Sunday October 8th – Open Thread

Posted on October 8, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Sunday October 8th – Open Thread

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, everyone . . . 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ZurichMike says:
      October 8, 2017 at 1:32 am

      You’re jumping ahead! I haven’t finished listening to “Un Dia de Octubre”.
      🙂
      Lovely musical offering. Thanks!

      Like

      Reply
  3. amwick says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Good morning world..

    Take time to smell the roses today..
    Hug a pup, cuddle a kitten,
    Look at the sky and wonder.
    It’s all a giant miracle.
    sighs

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      October 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

      And recite a prayer of gratitude, praise and thanksgiving.

      All glory and praise to our Lord, Jesus Christ.

      For thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever, Amen

      🙏❤️🙏

      Like

      Reply
  4. Binkser1 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Just wanted to send a big thank you to everyone who replied to my post in the Open Thread yesterday regarding prayers for my late best friend and his family on the anniversary of his death, especially Minnie, American Georgia, Devilbat, JC, and Two Cent Woman. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is nice to know there are still genuinely good people in this world , especially with all the garbage we see day in and day out. I consider it an honor to share a branch with everyone here at the Treehouse. God bless you all!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. nwtex says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. nwtex says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I haven’t seen him around lately. Oh, perhaps it’s because I haven’t been tuning into the shows ….duh! Anyway I miss him.
    This should be a hoot.

    Like

    Reply
  8. nwtex says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. nwtex says:
    October 8, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Like

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      October 8, 2017 at 1:27 am

      The Bronx,IMPE was always a tough, somewhat insular boro , but it was always staunchly American ! Its only recently things have apparently changed !

      Like

      Reply
  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 8, 2017 at 1:23 am

    For the 58 patriots who perished a week ago today in Las Vegas.

    Like

    Reply
  11. NYGuy54 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Like

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      October 8, 2017 at 2:04 am

      What dimwits would build/buy a home on the approach/departure path adjactent to an active heavy haul airport ? Gotta really, really , really like the sound of aircraft !

      Like

      Reply
  12. millwright says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:00 am

    And its “business as usual in NJ with this little bit of lawlessness in Trenton ! I particularly like the line “…. Mendoza agreed to remain in jail while his case moved through the courts ….” !
    “…“Due to my situation here, the fact that I don’t have my papers and the fact that I am facing those charges, I think I am going to have to be detained,” Mendoza said during the hearing,…” http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/07/illegal-immigrant-breaks-into-nj-home-rapes-6-year-old-girl-police-say.html Any wonder so many residents call NJ the PDRNJ ? Thanks to NJ’s obscene anti-gun bias what should have been a DRT is going to be a ” three hots and a cot ” vacation and free plane ride home while a little girl is going to suffer for a lifetime . NJ has become a locus for sex slavery and prostitution trafficking, opioid distribution, a haven for muslim terrorists and Latino gangs over the past decades . These activities flourish in the “Democratic Corridor” ( Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union, Middlesex, Mercer, Burlington and Camden – with serious inroads into Somerset, Atlantic Monmouth and Ocean – and perhaps others as well. And there’s only 21 counties in the state !

    Like

    Reply
  13. NYGuy54 says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:15 am

    This is super sick by Nelly. Made my skin crawl

    Like

    Reply
  14. Lucille says:
    October 8, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Man Wakes Up To A Rare Sight – 7 Lynx Kittens & Their Mama Playing On His Deck!
    by Karen Harris on October 3, 2017
    https://iheartcats.com/man-wakes-rare-sight-7-lynx-kittens-mama-playing-deck/?source=BottomRelated

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s