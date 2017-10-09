October 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #263

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
That’s a great little short clip about Puerto Rico
More like POTUS alone is racking up mega small dollar donations from us. Somewhere out there thought I guess some people are still giving to the Party though? Hmmm
though …. the difference between typing and thinking = thought instead of though
These tweets from the president are sending a very powerful message to the never-Trump Quisling Republicans who have given their loyalty to the UniParty and the donor class. No longer can they congratulate themselves on “governing” from a second-class status relative to the progressive Democrats, all the while telling their voting constituents how “conservative” they are and how “hard” they’re “fighting” for the interests of the folks back home. President Trump is telling them loud and clear that **he** controls the the votes of the people sending small donations to the Republican Party and NOT the elected K-street sellouts. If the president does nothing else, he has exposed their dishonesty for what it is.
And now he’s telling them that the insurgency isn’t going to vote for them. The Republican “establishment” is finished. **GO TRUMP!!**
Garrison, thank you for your post.
Does your hypothesis include Pence? Why did Trump need to tweet that HE told Pence to leave? Pence should have left without even a second thought. Unless it was a pact between the two as a strategy of good cop bad cop.
I suppose I have always been a skeptical person about Pence. Pence was supposed to be the glue for the Senate, no? How has that worked out?
My apologies. My post was in reference to the NFL game today that Pence left after someone kneeling or fisting.
I notice that too and wondered. Most likely it was just Trump being Trump and saying something just as he would in a face-to-face conversation. I can see him doing that face-to-face and, if you think about, it wouldn’t mean much at all—just one friend commenting to another friend. But, of course, he’s the president and nobody outside of the president sees his tweets in the exact same way that he does. Instead everybody reads his tweets like tea-leaves looking for his hidden meanings (which are sometimes there and sometimes hot there). I’m betting that there were no hidden meanings . . . this time. One constant in Trump’s tweets, however, is that he’s the boss and he can damn well tweet whenever and whatever he want to. **GO TRUMP!!**
2020 forecast
Is this map after Russian involvement, or before? Thx.
(!)
LOL
Great job President Trump!!!!
First Boeing, Now Whirlpool!
I have a Whirlpool washer and dryer. Both basic. Love them and no issues.
My mother told me never to buy a set that had any bells, whistles, front loading or any other contraption. I did not, and I now so appreciate that advice.
I bought a Speed Queen washer couple years back. Solid machine!
See? That plan works well!
More bells and whistles just means more things to break.
I just bought a new washer. My whirlpool cabrio that was 2.4 yrs old had failing transmission, computer problems, didnt balance load, and NEVER cleaned right. I hate impellers. Every store or salesman wanted me to buy lg or samsung or ge. I had done a lot of reading and told a sales guy accurate info that he didnt tell me. He didnt stick around when I didnt just buy top of the line lg. I did not like lg or samsung while i was looking.
I ended up buying a Sears kenmore with an agitator and steam. Whirlpool stills makes for kenmore but at higher standards supposedly. I bought this one:
http://m.sears.com/kenmore-20372-4.7-cu-ft-top-load-washer/p-02620372000P
Quite a day again, uh? Our POTUS drives the news — or drives away news — as he wants to. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love Harlan.
Has anyone else noticed how small Weinsteins’ hands are? Come on Harvey, show us your little sausages …. something is amiss about how he acts around women … and how they act around him!
Tparty, That is what got him in trouble in the first place – showing his sausage to women who didn’t want to see it…
Good stats included in this report…time for an overhaul of tax breaks and gifts of taxpayer monies to the undeserving….
Swamp Watch: The National Football League
Fox News
Came up here to post this, after watching it — I feel as though I’ve been raped by the NFL – was not aware of ALL that!
Me either. I knew individual cities got bonds passed (didn’t ever get my vote in CA) for stadiums and other venues. But I had no inkling they were subsidized to such an extent. Greedy bunch from the top down.
Is it just me, or did anyone else notice they did not televise the national anthem at the Sunday night game? Did I miss it?
I didn’t watch it, so I can’t answer specifically, but I have read articles that FOX at least has decided not to broadcast the portion of the beginning where the anthem is played. Wouldn’t want viewers to see players sitting and get irritated and shut it off, you know.
Although TBH I have been told by family members that BEFORE Colin Kapernick and all this crap began the networks usually didn’t cover the national anthem–it was usually “commercial break time.”
Is this the storm?
http://www.oann.com/truth-with-james-okeefe/
Rush via Brietbart:
Some people make an argument that there really isn’t a Republican Party left. I mean, there are people who call themselves that and they go out and raise money and they raise a lot. But whereas the party used to be known for one, two, or three very serious things, they’re not anymore. When the Republican Party joins the Democratic Party on things like amnesty for illegal immigrants — that’s not the Republican Party. The Republican Party ceases to exist in the area of immigration, for example.
——
me: Yeah, immigration for example…and a host of other things. So as PDJT goes about showing almost everyday, that yes, Virginia, there is only one party…the Uniparty. And, sadly, the Uniparty swings Left. Like old Jeb used to say, he’ll lose the primaries but win the general. How’s that working out for you Jeb? Oh, I know, the Bush family has lots of influence and is 100% never Trump. And yes, they are working with the left to try to impeach Trump, because, well…they are on the left side of history…they want to be with the winners.
