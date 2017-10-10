Rape Allegations Surface Against Disgraced Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein…

A few days ago Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company after claims of decades of sexual harassment surfaced in a New York Times report. Since the original report more women have come forward to provide more substantiation for the deviant conduct.
Weinstein responded by apologizing to the women he assaulted over three decades and requested forgiveness from his peers for his shortcomings. In addition Weinstein promised to punish the National Rifle Association and President Trump with new attack films as an atonement to his ideological community for his prior rapes.
Today the New Yorker is publishing the story of even more women, including three specific instances of rape:
(Via New Yorker) […] Three women—among them Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans—told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex. Four women said that they experienced unwanted touching that could be classified as an assault.
In an audio recording captured during a New York Police Department sting operation in 2015 and made public here for the first time, Weinstein admits to groping a Filipina-Italian model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, describing it as behavior he is “used to.” Four of the women I interviewed cited encounters in which Weinstein exposed himself or masturbated in front of them.
Sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies told me that they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein’s films and in the workplace. They and others describe a pattern of professional meetings that were little more than thin pretexts for sexual advances on young actresses and models.
All sixteen said that the behavior was widely known within both Miramax and the Weinstein Company. Messages sent by Irwin Reiter, a senior company executive, to Emily Nestor, one of the women who alleged that she was harassed at the company, described the “mistreatment of women” as a serial problem that the Weinstein Company was struggling with in recent years.
Other employees described what was, in essence, a culture of complicity at Weinstein’s places of business, with numerous people throughout the companies fully aware of his behavior but either abetting it or looking the other way. Some employees said that they were enlisted in subterfuge to make the victims feel safe. A female executive with the company described how Weinstein assistants and others served as a “honeypot”—they would initially join a meeting, but then Weinstein would dismiss them, leaving him alone with the woman. (read more)
The casting couch….
Since when does community service suggest making anti-Trump or anti-NRA movies? When did Hollywood get to set the terms of criminal punishment? Talk about living in a bubble and no self awareness. I hope he can be charged for at least some of his pathological serial behavior. Weinstein is repulsive.
I have never liked Harvey Weinstein… there always was something about him. Make’s you wonder why O let his kid be close to this guy.
I have yet to see one Weinstein movie that I enjoy!
Poor little women. Can’t stand up for themselves.
I’m still confused why a multimillionaire can’t afford a personal trainer and a decent shave?
The Left likes to use the weapon of “guilt by association” on the right, often posing as the “association” themselves and infiltrating our meetings. It’s time to turn this favorite weapon of theirs against them. I’ve focused on Weinstein’s association with Oprah Winfrey- not only because she endorsed Obama, but because there are rumors of her considering a 2020 presidential run.
This is such a target-rich environment right now. Please, if you’re on social media, start tying Weinstein’s association around the necks of as many leftists as you can. We are storming Hollywood’s Moral High Ground Hill and we are winning!
This is the gift that will keep on giving.
So just when are they going to arrest this guy?
Let’s hope a pillow “accidentally” smothers him in his sleep.
This man is a SICK POS! I actually read the entire article. The number of women he did this to would be staggering if ever shared. I don’t think the Democrats sold this sick animal out because they wanted to scare other people. I think they realized that the dam was about to break and wanted to get out in front of it. This is such a black eye for Barry, Michelle, HRC, Democrats, Democrat Party and others because of all the money and wonderful comments they had said about him. The fact that Barry and Michelle allowed their daughter to intern for the POS tells me everything I need to know about the two of them.
They allowed their own daughter to be next to this POS knowing everything that has been exposed recently about him. They absolutely knew what he had done! No wonder those two POS have not come out publicly. There is absolutely no way that they could justify their decision. I hope that their daughter one day can put two and two together and spit in the face of both of them. The only good thing I can take from all of this is that Barry and Michelle will stay out of the spotlight for a long long time in order to not have to face the music!
“This is such a black eye for Barry, Michelle, HRC, Democrats, Democrat Party and others because of all the money and wonderful comments they had said about him.”
I disagree. They will all deny any knowledge. The real black eye is with Hollywood. They all knew and they all kept quiet. It makes you wonder if all of the female “stars” that have won awards from being in Weinstein productions agreed to Weinstein’s terms and kept quiet about it. Hmmm. Which highly paid and respectable actresses aren’t really so respectable? Hollywood thinks they can tell us what to think and how to vote. This revelation will put the kibosh on that for at least some dem voters and that is what Hollywood is afraid of.
They’ll face Beyonce’s music and i certainly wouldn’t want my children anywhere near her.
Do alot of guys flirt? Check. Will some of them try to put their arm around you? Check. When you make it plain they aren’t to do that they comply. Unless they have issues like Weinstein does……
So disgusting! Unbelievable how people look the other way.
HW is nothing more then a disgusting serial rapists and Hollywood turned the other the cheek.
BOYCOTT HOLLYWOOD
I’d never heard of this guy until this news broke. That’s probably a good thing.
I read about the new allegations against Weinstein on another site. One of the women he abused and came forward, eventually had a consensual relationship with Weinstein. She admitted it.
smh
All these poor little women after that money and fame.
