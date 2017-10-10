Panda Talk – President Trump Listens To Henry Kissinger on Prior (Failed) China Policy…

Ahead of a working lunch with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, President Trump holds a consultation meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Mr. Kissinger has been an arms-length foreign policy adviser since the campaign.

Undoubtedly the requested Kissinger insight would be regarding China, and more specifically regarding Beijing, and the old communist guard’s outlook toward the ongoing communist congress currently taking place in the deepest bamboo forest.

President Trump took the media opportunity to discuss a myriad of ongoing issues including the collapsing ObamaCare issues and the ongoing tax proposals.

The meeting with Kissinger follows a familiar pattern for those who have watched the nuance of President Trump and how he advances his own ideological philosophy by listening to historic advocates with insight into what Trump considers “prior failed policy”.

A meeting with Kissinger is to China what a meeting with Al Gore is to climate change. The key takeaway is that Trump already has a distinct set of policies and procedures he plans on implementing in his China strategy.

However, prior to executing specific points in his own very unique doctrine, President Trump re-listens to voices who have failed. Ever effusive of respect and consideration Trump never tips his hat to give insight into his own strategy or why he is seeking their specific counsel; he just listens.

What follows next is a deliberate, uniquely Trump, approach that bears little resemblance to what the “experts” anticipated. Yes, Trump will maneuver to control the bamboo, not the Panda.

Remember: President Trump’s policies don’t focus on forcing the mouse to move through the maze; instead he changes the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.

As everyone following closely will note, the media remain clueless on the approach.

Wash – Rinse – Repeat.

