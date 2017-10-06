Harvey Weinstein Blames Vast “Right Wing Conspiracy”…

Too funny. Following a very Clintonian pattern here. The New York Times is now a part of the vast right wing conspiracy.

(Via Daily Mail) Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal. The Hollywood mogul thinks that shadowy right wing forces are ‘out to get me’ and that he is being targeted for his liberal views. In an echo of his close friend Hillary Clinton‘s notorious claim that ‘a vast right-wing conspiracy’ was out to get her and her husband, the Democratic supporter is making the claim to those around him – despite his admission. (read more)

It still seems more likely that this NYT expose’ on Weinstein was a message to other millionaires in Hollywood to fork over the political cash (ahead of the 2018 election cycle), or else.

Hillary’s current position within the late-night circuit of facilitating moral creeps would lend credence to the probability the loons need capital and “resistance” branding support; and Weinstein’s public embarrassment is merely a warning of required participation toward others. Harvey Weinstein’s response further validates that probability.

Hollywood is running out of money. Not as many people are buying tickets to their crap movies. Viewership of their self-indulgent award shows are way down. Overall, the entire entertainment enterprise they constructed, then politicized, is an ever imploding echo-chamber.

Subsequently as the finances tighten, the downstream beneficiaries, those who rely on Hollywood income stream – politicians and connected democrats, are weakened by less donations.

President Trump cancels his attendance at the insufferable and affiliated White House correspondent’s dinner, and middle-America cheered. Examples of the average American’s growing ambivalence to the entertainment industry are everywhere. This reality of lost influence hits hard, and like all other examples it must be avoided at all costs – if the ruse is to be maintained. Weinstein is simply the example being made to retain the ruse.

In addition to the economics and renewed patriotism, President Trump is channeling, and championing, the average American in the larger culture war. And we’re winning.

Chase the motives for the larger left-wing political apparatus and inevitably it’s always about the money. They need money.