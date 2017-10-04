Wednesday October 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Deceit is in the heart of those who devise evil, But counselors of peace have joy. Ps 12:20
Spit it out, Billy!! Spit it all out!
This is not really her scene, but Linda Ronstadt is playing the part of Mabel in this performance of the “Pirates of Penzance”.
Most delightful! The world could use more Gilbert & Sullivan. Fun to see the orchestra in costume, too. Was it an outdoor venue?
It was a NY production with Kevin Kline in the male lead and was supposed to be great.
This was linked at Savage’s site
Farfetched.
Well, this is one owner in the NFL who knows what he has to do…and has done it!:
https://abyssum.org/2017/10/03/god-bless-america/
Good grief, I hope that’s true.
Still cautious because the Jerry Jones thing wound up being a bunch of hooey, but man, if true, that’s a start.
Money talks.
If his granddaddy is LaMar he comes from good stock and is likely as tough as old saddle leather !
Unless the League comes out and officially apologizes for allowing players to protest some imaginary injustice on company time and disrespect the USA, they will not recover from this. RIP ~ NFL.
I hope this is true but Monday night one of the KC players sat for the anthem—All the others stood from what I understand.
PS-He is very cute!!
IT’S A MIRACLE!
Just a couple of days after I came here talking about how we might never get rid of all this trash piled up on the front lawn of the Harvey-flooded-out house, I get word that earlier today, a bunch of VOLUNTEERS just LOADED UP EVERYTHING AND CARRIED IT ALL OUTTA THERE!
Was it any of you?! I didn’t even give out the address…but this happened shortly after I posted that! You must have been praying for me–oh, our God is indeed an awesome God!
(Still a catchy song.)
I have no idea who even helped us, but this is a BIG load off my family’s chests!
Thank you all SO much for praying for us!
Wonderful, TPP! So happy to hear it. I’ve been praying, and I know others did, as well. Hallelujah. 👏🏻
That is truly awesome, TPT!
There is an organization with the demonstrated skills and history ( plus the reputed/leaked technology ) to make this “wet operation” in LV a reality; the CiA. Which leaves us to ponder on the “why? ” of it all . But we have a “rogue President” ( at least in the view common inside the Beltway ) that perhaps is so clean the CIA ( and the other Alphabets) can’t find any leverage.
The more I see, hear, read, the more I think “Enemies” . And the more I ponder the more I recall “Unintended Consequences” !
Great news! Received this email this evening from The Susan B. Anthony List pro-life organization:
Moments ago the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, 237 to 189! This bill would ban abortions after 5 months, saving at least 18,000 unborn children from abortion each year.
This is your victory! You worked alongside us during the 2016 election campaign to hold our pro-life majority in the House and elect a president who promised to sign this bill into law. Then, in the lead up to this vote, you prayed, you made gifts, you called, emailed and tweeted your U.S. Representative.
On behalf of unborn babies and the whole SBA List family, thank you!
A very special thanks to these pro-life U.S. Representatives for their strong leadership for LIFE:
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for bringing the bill to the floor for a vote
Pro-Life champion, Representative Trent Franks who sponsored the bill
Newly elected Representative Karen Handel who introduced the bill this afternoon
Courageous pro-life Democratic Representatives Dan Lipinski (IL-03), Collin Peterson (MN-07), and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) who voted for the bill
Now it’s time for our pro-life majority in the Senate to bring up this bill and force vulnerable pro-abortion Senators up in 2018 to either stand with their pro-life constituents and vote for this bill, or stand with Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Lobby and vote in favor of late-term abortion on-demand.
Thanks again for being the voice of innocent unborn children. I’m proud to fight alongside you until every last one of them is protected.
Interesting article [on recent events in Catalonia]:
The Bells of Barcelona Toll for Europe
https://pjmedia.com/spengler/2017/10/02/bells-barcelona-toll-europe/
During the last few weeks we’ve discovered Equifax lost the personal information of some 44% of the US population. we learned the data were lost through a breach Equifax was warned about in March but failed to patch. We learned that the program Equifax set up to allow person to see if their information were compromised is insecure, hackable. We learned that if you signed up for their credit freeze program you might be barred from joining in any class action suits later on and, just two days ago, we learned that there were an extra 2.5-million victims Equiifax overlooked.
Wow, you’d think that with a track record like that every responsible person or entity would steer clear of Equifax until they’d gone through a thorough corporate cleansing. Not so, sports fans: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/03/equifax-irs-fraud-protection-contract-243419
Is this a great country or what?
And then there’s this revelation from 8 hours ago…
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/03/yahoo-every-single-account-3-billion-people-affected-in-2013-attack.html
Trouble is, good ol’ Gautama hadn’t heard of the Deep State in America.
👿
Pretty sure that falls under Truth.
Darn good quote, though.
No more Social Security numbers?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/end-of-the-social-security-number-a-white-house-official-thinks-so-1507069469
There goes part of my legacy.
Test
Painter’s Pond
ca 2008
On A Clear Day
ca 2008
artist : Terry Gilecki ~ Canadian ~ Contemporary ~ Realism
he paints on canvas, in acrylic, using metal powders & air brush…
much more about him…and more gorgeous art…here..
http://terrygilecki.com
quite stunning 🙂
