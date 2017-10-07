Saturday October 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
It’s c-a-t-e-r-d-a-y . . .? Oh, yeah, **IT’S CATERDAY!!!!! Yeeow . . er . . . MEEYOW!
Here’s another selection from my favorite classical guitar CD, “Sometime Ago” by Manuel Barrueco.
There’s that certain something, about each old friend;……………that never gets old.
Morning stetches
