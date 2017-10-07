Southern Security Border Wall Prototypes Under Construction…

The first set of eight border wall prototypes are under construction. The Daily Mail has an article showing drone footage from the area and a few of the prototypes competing for border wall contracts. –SEE HERE– The first four contracts to build the prototypes were worth $400 to $500 thousand each and are targeted toward “concrete and reinforced concrete” prototypes.
There will be four additional prototypes using alternate material. The second set of prototype contracts will surround “alternative material” concepts. USCBP previously announced awarding four of those contracts in a similar fashion.
Each segment of prototype is thirty feet wide and thirty feet high (30′ x 30′), and will be the backdrop of a 150 foot wide border enforcement zone.
As described, the current “bollard style” border fence will remain, and various additional segments will continue to be built. The contracts for the new border wall will be placed 150′ behind the immediate border fence, and the distance between the two physical structures will be the “enforcement zone”.
SEE MORE PICTURES HERE
REMINDER – December 2, 2015: At a campaign rally in Manassas, VA, a little boy asked Donald Trump ‘What will the wall you are building be made of?’ Trump then brought the boy on stage and let him ask the question again before answering it. WATCH:
Looking good.
I guess they don’t have to make the prototypes very wide.
Let’s hope these competing companies aren’t sabotaging each other.
Keep it friendly, guys.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Competitors will no double raise creative ways to defeat each prototype … and to thwart attempts to do so.
The final solution may likely be a hybrid model that melds multiple designs and features.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If competitors can sabotage a prototypical wall, so can an enemy. Hoping it will be much more cooperative than competitive, though; look for weaknesses in all designs, but work together to resolve them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The best way to design a burglar-proof safe is to hire burglars to test it out. If the competitors on this project are going to try to come up with ways to beat the various prototypes, that’s great, because those loopholes will then get closed in time to build the real wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Build that prototype.
LikeLike
Very little in the media about the wall or prototypes being built….they want to ignore the inevitable. The RINO’s in the Senate will do their best to stop funding. Trump’s got to get tougher with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait to see the “Great Big Wall” finished.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can’t wait to see the “Great Big Wall” finished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One word…AWESOME!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At long last a challenge for the best wall and then we need to build another one on our northern border! Great to have choices so I am sure each company will work hard and long to give us the best wall they can. Nothing like good competition, especially in this serious matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the north, for the time being, we can use snipers. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t sound like a ‘fence’ to me but a Big Beautiful Wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, if anyone out there is listening, I suggest that the wall should be a bit more aesthetically pleasing. Is there any strong, reflective material that can be used to make it mirror the sky or the desert?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks plenty pleasing to me already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It needs to serve its function, first and foremost; that said, I was hoping for something less Soviet, as well.
LikeLike
wait till it’s finished, it says it has to blend in with the surroundings
LikeLike
Only on our side. The Mexican side should look like a huge jail as a reminder of what happens to those who break our laws!!
LikeLike
A mirror surface would also reflect the sun and could cause problems for plants or people that catch that reflection. Here is an example:
http://nationalpost.com/news/london-skyscrapers-deathray-reflection-is-melting-cars-burning-businesses-but-also-cooking-eggs
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most effective and least expensive “wall” would be manned drones capable of shooting anyone
surviving the crossing of a mined zone area 20 ‘ wide the full length of the border. So simple. Why do we make the simple so damn complex?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Enemedia and PC weenies would never cease screaming about “killer drones” shooting “innocent until convicted” people.
Who wants the headache?
The Wall he promised and The Wall we get.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Border Patrol should be getting the contract for piloting Robot Retrievers that snatch anyone and anything that gets past the wall. FORCIBLY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee, how realistic, and eminently possible……Send in your application for Border Czar……for North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BUILD THAT WALL!!!
BUILD THAT WALL!!!
BUILD THAT WALL!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is so exciting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sooooo… what will the wall be made of? I respectfully suggest leftover linoleum from Nancy Pelosi’s latest facelift.
LikeLike
Did you see that forklift? What makes you think anything was left?
LikeLike
I was postulating on the premise of using an impenetrable material… and they’ll make more PelosiPlastic® no doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her grey matter would be more impenetrable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well yeah it would be- if it weren’t so absent.
LikeLike
Nice news.
LikeLike
Need to harden the Ports of Entry; crime will be funneled thru those as the wall is built.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BINGO!
LikeLike
That is where the tanks go…
(Sorry, my sense of humor kicked in.)
LikeLike
Need to remove the control China has over our ports.
