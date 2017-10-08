October 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #262

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
LikeLiked by 14 people
I just want to say God Bless America and Gog Bless Trump
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Donald J Trump, no disrespect
LikeLiked by 3 people
His Excellency, President Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps it’s time for President Trump to confront America’s LEFTIES-RUN-WILD by invoking AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to ensure EXACTLY proportionate representation of Race, Religion and most importantly, Left-Right Values.
Where to IMPOSE Affirmative Action
• Social Media
• Mainstream Media
• Academia
• Entertainment
• NBA and NFL Sports Monopolies
How to ENFORCE Affirmative Action
• Proportionate Employment & Membership: Investigations, Lawsuits, Fines and Damages – for Employers and Unions alike
• Equal Pay & Advancement: Restitution, Reparations and Promotions
• Equal Participation: Make-up Visibility (Social-Media Frozen Accounts and Blocked Posts, Primetime Media Hours, Tenure Trades-ups, Reapportioned Grant Funding, Make-up Scholarship Awards, Shared Entertainment-Event Stages, Reallocated Sports Playing Time … and most importantly, BUSSING to move Racist-Athiest-Lefties from advantaged organizations to disadvantaged ones)
LikeLiked by 4 people
On the other hand, Lefties may argue that Martin Luther King was dead wrong and it’s ONLY about the color of your skin and NEVER the content of your character.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would hate to go there. Time to remove all protected classes, and all social engineering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I like it, I like it a lot. Sounds fair to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(waving and hugs, gf 🙂 )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back at ya. Haven’t been commenting much lately since the storm and feeling bad. Been trying to read the articles at least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And one of the best parts of doing that is Lefties will melt down if held to the same regs/rules/etc. as everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naw, you’ll only be helping them to shred the US Constitution. That’s what they want you to do: Ban their speech, start a gunfight, etc.. Don’t feed into their delirium.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking more along the lines of Breitbart: “Hold them responsible for breaching their own standards.” Lefties won’t be able to handle it. Hypocrites!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s ok Mr. President
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Double post…sorry
LikeLiked by 1 person
All is forgiven.
Happens to everyone now and again.
Enjoy your post!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is a huge message. Double post works.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
huh? Is the pot calling the kettle black???
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh my…my eyes are blurry…darn cold…they left a rose at each cross & VP touched each cross…
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Sorry, but only one thing will work!”
I think he is going to Export liberalism to Norks. Oh, wait. That is what liberalism is. Communism.
How about we drop Lindsay Graham and John McCain on them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You really want to nuke those Norks, don’t ya? lolol
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it’s all about nuking China economically
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
The Patriots at a college football game. This was very uplifting after all the NFL mess. Listen to the crowd sing along & the roar at the end.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Patriotism is alive and well in America. And thanks to Trump, it’s back in style!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Heartfelt Merry Christmas greetings are back, too 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny that you posted that. My brother, his son and I decided to drive to Ann Arbor, MI to watch the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. They had a moment of silence for the 58 people killed and 500+ injured in Las Vegas followed by the National Anthem. It was amazing listening to 112,000+ Americans singing the Anthem. Every player stood as well.
During a break in the game, they honored a Michigan alumni that was a medic during Vietnam that saved 5 soldiers with strap metal in three different parts of his body. He also received the Medal of Honor that he proudly wore around his neck. The stadium gave him a 20 second standing ovation. I was so proud of our country!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Even in a liberal city like Ann Arbor, we saw a sign for a rally on October 13th in support of our President’s America First immigration policy.
Also a large float with TRUMP spelled out and a bunch of American Flags driving around the stadium playing the Michigan fight song. An older gentleman screaming out loud with a big smile saying, “He won far and square”. My brother and I told him your absolutely right!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am surprised, Felice. I have very raw memories of professors from that neck of the woods who tried to manipulate the curriculum at a universtry I attended years ago.
We did eventually get them fired.
Maybe this is a sign?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my son in laws is a big Trump supporter and also a Michigan fan. He goes all out. His Florida home has one room all decorated Michigan and every car he buys is Michigan blue. You don’t want to be in the same room with him during a game, lol. So glad to here that liberal land in Michigan is patriotic and even support my (our, excuse me) President.
LikeLike
Feels good to be Proud Again doesn’t it !!
Glad you got to be there in person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderful! Thank you for posting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! That one is a looker, citizen! WOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google/Alphabet is evil and must be destroyed.
But not just yet.
Alphabet Closer to Using Balloons for Telecom in Puerto Rico
“the Federal Communications Commission Friday gave the company (Alphabet) a green light to fly 30 balloons over Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands for up to six months.”
