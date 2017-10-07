President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route to North Carolina Fundraiser…

President Trump answered a few media questions prior to climbing aboard Marine One and heading to a fundraiser in North Carolina.
Topics include: North Korea, Rex Tillerson, ObamaCare, Chief-of-Staff John Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, and the Iran nuclear deal re-certification. WATCH:
Badda bing, badda boom.
Thanks, Sundance!
President Trump always fills me with confidence! He answered a variety of questions without any hesitation, even the one on Harvey Weinstein. (I KNEW that was coming!)
Much appreciate you keeping an eye on things on a Saturday night!
Not only did he answer questions, but he poked NBC in the eye with a sharp stick over their Fake News re: T Rex.
that was hilarious – he says that and then he turns and says “sorry” to the NBC reporter –
like “that’s the breaks”
haha!
I must object to your juxtaposition of the two terms “NBC” and “reporter”… it’s an oxymoron.
it’s true – normally i would have written “thug puppet NBC operative” or “snake” or “rat” or “jackal”…..or at least have “reporter” in quotation marks!
i just felt like “playing it straight” i guess ;o
I know. I love it.
“remaining 7 YEARS”
Heads exploding!
Sploding head extravaganza!
Loved that one! Still laughing….
That was my favorite part!!
😂
The best answer to kill them.
Nice catch, MM. I’m so used to thinking of President Trump for the next 7 years, I didn’t even notice it.
LOVED IT!
Splody heads and stompy feet!
That was my favorite part. rotfl
On Obamacare, he was talking about a possible 1-year deal with the Dems and then eventual block grants back to the states in which he said that is what the GOP wants. If that is what the GOP wants, then they need to get it done!
Video has a really click baity title.
Exactly what I was going to comment. Only thing that I can say is….you will see very soon what he is referring to. 🙂
I’ve been trying to get a feeling for the NK comments lately. Never thought preemptive strike because never in PDJT’s comments/plan. Are the talks behind the scenes more often and serious than we hear ? Could solution come sooner than anticipated ? Would it be a final agreement that would both resolve closing Korean War and nuke ?
Hope , wait and see, is as epic as lots of other PDJT’s doings.
If NK is seriously talking about doing a missile launch of one that could hit the west coast, and if Japan says they won’t try to shoot it down, then Trump might be talking about doing that. Then what happens next sits on NK’s shoulders.
I would say the talks behind the scenes are very often between the US and China, and of course between China and North Korea. A direct channel is probably used sparingly and will see more use when six party talks start. Solution may come soon due to President Trump’s teaser comments.
The President is pushing, pushing, needling, needling Kim Jung Unhinged. If NK fires a rocket towards the West Coast on Columbus Day, October 9, that could be all she wrote!
I am afraid you’re right about this. Scary.
like a BOSS! Donald Trump is so in COMMAND it’s ridiculous – one of the truly great all time LEADERS…relaxed and having fun with the thug puppet media attack dog press…
think of it this way – nobody that even supports him can keep up with him, so imagine how far ahead he is of the left, who simply don’t get him at all!
light years ‘O’
They’ll NEVER be able to remove him from office…he’s DOING too much
MAGA!
In command is my perception every time we have the opportunity to hear Trump45 speak. He wears his job so very well 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Now, go home and rest” 🙂 Cute
Kelly loves what he is doing. He is doing a great job. He will be with me for the Next 7 Years.
Tillerson and I get along fine. I just wish he would be tougher at times.
Sometimes Tillerson and Kelly and I have a difference of opinion. That does not mean we do not like and respect each other and get along well.
To the sheep liberals any difference of opinion is not allowed and is bad. For rational people differences are welcomed in the discussion to arrive at the best answer.
So the press all think any time someone in PDJT administration has a difference of opinion on something, that means PDJT hates them and they will be gone.
Bottom Line:
So to the press any normal difference of opinion = Bad they are fighting , they will be gone.
Liberals are afraid of logical rational discussions. They run from them or just reply with name calling. They cannot fathom people discussing differences openly as normal behavior and normal business.
snowflakes in general all over cannot tolerate hearing a difference of opinion. And all MSM press are snowflakes.
Seeker, lefties must have some of the worst personal relationships in history such is their lack of understanding of how to work with and partner with others.
This comment is for both Lucille and SeekerOfTruth re: differences of opinion. Excellent insights. Short and to the point analysis that provokes thoughtfulness.
They forgot that this was considered a good thing.
Have you read the book The Found Brothers? That is an ongoing theme in that as well. The most obvious example seems to be Jefferson and Adams or Hamilton & Jefferson but all the founding brothers seemed to have issues with one another that propelled them to excel.
Just as gold and silver are refined by fire, we are God’s chosen people.
The Left are basically the Borg from Star Trek who also fear freedom of thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, April – Friday has passed; Kelly did not get fired nor did he resign – unfortunately, he will be Chief of Staff for the next 7 years and 3 months! Sorry to disappoint you! Toodles!
7 years haha….that’s gotta trigger them no doubt.
How awesome is this man?
