Rape Allegations Surface Against Disgraced Hollywood Executive Harvey Weinstein…

A few days ago Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own company after claims of decades of sexual harassment surfaced in a New York Times report. Since the original report more women have come forward to provide more substantiation for the deviant conduct.

Weinstein responded by apologizing to the women he assaulted over three decades and requested forgiveness from his peers for his shortcomings. In addition Weinstein promised to punish the National Rifle Association and President Trump with new attack films as an atonement to his ideological community for his prior rapes.

Today the New Yorker is publishing the story of even more women, including three specific instances of rape:

(Via New Yorker) […] Three women—among them Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans—told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex. Four women said that they experienced unwanted touching that could be classified as an assault. In an audio recording captured during a New York Police Department sting operation in 2015 and made public here for the first time, Weinstein admits to groping a Filipina-Italian model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, describing it as behavior he is “used to.” Four of the women I interviewed cited encounters in which Weinstein exposed himself or masturbated in front of them.

Sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies told me that they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein’s films and in the workplace. They and others describe a pattern of professional meetings that were little more than thin pretexts for sexual advances on young actresses and models. All sixteen said that the behavior was widely known within both Miramax and the Weinstein Company. Messages sent by Irwin Reiter, a senior company executive, to Emily Nestor, one of the women who alleged that she was harassed at the company, described the “mistreatment of women” as a serial problem that the Weinstein Company was struggling with in recent years. Other employees described what was, in essence, a culture of complicity at Weinstein’s places of business, with numerous people throughout the companies fully aware of his behavior but either abetting it or looking the other way. Some employees said that they were enlisted in subterfuge to make the victims feel safe. A female executive with the company described how Weinstein assistants and others served as a “honeypot”—they would initially join a meeting, but then Weinstein would dismiss them, leaving him alone with the woman. (read more)

🚨AUDIO: Harvey Weinstein BEGS Ambra Gutierrez to be quite about him groping her. Petrified Ambra flees for her life! pic.twitter.com/VXGqLxFxmJ — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) October 10, 2017

