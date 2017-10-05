Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for October 5th, 2017 from the White House. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EDT:
The Left and MSM are absolutely losing their minds because they realize in the next day or so, the truth about why Paddock did what he did is going to come out. They are doing everything humanly possible to get Americans to believe that Paddock didn’t care who he was shooting! They are talking about a Lollapalooza event in Boston to show he was willing to kill kids. It is ALL a lie because the truth is that he wanted to kill Trump voters and 2A Patriots.
Someone tell me how we know that?
I am speculating based on the fact that they are doing everything they can on CNN and other channels today to paint Paddock as a nut that wanted to kill no matter who was on the side of his bullets.
Here is another piece that will blow up in their faces! Barry is taking a shellacking everywhere he turns!
Tammy is great! I have watched FNN talking idiots just to watch Tammy. There could be a discussion on anything, anything at all. Meaningless comments are thrown around by self proclaimed pundits and Tammy says one sentence stopping the conversation. SHS does it almost as well as Tammy. Sarah is getting there, isn’t she!
Tammy is amazing. Love her.
I believe someone wanted to kill Trump supporters but they are pushing the wrong guy. But he is dead now so we will never know the REAL truth.
Cue the Tillerson and Mayor Nasty questions.
Anything to get off the real news.
Question about the disparaging of MSM as fake News. Does it harm Americans to label MSM as Fake News?
LOL. These idiots are too much. Now they want the story to be all about THEM. Newsworthy! /s
Definition of Process: for edumacation of the p-pool – what part of process do you not understand?
process (prŏsˈĕsˌ, prōˈsĕsˌ)►
n. A series of actions, changes, or functions bringing about a result: the process of digestion; the process of obtaining a driver’s license.
n. A series of operations performed in the making or treatment of a product: a manufacturing process; leather dyed during the tanning process.
n. Progress; passage: the process of time; events now in process.
The President can’t undercut his own cabinet— Go, Sarah! LOL!
Complaining about the President’s travel costs – guess what, guys – he takes no salary – and he does to takes expensive vacations on taxpayer dollars – nor does he play golf instead of showing up at work – Sarah pointed out that these weekend trips are ‘working’ weekends! You people have no shame!
Oopsey – He DOES NOT take expensive vacations on taxpayer dollars!
They don’t have much to hit POTUS with so they have gotten to the stage of hitting him with travel. Before Sarah cut off the reporter he was going to suggest that the last President stayed home and worked. ROTFL.
Nobody is mentioning the chefs Zero flew in from Chicago to cook him a meal or the barber (every two weeks), the weekends in new your and over 100 Million dollars in vacation travel. Or the celebrity studded parties thrown at the White House. Their lavish no expense paid entertaining was not related to America’s business. I personally am glad to have POTUS at Bedminster or Mara Lago away from spying devices.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/01/obama-white-house-parties-over-the-years
https://www.rt.com/usa/obama-barber-chicago-zariff-191/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1168940/Obamas-fly-chef-860-miles-White-House–just-make-pizza.html
One of many:
https://america-wake-up.com/2009/10/07/the-real-cost-of-obamas-date-night-in-ny/
Read that for a period, at least, their personal trainer was also flown in from Chicago. Now to be fair, this is definitely People Magazine-type gossip and how much is true remains to be seen. However, there is no doubt the Obamas were “moving on up” at our expense. Remember the “girls’ trip” to Spain because Michelle’s Chicago girlfriend had a death in her family and they needed to get away? They reserved several uber-luxury rooms for several thousands of dollars and had a very, very nice little tax-payer trip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mooch taking meryl streep for a jaunt to Africa.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2016/06/meryl-streep-michelle-obama-africa
Moochell and the kiddies taking separate planes to HI.
WordPress and it’s no edit feature sucks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No – that was me – computer freezing – trying to re-type – made mistake – would love to blame it on WP, but cannot!
LikeLike
It’s okay Duchess, most of us knew it was a simple mistake. We all make them, at least you were able to catch yours. I want to cover my eyes knowing all of the ones I’ve made, and didn’t catch till far later.
But it’s good to know we are among some really great Treepers who simply understand or don’t care. Sure, we have some mean ones, but they never seem to last too long. I had mine last week and have only seen a few of his comments since.
