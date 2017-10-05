Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 5, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 5th, 2017 from the White House.  Anticipated start time 2:00pm EDT:

  1. fleporeblog says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    The Left and MSM are absolutely losing their minds because they realize in the next day or so, the truth about why Paddock did what he did is going to come out. They are doing everything humanly possible to get Americans to believe that Paddock didn’t care who he was shooting! They are talking about a Lollapalooza event in Boston to show he was willing to kill kids. It is ALL a lie because the truth is that he wanted to kill Trump voters and 2A Patriots.

  2. sunnydaze says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Cue the Tillerson and Mayor Nasty questions.

    Anything to get off the real news.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Question about the disparaging of MSM as fake News. Does it harm Americans to label MSM as Fake News?

    LOL. These idiots are too much. Now they want the story to be all about THEM. Newsworthy! /s

  4. duchess01 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Definition of Process: for edumacation of the p-pool – what part of process do you not understand?

    process (prŏsˈĕsˌ, prōˈsĕsˌ)►
    n. A series of actions, changes, or functions bringing about a result: the process of digestion; the process of obtaining a driver’s license.
    n. A series of operations performed in the making or treatment of a product: a manufacturing process; leather dyed during the tanning process.
    n. Progress; passage: the process of time; events now in process.

  5. G3 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    The President can’t undercut his own cabinet— Go, Sarah! LOL!

  6. duchess01 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Complaining about the President’s travel costs – guess what, guys – he takes no salary – and he does to takes expensive vacations on taxpayer dollars – nor does he play golf instead of showing up at work – Sarah pointed out that these weekend trips are ‘working’ weekends! You people have no shame!

  7. annieoakley says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Good Lord these people are awful. Bump stocks were approved under O” Barry.

    • Bake says:
      October 5, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      What is the history of Bump stocks? They were illegal before O? Or just certain people could own, purchase them? So, once opened up to legal purchase and ownership, is there a registered list of who purchased them? How many are out there? Good grief.

  8. Sayit2016 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Sarah says ” Good Afternoon” and the press pool does not even have the courtesy to respond. Thus her ” still working on that I see- we’ll get better ” comment. They want respect but are willing to give NONE. Ugh ! They can not even muster the most basic of manners.

  9. albrevin says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Does anyone honestly think that Tillerson supposedly calling Trump a ‘moron’ is news? This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.

    I know I’ve been called a lot worse by my employees. Get on the headsets of any college football game and listen in…. This just shows how dumb, petty, spiteful, dishonest and FAKE the news media is in America. A complete disgrace to this country.

  10. napoleon32 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Is there a “Hell’s Kitchen” for reporters? I’d love to spend an hour every week watching an angry Scotsman rip them up one side and down the other with no filter.

    • dekester. says:
      October 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Hey N32,

      I am Scots born and have been both a pitcher and catcher of the anger you mention in your post.

      Your Presidents ability to incinerate his foes with his tweets, likely comes from somewhere in his Scots mother’s genes.

      Your Presidents fight is brilliant..especially as contrasted with the neutered RINOs he has to tolerate.

      Thanks for posting this Sundance, I tried watching it on T.V and lasted approx thirty seconds.

      I immediately swore at some smart arse called a John, and switched back to the Golf Channel that was showing a tournament from my old stomping grounds. ( Carnoustie.)

      Thank you all.

  11. Xroads says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Oh man, this is a good one! Sarah is giving them fits. So much self control to not just slap the taste out of a few mouths.

    Liked by 5 people

  12. fleporeblog says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    The Whores are scared out of their minds! They are petrified that Congress will hold investigations on them. I can’t tell you how much I laughed every time one of them asked :)!

    Liked by 3 people

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 5, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      NOW I know why the Whores were all into Fake news! This article must of scared them to death!

      http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/05/burr-russia-probe-will-expose-erroneous-reporting-243488

      From the article linked above:

      As President Donald Trump calls on the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate so-called “fake news,” the panel’s GOP chairman said Thursday that his investigation into Russian electoral meddling could ultimately discredit some news outlets’ reporting.

      Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) stopped short of endorsing Trump’s Thursday morning call for a congressional investigation of the media. But Burr did predict that the final product of his panel’s bipartisan inquiry into Moscow’s disruption of the 2016 election would illustrate factual errors in some media reports on the issue.

      “We’re not going to investigate news organizations, but we will use the findings of our report to let the American people hold every news organization accountable for what they portrayed as fact, in many cases without sources — at least, no sources that would admit to it,” Burr told POLITICO.

      • dekester. says:
        October 5, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        Flep,

        That is great news. Especially that Burr is quoted in Politico.

        Our business channel ( left leaning.) just reported a proposed oil pipeline from Alberta to Canada’s Eastcoast has been cancelled, and that this will be viewed as a big win for President Trump.

        Your dollar jumped 0.60 of a cent on the news.

        Our lefty politicians up here are really starting to wet themselves.

        God bless PDJT.

      • Bee says:
        October 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        Nice to see my occasional email to his office is finally starting to make him jumpy. His newsletters have gotten more consistent as well. I told him to talk to Mark Walker about relating to people, Mark is fantastic.

    • mazziflol says:
      October 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Hahahaha. Yeah…OK. I’m sure another Trey Gowdy congressional oversight comity terrifies the swamp dwellers.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Wow. Sarah really reclaimed the narrative and set the record straight with that question re. Trump’s trip to PR and Mayor Nasty and her treatment of her own constituents in PR.

    I cannot believe how good she is at thinking on her feet. I have really never seen anyone like her! A Natural Born Master at this stuff.

    How lucky are we to have Sarah Sanders dealing with the Press Tots?

    Liked by 12 people

    October 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Sarah is MAGA! I just love her slap-downs, without allowing any interruptions!
    Excellent today taking only 1 question/per M.O.R.O.N., plus putting Acosta in his box for being such a ‘rude dude’.
    I love it! Intelligent, spot-on truthful, fast-talking come-backs; leaving no room for misunderstanding and refusing to take ‘clarifying’ questions….love, love, love this fighting spirit!
    This woman is an excellent MAGA advocate and very loyal, dedicated to our President.
    Applause, applause.

  15. Ditch Mitch says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Ahhh the grassy knoll on the 32nd floor. Sorry I just couldn’t resist.

  16. Southrider says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    My position has been that WE the people have done a deal with the devil and accepted a firewall on extraconstitutional fed overreach decades ago.  Full auto, silencers, explosive devices – no.  Routine semi, etc, none-yahs-business Mr Fed.   States have a role in qualifying buyers not felons, moslem terrs,nut cases, etc and tailoring some matters for the locale. 

    I’ve danced this dance before.  I for one can accept a ban on the crappy,  if demonstrably deadly, toy (‘bump stocks’) by FEDERAL action IF we simultaneously get national ccw reciprocity.  

    Only then.

  17. Matt says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I love Sarah! She’s so calm, cool, level headed, yet form and doesn’t take any BS, and she very pretty too, IMHO. What a woman! Her husband is one lucky guy.

  18. Matt says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I love Sarah! She’s so calm, cool, level headed, yet firm and doesn’t take any BS, and she’s very pretty too, IMHO. What a woman! Her husband is one lucky guy.

  19. Trumppin says:
    October 5, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Just had a chance to watch – Wow.. fake news never let’s us down do they LOL how stupid to feign upset being labeled fake news and then continue to act like TMZ reporters.. good grief!

    I especially loved how they all wanted to shift the fake news label off on Russia’s pravda ha ha ha!
    at this point i’d believe pravda over us fake news

    • CiscoKid says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      I believe he said Russian intelligence. 😂😂😂😂
      And I’m with you, I’d believe Pravda over the NYT

    • n1ghtcr4wler says:
      October 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Russian intelligence didnt do anything with fake news. even the facebook ads for $100000 were pro BLM and other sjw stuff. and this was part of a clickbait scheme to get clicks on websites with google ads. no government behind it at all.