Best comment to the press:
“Do you people ever rest?” LOL
Coded message to Republicans.
temp 1 year deal with Dems on Obamacrea to make it better then let Republicans drive it back to the states. That is what they want (or say they want).
Round two with Dems.
Round 1 deal with Dems for debt ceiling and temp budget to free up time to work on tax plan.
Repubs are looking more and more foolish in full public view..
Sending decoder rings to Repubs in case they cannot figure out the message.
Can you image the R humiliation if PDJT succeeds in a 1 year Obamacare deal with Dems and R’s have done nothing but talk and fail.
I would be against that. It is kind of the pottery barn in reverse, you fix it, you own it.
If he crutches it for a year, it is his, and it is extremely tough to explain why you can’t just crutch it for one more year, and one more year, and one more year…
The GOPe would love that, as it accomplishes what their donors want without them getting the hands dirty. They will even make “principled” speeches against PDJT for having done it.
If Dems step in with a one year bandaid for ObamaCare, they STILL own it.
President Trump just helped America along until he can replace the Uniparty.
Dems are in the minority. IMHO, if PDJT encourages this and gets enough repub votes to pass it, he indeed does own it.
I don’t disagree with you. But the only thing he will own is following the Constitution.
The 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Well, do you see anything in the Constitution prohibiting health-care by the states or delegating to the Federal Government to provide health-care for all citizens?
No? Then, IMHO, PTrump is just doing his job…….
Dems gave us ObamaCare and Republicans showed they were impotent with their promises to repeal and replace.
Trump wasn’t there when all that crap happened.
He’s the only FIXER on the scene.
Doesn’t matter what Trump does, the Uni-Party does owns it lock, stock, and barrel.
Trump will be standing tall on the top of their political carcasses when the dust settles.
2018 and 2020 are just around the corner.
And RINO-Republicans’ failure makes THEIR wing of the Uniparty own ObamaCare’s pain, too.
I agree with you on this one -unless PDJT saves them by crutching O’care. I just don’t see an up side to him doing this.
Love that neighborly branch you’ve taken.
Wish we could eavesdrop on President Trump’s Dealmaking.
Trusting in America-First Voters to empower him with a YUGE gain in allies at the expense of the Uniparty.
Either way, regardless of which side takes a political hit, Trump will be the one seen as trying to move it along. Not owning it, but trying to cajole the Congresscritters into doing their jobs. Pretty effective, for a non-politician.
Good point, Martin. The Dems ‘created’ OCare and the
GOPeGOATS were supposed to fix it.
President Trump is clearly (to Joe and Jane Avrage American) just trying to fix the problem: OCare is collapsing. He doesn’t own the problem or the fix. The Legislative Branch owns the problem.
How can the Republicans speak against it. They had the chance to repeal and replace and blew it
You mean how can they be hypocrites? Let me count the ways…
because obamacare rules are very tough for some of us and he is in haste to fix that. God bless him. he is in haste just because of that one thing.
You’re firing on all cylinders today, Seeker. From now on I’m using your phraseology…the “Talk and Fail Congress” or “Talk and Fail Uniparty” or “Talk and Fail Repubs.”
Liking the silver hair look. Works for him.
LikeLiked by 12 people
much more dignified
His hair looks great and he is losing weight-seems calm and collected. Even younger. Maybe Kelly running some interference is helping.
Very presidential!
The silver hair look works well. No more snarky media jokes about orange hair. Did he lose weight or shed his bullet resistant vest? With ballistic plates those vests add a lot of weight.
My initial thought, next to the American flag shade of dark blue. He, looking younger with the color change and the shorter newer haircut -all of course, next to his comments. Wowza.
I noticed that the other day but nobody commented so I thought it was blueish camera work, blue lighting, or my computer. Glad you mentioned it.
Me too.
First thing I noticed, too, even before starting the video – as you said, it works for him! And if the media has nothing to say about it, they must agree!
I like it……He looks like a very dignified world leader. And this is exactly what he is.
I would love to see what FLOTUS is wearing for the fund raising! May be she’s not going?
The First Lady wasn’t in sight and there’s nothing new showing on the Melania fashion twitter feeds. Maybe she’s staying home to be with Barron and some of his cousins or friends.
Hope so, the First Lady has been travelling a lot lately. Barron needs his mother
She looked AMAZING at the Hispanic Heritage dinner. Gorgeous.
So cool, so calm , so relaxed and yet assertive. Rapid fire answers right on target, controlled zingers (NBC) to the point of near comedy. Listening to disjointed pres-gaggle trying to get a foot-hold semblance of self control is entertainment. Then, as always, before he leaves…releases a squirrel for them to chase into the bushes (Iran) as he flies off. Great president.
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
“the remaining 7 years” POW
Positively Reaganesque, er, Trumpesque!
TRUMPION
I’ve got a real problem with doing a fundraiser in NC, as Burr and Tillis are HORRIBLE swamp creatures. They both need to be primaried and replaced at the next possible opportunities.
SPECULATION ON TRUMP TEAM ROLES:
• President Trump has given Sec of State T-Rex the job of cutting “good-guy” DIPLOMATIC Deals.
