Southern Security Border Wall Prototypes Under Construction…

The first set of eight border wall prototypes are under construction. The Daily Mail has an article showing drone footage from the area and a few of the prototypes competing for border wall contracts. –SEE HERE– The first four contracts to build the prototypes were worth $400 to $500 thousand each and are targeted toward “concrete and reinforced concrete” prototypes.

There will be four additional prototypes using alternate material. The second set of prototype contracts will surround “alternative material” concepts. USCBP previously announced awarding four of those contracts in a similar fashion.

Each segment of prototype is thirty feet wide and thirty feet high (30′ x 30′), and will be the backdrop of a 150 foot wide border enforcement zone.

As described, the current “bollard style” border fence will remain, and various additional segments will continue to be built. The contracts for the new border wall will be placed 150′ behind the immediate border fence, and the distance between the two physical structures will be the “enforcement zone”.

