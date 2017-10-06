Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – October 6th, 2:45pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Friday October 6th 2017:
RSBN Livestream Link – White House Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
UPDATE: Video Added
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Friday October 6th 2017:
RSBN Livestream Link – White House Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
UPDATE: Video Added
I so don’t miss Sean Spicer.
Sarah rocks.
LikeLiked by 13 people
boy howdy
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Donald folks are calling it the Huckabeating.
LikeLiked by 21 people
😂😂😂 perfect!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get ready for the PressTots daily Beatdown. Yes!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL – PressTots – Good One – I call them the p-pool – lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calm before the storm – April has no clue – question already answered – were you listening?
LikeLiked by 3 people
None of them are capable of listening. That’s why they have to ask the same question over and over for, not just hours, but weeks and MONTHS!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am sad to say you are correct, sunny! The question/answer portion of the Press Briefing is painful and embarrassing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are capable of listening, but they are there to embarrass and pontificate, not to learn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would appear so, yes, nimbler!
LikeLike
# 3 – Buzz words of the day – Calm before the storm – ACLU Lawsuit – going nowhere – Supreme Court has already ruled in agreement with the Trump Administration – True?
https://www.aclu.org/challenges-federal-contraceptive-coverage-rule
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are up to (5) questions about the ‘Calm Before the Storm’ – do they think Sarah is going to change her answer?
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The three women, front row, Sarah’s right….. Macbeth’s three Leftist witch sisters?
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂🤗😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely. All that’s missing is the beards.
“Fair is foul and foul is fair…” sure does sum up the MSM propaganda machine.
LikeLike
Was the President being mischievous – messing with the Press? – LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump is Lucy with the football….and he counts on the memory span of the press being approximately 38 seconds, which is why this exercise works so well. ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
A fruitfly has a longer attention span and memory that these juvenile reporterettes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha!
LikeLike
Did she really ask that question? Since it is Friday, should we expect General Kelly’s resignation? April…April…April – nothing wrong there – lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
April showers bring lack of brain power……
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sorry, Say – I just cannot even begin to understand her – I would have to watch it, again – ugh – but, I think Sarah laughed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, as much as I dislike the press, I’d also like to know why John Koskinen still has a job at IRS.
Sarah said she’d have to check and will get back. I’ll hope to hear.
LikeLiked by 10 people
His term is up next year anyway. Especially with all the “muh tax returns” nonsense, the President may just leave him there (with Mnuchin watching him like a hawk) rather than creating a circus by firing him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That ball is in Sessions’ court
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Calm before the Storm” is Mueller is going down.
It’s a long shot guess. He’s not going to start a war with NK before he visits China.
He’s not going to start a war with Russia in Ukraine.
He’s not going to bomb Iran.
What better storm than to use the Senate report they have nothing.
RR has to shut it down or he goes and the third in line shuts Mueller down.
Everything Mueller has on Manafort is handed over to DOJ for Sessions to decide if Paul laundered money ten years ago.
Again, just a wild idea. No clues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it might be something about the leaks. Supposedly Sessions was tasked with those, plus Mattis just came out with a very strong statement about them.
LikeLike
In a memo to the DOD…. which was leaked…
LikeLike
If Mattis is serious about this his employees will now be charged. We will have to wait and see.
LikeLike
Mueller’s team leaks every day.
LikeLike
True, but there are plenty of other leaks, too. Sooner or later steps need to be taken, just like with the unmasking.
LikeLike
Buh, Bye Kiddies – I am tired of repeating myself – Have a good weekend!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dont forget the aeroguard
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
LikeLike
Patience of Job, wisdom of Solomon, and fighting spirit of David.
LikeLiked by 9 people
4beagles: Best post of the day, from my perspective!
Let it go viral!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said….. ; ) That covers it. ; )
LikeLike
Like…
LikeLike
Sarah is rock. She is granite
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah Sanders may be the best press secretary ever. She speaks clearly, concisely, and with authority. I have also likened her to a border collie (a breed I love) because she keeps the unruly press corpse (intended) in line. Firmly. Never nastily.
LikeLiked by 2 people