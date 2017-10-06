Harvey Weinstein Blames Vast “Right Wing Conspiracy”…

Posted on October 6, 2017 by

Too funny.  Following a very Clintonian pattern here.  The New York Times is now a part of the vast right wing conspiracy.

(Via Daily Mail) Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Hollywood mogul thinks that shadowy right wing forces are ‘out to get me’ and that he is being targeted for his liberal views.

In an echo of his close friend Hillary Clinton‘s notorious claim that ‘a vast right-wing conspiracy’ was out to get her and her husband, the Democratic supporter is making the claim to those around him – despite his admission. (read more)

It still seems more likely that this NYT expose’ on Weinstein was a message to other millionaires in Hollywood to fork over the political cash (ahead of the 2018 election cycle), or else.

Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.

Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.

Subsequently as the finances tighten, the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on Hollywood income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations.

President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of the average American’s growing ambivalence to the entertainment industry are everywhere.  This reality of lost influence hits hard, and like all other examples it must be avoided at all costs – if the ruse is to be maintained.  Weinstein is simply the example being made to retain the ruse.

In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war. And we’re winning.

Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money.  They need money.

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Hollywood, Melania Trump, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

50 Responses to Harvey Weinstein Blames Vast “Right Wing Conspiracy”…

  1. Apollo says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Is Hollywood actually running out of money, or is the center of gravity just shifting from films to things like so-called “prestige” TV series…?

    Either way, not good for Weinstein, I’m sure.

    Like

    Reply
    • yy4u says:
      October 6, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Hollywood is feeling the sting of having turned off half its audience with its politics and a fourth with bad photos. Well heeled liberals who while they agree with Hollywood wouldn’t be caught dead in theatres rubbing elbows with the likes of us never went to the cineplex anyway. So the gate is way down. Europe and Asia are keeping them afloat . So, in short, Ho’wood is being NFLed. Sooner or later white people who foot the bills and fill the seats get tired of watching films demeaning them and/or watching millionaire black guys tell us what a lousy country we live in. It isn’t an organized boycott, but it amounts to the same thing. “Just Say No” isn’t just about saying no to drugs.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. Andy Rose says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Those pictures represent the worst that the world has to offer!! All are morally defunct perverts and murderers!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. seabrznsun says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Vast right wing conspiracy? Isn’t that what Hillary said when Slick got caught?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Lunatic Fringe Phd (undocumented) says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    As an undocumented member of the right wing conspiracy I can attest that I did in fact tell Harvey that he needed to open his robe for that nasty woman Ashley Judd.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. debmonson says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    They are eating their own

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MM says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    LOL
    These people just keep talking and proving what they are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Laughable… and a display of just how stupid the likes of Weinstein (and Clinton) think we are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      PROG KABUKI.

      Left-controlled moral police have taken him in.

      The jury of leftist thought-space will watch, and rule as they are told.

      Nth-wave feminist virtue sirens will judge him, and pronounce him CLEANSED OF SIN.

      The purpose – shake down THE CHUMPS, and create a cultural Marxist Hollywood big who is fully beholden to CHINA, and policed by the American cultural revolutionaries.

      Also a horrible, funny, LOSING attempt to enforce their ridiculous values on the rest of us.

      Communist show trial.

      Like

      Reply
  9. LKA in LA says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I hope Cloony, Damon, Afflect, Deniro and Oprah are next.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. joninmd22 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Right dumbA$$. The vast right wing conspiracy forced you to abuse starlets and then settle with them as reported by that paragon of conservative journalism the New York Times.

    These people really do think we’re that stupid.

    In fairness though liberals are that stupid.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. yy4u says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    “Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal.”

    Laughable. Why would a “right wing conspiracy” bother with Weinstein? He’s a nonentity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. beaujest says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Taking the heat off “Pizza Podesta” and the human sacrifice gang !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Where have we heard this before? Oh wait, it was Hillary!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Dora says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PDQ says:
      October 6, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      #disavow

      Like

      Reply
    • JC says:
      October 6, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      My goodness, these pervs certainly don’t age well, do they? They all have a sort of – um – creepy-skank look to them, brought on by years of utter depravity. I can pick them out of a crowd and can’t even stand to look at hrc anymore. The many faces of evil.

      As long as we’re handing out Vast Right Wing Conspiracy membership cards, I’ll take one, please, and will carry it proudly in my Deplorables basket.

      Like

      Reply
  15. MfM says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I looked at the list of his movie credits… and I have been to zero of them. Nor have a rented them or gotten them out of the library. I may not go out to the movies much (they are expensive) but I do get them from the library.

