Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore – Ongoing Storm Surge in MS, AL, FL and LA…

The storm surge in/around Biloxi Mississippi is rapidly increasing as fast moving Hurricane Nate comes ashore on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Overnight storm livestream from RSBN below:

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nate was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar just offshore of the Mississippi coast near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 89.1 West. Nate is moving toward the north near 20 mph (31 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast and northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Nate’s center will make landfall on the Mississippi coast within the next hour or two. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to move across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Nate is expected to weaken quickly after landfall, and it is likely to become a tropical storm Sunday morning. It should degenerate into a remnant low late Monday.

#StormSurge coming into lobby of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/sYeHT1aMzI — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017