“If all goes to plan, Alphabet’s balloons will soon help replace the thousands of cellphone towers knocked out of service by hurricane-strength winds. The balloons would provide voice and data service through local carriers to users’ phones.”
“In Puerto Rico, “things are a little more complicated because we’re starting from scratch,” an Alphabet spokesperson says. “Loon (the telecom project) needs be integrated with a telco partner’s network—the balloons can’t do it alone.””
https://www.wired.com/story/google-closer-to-using-balloons-for-telecom-in-puerto-rico/
How cool is this? Talk about American innovation. If the Army Signal guys are still in PR this is guaranteed to work. Hope Pres Trump or Brock Long can push this along quickly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Just who is paying for this?
LikeLike
Not the time to worry about that, WSB. Get it done. These are Americans. We’ll figure it out later, after they have power and communications and roofs over their heads.
LikeLike
Trump is a budget conscious guy. Watch when they add it up in the end, how it stacks up against hurricanes in the past. Lots of grumbling here in Florida from people who thought they were going to get rich like they did in 2004-2005. Disaster crony capitalism not on the Trump menu.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am sure Netanyahu will be thrilled.
LikeLike
Why?
LikeLike
You are kidding right?
LikeLike
I just missed the entire post that was being referred to, that’s all.
LikeLike
Did anybody else catch that Paddock’s brother started to say “Steve was an army of one”, but stopped himself? He was saying “Steve didn’t need any help, Steve was an ar…, no don’t, I mean, I almost said something disparaging about our armed forces, it was an old recruiting thing”. Ok, I’m going from memory, so I may not have the wording exactly right, but that was the gist of it. There was an old recruiting slogan “An Army of One”. So first he said Steve couldn’t have done this and didn’t know anything about guns, then he’s saying, or almost saying, he was an ARMY of one. Steve Paddock was bad news way before he decided to commit mass murder, whatever the reason was.
LikeLiked by 4 people
or his brother is a long-gone cokehead…50/50 chance
just sayin’
LikeLike
To me, the brother himself seemed quite unhinged, and hardly a good judge of mental health or worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somebody on another thread had a theory that the brother was actually the shooter. Wouldn’t that be a kick in the head? Seriously, I have no idea how drug users can survive into their 50s and 60s. That stuff plays havoc with your heart rate. You could not pay me enough to do that crap at this point in my life (56). It would be suicidal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The large majority of people we’ve know who couldn’t/wouldn’t leave the drugs alone didn’t make it out of their 40’s. Some didn’t make it out of their 20’s-30’s. Though some succumbed to accidents while under the influence, others died from respiratory distress, heart failure, suicide under the influence etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya think?
He is bathjit crazy. Plus he is a huge ahole.
LikeLike
More like “Steve was an ar(ms dealer)”
A government spook.
Who knows what he was going to say, all we can do is speculate.
LikeLike
Because of the context, I’m convinced it was “army of one”.
LikeLike
From the first interview I thought there’s something not quite right about the brother also. He comes across as very strange to me and seems to like to run his mouth. I feel sorry for the 90 something mother.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to go to the Mandalay Bay for a two day seminar in a couple weeks. Of course, it’s been planned for a long time, but I have mixed feelings about it. It will be interesting to go see the scene firsthand and get more of a sense of what happened, then pay respects at the 58 crosses. I was there earlier this year for a 4 day convention at the Madalay Bay, so I walked through what became the line of fire several times from my cheap room at the Excalibur to the convention, so I already have somewhat of a sense of the lay of the land, but I do still feel the need to go back and see it again. I don’t know how anybody is going to be able to focus on the business at hand at the seminar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can stay at the Luxor……There is a walkway and a driver-less tram that will put you right at Mandalay…..Might help your spirits, IDK.
LikeLike
Maybe California might be fighting back
https://rickwells.us/trump-patriots-becerra-no-pledge/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong thread?
LikeLike
Not possible, this thread is open to all political topics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s an idea for any Treepers who have active (and maybe even less than active) twitter accounts … I’m usually up till midnight or afterward, so I wait until Sundance posts this Presidential site every night and then that is the last thing I retweet so that this Conservative Treehouse Presidential discussion is both at the top of my site — @asimmonsflorida — but is also retweeted out to every follower … thus if someone is up late they can start the day after midnight here on Conservative Treehouse. Were I not up that late, I’d still retweet this site, whatever time of day, tfrom CTH’s @TheLastRefuge2 twitter. Just an idea if you twitter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So I guess….
