President Trump Calls Out Puerto Rico Truckers For Refusing to Work…

There has been a considerable amount of nonsense from people choosing to defend Puerto Rico’s unionized truck drivers and their refusal to work. The painful reality is the Puerto Rican Truckers Union, Frente Amplio, virtually control the port of San Juan and have used typical union tactics to slow down the distribution of relief supplies from the port in an effort to punish the Puerto Rican governor. Truckers have refused to show up for work.
As President Trump departs the White House this morning he is asked a question about the leftist mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz. During Trump’s response he points out the need for the Mayor to get involved and get the PR truckers back to work.
Advertisements
Not only the truckers but i have heard reports the National Guard members refused to report also. it is difficult to feel much empathy for these folks when this behavior is done.
LikeLiked by 22 people
The non-reporting PR National Guardia should be reporting to Leavenworth, hopefully later this year. Too bad Trump doesn’t or can’t do a Patco stye bust like the flight controllers and permanently remove both the union and its members.
It’s hard to believe that with our near police state laws there are no obstructing during a public emergency provisions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Actually PATCO was a bad move by Reagan, that was a union of skilled professionals that protected professional standards.
Truck drivers (Teamsters) are not highly skilled. Most regular drivers could learn that job in a reasonable amount of time. It’s just a restriction on commerce, and now it’s putting people’s lives, health and welfare at risk. That union should be decertified.
LikeLike
artichoke…I can see why you make the statement you did about the air traffic controllers but Reagan was thinking strategically, as does Pres Trump, on what sends the greater message across the country. Reagan’s message was sent to ALL unions with that firing and Pres Trump has been sending the same message to Unions here and these third world dictators as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep — I read somewhere a couple of days ago that the union(s) is making things difficult.
LikeLike
The left doesn’t mind— it exacerbates a crisis that they are using to attack Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I recall, the Gov said on Sunday that only 25% had shown up for duty, in the very long conference he gave. I hope I got the % right.
LikeLike
fire them all like Reagan did in the 80s with airport unions!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unions? Teamsters Union? Do you see now how evil they are? refuse to drive trucks of contributed aid to those so direly in need to help in contract “negotiations” Typical and so damn evil. Everyone of those that refused and the leaders of the Union should be hung. This is just mystifingly evil at so many levels. Not one union has the welfare of the people in mind, NOT one.
LikeLike
Good. This is an under-told story that is a key part of the difference between the Florida/Texas responses and the Puerto Rico response.
The federal government’s relief efforts are designed to work with willing and able local partners on the ground. If there are none, that’s a big problem.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Sort of like . . .
“We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion . . . Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” John Adams
LikeLiked by 17 people
Apollo Puerto Ricans in NY are realizing the truth! I have a wonderful woman that is absolutely not a Trump supporter that told me yesterday that what is happening in her country is because of the corruption of the Puerto Rican Government and the trucker’s union. She said it is a disgrace! She told me that you couldn’t pay her enough to move to Puerto Rico. She was there last year and she was shocked that they still use the carbon copy paper for credit card transactions.
She also said that her family won’t dare leave because your house will be ransacked and you will come back to nothing in it! She thinks many of the Puerto Ricans that own homes, aren’t going anywhere because of that reason.
The Democrats, Uniparty Republicans and Globalist biggest dream is to get rid of every single Puerto Rican. Their ultimate hope is that the majority move to Florida and flip the state once and for all. They want the elite class to buy up the entire island so that it starts to return gains on their money and can be their paradise.
I was so grateful that she shared that they aren’t going anywhere!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The carbon paper was a tipoff. It makes it that much easier for organized “tourista” identity theft!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Expose the sunlight President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Leftists are well-practiced at exploiting a tragedy or crisis for political purposes and they aren’t above creating or worsening a situation to get some political mileage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fantastic, our no BS President continues to expose the ugly truth no matter how much he gets chastised for it. This is why the MSM is so threatened by our President, they no longer control the narrative.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Not to mention the MSM is part and parcel of the Dem Party’s corruption THEMSELVES!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truth is a powerful tool.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Go Trump! Kick that Mayor’s butt! And string up those lousy truck drivers for letting their people go hungry and thirsty too! In fact, just nullify their government contract and hire some people that want to work.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How can human beings be this cruel to other human beings during a crisis as this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, it takes a special kind of evil!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well…the Left spawned the likes of Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini….
LikeLiked by 12 people
They emulate their father…the devil, he comes to steal, kill and destroy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and Obama, Hillary and McCain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mc Stain
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all Satan’s off springs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil that the left seems to be spewing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That evil is called democraps in case you wondered.
LikeLike
Anyone know what faith based Porto Ricans are…?