But day by day, and we watch this theater, our hope remains that the people will disavow a one-party rule.
As JE Dyer said the other day…we have to learn to speak like free men and women again
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/10/07/learning-speak-like-free-men-women/
You can make a similar statement about the state of the Democrat Party. Most elected Democrats used to be loyal Americans and anti-Communist (and knew what being anti-Communist actually meant). But when they started calling themselves “progressives” and drifting toward an ever more collectivist, globalist, left, the party lost its identity and became a somewhat more extreme version of UniParty Republicans.
We should never forget just how close progressive politics is to European fascism, both of which demand an authoritarian, one-party state. As UniParty Democrats and Republicans have grown more together over the years, they have become like the one-party state that fascism requires. This afternoon I was reading Dinesh D’Souza’s “The Big Lie” which does an excellent job of describing just how the UniParty has become fascist.
What will we win this week?
I had no doubts PDJT is and will do the right thing in the correct way on everything. Breitbart and NeverTrumprs you ought to be ashamed casting bad light on the President who sees more and accomplishes more than overeating, out of shape, gasbag Bannon.
Veteran hopes to honor Trump with glass presidential seal
Fox News
Need that to hang next to my time clock for my employees!
I have just read an article on “Townhall” which again is trying to rewrite history of Bannon and Cruz re illegal immigration and Trump’s campaign. There is an obvious rewriting of history going on about the pair of them.
Crying😭Chuck called Nancy Pelosi this evening to tell her WE are screwed! He asked her to make sure the DREAMERS that took over her Town Hall stay in California because he is scared to DEATH 💀 what they might do to him if they gather with the NY Dreamers. Nancy asked Chuck why President Bush lied to them a month ago. Chuck responded that she better get with it or those Dreamers will hang her off the Golden Gate Bridge with GWB.
Tom Donohue just called 911 to come pick him up because he is having a heart attack. All those millions of dollars 💵 were wasted on a bunch of fools. While waiting outside for the ambulance, he thought to himself that his Christmas gift will be NAFTA being terminated as illegals flea the country and leaving him and his buddies at the CoC to pick peaches 🍑 in Georgia and Alabama.
Mexico also is creating Spanish as a Second Language classes because the kids returning only speak English! President Trump has broken President Nieto because according to his wife all he is now doing is playing with building blocks so that he can build the WALL for President Trump and get back in his good graces.
Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 is asking Michelle why is Allah doing this to him! Not only is his legacy gone but his entire dream of world domination has gone up in smoke. Michelle throws a glass of water 💦 on his head because the joint he is smoking lit his hair on fire 🔥.
Republican James Langford is screaming at his wife to stop spending the money he received from the CoC to come out last week with his and Tom Tillis’ DACA Bill. He knows that when his reelection comes up, the good people of Oklahoma are going to throw his ass right out of their state. They maybe gracious enough to put him on a rocket 🚀 that they launch over the WALL so that he can reunited with his Dreamers.
Tom Tillis is in the mountains of NC trying to find a good place to be able to create Moonshine in order to support his family. Jeff Flake has informed his family that he is going to announce that he isn’t running for reelection in order to be by Lucifer’s side in his final days.
I absolutely LOVE our President!
Ohhhhhhh myyyyy that was wonderful!
Bravo Felice, bravo. The part about Barry from Kenya and his wifeypoo throwing water on his head cuz his hair is on fire is especially witty and droll. Your posts continue to make my heart happy.
Did anyone see the Ivana Trump interview on one of the morning shows? I think it was to be on CBS.
Sorry, it’s still Sunday in these parts. That ^^^^ would be a Sunday morning show.
Mandalay didn’t, or Mandalay let Paddock. The woman and her partner at the concert screaming people would die after God Bless America could have been a Mandalay employee given the CEO’s nutso anti-Americana support for CAIR and probably illegals. Who would want to stay at any of his hotels now knowing he hires American haters as staff?
I’ve been watching a bunch of Trump interviews from 20 to 30 years ago.
What a god damn effing hero! So consistent over time with his opinions.
Thank God for PDJT the lion!
With all the chaos and terror it would be difficult, at best, to bank on that statement imo.
Also. Eye witness reports are quite unreliable.
Please BOYCOTT MIDLER!
She constantly attacks President Trump.
She is performing in Hello Dolly and charges $998 tickets for her last show. Over-rated entertainer. Stop paying money to watch botox, wigs and nasty personas perform sweetness and light on stage.
Last night, Bette Midler won a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in the revival of Hello, Dolly! And when the orchestra tried to play her off as she was rattling off her acknowledgements, she told them to “shut that crap off!” And they did!
https://jezebel.com/watch-bette-midler-shut-the-tony-awards-exit-music-righ-1796019068
…the jezeble piece above ^ is dated 6/12/17
Hitlery Clinton. Best comparison I’ve seen ever. Mandalay false flag.
Creepy isn’t it?! That woman makes my skin crawl.
