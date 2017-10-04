President Trump Thanks Vegas Metro Police, Sheriff Officers, Fire Dept., Paramedics and 911 Call Operators…

Posted on October 4, 2017 by

After visiting the Las Vegas University Medical Center President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak directly to the local law enforcement officials and first responders who took immediate action during the Mandalay Bay Massacre.

  1. FofBW says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Two very busy days for our President. Could not be more proud!

    Semper Fi.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    NBC and the rest of the Prostitutes knew that today was going to be magnificent for our President because his heart is so pure and Americans get to see it with their own eyes. That is the reason they brought forward the TREX BS. They never in a million years thought that TREX would hold a press conference to slap the POSs around. It has completely blown up in their faces.They took their shot and didn’t realize the MOAB was going to be dropped by TREX and our President.

  3. MM says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    So sad to see our President going through all this BS.

    • filia.aurea says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Yes, it is sad, but POTUS has Melania at his side. I’m sure that her continuous involvement is a source of comfort for him, and I’m very thankful for that.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    October 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I think the Left, MSM, Rhinos, Democrats, Globalist, Soros, Barry etc. are dying a slow death because the TRUTH will eventually be shared with the American public. There was nothing random about the folks that this POS decided to shoot. He was after Trump loving and 2nd Amendments loving Patriots. Whether it had anything to do with ISIS will eventually come out. I personally believe he was part of the Resistance movement. Very easily associated possibly with Antifa. I don’t blame LEO to hold that back for a few days because the country is still healing. When it finally breaks, all HELL will reign upon this country. The Resistance (Antifa) will become a terrorist organization that the DOJ and local police will exterminate wherever they appear. You were a black mask, don’t be shocked if you are shot dead!

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      • MfM says:
        October 4, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        Interesting take by Colonel Shaffer. There was a murder over the summer locally in Chester County, PA of a prominent GOP Committeeman that I feel falls into what he was talking about.

        Brooks Jennings was murdered on his front lawn by his wingnut anti-Trump neighbor. The original FB news alert from the local paper was ” Man fatally shot Tuesday in West Goshen after Dispute with neighbor over President Trump.” That disappeared very quickly.

        Then they clamped down on the Trump angle and played up “on going squabbles” and “long running disputes”.

        Only one of the signs that he had on his front lawn is shown in the article I linked but the four said:

        TRUMP BEST CULT LEADER SINCE JONES, NOW DRINK UR KOOL-AID

        LOOSE TWEETS SINKS LEADER SHIPS

        TRUMP FOR THE GREEDY DEATH AND DESPAIR FOR THE NEEDY

        SORRY GRAND MA AND PA U HAVE TO BE PUT DOWN, THE RICH NEED LOWER TAXES — this one I think was above the skeleton he had in a lawn chair.

        http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/anti-trump-fanatic-shoots-neighbor-twice-head-argument-history-unhinged-behavior/

        It got some national attention, but it petered out. What is telling — there was a go-fund me started for the widow that never met it’s goal.

        https://www.gofundme.com/the-jennings-family-fund

        • no-nonsense-nancy says:
          October 4, 2017 at 8:07 pm

          I live one half hour from West Goshen. i have not heard anything more about this beyond the first announcement of it. Not even any statement from our state GOP leader who lives in the town where it happened. I am concerned for poll workers, myself being one, because one of there loonies could walk into a precinct and start shooting. We are sitting ducks. I feel responsible for all those on my board and the voters who would be present. I am dead set against no gun zones, anywhere. We were given the 2nd Amendment and it is taken away from us when we are made to keep our guns away from these areas.

          • MfM says:
            October 4, 2017 at 8:18 pm

            There was an interview that I saw with DiGiorgio and he released a statement about what a good guy Brooks Jennings was… but he didn’t comment on the Trump connection.

          • MfM says:
            October 4, 2017 at 8:23 pm

            What angers me is this is a pattern. All the things Colonel Shaffer said are being given a pass by the left. The death threats against Trump, the nastiness against his family, the constant TDS that you see everyday with the media and various lefty websites.

            The message wingnuts are taking is that it’s not just OK to be violent against Republicans and people you believe are Trump supporters, but that it’s a good thing.

    • filia.aurea says:
      October 4, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      The one thing I’m sure of is that the official narrative is b.s. There’ s a pattern to all this insanity. Praying for the families of those who died, and recovery for the injured.

  5. IMO says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    The Military, LEO, first responders know President Trump has their backs especially at this critical point in time when we are battling against pure evil.

