President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route to North Carolina Fundraiser…

President Trump answered a few media questions prior to climbing aboard Marine One and heading to a fundraiser in North Carolina.

Topics include: North Korea, Rex Tillerson, ObamaCare, Chief-of-Staff John Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, and the Iran nuclear deal re-certification. WATCH:

  1. Bob Thoms says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Badda bing, badda boom.

  2. missmarple2 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Thanks, Sundance!

    President Trump always fills me with confidence! He answered a variety of questions without any hesitation, even the one on Harvey Weinstein. (I KNEW that was coming!)

    Much appreciate you keeping an eye on things on a Saturday night!

  3. MM says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    “remaining 7 YEARS”
    Heads exploding!

  4. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    On Obamacare, he was talking about a possible 1-year deal with the Dems and then eventual block grants back to the states in which he said that is what the GOP wants. If that is what the GOP wants, then they need to get it done!

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Video has a really click baity title.

    • whoseyore says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      Exactly what I was going to comment. Only thing that I can say is….you will see very soon what he is referring to. 🙂

    • LBB says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      I’ve been trying to get a feeling for the NK comments lately. Never thought preemptive strike because never in PDJT’s comments/plan. Are the talks behind the scenes more often and serious than we hear ? Could solution come sooner than anticipated ? Would it be a final agreement that would both resolve closing Korean War and nuke ?
      Hope , wait and see, is as epic as lots of other PDJT’s doings.

  6. lovetruthfirst says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    like a BOSS! Donald Trump is so in COMMAND it’s ridiculous – one of the truly great all time LEADERS…relaxed and having fun with the thug puppet media attack dog press…
    think of it this way – nobody that even supports him can keep up with him, so imagine how far ahead he is of the left, who simply don’t get him at all!
    light years ‘O’
    They’ll NEVER be able to remove him from office…he’s DOING too much

    MAGA!

  7. JohnnyII says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    “Now, go home and rest” 🙂 Cute

  8. SeekerOfTruth says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Kelly loves what he is doing. He is doing a great job. He will be with me for the Next 7 Years.
    Tillerson and I get along fine. I just wish he would be tougher at times.

    Sometimes Tillerson and Kelly and I have a difference of opinion. That does not mean we do not like and respect each other and get along well.

    To the sheep liberals any difference of opinion is not allowed and is bad. For rational people differences are welcomed in the discussion to arrive at the best answer.

    So the press all think any time someone in PDJT administration has a difference of opinion on something, that means PDJT hates them and they will be gone.

    Bottom Line:
    So to the press any normal difference of opinion = Bad they are fighting , they will be gone.

    Liberals are afraid of logical rational discussions. They run from them or just reply with name calling. They cannot fathom people discussing differences openly as normal behavior and normal business.

    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      snowflakes in general all over cannot tolerate hearing a difference of opinion. And all MSM press are snowflakes.

    • Lucille says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Seeker, lefties must have some of the worst personal relationships in history such is their lack of understanding of how to work with and partner with others.

      • crossrib says:
        October 7, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        This comment is for both Lucille and SeekerOfTruth re: differences of opinion. Excellent insights. Short and to the point analysis that provokes thoughtfulness.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 7, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      They forgot that this was considered a good thing.

      • JimmyJack says:
        October 7, 2017 at 10:13 pm

        Have you read the book The Found Brothers? That is an ongoing theme in that as well. The most obvious example seems to be Jefferson and Adams or Hamilton & Jefferson but all the founding brothers seemed to have issues with one another that propelled them to excel.

        Just as gold and silver are refined by fire, we are God’s chosen people.

    • fred2w says:
      October 7, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      The Left are basically the Borg from Star Trek who also fear freedom of thought.

  9. TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:35 pm

  10. Pam says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    How awesome is this man?

    Best comment to the press:

    “Do you people ever rest?” LOL

  11. SeekerOfTruth says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Coded message to Republicans.

    temp 1 year deal with Dems on Obamacrea to make it better then let Republicans drive it back to the states. That is what they want (or say they want).

    Round two with Dems.
    Round 1 deal with Dems for debt ceiling and temp budget to free up time to work on tax plan.
    Repubs are looking more and more foolish in full public view..

    Sending decoder rings to Repubs in case they cannot figure out the message.
    Can you image the R humiliation if PDJT succeeds in a 1 year Obamacare deal with Dems and R’s have done nothing but talk and fail.