• President Trump has given Sec of Commerce Wilburine the job of cutting “America-First” Bilateral TRADE Deals … and inflicting MAJOR sanctions pain for obstruction and delays.
• President Trump has given Sec of Defense Mad Dog Mattis then job of creating capabilities to ANNIHILATE any enemy and demonstrating that we can and will do it at an unexpected time and place of our choosing.
• President Trump has given himself the job of demonstrating how America will EITHER be nations’ BEST FRIEND or WORST ENEMY and wielding ALL of our ULTIMATE HAMMERS with unmatched decisiveness and speedy to make it happen.d
SPECULATION ON TRUMP TEAM DYNAMICS:
• Tillerson probably wishes he could be the good-guy in trade deals.
• Mattis probably wishes he could let himself off the hook if and when military action becomes inevitable.
• Ross is so good at his job, he wishes President Trump could cut him loose sooner.
• PDJT probably appreciates the opportunity for nations to fear or celebrate his capacity to massively deploy America’s resources in successfully and concurrently meeting more domestic and international crises than any international leader in history – in just his first 8 months.
BK, don’t forget Mnuchin – he’s been kicking butt!
President Trump has chartered Sec Treasury Muncherine to fix, isolate and bleed America’s enemies – both foreign and domestic – of both their own resources and the resources of their conspirators.
Yeah, I love that guy. Love Wilbur too.
Thanks, kitty – he’s putting a whole new spin on silent but deadly.
Not a day goes by where I am not grateful I Iistened to my friend in Sept 2016–she encouraged me to listen to Trump’s speeches and read what he had to say. I did, got my act together and proudly cast my vote for Donald Trump. I haven’t regretted it once.
Thank that friend for us all 🙂
So very glad to have you here.
Can you imagine what ol’ shuck and jive would have said? So proud of President Trump.
The reins of this Nation were not being held by anyone and the chariot was approaching the precipice. Now we have capable American loving hands on the reins and the chariot is coming under control. Our many enemies are furious & frightened. Soon they will adjust or perish.
GREAT comment! Love it. Only I might say the reins were held by many who were intentionally approaching the precipice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only one person can hold the reins. Many people were trying to alter the course of the chariot for their own ends.
It looks like it is happening next week on Obamacare. I despise this law, but I hope that if Trump does too much on it without the GOP, it is going to let the GOPe off the hook for doing anything. Also, the law has not been officially repealed. It has to get done, because down the road, if we get a Dem President (God forbid), he/she will resurrect Obamacare just as fast as you can say go if it has not been officially repealed.
Trump to sign order rolling back health insurance regulations: report
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/354404-trump-to-sign-order-rolling-back-health-insurance-regulations-report
Supposed to say “it is NOT going to let the GOPe off the hook for doing anything.”
Yessiree, Bob. The gentleman has his dominoes lined up. Looks great! Knows his stuff. Is shaping his people to their roles. He is no one’s fool.
Bless all of you for fighting so hard to regain a foothold. We can do this. We have the right person to lead us and we are smart.
Sundance, stay the course. Little did I know in 2012 that a small blurb leading me to this site would be such a life changing experience.
Allowing cross border insurance groups will lower premiums due to more intense competition from larger carriers and associated economies of scale. As private premium rates fall Ocare folks will flee to cheaper private policies, which will cause even higher Ocare premiums. The EO accelerates Ocare downward spiral while giving relief to private policy holders. He knows Dems won’t bite at new Ocare deal. To do so would be to admit that Ocare isn’t working and is a failure. PDJT is just demonstrating his good faith attempts to deal and to make clear the necessity to make the executive order when every other avenue (Dem and Rep) has failed.
Dems won’t do anything, Reps won’t do anything, so I, PDJT, will fix the problem. He will inject capitalism (no more insurance fiefdoms) into the health care system, and true capitalism will fix it. Government never operates as well as capitalism.
PDJT is amused by the pitiful presstitutes. The lion stopped briefly on the lawn to bat a few lesser mammals around just for the heck of it. Love it. 🙂
Love watching the Headline Hyenas get rolled.
Loved this quick presser. President Trump is a cool cucumber and as brilliant, sharp and witty as ever. How I love this man. How proud he makes me.
Did anyone else think they saw an ear piece in his left ear??? Secret Service furnished, maybe?? Don’t know if I was seeing things. Hmmmmmmm….
Love his rocking his natural hair color! He’s not alone in that, and good for him!!!
I encourage anyone thinking of stopping their addiction to the bottle (hair dye or alcohol, whichever) to suck it up and give it up. The freedom it gives is amazing!!! 😜👍🏼
As we sang as our recessional song in church tonight, God bless America!! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼
And our handsome, viral, cunningly smart, funny, protective Lion in Chief, President Trump.
❤️👉🦁👈❤️
The more I hear him the more I love him.
Every time I see a video of Trump, I always think the same thing: I love our President Trump!
He is always so real. I have never seen a president actually answer questions like he does. It’s ridiculous that we have been so deprived in the past of actually having a president who can talk to people and responds like a human and not a two-faced robot.
