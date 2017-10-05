Building Leverage – Wilbur Ross Delays Determination on Chinese Aluminum Tariffs (Until After Trump Visit)…

{{snicker}} Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced a decision to delay a Commerce Department decision on Aluminum until sometime before November 30th.
When you analyze the Trump Doctrine, using economics as leverage for national security objectives, it becomes easier to understand the ebb, flow and timing of Wilbur Ross trade determinations. Economics, trade policy and national security objectives are all connected.
WASHINGTON(Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it would defer issuing its preliminary determination in an anti-dumping duty probe into imports of aluminum foil from China.
The department said in a statement the delay would allow it “to fully analyze information pertaining to China’s status as a non-market economy (NME) country.”
U.S. aluminum foil producers have filed petitions with the U.S. government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States. In 2016, imports of aluminum foil from China were valued at an estimated $389 million, department figures show.
In August, U.S. Commerce imposed preliminary anti-subsidy duties of about 17 percent to 81 percent on aluminum foil imported from China.
The Aluminum Association, a U.S. industry lobby group which filed the suit, was disappointed by the delay, but remained confident in the strength of its case, President and Chief Executive Officer Heidi Brock said in a statement.
When it opened the probe in late March, the Commerce Department said it was also launching a review of whether China should be treated as a market economy country, a designation that would effectively limit the calculation of anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made goods..
The terms of China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 allowed other WTO members to use a third country’s prices to assess whether Chinese goods were being sold below cost or fair market value.
That clause expired last December and China has called on the United States and the European Union to drop their use of such surrogate pricing, which has led to higher U.S. anti-dumping duties on imported Chinese goods.
“In all cases, the Department conducts a full and fair assessment of the facts,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. “This extension will ensure that the highest standards are followed in this case as we seek to guarantee fair treatment for U.S. workers and businesses.”
Commerce said it would issue its preliminary determination in the aluminum foil case – along with a decision on China’s non-market economy status – by Nov. 30. A final duty determination is expected 75 days later. (read more)
Sec Ross and President Teump make such a great team. Finally, people who understand and use economic leverage.
– Ross delays decision on aluminium foil until after Trump visits
– China now determined to win favor with President Trump
– China will attempt to wine and dine a man worth 10 billion dollars
This should be hilarious
Especially since he owns wineries, doesn’t drink, and likes his steaks well done with ketchup!
He’ll probably insist on only American STEAK. And none of that Kobe crap.
389 million in aluminum foil. WOW!
Probabky way more than that amount. Al foil @ hts 7607 runs 3% to 5.8% duty (depending), so it is likely undervalued on entry to reduce cost to the importer (double invoicing), the shipper/manufactuer benefits because they avoid paying the full export tax. Yes, China has an export tax, which we do not have because the Constitution prohibits it (although a few years ago Congress enacted one until the Supreme Court said no
Let’s not forget Team Trump threatened to slap Socky Trudeau’s hand recently over Bombardier. I’m sure the Panda took notice of that as well.
Wilburine leaves that sledgehammer suspended in midair, in plain sight for Big Panda to see.
Perfect.
I’ve been wondering…is China still designated as a “developing country”?
If it is, it’s long past time to lift that designation.
China has a Space Program.
It has aircraft carriers and thermonuclear weapons.
It’s really outrageous to pretend that China is still a ‘developing country’.
About the value being low…
Likely chosen to set a precedent. You win on this particular commodity, and then extrapolate it to more important and valuable things.