    • mimbler says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      I would be against that. It is kind of the pottery barn in reverse, you fix it, you own it.
      If he crutches it for a year, it is his, and it is extremely tough to explain why you can’t just crutch it for one more year, and one more year, and one more year…
      The GOPe would love that, as it accomplishes what their donors want without them getting the hands dirty. They will even make “principled” speeches against PDJT for having done it.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        October 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm

        If Dems step in with a one year bandaid for ObamaCare, they STILL own it.

        President Trump just helped America along until he can replace the Uniparty.

        • mimbler says:
          October 7, 2017 at 8:37 pm

          Dems are in the minority. IMHO, if PDJT encourages this and gets enough repub votes to pass it, he indeed does own it.
          I respect that you disagree with this.

          • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
            October 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

            I don’t disagree with you. But the only thing he will own is following the Constitution.

            The 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

            Well, do you see anything in the Constitution prohibiting health-care by the states or delegating to the Federal Government to provide health-care for all citizens?

            No? Then, IMHO, PTrump is just doing his job…….

        • Phil aka Felipe says:
          October 7, 2017 at 8:51 pm

          Agree, BlackKnight.

          Dems gave us ObamaCare and Republicans showed they were impotent with their promises to repeal and replace.

          Trump wasn’t there when all that crap happened.

          He’s the only FIXER on the scene.

          Doesn’t matter what Trump does, the Uni-Party does owns it lock, stock, and barrel.

          Trump will be standing tall on the top of their political carcasses when the dust settles.

          2018 and 2020 are just around the corner.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        October 7, 2017 at 8:18 pm

        And RINO-Republicans’ failure makes THEIR wing of the Uniparty own ObamaCare’s pain, too.

        • mimbler says:
          October 7, 2017 at 8:38 pm

          I agree with you on this one -unless PDJT saves them by crutching O’care. I just don’t see an up side to him doing this.

        • Martin says:
          October 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm

          Either way, regardless of which side takes a political hit, Trump will be the one seen as trying to move it along. Not owning it, but trying to cajole the Congresscritters into doing their jobs. Pretty effective, for a non-politician.

          • H.R. says:
            October 7, 2017 at 10:45 pm

            Good point, Martin. The Dems ‘created’ OCare and the GOPeGOATS were supposed to fix it.

            President Trump is clearly (to Joe and Jane Avrage American) just trying to fix the problem: OCare is collapsing. He doesn’t own the problem or the fix. The Legislative Branch owns the problem.

      • fedback says:
        October 7, 2017 at 8:55 pm

        How can the Republicans speak against it. They had the chance to repeal and replace and blew it

      • formerdem says:
        October 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

        because obamacare rules are very tough for some of us and he is in haste to fix that. God bless him. he is in haste just because of that one thing.

    • Lucille says:
      October 7, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      You’re firing on all cylinders today, Seeker. From now on I’m using your phraseology…the “Talk and Fail Congress” or “Talk and Fail Uniparty” or “Talk and Fail Repubs.”

  12. Joe says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Liking the silver hair look. Works for him.

  13. codasouthtexas says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I would love to see what FLOTUS is wearing for the fund raising! May be she’s not going?

  14. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    So cool, so calm , so relaxed and yet assertive. Rapid fire answers right on target, controlled zingers (NBC) to the point of near comedy. Listening to disjointed pres-gaggle trying to get a foot-hold semblance of self control is entertainment. Then, as always, before he leaves…releases a squirrel for them to chase into the bushes (Iran) as he flies off. Great president.

  15. codasouthtexas says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Good one! Keep these prestitutes guessing! “You’ll see very soon”!! Lol!

  16. Convert says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    ‘Don’t you people ever rest? … Now go home and rest.” The question is when does he ever rest??!!

  17. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    HA!!! Are we having fun yet????

    “the remaining 7 years” POW

  18. Curry Worsham says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Positively Reaganesque, er, Trumpesque!

  19. Stuart Cvrk says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I’ve got a real problem with doing a fundraiser in NC, as Burr and Tillis are HORRIBLE swamp creatures. They both need to be primaried and replaced at the next possible opportunities.

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    SPECULATION ON TRUMP TEAM ROLES:

    • President Trump has given Sec of State T-Rex the job of cutting “good-guy” DIPLOMATIC Deals.

    • President Trump has given Sec of Commerce Wilburine the job of cutting “America-First” Bilateral TRADE Deals … and inflicting MAJOR sanctions pain for obstruction and delays.

    • President Trump has given Sec of Defense Mad Dog Mattis then job of creating capabilities to ANNIHILATE any enemy and demonstrating that we can and will do it at an unexpected time and place of our choosing.

