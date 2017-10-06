Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 6th, 2:45pm Livestream

Posted on October 6, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Friday October 6th 2017:

RSBN Livestream LinkWhite House Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

UPDATE: Video Added

42 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 6th, 2:45pm Livestream

  1. WhistlingPast says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I so don’t miss Sean Spicer.
    Sarah rocks.

  2. WonkoTheSane says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    The Donald folks are calling it the Huckabeating.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Get ready for the PressTots daily Beatdown. Yes!

  4. duchess01 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Calm before the storm – April has no clue – question already answered – were you listening?

  5. duchess01 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    # 3 – Buzz words of the day – Calm before the storm – ACLU Lawsuit – going nowhere – Supreme Court has already ruled in agreement with the Trump Administration – True?

    https://www.aclu.org/challenges-federal-contraceptive-coverage-rule

  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:14 pm

  7. colmdebhailis says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The three women, front row, Sarah’s right….. Macbeth’s three Leftist witch sisters?

  8. duchess01 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Was the President being mischievous – messing with the Press? – LOL

  9. duchess01 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Did she really ask that question? Since it is Friday, should we expect General Kelly’s resignation? April…April…April – nothing wrong there – lol

  10. nimrodman says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Well, as much as I dislike the press, I’d also like to know why John Koskinen still has a job at IRS.

    Sarah said she’d have to check and will get back. I’ll hope to hear.

  11. Bull Durham says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    “Calm before the Storm” is Mueller is going down.

    It’s a long shot guess. He’s not going to start a war with NK before he visits China.
    He’s not going to start a war with Russia in Ukraine.
    He’s not going to bomb Iran.

    What better storm than to use the Senate report they have nothing.
    RR has to shut it down or he goes and the third in line shuts Mueller down.

    Everything Mueller has on Manafort is handed over to DOJ for Sessions to decide if Paul laundered money ten years ago.

    Again, just a wild idea. No clues.

  12. duchess01 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies – I am tired of repeating myself – Have a good weekend!

  13. 4beagles says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Patience of Job, wisdom of Solomon, and fighting spirit of David.

  14. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Sarah is rock. She is granite

  15. LULU says:
    October 6, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Sarah Sanders may be the best press secretary ever. She speaks clearly, concisely, and with authority. I have also likened her to a border collie (a breed I love) because she keeps the unruly press corpse (intended) in line. Firmly. Never nastily.