LikeLike
Most of them that I know are Catholic. I think that’s the most common religion on the island. That is what you were asking?
LikeLike
Catholicism reigns in the Latin world.
LikeLike
It’s called sin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Its called selfish greed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…which is sin. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just look around the world . . . there are far too many examples of people who put their own self interests or agendas on a higher priority than other peoples’ lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is not the America I grew up in, and had my family in.
I truly believed I was bringing my children into a better America than it has become.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I taught my 15, 17, 26 and 27 year old sons very well. None of them are liberals. In fact, they can’t stand liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wish I could say the same about mine…All Liberals.
LikeLike
Both of my kids, ages 37 and 33 are conservatives. I’m a Trumpative,! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
k said: I truly believed I was bringing my children into a better America than it has become.
Certain “segments” of our society can not even be depended on to wait in line fairly and patiently.
Call them out on it and you and your entire family get “beat to the ground” in broad daylight:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/30/police-group-teens-attack-family-cutting-line-six-flags/
LikeLike
… I must apologize for posting an inaccurate and carelessly unverified account.
Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.
It wasn’t broad daylight, it was “Saturday night”
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/frightening-fest-family-attacked-beaten-by-teenagers-at-six-flags/
LikeLike
Dang – I can’t even watch the video, but I can imagine. I am still reeling that this is what the USA is now ……….
LikeLike
Damn–My heart cries out for what is happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Duh. They’re liberals. The left doesn’t care about the little people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What you have to understand is that there is a huge number of people in the world that are constrained by civilization’s rules and laws that, if given a free reign, would terrorize everyone around them for the power, greed and need for revenge in their hearts.
Think back to the dark ages. Life was worth less than nothing. In many of our cities in certain areas now, life is worth nothing. Think of the mob mentality in riots and these ANTIFA uprisings. When these types are not afraid of consequences, they do what they want, when they want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. For confirmation, see the account of a family beatdown at Six Flags just upthread.
LikeLike
Just that in a crisis people are supposed to be a bit kinder.
Do remember though when our house burned down when I was 10. Yes many helped us out, but within a few weeks we were treated like the town bottom feeders because we were wearing and using the cast offs of others. Although the area is one of my favorite places that we lived, I was so glad when we moved.
LikeLike
God Bless President Trump and FEMA.
They are doing excellent work and have to do it while people they are trying to help is working against them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snopes has called this site out for not reporting the whole story. Not that I believe Snopes…but they say the drivers are not working BECAUSE they can not get to the dock, have no gas, have no clear roadways to drive on etc. They are stating the issue is with the Governor or mayor who is slowing things down. Trump just called the person out. told him / her to get their asses to work!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thats odd, since American FEMA and military have been driving around for days and delivering gas and supplies.
LikeLiked by 19 people
If you believe Snopes is not biased, I have a beachfront bungalow in PR to sell you.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Snopes is as useless as the troll Conservative_Hispanic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Snopes is a proven Leftist propaganda rag.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
The union leader is on video admitting it. Has anyone disputed the video? If not, then what are we even debating?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has Snopes founder settled his divorce and stopped filching company funds for hookers and blow yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This Snopes?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4042194/Facebook-fact-checker-arbitrate-fake-news-accused-defrauding-website-pay-prostitutes-staff-includes-escort-porn-star-Vice-Vixen-domme.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call BS on this. I’ve read/heard numerous times roads are clear across the island. Yes, it’s a mountainous terrain and undoubtedly the smaller roads are still impassable, but at least get supplies to drop off points. Sounds, however, like in many third world areas it’s survival of the fittest and thieves will do their utmost to do what they do best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was missing during the press conference. She’s not a leader. She doesn’t care about her city. She only cares about scoring political points for her re-election campaign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The left are planning to run silly Hyphen-Cruz for Governor of PR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let Lil Marco rub for governor. Didn’t thru vote for him bigly I the primary?
LikeLike
So, she was hiding out in shame due to all the nasty lies she told last week, eh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
She couldn’t face the President after being such a nasty woman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder could the left not distribute relieve so to sell it to people who need food and water….? FEMA gives it for free so do other charities. I did not see the red cross there…???
LikeLiked by 1 person
As revelations about the teamsters and the mayor have shown, no, the left could not distribute relief.
LikeLike
She was actually there, at he table on the right.
All she did was look down all the time (in shame? Nah, liberals have no shame) and scowl.
I guess she was mad because all the cameras were on the President (a real leader) and not on her!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah ok, she was there but still could not face the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the unique status of PR and its relatively autonomous governing status, what are the President’s options to force the issue outside the “Bully pulpit”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Call in transportation battalions…I would rather trust some 88M, from Detroit, over one of their Teamsters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DoD.
LikeLike
Martial law. Just saying.
