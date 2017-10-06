Harvey Weinstein Blames Vast “Right Wing Conspiracy”…

Too funny. Following a very Clintonian pattern here. The New York Times is now a part of the vast right wing conspiracy.
(Via Daily Mail) Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal.
The Hollywood mogul thinks that shadowy right wing forces are ‘out to get me’ and that he is being targeted for his liberal views.
In an echo of his close friend Hillary Clinton‘s notorious claim that ‘a vast right-wing conspiracy’ was out to get her and her husband, the Democratic supporter is making the claim to those around him – despite his admission. (read more)
It still seems more likely that this NYT expose’ on Weinstein was a message to other millionaires in Hollywood to fork over the political cash (ahead of the 2018 election cycle), or else.
Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.
Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.
Subsequently as the finances tighten, the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on Hollywood income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations.
President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of the average American’s growing ambivalence to the entertainment industry are everywhere. This reality of lost influence hits hard, and like all other examples it must be avoided at all costs – if the ruse is to be maintained. Weinstein is simply the example being made to retain the ruse.
In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war. And we’re winning.
Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money. They need money.
Is Hollywood actually running out of money, or is the center of gravity just shifting from films to things like so-called “prestige” TV series…?
Either way, not good for Weinstein, I’m sure.
LikeLike
Hollywood is feeling the sting of having turned off half its audience with its politics and a fourth with bad photos. Well heeled liberals who while they agree with Hollywood wouldn’t be caught dead in theatres rubbing elbows with the likes of us never went to the cineplex anyway. So the gate is way down. Europe and Asia are keeping them afloat . So, in short, Ho’wood is being NFLed. Sooner or later white people who foot the bills and fill the seats get tired of watching films demeaning them and/or watching millionaire black guys tell us what a lousy country we live in. It isn’t an organized boycott, but it amounts to the same thing. “Just Say No” isn’t just about saying no to drugs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You just invented a new word NFLed. It’s the same as being Cantored for corporations! YAY! Love my deplorable Treepers 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those pictures represent the worst that the world has to offer!! All are morally defunct perverts and murderers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And so attractive-
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said this few days ago. They are all Satan’s off springs.
LikeLike
So I take it you don’t want to watch Harvey take a shower? /
LikeLike
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Vast right wing conspiracy? Isn’t that what Hillary said when Slick got caught?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Using Hillary’s exact words may be a warning message from Harvey.
One can only hope it is.
Maybe Harvey is gonna go down swinging.
LikeLike
Using Hilary’s words re Slick & Monica scandal could hardly be a defense worthy of pursuing.
LikeLike
As an undocumented member of the right wing conspiracy I can attest that I did in fact tell Harvey that he needed to open his robe for that nasty woman Ashley Judd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha ! ” undocumented member of the right wing conspiracy” …too darn funny !
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are all guilty, Lunatic. We were right there cheering you on as you coaxed poor Harvey to sin. The Left will humble themselves before us soon, now that they know the full extent of our powers.
sarc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are eating their own
LikeLiked by 3 people
no pun intended 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cannibalism.
Either you’re in the pot, or you’re waiting to be served.
Weinstein is squirming. NYT put a fork in him and he’s not yet done.
Slow-cooked is apparently the best way to prepare a prog.
LikeLike
LOL
These people just keep talking and proving what they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laughable… and a display of just how stupid the likes of Weinstein (and Clinton) think we are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PROG KABUKI.
Left-controlled moral police have taken him in.
The jury of leftist thought-space will watch, and rule as they are told.
Nth-wave feminist virtue sirens will judge him, and pronounce him CLEANSED OF SIN.
The purpose – shake down THE CHUMPS, and create a cultural Marxist Hollywood big who is fully beholden to CHINA, and policed by the American cultural revolutionaries.
Also a horrible, funny, LOSING attempt to enforce their ridiculous values on the rest of us.
Communist show trial.
LikeLike
I hope Cloony, Damon, Afflect, Deniro and Oprah are next.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think this show trial is a warning to them Get in line OR ELSE.
The desperation of reaping on their internal pedo-and-grope leverage is quite telling.
LikeLike
Right dumbA$$. The vast right wing conspiracy forced you to abuse starlets and then settle with them as reported by that paragon of conservative journalism the New York Times.
These people really do think we’re that stupid.
In fairness though liberals are that stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal.”
Laughable. Why would a “right wing conspiracy” bother with Weinstein? He’s a nonentity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Taking the heat off “Pizza Podesta” and the human sacrifice gang !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where have we heard this before? Oh wait, it was Hillary!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
#disavow
LikeLike
My goodness, these pervs certainly don’t age well, do they? They all have a sort of – um – creepy-skank look to them, brought on by years of utter depravity. I can pick them out of a crowd and can’t even stand to look at hrc anymore. The many faces of evil.
