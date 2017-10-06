“Patrone'” – President and First Lady Melania Trump Host Hispanic Heritage Event at White House…

Earlier today President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a celebration of Hispanic Heritage month in the EAST ROOM of the White House.
[Transcript] 12:52 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Thank you.
AUDIENCE MEMBER: We love you in Puerto Rico!
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. You should, you should. (Laughter.) Thank you very much. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
And it’s great to be with you and Secretary Acosta, Treasurer Carranza, and to every Hispanic American serving in the White House and all across our administration. Thank you very much. (Applause.) It’s a great privilege for the First Lady, Melania, and I to be with you all today. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
We want to welcome our ambassadors, members of Congress, local officials, and Hispanic community and faith leaders, and guests from across the White House. You are really special people. You’ve worked so hard with us. Today’s performers, Julissa. How was she? Was she good? Huh?
AUDIENCE: Yeah!
THE PRESIDENT: I heard she was fantastic. And “Yes” Movement Orchestra, and the work that they’ve done and the incredible job that they’ve done. Thank you very much.
We’re honored to have you all here to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Right? (Applause.) Please, First Lady. Please, come up. Come up. (Applause.) And, by the way, we just got back from Puerto Rico together, and it was really quite a sight. We’re doing a great job there, and they are great, great people. They are great people. They’ve been through a lot.
PARTICIPANT: So are you!
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. (Applause.)
As we gather for this celebration, our hearts remain heavy and sad for the victims of the horrible mass murder in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, in Nevada, I visited with brave survivors still recovering in the hospital, and with heroic police officers, first responders, and everyday Americans who acted with speed and courage to save countless lives. No evil on this Earth is more powerful than the love and courage of the American people.
All of America is praying for the wounded and the grieving, and we will be with them today and we will be with them forever. (Applause.) And I spent a lot of time going through the hospital with Melania and seeing some incredible people who were so seriously wounded. We will never leave their side.
We’re also praying for the people of Puerto Rico. We love Puerto Rico. (Applause.) Puerto Rico.
PARTICIPANT: We love you!
THE PRESIDENT: And we also love Puerto Rico. (Applause.) And we’re marshaling every federal resource at our disposal.
Earlier this week, I traveled to Puerto Rico to oversee federal response to the two devastating hurricanes. Remember, it was two. It was one, and then it was another. And that second one was brutal. And they struck that great and beautiful island. And we now have more than 15,000 federal personnel on the island — 15,000. We will not rest until that job is done.
Puerto Rico has a long road of recovery ahead — very long road. But we know that its people are proud and they are resilient, and they will come back strong. (Applause.) And I’ve spent a lot of time with Governor Rosselló — who is a terrific man, a terrific person — on Tuesday. And we will be there all the time to help Puerto Rico recover, restore, rebuild. We’re working together very closely with your great governor and your congresswoman, who is terrific — Jessica [Jenniffer]. Terrific. (Applause.)
We stand with them and with all of those who have suffered through natural disasters over these past several weeks, including those in Texas and Florida. And Louisiana got hit, and got hit very hard. And the state of Alabama was incredible. They helped so many people coming up from Florida. And Georgia, likewise — so many incredible people. And also, we have to remember this: the Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands. Governor Mapp, who’s become like a friend of mine — I spoke to him so much on the phone. The job he’s done — they were hit so hard. And not much was left. But they’re rebuilding, and the spirit is incredible. U.S. Virgin Islands.
We’re also keeping in our hearts and prayers all of those affected by the disastrous earthquake in Mexico. In recent weeks, through extremely difficult times, we’ve seen Americans coming together from all races and all backgrounds to unite as one people, under God. And I will tell you, we sent crews to Mexico, and the President was very gracious; called me yesterday and thanked me.
We have some really talented people. They went there to help to solve that unbelievable, difficult problem that they have. That earthquake was devastating, and I appreciate the President of Mexico. And they were so kind in their response, but that was a tragic event. And our people did a fantastic job. So I want to thank all of our first responders and the people. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.) And you have a wonderful President in Mexico, I can tell you.
America is unified, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. When we empower the hopes of our people, especially these young, fantastic people right in front of me who performed so brilliantly — when we embrace the dignity and beauty of human life, and then you just look out, there is no task too large and no dream beyond your reach. No dream. There’s no dream beyond your reach. You know that, right? I’m talking to some very young people up front that you can’t see. (Applause.)
No matter who we are, or where we come from, we are all Americans, and we are all bound together by our love for this country, and for its flag, and for each other. Great love. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much.
In that same spirit of unity, togetherness, and love, we are truly thrilled to have all of you right here at the White House. The White House, what a special place. Right? You’ve read about the White House, you’ve heard — who was at the White House before? You have some of the congressmen that were. Right? Right? Not too many. It’s a very special place. But this is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Right? (Applause.) That’s a big deal. That’s a great thing.
From our earliest days, Hispanic Americans have enriched our country and helped shape our history. Their contributions, through the generations, to art and music and literature, to science, scholarship, and exploration, are extraordinary.
The spirit and creativity that shines through Hispanic heritage is woven into the very fabric of our great nation. Our amazing Hispanic American communities embody our great American values of faith, and family, and security, and hard work, and freedom. (Applause.)
Their commitment to those values is why countless citizens of Hispanic descent have served in uniform to defend our country, our citizens, and our flag. Sixty Hispanic Americans have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their outstanding bravery in battle. Did you know that? Sixty. That’s a lot. That’s a lot. (Applause.) It’s our great, great Medal of Honor.
Did you say we have — oh, wow. That’s so fantastic. Do you mind if I go up and shake hands? I’ll interrupt our speech. I want to shake hands with somebody. (Applause.) I heard you were here. I’m glad I got to meet you. I heard you were here. The Medal of Honor. That’s the big deal. Right? That’s the big deal. Thank you for being here. We appreciate it. (Applause.) Thank you.
Today, we’re grateful to have more than a quarter of a million Hispanic Americans serving in our military. We salute all of those who defend our nation and who defend our way of life.
of you here today represents a vital part of the fabric of this nation, and the nation that I love and that you love. You teach our children, you lead our churches, you protect our communities, and you defend our nation. Among you are leaders in government, faith, and business. Fantastic people in this audience. I know some of them, and believe me, they’re very tough and they’re very smart. Sometimes they’re too tough, but that’s okay. I have to deal with it. I have to deal with it. Fantastic people.
In fact, today, Hispanic American-owned small businesses are growing at a tremendous rate, especially among our Latinas. (Applause.) Raise your hands. Go ahead. It’s tough to compete with, I will tell you — (laughter) — who are leading the way and starting new businesses. You’re leading the way. You’re leading the way. You guys better get going. (Laughter.) And once we pass our historic tax reform plan — and we are having not only reform, we’re having the largest tax cuts in the history of our country. The history of our country. (Applause.) Does anybody in this room mind getting a massive tax cut?
AUDIENCE: No!
THE PRESIDENT: Does anybody object to paying less taxes?
AUDIENCE: No!
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t see any hands. Okay. (Laughter.) But Hispanic American businesses and families will prosper like never before. This tax cut and tax reform is going very well, and it’s going to be a tremendous boost for our country, including the fact that we’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. And we will go from that to being down on the lower wrung of taxes. So we’ll be paying far, far less. So that’s very important for keeping our businesses and our jobs. (Applause.)
We’re working every day to secure a future of peace, prosperity, and sovereignty for every American citizen. And we hope for a future of freedom and prosperity throughout the entire Western Hemisphere.
That’s why, under my administration, we have taken decisive action to stand with the good people of Cuba and Venezuela. (Applause.) Great people. Great, great people. As I announced before a wonderful crowd in Little Havana earlier this year, we will not lift sanctions on the Cuban regime until it delivers full political freedom for the Cuban people. (Applause.)
same failed communist ideology that has brought oppression to Cuba has brought nothing but suffering and misery everywhere and every place it has been anywhere in the world. Communism is the past. Freedom is the future. (Applause.)
We also stand with the people of Venezuela, who are suffering under the ruthless socialism of the Maduro regime. We reject socialist oppression, and we call for the restoration of democracy and freedom for the citizens of Venezuela. (Applause.)
Many Hispanic Americans understand very personally why it is so important for us to defend our nation God-given freedom — we want God-given; it’s God-given freedom — and uphold the rule of law. Our commitment to these values has been the source of America’s prosperity, the foundation of our security. And these values has made us a beacon, an absolute beacon, to the nations of the world.
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re grateful for all of you who have contributed to our communities and for your continued leadership in America.
With your help, we will strengthen our country’s great foundations of faith, and family, and freedom, and we will build together one great American future.
It’s a tremendous honor to have you all at the White House. I want to thank you. I want to God bless you. God bless the United States of America. (Applause.) God bless the United States of America.
And with that, I’d like to welcome a very special person who is doing a tremendous job as our Secretary of Labor, Secretary Acosta. Alex, keep it up. Keep it up, Alex. Thank you. (Applause.)
“Patrone'”…
It’s the hidden cultural aspect to Donald Trump the media just don’t understand.
I just 💓 my PRESIDENT! 🇺🇸
Sundance,
An astute observation.
So much to say, so I’ll sum up……..WOW!
I met the gentleman, 5th picture from the bottom with his “I came for the American dream” sign, at the Deploraball.
I love photos of these enthusiastic Americans who ‘get it’. So glad you got to meet him.