    Like

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      October 6, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      The library is a fabulous source isn’t it-ours has a terrific collection. I’ve found some great things just by wandering around-check out a made for TV called “House of Saddam”-really good. All Middle Eastern actors and excellent, especially the guy who plays Uday (older son of).

      Like

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      October 6, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      They were the “prestige” production company and co-produced the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The only one I can think of right now besides that is “Shakespeare in Love” which I never saw.

      Funny thing, the last movie I really liked was “Black Mass” – co-produced by Steve Mnuchin!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I absolutely LOVE the way these POSs are eating each other! I read the comment section of the Daily Mail and had a great laugh because people are seeing right through all of this BS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. pageoturner says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    The left rapes and engages in predatory sexual behavior of the homo and hetero kind and gets humanitarian awards. Trump talked dirty 12 years ago and gets branded as a hater of women who should be impeached.

    Double standard much?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. colmdebhailis says:
    October 6, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Hollyweird has been successful in covering up the rampant pederasty of their bigwigs. They find it more palatable to throw a hetero perv to the wolves.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Guffman says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    There’s a great clip over at Gateway Pundit of Michelle Obama praising Harvey Weinstein in 2013… “He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse.”, (with Whoopi sitting right behind Michelle for the speech).

    Yes, just a wonderful human being. /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Vince says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    A la carte programming, whether through unbundling cable, or through streaming and eliminating cable, will destroy Hollywood as it is currently built. (Including the NFL and ESPN.)

    Like

    Reply
  21. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Their desperation is palpable

    Like

    Reply
  22. Katie says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Someone on here mentioned that there seems to be some terrible dirt on Michael Moore that should surface as well. I pray that that’s true. I love it when people who love to lecture us for thinking with our own minds instead of thinking like they want us to get pie on their faces. I know I should be a bigger person, but it honestly makes me gleeful. Just like Jennifer Lawrence’s latest movie bombing. It’s the little things that should make you happy 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      October 6, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      The dirt would only “surface” if Moore decided to start going against the liberal left. As it stands, he is in no danger. Unless they start requiring hefty campaign contributions and he refuses the wealth redistribution scheme once they start coming after his cash.

      Like

      Reply
  23. amy1212 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Too funny that Wein(ie)stein says he’s gonna sue the NYT. Uhhh no. Not when you admit publicly that you engaged in the behavior being reported and then apologize to the women in the report for your own misconduct. I hope the women come out of the woodwork for $$$$. Hollyweird is just another shining example of liberal sickness. I stopped buying tickets years ago because I choose not to fund sick behavior.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Sayit2016 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Hold. the. phone.

    I thought Hillary was all about “protecting and empowering women”…. and yet one of her biggest donors has a history of abusing women. He was not sued for ” talking mean to women” he was sued 8 times ( that we know of ) and lost for sexually harassing women. Who knows how many others were simply paid off. That is why he was berry berry berry mad at the NYT for not giving him a heads up on who specifically was being mention in the article, his team did not have the time needed to make payoffs to mitigate the damage.

    Now back to Hillary… Hillary would have born Satan’s spawn to keep the Benjamin’s rolling in, in fact, I truly believe that Benjamin was the only man Hillary has ever loved with such fierce devotion.

    There is a saying…” show me the dogs you run with and I will tell you the dog you are”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Trialdog says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Supporting and defending Weinstein are top DEMOCRATIC PARTY lawyers, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY public relations personnel, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY consultants, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY strategists, and top DEMOCRATIC PARTY operatives.
    If you think you know what Harvey Weinstein has done for the last three decades, you’re not looking around.
    The DEMOCRATIC PARTY has loaned out it’s top crisis management personnel to help a super predator no normal person would want to be associated with.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Floridagal says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    This major revelation from The NY Times, in my opinion, is very significant. He was a very powerful figure in and out of his social/political milieu. Why was he thrown to the wolves? Why now? I don’t know why but this is big.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. weneedmorerules says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    The Left is getting pretty frustrated. They are used to taking down any one they decide to pounce on. Has not been working lately. Trump is showing how to push back. They are working Cam Newton over pretty good right now. Harvey may have been an exercise to see if they could still do it, even if it had to be one of their own.

    Like

    Reply
  28. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 6, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Word is out, apparently , from a bevy of Hollywood “bimbettes” that he uses Dial Soap and Head’n Shoulders Shampoo in his RainForest Shower.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    October 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  30. Regina says:
    October 6, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s