As long as we’re handing out Vast Right Wing Conspiracy membership cards, I’ll take one, please, and will carry it proudly in my Deplorables basket.
LikeLike
I looked at the list of his movie credits… and I have been to zero of them. Nor have a rented them or gotten them out of the library. I may not go out to the movies much (they are expensive) but I do get them from the library.
LikeLike
The library is a fabulous source isn’t it-ours has a terrific collection. I’ve found some great things just by wandering around-check out a made for TV called “House of Saddam”-really good. All Middle Eastern actors and excellent, especially the guy who plays Uday (older son of).
LikeLike
They were the “prestige” production company and co-produced the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The only one I can think of right now besides that is “Shakespeare in Love” which I never saw.
Funny thing, the last movie I really liked was “Black Mass” – co-produced by Steve Mnuchin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely LOVE the way these POSs are eating each other! I read the comment section of the Daily Mail and had a great laugh because people are seeing right through all of this BS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left rapes and engages in predatory sexual behavior of the homo and hetero kind and gets humanitarian awards. Trump talked dirty 12 years ago and gets branded as a hater of women who should be impeached.
Double standard much?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hollyweird has been successful in covering up the rampant pederasty of their bigwigs. They find it more palatable to throw a hetero perv to the wolves.
LikeLike
There’s a great clip over at Gateway Pundit of Michelle Obama praising Harvey Weinstein in 2013… “He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse.”, (with Whoopi sitting right behind Michelle for the speech).
Yes, just a wonderful human being. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
A la carte programming, whether through unbundling cable, or through streaming and eliminating cable, will destroy Hollywood as it is currently built. (Including the NFL and ESPN.)
LikeLike
Their desperation is palpable
LikeLike
Someone on here mentioned that there seems to be some terrible dirt on Michael Moore that should surface as well. I pray that that’s true. I love it when people who love to lecture us for thinking with our own minds instead of thinking like they want us to get pie on their faces. I know I should be a bigger person, but it honestly makes me gleeful. Just like Jennifer Lawrence’s latest movie bombing. It’s the little things that should make you happy 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dirt would only “surface” if Moore decided to start going against the liberal left. As it stands, he is in no danger. Unless they start requiring hefty campaign contributions and he refuses the wealth redistribution scheme once they start coming after his cash.
LikeLike
Too funny that Wein(ie)stein says he’s gonna sue the NYT. Uhhh no. Not when you admit publicly that you engaged in the behavior being reported and then apologize to the women in the report for your own misconduct. I hope the women come out of the woodwork for $$$$. Hollyweird is just another shining example of liberal sickness. I stopped buying tickets years ago because I choose not to fund sick behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s ridiculous! He may be THE money-man, but he’s not a very good actor!
LikeLike
Hold. the. phone.
I thought Hillary was all about “protecting and empowering women”…. and yet one of her biggest donors has a history of abusing women. He was not sued for ” talking mean to women” he was sued 8 times ( that we know of ) and lost for sexually harassing women. Who knows how many others were simply paid off. That is why he was berry berry berry mad at the NYT for not giving him a heads up on who specifically was being mention in the article, his team did not have the time needed to make payoffs to mitigate the damage.
Now back to Hillary… Hillary would have born Satan’s spawn to keep the Benjamin’s rolling in, in fact, I truly believe that Benjamin was the only man Hillary has ever loved with such fierce devotion.
There is a saying…” show me the dogs you run with and I will tell you the dog you are”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Supporting and defending Weinstein are top DEMOCRATIC PARTY lawyers, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY public relations personnel, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY consultants, top DEMOCRATIC PARTY strategists, and top DEMOCRATIC PARTY operatives.
If you think you know what Harvey Weinstein has done for the last three decades, you’re not looking around.
The DEMOCRATIC PARTY has loaned out it’s top crisis management personnel to help a super predator no normal person would want to be associated with.
LikeLike
This major revelation from The NY Times, in my opinion, is very significant. He was a very powerful figure in and out of his social/political milieu. Why was he thrown to the wolves? Why now? I don’t know why but this is big.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Left is getting pretty frustrated. They are used to taking down any one they decide to pounce on. Has not been working lately. Trump is showing how to push back. They are working Cam Newton over pretty good right now. Harvey may have been an exercise to see if they could still do it, even if it had to be one of their own.
LikeLike
Word is out, apparently , from a bevy of Hollywood “bimbettes” that he uses Dial Soap and Head’n Shoulders Shampoo in his RainForest Shower.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike