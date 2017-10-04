Wednesday October 4th – Open Thread

Posted on October 4, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Wednesday October 4th – Open Thread

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Deceit is in the heart of those who devise evil, But counselors of peace have joy. Ps 12:20

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:25 am

    This is not really her scene, but Linda Ronstadt is playing the part of Mabel in this performance of the “Pirates of Penzance”.

    Like

    Reply
  4. ray76 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This was linked at Savage’s site

    Like

    Reply
  5. geneticallycatholic says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Well, this is one owner in the NFL who knows what he has to do…and has done it!:
    https://abyssum.org/2017/10/03/god-bless-america/

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Popcorn Tape says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:39 am

    IT’S A MIRACLE!

    Just a couple of days after I came here talking about how we might never get rid of all this trash piled up on the front lawn of the Harvey-flooded-out house, I get word that earlier today, a bunch of VOLUNTEERS just LOADED UP EVERYTHING AND CARRIED IT ALL OUTTA THERE!

    Was it any of you?! I didn’t even give out the address…but this happened shortly after I posted that! You must have been praying for me–oh, our God is indeed an awesome God!
    (Still a catchy song.)

    I have no idea who even helped us, but this is a BIG load off my family’s chests!
    Thank you all SO much for praying for us!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. millwright says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:52 am

    There is an organization with the demonstrated skills and history ( plus the reputed/leaked technology ) to make this “wet operation” in LV a reality; the CiA. Which leaves us to ponder on the “why? ” of it all . But we have a “rogue President” ( at least in the view common inside the Beltway ) that perhaps is so clean the CIA ( and the other Alphabets) can’t find any leverage.

    The more I see, hear, read, the more I think “Enemies” . And the more I ponder the more I recall “Unintended Consequences” !

    Like

    Reply
  8. JC says:
    October 4, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Great news! Received this email this evening from The Susan B. Anthony List pro-life organization:

    Moments ago the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, 237 to 189! This bill would ban abortions after 5 months, saving at least 18,000 unborn children from abortion each year.

    This is your victory! You worked alongside us during the 2016 election campaign to hold our pro-life majority in the House and elect a president who promised to sign this bill into law. Then, in the lead up to this vote, you prayed, you made gifts, you called, emailed and tweeted your U.S. Representative.

    On behalf of unborn babies and the whole SBA List family, thank you!

    A very special thanks to these pro-life U.S. Representatives for their strong leadership for LIFE:
    House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for bringing the bill to the floor for a vote
    Pro-Life champion, Representative Trent Franks who sponsored the bill
    Newly elected Representative Karen Handel who introduced the bill this afternoon
    Courageous pro-life Democratic Representatives Dan Lipinski (IL-03), Collin Peterson (MN-07), and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) who voted for the bill

    Now it’s time for our pro-life majority in the Senate to bring up this bill and force vulnerable pro-abortion Senators up in 2018 to either stand with their pro-life constituents and vote for this bill, or stand with Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Lobby and vote in favor of late-term abortion on-demand.

    Thanks again for being the voice of innocent unborn children. I’m proud to fight alongside you until every last one of them is protected.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Interesting article [on recent events in Catalonia]:

    The Bells of Barcelona Toll for Europe

    https://pjmedia.com/spengler/2017/10/02/bells-barcelona-toll-europe/

    Like

    Reply
  10. czarowniczy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    During the last few weeks we’ve discovered Equifax lost the personal information of some 44% of the US population. we learned the data were lost through a breach Equifax was warned about in March but failed to patch. We learned that the program Equifax set up to allow person to see if their information were compromised is insecure, hackable. We learned that if you signed up for their credit freeze program you might be barred from joining in any class action suits later on and, just two days ago, we learned that there were an extra 2.5-million victims Equiifax overlooked.

    Wow, you’d think that with a track record like that every responsible person or entity would steer clear of Equifax until they’d gone through a thorough corporate cleansing. Not so, sports fans: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/03/equifax-irs-fraud-protection-contract-243419

    Is this a great country or what?

    Like

    Reply
  11. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:16 am


    Trouble is, good ol’ Gautama hadn’t heard of the Deep State in America.
    👿

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Like

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. smiley says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:30 am

    Painter’s Pond

    ca 2008

    On A Clear Day

    ca 2008

    artist : Terry Gilecki ~ Canadian ~ Contemporary ~ Realism

    he paints on canvas, in acrylic, using metal powders & air brush…

    much more about him…and more gorgeous art…here..

    http://terrygilecki.com

    quite stunning 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s