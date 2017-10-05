Thursday October 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“HERE’S HAPPINESS!”
https://imgur.com/a/e4tML
LikeLike
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Funny Dogs vs Zombie Baby Prank: Starring Maymo & Penny
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Harvest Moon, Frankie,
On Thursday, October 5th at 2:40 p.m. EDT, the Moon officially turns full. And because this full Moon is the one that occurs nearest to the autumnal equinox (which was September 22) it is christened the Harvest Moon.
Usually the title of Harvest Moon goes to the September full Moon. But from 1970 to 2050 the Harvest Moon falls in October no fewer than 18 times. And 2017 is one of those years.
While the average occurrence of an October Harvest Moon is once about every three years, sometimes as much as eight years can pass between such cases (examples: 1990 to 1998; 2028 to 2036).
On alternate years, the October Moon is traditionally known as the full Hunter’s Moon.
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/astronomy/2017/10/02/october-2017-harvest-moon/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw Leon Redbone perform at a small local theater in 1980 (got the t-shirt 🙂). He was accompanied by my nephew’s friend (can’t remember the instrument he played) and Leon sang Harvest Moon. Always loved his rendition.
LikeLike
A stunning version of one of my favorite songs I just found couple nights ago
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The steadfast of mind You will keep in perfect peace, Because he trusts in You.” Isaiah 26:3
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Cursday:
LikeLiked by 3 people