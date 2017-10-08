Sunday October 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a blessed Sunday, everyone . . . 🙂
You’re jumping ahead! I haven’t finished listening to “Un Dia de Octubre”.
🙂
Lovely musical offering. Thanks!
Good morning world..
Take time to smell the roses today..
Hug a pup, cuddle a kitten,
Look at the sky and wonder.
It’s all a giant miracle.
sighs
And recite a prayer of gratitude, praise and thanksgiving.
All glory and praise to our Lord, Jesus Christ.
For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever, Amen
🙏❤️🙏
Just wanted to send a big thank you to everyone who replied to my post in the Open Thread yesterday regarding prayers for my late best friend and his family on the anniversary of his death, especially Minnie, American Georgia, Devilbat, JC, and Two Cent Woman. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is nice to know there are still genuinely good people in this world , especially with all the garbage we see day in and day out. I consider it an honor to share a branch with everyone here at the Treehouse. God bless you all!!
God bless you, Binkser, we are all in this, together. ❤️
You are more than welcome, Binkser. Hope your heart is resting easier. Still praying.
I haven’t seen him around lately. Oh, perhaps it’s because I haven’t been tuning into the shows ….duh! Anyway I miss him.
This should be a hoot.
The Bronx,IMPE was always a tough, somewhat insular boro , but it was always staunchly American ! Its only recently things have apparently changed !
For the 58 patriots who perished a week ago today in Las Vegas.
Astounding !
I have always enjoy the harp. Hope to hear it a bunch in the future.
What dimwits would build/buy a home on the approach/departure path adjactent to an active heavy haul airport ? Gotta really, really , really like the sound of aircraft !
And its “business as usual in NJ with this little bit of lawlessness in Trenton ! I particularly like the line “…. Mendoza agreed to remain in jail while his case moved through the courts ….” !
“…“Due to my situation here, the fact that I don’t have my papers and the fact that I am facing those charges, I think I am going to have to be detained,” Mendoza said during the hearing,…” http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/07/illegal-immigrant-breaks-into-nj-home-rapes-6-year-old-girl-police-say.html Any wonder so many residents call NJ the PDRNJ ? Thanks to NJ’s obscene anti-gun bias what should have been a DRT is going to be a ” three hots and a cot ” vacation and free plane ride home while a little girl is going to suffer for a lifetime . NJ has become a locus for sex slavery and prostitution trafficking, opioid distribution, a haven for muslim terrorists and Latino gangs over the past decades . These activities flourish in the “Democratic Corridor” ( Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union, Middlesex, Mercer, Burlington and Camden – with serious inroads into Somerset, Atlantic Monmouth and Ocean – and perhaps others as well. And there’s only 21 counties in the state !
This is super sick by Nelly. Made my skin crawl
What a treat – gorgeous and adorable all at once. Thank you, Lucille.
