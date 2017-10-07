October 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #261

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
First. Unfortunately I an stupified by this week, soI have nothing to say except “first.”
Also, God bless and protect PT, SD and crew and all the Treepers.
Look how happy they look now that they’ve finally Seen the Light!
Seems like there are an awful lot of unfamiliar names posting stuff on various threads to the effect of “nothing to see here, move along” in regards to the Country Music Massacre. Now I’m even starting to see some regular treepers buy into that line of reasoning. 5 days in and we are ready to buy into the BS despite all of the things that just don’t make sense to even the most casual observer?
Seriously, can anybody look tell me they honestly don’t think the FBI goon was there to control the under sheriff in that briefing today? It was obvious as hell and it didn’t look innocent, either.
Some on location reports say Homeland Security is moving in on the Mandalay Bay with vehicles blocking on premises driving and temp parking lanes. If Trump has indeed turned loose DHS and allowed them to take over this investigation we may finally be getting some answers.
One old Veteran who was at the concert said,
“Man, I haven’t heard a rippin’ M60 since Nam.”
It’s been a while since I weighed in with you fellow Treepers, so in the interest of easier reading, I’ll just post my random thoughts as one comment:
I hope the AL vote went the right way. Judge Moore scares me a bit. It makes me uncomfortable to be preached to by somebody who’s not my own pastor.
Thank you Sundance, and all those who helped with Irma. My peeps in St. Pete and Sarasota had issues, but nothing compared to a friend inland who reported people getting nasty. I had to evacuate the island I lived on once, and it’s never easy no matter the prep. I’m glad the majority of the mess is behind us now, and probably selfish to admit I enjoy having my regular CTH reporting back!
Fox News is to conservatism what Hee-Haw was to Southern culture – a sexed-up Hollywood farce. (Remember all the ties to Hugh Hefner?) These entertainment moguls will sell you anything you’re gullible (or desperate) enough to buy. The powers that be at F-N have laughed their way to the bank while making fools of us. I was never a big Fox fan, but the jig was up for me when it occurred to me that conservative Christian men would not insist upon dressing all their women up like middle-aged strippers.
I like Ivanka and Jared, but not as much as I’m forced to. Her progressive ideas put forth in her RNC speech put me off, but even that is not my greatest concern. The thing that bothers me most is that I think she’s POTUS’s weak spot. If having them around brings him strength, that’s nice. But the hazard is distraction and what his enemies could do to take advantage of this.
Rush has Trump’s back. They’re friends and neighbors. I’ve been disgusted with Rush from time to time over the years, but in perspective it has been because we’re otherwise so close in opinion. But he’s brilliant, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for having an alternative voice in media. He started it – and when he speaks, the powers on the left are forced to contend with his take on issues because they KNOW so many of us are listening.
Many of you know I generally like to approach things with a sense of humor. Sorry, I’ve lost it. I’ve had this job for almost a year now, and “the division” has now infected my work life. I come home disgusted and drained, with little hope for the future. There is nothing I can do. I want to continue being a good Christian, and it’s hard not to have hatred in my heart for these anti-Americans in the media, culture and society in general. They truly are miserable f*cks. God, grant us strength.
Harvey WWeinstein and his ilk can go to hell. Take the rest of Hollywood and the Clinton camp with you. Progressive scum.
I still love my President more than ever. I hope he knows how many of us feel that way.
