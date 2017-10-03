President Trump Calls Out Puerto Rico Truckers For Refusing to Work…

There has been a considerable amount of nonsense from people choosing to defend Puerto Rico’s unionized truck drivers and their refusal to work. The painful reality is the Puerto Rican Truckers Union, Frente Amplio, virtually control the port of San Juan and have used typical union tactics to slow down the distribution of relief supplies from the port in an effort to punish the Puerto Rican governor. Truckers have refused to show up for work.

As President Trump departs the White House this morning he is asked a question about the leftist mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz. During Trump’s response he points out the need for the Mayor to get involved and get the PR truckers back to work.

