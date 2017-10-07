Update: Fast Moving Hurricane Nate Closing in on Gulf Coast…

The time has passed for any coastal storm preparation.  Weather conditions will diminish rapidly over the next several hours.  Those in the immediate path should now be sheltering in place, stay inside, listen to local officials and prepare to remain in ‘hunker down mode’ for the next 12 hours.

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Nate was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 89.1 West. Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 23 mph (37 km/h). A turn toward the north and a slight decrease in forward speed are expected during the next several hours, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast later tonight. A motion toward the northeast is expected on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate will pass near or over the mouth of the Mississippi River during the next few hours, then make landfall along the coasts of southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi tonight. After landfall, the center of Nate is expected to pass over portions of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee late tonight through Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before landfall, and Nate could still become a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale this evening. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall. (more)

  1. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:47 pm

  2. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:51 pm

  3. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:53 pm

  4. nonniemae says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Just started raining 70 miles north of the coast in Mississippi. No wind.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    LOCATION: 28.4°N, 89.1°W 50 mi S of THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

  6. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:57 pm

  7. filia.aurea says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The South is getting hammered, I pray for everyone’s safety.

