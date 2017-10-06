Friday October 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
FALSE FLAG AND FREE BOOK DOWNLOAD
Those of us who believe that the Las Vegas shooting was possibly a false flag operation are being called conspiracy theory nut jobs. Fine. I just read an article that was written by a die hard communist, liberal dope head. He ranted on about Sandy Hook and drew a comparison between it and Las Vegas. I must say that I had to agree with him 100%.
Both were likely false flag exercises. One non lethal and one lethal.
A book was written to expose the Obama FEMA operation that took place in a school in Connecticut that had been closed for two years due to asbestos being found inside the walls. The criminal Obama regime ordered the operation to be reported as real. This because Fast and Furious did not work and communists have to disarm the populace before they can enforce their tyranny.
Not too many people are aware of the book. Amazon banned it but are now selling a phony book with the same name. Now you just leave it to the old bat to put that straight.
The book has been made available as a FREE PDF download by the very pissed of authors. Yes folks, its FREE. More than that, I guarantee you that if you read it you will come away convinced that we were all lied to and just like the books title, Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.
This download site is just that. Click on the link and it will immediately download the PDF book to you. Fear not, the site is safe. It is automatic to keep people out who would cause the site damage.
This is one incredible book. The photographs tell the entire story. Lots of people had to go along with this lie which is highly disturbing to me. Please pass this PDF book on to everyone you know. A few congressmen and senators would be a good start. Don’t bother sending a copy to Hillary Clinton as I am quite sure that she already knows the truth about Sandy Hook.
Go here and get your copy. Skip chapter one as its rather boring and start browsing.
https://ia600507.us.archive.org/10/items/NobodyDiedAtSandyHook/NobodyDiedAtSandyHook.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re-post from yest’s Open Thread…posted late in day for Sayit2016…for early readers posting again for you :
http://www.hawcreekforge.com/products
Comments attributed to link from yesterday’s post link here, Enjoy! :
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/05/thursday-october-5th-open-thread/#comment-4460636
LikeLike