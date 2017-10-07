Southern Security Border Wall Prototypes Under Construction…

Posted on October 7, 2017

The first set of eight border wall prototypes are under construction.  The Daily Mail has an article showing drone footage from the area and a few of the prototypes competing for border wall contracts. –SEE HERE– The first four contracts to build the prototypes were worth $400 to $500 thousand each and are targeted toward “concrete and reinforced concrete” prototypes.

There will be four additional prototypes using alternate material.   The second set of prototype contracts will surround “alternative material” concepts.  USCBP previously announced awarding four of those contracts in a similar fashion.

Each segment of prototype is thirty feet wide and thirty feet high (30′ x 30′), and will be the backdrop of a 150 foot wide border enforcement zone.

As described, the current “bollard style” border fence will remain, and various additional segments will continue to be built. The contracts for the new border wall will be placed 150′ behind the immediate border fence, and the distance between the two physical structures will be the “enforcement zone”.

SEE MORE PICTURES HERE

REMINDER – December 2, 2015: At a campaign rally in Manassas, VA, a little boy asked Donald Trump ‘What will the wall you are building be made of?’ Trump then brought the boy on stage and let him ask the question again before answering it.  WATCH:

54 Responses to Southern Security Border Wall Prototypes Under Construction…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Looking good.
    I guess they don’t have to make the prototypes very wide.

    Let’s hope these competing companies aren’t sabotaging each other.
    Keep it friendly, guys.

    Reply
  2. magagirl says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Can’t wait to see the “Great Big Wall” finished.

  3. magagirl says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Can’t wait to see the “Great Big Wall” finished.

  4. TAS says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    One word…AWESOME!!!!!

  5. carrierh says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    At long last a challenge for the best wall and then we need to build another one on our northern border! Great to have choices so I am sure each company will work hard and long to give us the best wall they can. Nothing like good competition, especially in this serious matter.

  6. WhistlingPast says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Doesn’t sound like a ‘fence’ to me but a Big Beautiful Wall.

  7. Judith says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Hey, if anyone out there is listening, I suggest that the wall should be a bit more aesthetically pleasing. Is there any strong, reflective material that can be used to make it mirror the sky or the desert?

  8. 4sure says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    The most effective and least expensive “wall” would be manned drones capable of shooting anyone
    surviving the crossing of a mined zone area 20 ‘ wide the full length of the border. So simple. Why do we make the simple so damn complex?

  9. Blacksmith8 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    BUILD THAT WALL!!!
    BUILD THAT WALL!!!
    BUILD THAT WALL!!!

  10. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    This is so exciting!

  11. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Sooooo… what will the wall be made of? I respectfully suggest leftover linoleum from Nancy Pelosi’s latest facelift.

  12. MVW says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Nice news.

  13. emet says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Need to harden the Ports of Entry; crime will be funneled thru those as the wall is built.

  14. Peter says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    We would not even be talking about this if not for trump….absolutely, 100%

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    The Great Border Wall will forever become a symbol of the lawlessness and corruption that President Nieto encouraged and condoned: Illegal Immigrants, Mexican Drug Cartels and International Gangs.

    Next up: How Nieto Killed NAFTA by conspiring with the USCOC and cheating with China on Rules of Origin.

  16. Sunshine says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    ISRAEL has a lot of experience with how deep and long tunnels can be:

    ”One tunnel discovered by Israel last year was 66 feet deep and 1.5 miles long. For Israel, the below-ground equivalent of the Iron Dome anti-missile system — tunnel-sensing seismic monitors and algorithms — is far from being deployed. Geologists argue that combating tunnels can be solved through technological innovation but are not “rocket science.”

    http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2014/7/23/gaza-undergroundhamastunnels.html

  17. USA loves Melania says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

  18. Red says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I love this MAN…..this is a great big beautiful wall, and the spikes??😀😀 I can’t wait to see the rest of the prototypes!

  20. ALEX says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I remember former Governor Perry(R-TX) mentioning 60% or so of all illegal crossings happen in a 150 mile or so area of Texas border. Thats a good thing to keep in mind when someone like General Kelly mentions the need to focus on population centers for wall. People are not crossing in mass through deserts with no city etc to blend into(human smuggling)…There is strategy to this and a continuous Wall is ludicrous,impractical and the stuff of fantasy…

    You would use a wall where necessary and it also acts as a funnel, which modern technology and a beefed up border patrol can police effectively.

    There appears to be a new policy being developed for Visa holders who overstay as well..That is a much bigger numerical problem it seems. We also need to stop chain migration obviously..

    • Publius2016 says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Sorry but the Chinese built one 2 thousand years ago! The WALL must be built ASAP…if not for the fools in Congress we’d be on stage 2 by now…

    • Sentient says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      We heard all of that “ludicrous and impractical ” crap before the election and voted for Trump anyway , thank you very little. Certainly we start where it’s most needed, but we don’t stop with it half-built to serve only as a “funnel” because, in case you haven’t noticed it, 3/4 of our elected officials want illegal immigration to continue unabated – including that smarmy little prick from Janesville Wisconsin. We could funnel all of the illegals right through a Border Patrol office and the next president could order them to hand out cookies and voting ballots. We need to continuous Wall because even another Obama wouldn’t have the cajones to tear down an already built wall.

  21. WhistlingPast says:
    October 7, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Day dreaming about the Wall…

  22. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    As for “prowler robots” and “killer drones” to fly over the middle-zone, the bids have already been submitted. The leading bidder,so far, is a Los Angeles Earth/Space tech consortium called Skynet. For more information on Skynet contact Sarah Connors or her son John Connors both living in the L.A. area. /s/

  24. tonyE says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    I think those walls need machicolations to drop some good old boiling oil or tar to anyone who attempts to take over it.

    Notice how close the Mexican houses are to the south side of the old wall… almost like someone could use easily “una escalera” and just go over it.

    Oh, btw, how do they plan on maintaining those high tension power lines?

  25. davidsstones says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Walls around cities are good. if the walls are study and the people unified to defend them. But…The bigger they are the harder they fall. Reinforced concrete will have an argument with an EQ. The EQ will win if Tetonic plates bang into themselves in jolts and shakes. If the plates move together, clockwise, smoothly along like a river, the land above rolls like a river and buildings built to “EQ codes” might survive. With repairable damage. Which kind of Quake will it be? Which wall shall we build?

    • growltiggerknits says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      That’s what I was wondering. Can the wall withstand an earthquake & of what magnitude?

      The naysayers have lots articles out about how the project is impossible because of acidic soils that will leach the metal and rivers that change course and earthquakes. I think, just like building the railways, you deal with the issues as they emerge, because we need to have control of our boundaries to have a Nation.