Seeing all the amazing FL & CA hispanic groups who continue to rally for POTUS & support him on Twitter has given me a renewed appreciation for how many of us out here will never be acknowledged or understood by the media, whether we are hispanic, white, black or green.
Fortunately President Trump knows who we are & who he is serving.
So did I read it right? The President interrupted his speech to shake the hand of a Medal of Honor Recipient. He truly is our Citizen President.
Thanks. What a great American. The President was there too.
“Viva,Trump!”
Time to be distracted by FLOTUS again! Lol
Wonderful comments by POTUS.
“Patrone”?
Would someone be so kind as to explain what “Patrone” means? Thank you.
Patrone Name Meaning
Italian: nickname or status name from patrone ‘master’ (Latin patronus, a derivative of pater ‘father’).
The term had various senses in the Middle Ages: it was applied, for example, to a householder, the master of a ship, and also to the former owner of a freed serf, who still enjoyed certain rights over him.
However it’s larger meaning is a leader or Father figure
Mucho gracias!
Makes sense to me now…
LOL.
(Latin patronus, a derivative of pater ‘father’).
I think SD meant Patron (Boss in Spanish). Patrone must be the Italian version.
In Latin culture it is a word of respect for someone who is a trusted leader…someone who you are willing to go to battle for. More than just your boss (jefe)….
Heck, Boss is easier. Just sayin’ you know…. 🙂
O-m-G! “Patrone” – more or less = “The Father”, right?
“The Father” encourages us to get up OFF OF IT and be problem solvers
“The Father” encourages self-reliance and provision for those in need
“The Father” stands for reverence and integrity, strength in community
“The Father” means faith, family and freedom – bowing to no one but God
Wow I would LOVE IT if – in this way – my Hispanic and Latino Sisters & Brothers viewed “El Presidente”. Maybe far more than I know, already DO! VIVA PATRONE!
Patrone = BOSS
Anyone besides me notice that Melania was seriously beautiful today?? Did not know that was possible.
Melania’s outfit for the Spanish Heritage event is very much influenced by Spanish flamenco dancers.
Beautiful skirt, love the flower detail.
As usual, Melania’s choice of wardrobe accentuates the occasion and people.
I had watched the majority of this event earlier except for Acosta’s portion which I just watched. This event was pretty awesome if you ask me. Yes, FLOTUS looks outstanding today! Of course, she always does.
I would rather have 100 poor Hispanics here LEGALLY than one European millionaire here ILLEGALLY. The issue is sneaking across our borders or overstaying a visa NOT ethnicity. I will say, however, that I don’t want any Muslims. I do not believe Islam is compatible with freedom. Not until Islam goes through a renaissance the way Christianity did.
Actually, ethnicity does matter a lot in immigration when dealing with large numbers (more than a few tens of thousands per year)
From Day 1, the strategy of spreading the Good News has been to discuss this, one-on-one, earnestly with another person. It has never been an aspect of Christianity to go enslave or kill groups of people, or take over a government.
Please explain the state of affairs from which Christianity had to reform, as you wish for Islam.
Perhaps the poster was referring to the Old vs the New Testament?
First Lady must be the most beautiful woman in the world
Second most beautiful!
My wife is the MOST beautiful woman in the world!
SIXTY CMH recipients — A proud American Heritage I’d say. A good account is “Medal of Honor” by M. Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez (CMH, Vietnam War).
By the way El Patron, El Presidente Donald J. Trump — Our First Hispanic President? heh, heh. Watch the 2020 vote. You will be amazed at the leap in his American Hispanic support.
‘I wanna shake hands’.
President stops his speech, steps down from the podium to shake Medal of Honor recipient’s hand. Walks back to the podium, continues his speech.
That’s called improvisation. Something you cannot be taught.
Masterful
POTUS = The Natural when it comes to engaging people.
Thank You President Trump for once again inviting Melania to an event!
In her own style, she embodies so much of how to MAGA! Respecting different cultures by embracing and enhancing the style, look, and feel to suit her, our First Lady. It’s the little that separate great people from good and good from fair!
Patrone is absolutely correct.
I love and adore the entire Trump family.
I really like this speach, being latina it means more to me. We love America and I’m really impressed with the US Treasurer.
Trump has people from all backgrounds working at his side since many decades ago. It’s such a lie to say he is racist. He appeals so much to us because he tells it like it is, he’s actions speak for themselves. He is so close to our hearts because he is a true American.
I love our FLOTUS too. 😊
In Castilian it’s “patrón”, not “patrone”…
What a wonderful speech. Inspiring instead of demeaning others like Ozero. Also, the video includes Sec Acosta and our Treasurer (I didn’t get her name). Both represent American values of hard work, seeking to increase their education, and persistence.