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
The Extreme Hypocrisy of these hideous jerks is just..
Ah, yes, annie – but, they never complained about or even questioned the taxpayer dollars ‘that other guy ‘ wasted!
But we all remember don’t we duchess.
And we will keep on reminding everyone.
Since these clowns NEVER bothered to discuss Os monthly vacations for 8 years or the fact that Judicial Watch has been trying to get the true costs for several years now but are being blocked, probably because the amount O and Oette spent on their traveling band of “family” and “friends” is probably over a billion dollars, they should shut up about President Trump’s travels. Since they never bothered to question the costs of all those celebrity attended parties hosted by O, that served no official function, they should not question a DIME President Trump spends.
I have a feeling that he would use his own plane but they won’t let him. He’s doing the job of President for Free. I suspect he hasn’t had one unofficial party to impress the high society or celebrity people. The man works ALL the time. That’s how he rolls, that is why he EARNED his Billions the hard way.
I’m really tired of the media crap. I would like to see the tables turned and the media clowns questioned and put on the spot.
Agree, GUY – however, I would rather they be replaced with some intelligent reporters and/or journalists – tell me – how did ‘terrorism’ become the topic of the day – Thanks April – for asking your nonsensical question – made my day to see you put in your place, again!
FL GUY, PDJT actually commented on getting picked up by AF2 (i believe was the call sign). He felt more comfortable in TF1. I wonder how much he spent on renovating AF1.
Change to gold draps, add a Churchill bust and “sweep” the HVAC system!?
Good Lord these people are awful. Bump stocks were approved under O” Barry.
What is the history of Bump stocks? They were illegal before O? Or just certain people could own, purchase them? So, once opened up to legal purchase and ownership, is there a registered list of who purchased them? How many are out there? Good grief.
Sarah says ” Good Afternoon” and the press pool does not even have the courtesy to respond. Thus her ” still working on that I see- we’ll get better ” comment. They want respect but are willing to give NONE. Ugh ! They can not even muster the most basic of manners.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Left you a msg in Open Thread 😉
(When you have time) 😉
Hi— I am looking for it can not seem to find it… how do I do that ?
Here ya go sweetie, try clicking this link see if it takes you there.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/05/thursday-october-5th-open-thread/#comment-4460636
They hate her cuz she’s good at making them behave/setting the record straight.
She does it with such aplomb that they don’t know what hit ’em.
Why do people need the NFL when you can watch these PC’s and root for the team?
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA !
Again, she’s a mother of a couple toddlers so this is easy for her 🙂
Does anyone honestly think that Tillerson supposedly calling Trump a ‘moron’ is news? This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.
I know I’ve been called a lot worse by my employees. Get on the headsets of any college football game and listen in…. This just shows how dumb, petty, spiteful, dishonest and FAKE the news media is in America. A complete disgrace to this country.
Breathtaking to say the least.
the Obama crooks in the state department want their revenge bc they dont like how Tillerson is doing his job
Is there a “Hell’s Kitchen” for reporters? I’d love to spend an hour every week watching an angry Scotsman rip them up one side and down the other with no filter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey N32,
I am Scots born and have been both a pitcher and catcher of the anger you mention in your post.
Your Presidents ability to incinerate his foes with his tweets, likely comes from somewhere in his Scots mother’s genes.
Your Presidents fight is brilliant..especially as contrasted with the neutered RINOs he has to tolerate.
Thanks for posting this Sundance, I tried watching it on T.V and lasted approx thirty seconds.
I immediately swore at some smart arse called a John, and switched back to the Golf Channel that was showing a tournament from my old stomping grounds. ( Carnoustie.)
Thank you all.
Oh man, this is a good one! Sarah is giving them fits. So much self control to not just slap the taste out of a few mouths.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like that she’s never shrill.
The Whores are scared out of their minds! They are petrified that Congress will hold investigations on them. I can’t tell you how much I laughed every time one of them asked :)!
NOW I know why the Whores were all into Fake news! This article must of scared them to death!
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/05/burr-russia-probe-will-expose-erroneous-reporting-243488
From the article linked above:
As President Donald Trump calls on the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate so-called “fake news,” the panel’s GOP chairman said Thursday that his investigation into Russian electoral meddling could ultimately discredit some news outlets’ reporting.
Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) stopped short of endorsing Trump’s Thursday morning call for a congressional investigation of the media. But Burr did predict that the final product of his panel’s bipartisan inquiry into Moscow’s disruption of the 2016 election would illustrate factual errors in some media reports on the issue.
“We’re not going to investigate news organizations, but we will use the findings of our report to let the American people hold every news organization accountable for what they portrayed as fact, in many cases without sources — at least, no sources that would admit to it,” Burr told POLITICO.
Flep,
That is great news. Especially that Burr is quoted in Politico.
Our business channel ( left leaning.) just reported a proposed oil pipeline from Alberta to Canada’s Eastcoast has been cancelled, and that this will be viewed as a big win for President Trump.
Your dollar jumped 0.60 of a cent on the news.
Our lefty politicians up here are really starting to wet themselves.
God bless PDJT.
Nice to see my occasional email to his office is finally starting to make him jumpy. His newsletters have gotten more consistent as well. I told him to talk to Mark Walker about relating to people, Mark is fantastic.
Hahahaha. Yeah…OK. I’m sure another Trey Gowdy congressional oversight comity terrifies the swamp dwellers.
LOL Exactly!
I mean look at all the indictments that came out of the his previous work!
Oh… n/m.
Wow. Sarah really reclaimed the narrative and set the record straight with that question re. Trump’s trip to PR and Mayor Nasty and her treatment of her own constituents in PR.
I cannot believe how good she is at thinking on her feet. I have really never seen anyone like her! A Natural Born Master at this stuff.
How lucky are we to have Sarah Sanders dealing with the Press Tots?
I keep thinking of that picture of her as a tiny tot with that cynical expression on her face.
She seemingly has NEVER suffered fools gladly.
The president is very fortunate to have her (…and her dad.) on his side.
yes, i agree. She is quite impressive.
Sarah is MAGA! I just love her slap-downs, without allowing any interruptions!
Excellent today taking only 1 question/per M.O.R.O.N., plus putting Acosta in his box for being such a ‘rude dude’.
I love it! Intelligent, spot-on truthful, fast-talking come-backs; leaving no room for misunderstanding and refusing to take ‘clarifying’ questions….love, love, love this fighting spirit!
This woman is an excellent MAGA advocate and very loyal, dedicated to our President.
Applause, applause.
That’s what I’m talkin’ about – let the chief bitch-slapper bitch-slap the low life swamp dwellers, hahhahhahahah
Ahhh the grassy knoll on the 32nd floor. Sorry I just couldn’t resist.
My position has been that WE the people have done a deal with the devil and accepted a firewall on extraconstitutional fed overreach decades ago. Full auto, silencers, explosive devices – no. Routine semi, etc, none-yahs-business Mr Fed. States have a role in qualifying buyers not felons, moslem terrs,nut cases, etc and tailoring some matters for the locale.
I’ve danced this dance before. I for one can accept a ban on the crappy, if demonstrably deadly, toy (‘bump stocks’) by FEDERAL action IF we simultaneously get national ccw reciprocity.
LikeLike
Yes, why do “common sense” gun laws only work in one direction?
No need to give up jack.
No need to negotiate anything.
Just live in one of these States.
http://www.onlythebestfirearms.com/faq.html
I love Sarah! She’s so calm, cool, level headed, yet form and doesn’t take any BS, and she very pretty too, IMHO. What a woman! Her husband is one lucky guy.
I couldnt do this job. I would jump the presstitutes and beat them up
LikeLike
Just had a chance to watch – Wow.. fake news never let’s us down do they LOL how stupid to feign upset being labeled fake news and then continue to act like TMZ reporters.. good grief!
I especially loved how they all wanted to shift the fake news label off on Russia’s pravda ha ha ha!
at this point i’d believe pravda over us fake news
I believe he said Russian intelligence. 😂😂😂😂
And I’m with you, I’d believe Pravda over the NYT
Russian intelligence didnt do anything with fake news. even the facebook ads for $100000 were pro BLM and other sjw stuff. and this was part of a clickbait scheme to get clicks on websites with google ads. no government behind it at all.