LikeLike
Even if he exercised constitutional options and everything was done on the up an up, the left would take himover the coals endlessly. But that’s okay! Trump excels in “Expose and Persuade” diplomacy. he gets a lot done because he doesn’t care who’s getting credit…so long as it gets done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a Latino friend in Costa Rica. This is all over the news down there. Typical Latin American Communism.
LikeLike
How are they reporting it?
LikeLike
How much of this will the MSM cover?
LikeLike
Wait for it. Ah, yes, here it comes . . . . . . . . . . crickets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile on cnn: Mayor Cruz driving a tractor trailer and tooting the airhorns
LikeLike
Hyphen-Cruz is an ineffectual leader, a typical leftist political propaganda publicity hound.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like the House of Representatives, she has her CRUZ-control set on STALL…..
(in other words, you Cruz, you lose)
(no offense meant to Deplorables named Cruz!)
LikeLike
For someone without power and working to help her poor people, that mayor sure does manage to stay clean…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hindrance to getting needed relief supplies delivered. She is a leftist prop for photo ops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only thing she carries around with her is reporters.
Picture:
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fand-here-we-see-the-mayor-of-san-juan-bravely-delivering-truckloads-of-reporters-to-hurricane-victims%2F
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look at the face of the guy on the right with the white shirt… tells you exactly what he feels about her!
LikeLike
There had to be a reason why she was next to all those water bottles.
LikeLike
Trump is being careful, he’s calling the truck drivers out and the people on the ground… but not saying anything about the unions or that it is being done on purpose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the end it is not the union’s fault. Everyone is responsible for his own actions. You tell me, in Houston or Florida, if your union rep told you not to refuse to work to help out, would you blindly obey, or would you tell him to “F off” and then get to work helping your neighbors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops. If he told you to refuse to work to help out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other day I made a comment about nationalizing the whole thing with martial law and the military running it. Someone here commented that, no, what PDJT would do would be assign responsibility. Of course he was right. Why should the feds TAKE responsibility away from those who are screwing it up, when it is more effective to single them out as responsible for the problem? Assigning responsibility where it belongs is such a welcome approach. No BS. No excuses. Like a boss. A really GOOD boss. Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions. Don’t tell me why you can’t, tell me how you will.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This disgusting behavior is part of who some people are…not sure you can embarrass them enough to change.
What has me worried is that the rats are already rubbing their hands together at the thought of importing as many PR citizens as needed to turn Florida blue. Heard Sen Nelson – FL, RAT – going on and on this a.m. about how we must show compassion…this is who we are.. I just don’t know how this could be stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love in FL and they were announcing on the radio FEMA stations at all the airports for incoming PR’s impacted by hurricane Maria. So clearly they are expecting a lot of PR to fly to FL and stay with family or friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha I LIVE in Florida, but I do love in Florida too, LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
what other than a mafia type extortion business is the truckers union?
LikeLike
Now live via RSBN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Donald Trump hates Puerto Rico. Because CNN tell the drones so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left is guilty of ensuring there is as big a crisis as possible in order to exploit it for political purposes. They wouldn’t know real compassion if it bit them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ve got to love the man. No one could give of himself anymore than President Trump. I was happy to hear him call out truckers and acknowledge more help is needed on a local level. I hope the PR people see and appreciate all that has been done for them on a federal level.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am Israeli and love Trump. We had our share of terrorism and here are my advise to save you and your family in an active shooter incident or other terror attack, it’s more about terrorist but can be used otherwise:
1. Escape routes and hiding places: Make it a habit to observe the escape routes and bullet proof hiding locations around. A pillar, a maintenance room, etc.. could save your life. Think ahead where you go if it happens.
2. Prepare, train: Have a legal gun, train to use it. Train to move forward while shooting. If you can be the aggressor against a shooter he will lose control. Train also with martial art that includes disarming weapons. I actually know someone who was in the hotel in Vegas at the time of the attack a few days ago and she said that her tactical training made a huge difference, she was the leaders inside the hotel in the casino area, she find a place in the basement and barricaded the room and she was the first who didn’t go into denial and try to explain away the situation and ignore it. She attributed it to her training.
3. Profiling: I know the subject is not popular in the US but you can prevent an incident if you notice someone who is looking nervous in a public place, seems to look for targets and has the look of a terrorist or just has the intention to harm. Intention to harm could manifest itself in the way they look and act. I remember taking a flight in the US after a terror attack in NJ. and NY. The FBI published a picture and I was about to go on a flight with someone who looked just like the man in the picture.
It was all over TV and no one observed it, people were all unaware of their environment. I looked for police and there was none and we had to go on the flight. I just survailed the man who was with someone else and listened to him. I confirmed this was not a terrorist from what I heard and observed. Pay attention to people around you.
