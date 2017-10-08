Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore – Ongoing Storm Surge in MS, AL, FL and LA…

The storm surge in/around Biloxi Mississippi is rapidly increasing as fast moving Hurricane Nate comes ashore on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Overnight storm livestream from RSBN below:
At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nate was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar just offshore of the Mississippi coast near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 89.1 West. Nate is moving toward the north near 20 mph (31 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast and northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, Nate’s center will make landfall on the Mississippi coast within the next hour or two. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to move across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley, and central Appalachian Mountains through Monday.
Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Nate is expected to weaken quickly after landfall, and it is likely to become a tropical storm Sunday morning. It should degenerate into a remnant low late Monday.
This is so not safe:
OMG, Mike better get out of there, that water is rising so fast.
Can’t believe this guy is doing this in that storm surge!
Dangerous.
Anything could be under that water and knock him over, he wouldn’t be able to see it coming, the water is so dark and nasty. I hope he got out of there.
That water is moving fast.
It almost looks like it could start white capping soon!
I keep yelling at him to get out of there, it’s so not worth it, but I don’t think he can hear me. It’s like yelling at the tv.
Okay, I’m thousands of miles away, but still, I’m worried. “Please Mike get out Now!”
Is it because it’s listed as a Category 1 or 2 that people think this is not as dangerous as the recent ones? This looks very dangerous.
It is dangerous. Perhaps because it came through the Gulf of Mexico so fast, people don’t think of this as dangerous… not sure. But this storm is VERY dangerous. The storm surge will rise for a few hours.
Prayers for all.
What Mike Theiss is doing gives people the idea to do the same thing in the next storm.
Is there a lot of sea life that comes in with the ocean water when it floods like this?
I should think so, why not?
Where else would it go I guess.
In the one I was in offshore, I saw schools of fish in the “side” of the vertical wall of water as the barge dived down into the trough and plunged into the next wave.. going.. going.. we would hold our breath.. waiting for the front deck area of the barge to “recover” and surface again. The front wall of water coming toward us, our deck disappearing into the wave.. until its bouyancy popped us back up again..
We would then ride up the next wave.. plunge down.. and do it all over again.. then again.. all night long..
My senior sat diving supervisor that was onboard was on the salvage dive team that was sent to investigate the sinking of the ‘Glomar Java Sea’. He said that is how the drillship went down.. it dug into the next wave and was unable to “recover”.. just kept plowing down into the next wave.. kept on going.. didn’t recover.. This is how vessels “suddenly disappear” in storms.. in mere seconds..
Never been through a hurricane, but remember you saying, “Take shelter from the wind and run from the water.” If ever in one, I’ll know what to do.
Is that water blowing across the road?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think your theory that used car prices will be cheaper in the next several months has been overtaken by events, considering how many cars have been damaged in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and now Mississippi. We won’t be having a glut of cars.
Storm surges scare me more than the wind in a hurricane.
Brock Long from FEMA is probably going to retire after this hurricane season.
These storms sure have keep Brock Long on his toes and he seems to be doing a terrific job.
He really is doing a great job. Nerves of steel.
He has to be exhausted by now.
We’ll have to say a little extra prayer for him.
It looks like Mike Theiss is still in that water, chest deep.
🙏Prayers to everyone in its path.🙏
Look at those waves breaking against those cars.
How long does the surge last? Depends on different factors?
