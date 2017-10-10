Panda Talk – President Trump Listens To Henry Kissinger on Prior (Failed) China Policy…

Ahead of a working lunch with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, President Trump holds a consultation meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Mr. Kissinger has been an arms-length foreign policy adviser since the campaign.
Undoubtedly the requested Kissinger insight would be regarding China, and more specifically regarding Beijing, and the old communist guard’s outlook toward the ongoing communist congress currently taking place in the deepest bamboo forest.
President Trump took the media opportunity to discuss a myriad of ongoing issues including the collapsing ObamaCare issues and the ongoing tax proposals.
The meeting with Kissinger follows a familiar pattern for those who have watched the nuance of President Trump and how he advances his own ideological philosophy by listening to historic advocates with insight into what Trump considers “prior failed policy”.
A meeting with Kissinger is to China what a meeting with Al Gore is to climate change. The key takeaway is that Trump already has a distinct set of policies and procedures he plans on implementing in his China strategy.
However, prior to executing specific points in his own very unique doctrine, President Trump re-listens to voices who have failed. Ever effusive of respect and consideration Trump never tips his hat to give insight into his own strategy or why he is seeking their specific counsel; he just listens.
What follows next is a deliberate, uniquely Trump, approach that bears little resemblance to what the “experts” anticipated. Yes, Trump will maneuver to control the bamboo, not the Panda.
Remember: President Trump’s policies don’t focus on forcing the mouse to move through the maze; instead he changes the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.
As everyone following closely will note, the media remain clueless on the approach.
Wash – Rinse – Repeat.
Excellent synopsis. But that’s why I come here. 🙂
Of course. It’s certainly not for the bacon.
Moving the cheese.
Good analogy.
In this particular case: Moving the Bamboo. 😉
Yep, that’s a keeper.
Henry the K does not want to pay a 116% increase in healthcare premium.
Remember Nixons “diplomatic relations with China” thing.
Our president is fantastic! He is meeting with Kissinger to cement what he will do that is totally different from what Kissinger did and would do. The Old man feels like the President really values his opinion. But the reality is that our President knows that Kissinger is a fool but nonetheless he can learn what NOT to do from him.
President Trump always makes it win win…former Secretary of State Kissinger gets to be at the table…he also gets to offer counsel too…
As if on cue:
That cat caught the canary grin says it all.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/09/30/30-sep-17-world-view-steve-bannon-and-henry-kissinger-form-project-to-sound-alarm-on-china/
Wow, 94. That’s a pretty good run.
Terrific analysis.
However, it still pains me to see someone like kissinger consulting Trump on China.
Unless the petrodollars main man Kiss has flipped on the zionist world order he should always be remembered as one of the main people who destroyed the working class in America. Here is Kissinger in 2007 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bKwH3kJew4
Please go back and read all the words in the above piece. It explains very clearly what Trump is doing.
hence why i said terrific analysis yet it still pains me and so on…
i got it.
New word needed.
We can’t describe China as Communist in the Marxist Leninist sense any more.
How about Demmunist? Where the State runs your life for the benefit of someone else.
That’s how that Carbon hysteria came in very handy.
Other Korean news:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-41565281
Hackers from North Korea are reported to have stolen a large cache of military documents from South Korea, including a plan to assassinate North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.
Rhee Cheol-hee, a South Korean lawmaker, said the information was from his country’s defence ministry.
The compromised documents include wartime contingency plans drawn up by the US and South Korea.
They also include reports to the allies’ senior commanders.
The South Korean defence ministry has so far refused to comment about the allegation.
I thought the timeline was an important part of this story.
“The hack took place in September last year. In May, South Korea said a large amount of data had been stolen and that North Korea may have instigated the cyber attack – but gave no details of what was taken.
North Korea denied the claim.”
The Chinese knew exactly how to position and present themselves to Nixon and Kissenger because they had a spy (Larry Wu Tai Chin) operating for 30 years or so in the CIA’s FBIS. While Mr Chin was being feted at banquets in China, praising him for his spycraft, Nixon and Kissinger were congratulating themselves on putting one over on the Chinese.
N.K. would only come of military info by 2 ways: 1. Russia/China gave it to them 2. Pres. Trump wanted them to have it. IMO
I consume more articles that you can shake a stick at each and every day and SD’s Trump Doctrine series is the best hands down and it is not even close. Trust me you simply cannot get this anywhere else and it is like our very own inside joke because no one is covering it. It is as if Trump operating out in the open yet invisible to all except the elect. I am telling you I am beginning to think God is blinding Trump’s enemies as to what he is doing while he is doing it. Prove me wrong, pro tip, you can’t.
