minutes snatched from your long day of toil,
A gentle breeze stirs as you say a quick prayer.
The sound of your boots slapping rubber on your leg,
The smell of black muck and salt marsh fills the air.
Salt hay mounds perched high on sturdy wooden pegs,
Bright green from the marsh grass, geese flying midair.
A calm, chill day, gray clouds scud low across the sky,
Expectation builds for the year’s first falling snow.
Little bits of white fall, elusive and shy,
As the season ahead sets all warm hearts aglow.
As your long day ends, the sun is down, dusk is here,
The magic of twilight before the dark of night.
Sounds slowly cease, just a lone cricket to hear,
In the warm quiet, fireflies’ dancing, blinking lights.
Peering into the black, twinkling pinpoints of light,
The Milky Way spreads, a flag of lights all unfurled.
You marvel at the shapes, see a meteor’s flight.
God’s in these heavens bringing His lights to our world.
At the day’s very end, reading a Psalm or two,
In praise of the One whose blessings never cease,
Who provides for our needs, and brings mercies anew,
Who fills all our days with special moments of peace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lovely poem, BakoCarl,
… just right for a restful night. * smiles *
Here’s a poem I wrote:
Perseids
Meteors wove years together
Of a father’s promise to never let things so important go unseen,
Even surrounded by others without dreams.
His voice silent now except in a dream,
I promise to look
Until the view is shared again.
LikeLike
Love this one too. More camping memories out in the Mohave desert and Joshua Tree.
—The shooting stars–Halley comet–moon rises–
—The heavenly splashes of twinkling stars at midnight–
—God is here. Always. Forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it BakoCarl. Perfect in place of a bedtime story.
It brought back memories of our many camping trips-to the beaches and the deserts and sometimes up in the mountains since I was five.
Thank you for such a soothing poem.
LikeLike
and GOD IS THE POWER AND GLORY AMEN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Series….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it.
LikeLike
May integrity and uprightness protect me, because my hope, Lord, is in you. Ps 25:21
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people have interesting hobbies….
The Mast Walk by Alex Thomson
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the point is ?
Lots of people do equally – if not more daring, hard, challenging ( take your pick ) – tasks daily !
LikeLike