Colin Kaepernick surfaced in the streets of Harlem on Friday — rockin’ a dashiki and posing with a group of young people, he was there to discuss activism, part of his Know Your Rights campaign.
1. Maybe Kaepernick should change his discussion to un-employment!
2. A dashiki is a colorful garment for men widely worn in West Africa and also worn in other parts of Africa. It covers the top half of the body. A common form is a loose-fitting pullover garment, with an ornate V-shaped collar, and tailored and embroidered neck and sleeve lines. It is frequently worn with a brimless Kufi cap, which is worn in Muslim communities in Africa and the African diaspora, and a pair of pants.
I had to look it up! WOW —
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dashikis and Kufi caps were very en vogue with the Black Panthers back in the 60s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He might not be so progressive after all.
LikeLike
Maybe Paperneck will hand out colorful African clothing to gangbangers in southside of Chitcago next, then east LA. That should stop the senseless killing.
LikeLike
Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab is probably dressing him. That’s who he’s been trying to impress all along. She’s a Muslim radio DJ who dated another 49er before Kaepernick. She used to work in San Francisco but now works for a radio station in New York city…the same place where Kaepernick is suddenly pretending to try and make a difference.
LikeLike
The state of California is about as dumb as they come! The Governor, Jerry Brown, decided to sign SB54 allowing the state to be a Sanctuary State. What they don’t realize is that their illegals are completely screwed. They are sitting ducks for ICE to round up and get them the hell out of our country!
The head of ICE said that his agents now must go into communities and round up not only their targets but also regular illegals that may have not committed a crime. He calls them “Collateral Damage”.
The beauty is that illegals have a false sense of security and the press can’t speak out about it because it shines a light on the Governor’s stupidity. This allows ICE to have free reign throughout the state to clear out EVERY SINGLE ILLEGAL! Believe me, millions upon millions of illegals in California will be back in their country by the time 2024 rolls around.
http://thehill.com/latino/354307-ice-director-well-be-forced-to-conduct-workplace-raids-in-california?amp
From the article linked above:
The country’s top immigration cop said Friday his agents “will have no choice” but to conduct workplace and neighborhood immigration raids in light of California’s new sanctuary law.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan said in a statement Friday that California Gov. Jerry Brown’s (D) decision to sign the law, SB54, would “undermine public safety and hinder ICE from performing its federally mandated mission.”
“ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at work sites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community,” Homan warned.
Homan also warned that under SB54, ICE would “likely have to detain individuals arrested in California in detention facilities outside of the state, far from any family they may have in California.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope and I pray that this is the result of this Sanctuary State nonsense. What a blessing it would be to carve the illegal contingent out of California. It would be like excising a cancerous tumor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a blessing it would be, indeed. I think it will be a blessing for every state for several reasons, but mostly b/c an overwhelming alien culture is taxing on just about everything socially, financially, etc. Trump45 is already starting to get a handle on the worst of it (MS 13, criminal aliens of all types, etc.). Won’t be long before America is America again 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Sacramento resident, that’s good to hear. However, I doubt that ICE will be able to do that without backlash from the community. I bet many people will try to challenge it in court.
I’ll be optimistic and hope ICE does their best in rounding up illegals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Arizona’s immigration law settled the precedent when federal court ruled States have no control over Federal immigration law thank the Obama DOJ for why California will lose said law suites.
LikeLike
For the first time I see people beaming with happiness.
This obliterates everything – antifa, false flags and the oppressive cloud of the uniparty politicocrats along with their murky sycophants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is a uniter!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, he’s one of those rare people who is a uniter by his very nature.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What can she say. She is one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Madame Pimp
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pleased that Weinstein decided to voice his opinion on gun control because of Mandalay, a Hillary deep state false flag, and she got spittoon-ed by him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Show me on the doll where the Democrats are OK with people touching you as long as your abuser supported Hillary Clinton for President.”
Oh, that’s a good one that I am going to push to the max when I confront hypocrits-R-us
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
James Rosen = informative video
~~~
FLASHBACK: Michelle Obama Praised Harvey Weinstein as a ‘Wonderful Human Being’
Oct 06, 2017
In the wake of these allegations, a video is making the rounds, showing former First Lady Michelle Obama praising Weinstein as a “wonderful human being” and a “good friend” at a student film symposium in 2013.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/10/06/michelle-obama-praised-harvey-weinstein-wonderful-human-being-good-friend
LikeLike
Sorry. Crude = yes….. but I couldn’t resist…gave me the giggles 👿
LikeLike