LikeLike
We would not even be talking about this if not for trump….absolutely, 100%
LikeLiked by 4 people
The destruction of Megyn Kelly began this very same night. Not to mention the splitters. How nice to relive such important moments in our history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it is. PT had a brillant plan and he excuted it absolutely brillantly ((with our help)!
LikeLike
The Great Border Wall will forever become a symbol of the lawlessness and corruption that President Nieto encouraged and condoned: Illegal Immigrants, Mexican Drug Cartels and International Gangs.
Next up: How Nieto Killed NAFTA by conspiring with the USCOC and cheating with China on Rules of Origin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ISRAEL has a lot of experience with how deep and long tunnels can be:
”One tunnel discovered by Israel last year was 66 feet deep and 1.5 miles long. For Israel, the below-ground equivalent of the Iron Dome anti-missile system — tunnel-sensing seismic monitors and algorithms — is far from being deployed. Geologists argue that combating tunnels can be solved through technological innovation but are not “rocket science.”
http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2014/7/23/gaza-undergroundhamastunnels.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That was a great clip of him on SNL. It can only bring a smile to your face.
LikeLike
I love this MAN…..this is a great big beautiful wall, and the spikes??😀😀 I can’t wait to see the rest of the prototypes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay!
LikeLike
I remember former Governor Perry(R-TX) mentioning 60% or so of all illegal crossings happen in a 150 mile or so area of Texas border. Thats a good thing to keep in mind when someone like General Kelly mentions the need to focus on population centers for wall. People are not crossing in mass through deserts with no city etc to blend into(human smuggling)…There is strategy to this and a continuous Wall is ludicrous,impractical and the stuff of fantasy…
You would use a wall where necessary and it also acts as a funnel, which modern technology and a beefed up border patrol can police effectively.
There appears to be a new policy being developed for Visa holders who overstay as well..That is a much bigger numerical problem it seems. We also need to stop chain migration obviously..
LikeLike
Sorry but the Chinese built one 2 thousand years ago! The WALL must be built ASAP…if not for the fools in Congress we’d be on stage 2 by now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
We heard all of that “ludicrous and impractical ” crap before the election and voted for Trump anyway , thank you very little. Certainly we start where it’s most needed, but we don’t stop with it half-built to serve only as a “funnel” because, in case you haven’t noticed it, 3/4 of our elected officials want illegal immigration to continue unabated – including that smarmy little prick from Janesville Wisconsin. We could funnel all of the illegals right through a Border Patrol office and the next president could order them to hand out cookies and voting ballots. We need to continuous Wall because even another Obama wouldn’t have the cajones to tear down an already built wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
smarmy little prick…earned my like right there! I couldn’t have said it but couldn’t have said it better either.
LikeLike
Obama or the like, would absolutely love the photo op tearing down the wall would provide. Of course, he’d have to let Moochelle wield the sledge hammer during the ceremonial first strike!
LikeLike
Day dreaming about the Wall…
LikeLike
As for “prowler robots” and “killer drones” to fly over the middle-zone, the bids have already been submitted. The leading bidder,so far, is a Los Angeles Earth/Space tech consortium called Skynet. For more information on Skynet contact Sarah Connors or her son John Connors both living in the L.A. area. /s/
LikeLike
As for “prowler robots” and “killer drones” to fly over the middle-zone, the bids have already been submitted. The leading bidder,so far, is a Los Angeles Earth/Space tech consortium called Skynet. For more information on Skynet contact Sarah Connors or her son John Connors both living in the L.A. area. /s/
LikeLike
I think those walls need machicolations to drop some good old boiling oil or tar to anyone who attempts to take over it.
Notice how close the Mexican houses are to the south side of the old wall… almost like someone could use easily “una escalera” and just go over it.
Oh, btw, how do they plan on maintaining those high tension power lines?
LikeLike
Walls around cities are good. if the walls are study and the people unified to defend them. But…The bigger they are the harder they fall. Reinforced concrete will have an argument with an EQ. The EQ will win if Tetonic plates bang into themselves in jolts and shakes. If the plates move together, clockwise, smoothly along like a river, the land above rolls like a river and buildings built to “EQ codes” might survive. With repairable damage. Which kind of Quake will it be? Which wall shall we build?
LikeLike
That’s what I was wondering. Can the wall withstand an earthquake & of what magnitude?
The naysayers have lots articles out about how the project is impossible because of acidic soils that will leach the metal and rivers that change course and earthquakes. I think, just like building the railways, you deal with the issues as they emerge, because we need to have control of our boundaries to have a Nation.
LikeLike