First Lady Melania Trump Visits West Virginia Pediatric Drug Treatment Center…

Posted on October 10, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump visited Lily’s Place, an addiction recovery center for infants located in Huntington, West Virginia, where she was joined by counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Visits West Virginia Pediatric Drug Treatment Center…

  1. KittyKat says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I hope she and KellyA are good friends. It appears they are.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. babethebeagle says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Our lovely 1st Lady! It’s wonderful to finally have a FLOTUS who is a good role model for our children. The fact that she’s drop dead gorgeous is a plus!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. smiley says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Melania Trump is such a breath of beautiful fresh wholesome perfumed air after looking at that pig Weinstain.

    thankyou for posting something LOVELY. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Bob says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Got I love that lady…there are so many things she has accomplished, and supports her husband and our President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. NJF says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. kea25252014 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    I love Melania and Kellyanne Conway. I like that both of them were there. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. flova says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Babies going through withdrawal is gut-wrenching.
    These women are doing God’s work. It’s so tough and the toughest part is finding the babies good homes if they cannot be given back to their mothers.
    The First Lady has certainly chosen an emotionally charged medical and social issue to become involved in. She’s got guts.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. magagirl says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    This is awsome! I hope this project under FLOTUS is a success. Needed in every state.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Katie says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Melania even looks fabulous under fluorescent lighting! That’s almost impossible for any other human being.

    Donald J. Trump – you are a lucky man!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    It’s very sad that ZERO media gives Melania the due that she deserves, much like her husband. I hear more about what ILLary or MOOch said than what OUR beautiful Flotus said or did.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s