    • President Trump has given himself the job of demonstrating how America will EITHER be nations’ BEST FRIEND or WORST ENEMY and wielding ALL of our ULTIMATE HAMMERS with unmatched decisiveness and speedy to make it happen.d

    SPECULATION ON TRUMP TEAM DYNAMICS:

    • Tillerson probably wishes he could be the good-guy in trade deals.

    • Mattis probably wishes he could let himself off the hook if and when military action becomes inevitable.

    • Ross is so good at his job, he wishes President Trump could cut him loose sooner.

    • PDJT probably appreciates the opportunity for nations to fear or celebrate his capacity to massively deploy America’s resources in successfully and concurrently meeting more domestic and international crises than any international leader in history – in just his first 8 months.

  21. Midwest Mom says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Not a day goes by where I am not grateful I Iistened to my friend in Sept 2016–she encouraged me to listen to Trump’s speeches and read what he had to say. I did, got my act together and proudly cast my vote for Donald Trump. I haven’t regretted it once.

  22. ElGato says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Can you imagine what ol’ shuck and jive would have said? So proud of President Trump.

  23. growltiggerknits says:
    October 7, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    The reins of this Nation were not being held by anyone and the chariot was approaching the precipice. Now we have capable American loving hands on the reins and the chariot is coming under control. Our many enemies are furious & frightened. Soon they will adjust or perish.

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    It looks like it is happening next week on Obamacare. I despise this law, but I hope that if Trump does too much on it without the GOP, it is going to let the GOPe off the hook for doing anything. Also, the law has not been officially repealed. It has to get done, because down the road, if we get a Dem President (God forbid), he/she will resurrect Obamacare just as fast as you can say go if it has not been officially repealed.

    Trump to sign order rolling back health insurance regulations: report

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/354404-trump-to-sign-order-rolling-back-health-insurance-regulations-report

  25. rashamon says:
    October 7, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Yessiree, Bob. The gentleman has his dominoes lined up. Looks great! Knows his stuff. Is shaping his people to their roles. He is no one’s fool.

    I watched most of “Murrow” while caretaking today. Too soon we forget of what perils we wslk and how close we came to being just one more servile citizenship. We lucked out with the right person at the right time who has the stamina to tolerate the morons trying to destroy the best chance of people living free.

    Bless all of you for fighting so hard to regain a foothold. We can do this. We have the right person to lead us and we are smart.

    Sundance, stay the course. Little did I know in 2012 that a small blurb leading me to this site would be such a life changing experience.

    • Thurstan says:
      October 7, 2017 at 10:04 pm

      Allowing cross border insurance groups will lower premiums due to more intense competition from larger carriers and associated economies of scale. As private premium rates fall Ocare folks will flee to cheaper private policies, which will cause even higher Ocare premiums. The EO accelerates Ocare downward spiral while giving relief to private policy holders. He knows Dems won’t bite at new Ocare deal. To do so would be to admit that Ocare isn’t working and is a failure. PDJT is just demonstrating his good faith attempts to deal and to make clear the necessity to make the executive order when every other avenue (Dem and Rep) has failed.

      • Thurstan says:
        October 7, 2017 at 10:13 pm

        Dems won’t do anything, Reps won’t do anything, so I, PDJT, will fix the problem. He will inject capitalism (no more insurance fiefdoms) into the health care system, and true capitalism will fix it. Government never operates as well as capitalism.

  26. jahealy says:
    October 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    PDJT is amused by the pitiful presstitutes. The lion stopped briefly on the lawn to bat a few lesser mammals around just for the heck of it. Love it. 🙂

  27. NewNonna!!! says:
    October 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Loved this quick presser. President Trump is a cool cucumber and as brilliant, sharp and witty as ever. How I love this man. How proud he makes me.

    Did anyone else think they saw an ear piece in his left ear??? Secret Service furnished, maybe?? Don’t know if I was seeing things. Hmmmmmmm….

    Love his rocking his natural hair color! He’s not alone in that, and good for him!!!

    I encourage anyone thinking of stopping their addiction to the bottle (hair dye or alcohol, whichever) to suck it up and give it up. The freedom it gives is amazing!!! 😜👍🏼

    As we sang as our recessional song in church tonight, God bless America!! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼

    And our handsome, viral, cunningly smart, funny, protective Lion in Chief, President Trump.

    ❤️👉🦁👈❤️

  28. Dash says:
    October 7, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    The more I hear him the more I love him.

  29. Michelle says:
    October 7, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Every time I see a video of Trump, I always think the same thing: I love our President Trump!

    He is always so real. I have never seen a president actually answer questions like he does. It’s ridiculous that we have been so deprived in the past of actually having a president who can talk to people and responds like a human and not a two-faced robot.