4.Observe lone bags in public places. It could be a bomb. A bomb in a public place is a common terrorist practice.
4.Communication: There is nothing worse than being in a disaster without a phone. Or with a bad provider that loses signal.Have a reliable provider.
Thanks,
David
LikeLiked by 6 people
I forgot one more point. A bag with a laptop or other objects are almost as reliable as a bullet proof vest. Know what you can use instead of a vest if needed and even better buy an actual bullet proof jacket or vest.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you. David. Being aware of one’s surroundings at all times is so important. Your tip(s) could save someone’s life.
LikeLike
Thank you David. I think one of our big problems here in the U.S. is that our news media headlines often start, “Crowds panic……” and that is not at all helpful. We should instead teach people how to respond using their heads, and stop encouraging people to panic, or teaching them (via the media) that the normal response is to panic. It shouldn’t be.
Your advice is very good, and thank you again for providing it.
LikeLike
Let me challenge the Donald (I’m allowed because I contributed money to his campaign 🙂 on one issue in his above video statement. And perhaps some law enforcement (“LE”) types on here can help me better understand something.
Trump is commending LE for its great performance, but – to me at least – it seems like it took a heck of a long time to breach the shooter’s hotel room door. Every timeline I’ve seen has the shooting begin at 10:08pm and the shooter dead at 11:20pm, i.e. 72 mins later. And the timeline I’ll post a link to below, has LE outside the shooter’s hotel room door at 10:24am (16 mins after shooting starts), which seem very quick to me.
But it took nearly an hour (10:24pm to 11:20pm) to breach the door and – we’re told – find the shooter dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound. 56 minutes of nonstop, automatic gun fire seems like an eternity. I realize you don’t want to send in Barnie Fife with a revolver into a sniper’s nest, but 72 mins start to finish in a metro area seems terribly long to me. Any thoughts by people with experience in this area? Thanks.
By the way, here is the timeline I referenced:
http://www.businessinsider.com/timeline-shows-exactly-how-the-las-vegas-massacre-unfolded-2017-10/#thursday-stephen-paddock-checks-into-the-mandalay-bay-resort-and-casino-on-the-south-end-of-the-las-vegas-strip-1
LikeLike
I think they first needed to identify where the shooter was, and that was the long pole in the tent.
Look at the aerials….that hotel window wouldn’t have been my first guess, given how far away it was. I saw one report that a LEO radioed in that he thought shooting was coming from the Mandelay, and his report helped make the response as fast as it was. As far as taking down the shooter, they needed to determine whether he had hostages or explosives in the room before rushing in. Don’t know how long that takes, but not zero time.
Not a LEO.
LikeLike
Not an expert but I would think they would need to clear a couple floors first in case the place was wired with bombs. Would need to get as many people to safety as possible. there is no science right or wrong answer because every situation is different. Would have done zero good to engage and the whole floor goes boom and you have that many more casualties just my thought..
LikeLike
Wrong thread 😉
LikeLike
Okay, here comes the spin…
After that great press conference, two local talking heads (obvious Dims, so expect the liberal media here to take up their howl) complained that the President said that this is going to put a hole in the federal budget (he did say that while smiling, they are pretending they did not see that). They are trying to portray him as a heartless ghoul who only cares about money, not people.
This is how I am going to counter that- with the truth. Any lib trying this spin with me is going to get this:
Liberal head explosion #1…
1) Tell me what about that statement is not true.
Liberal head explosion #2…
2) It was said as a joke, and the libs know it. He was smiling as he said it. It was his way of saying that this is an emergency and he will get the job done, no matter what it takes.
It thoroughly pisses me off how libs put their politics over people, even trying to put down a President who is busting his butt helping out their sorry butts.
I was so disgusted that after one minute of that insanity I had to bug out of that website, otherwise I would have ruined my perfectly good computer monitor by running my fist through it.
LikeLike
Ooops, posted in the wrong place- this is about the press conference President Trump just held in Puerto Rico.
Sorry about the mistake, fellow Treepers, but after watching those two local liberal talking heads, I was in a blind rage for several minutes…
LikeLike
The lack of truck drivers needed to distribute food and water in San Juan brings to mind one of my favorite quotes my mother used to say. “The Lord helps those who help themselves.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably what the truck drivers said to themselves when they were knocking doors, offering fuel at $10-$20 per gallon (the earlier video).
LikeLike
According to a former Puerto Rican AG Jose Fuentes, Rep Louis Gutierrez brought the mayor the tee shirt and convinced her to start Trump bashing if she wanted to be governor. This was supposedly aired on CNN but they cut him off.
http://thepolitistick.com/former-puerto-rico-ag-says-democrat-luis-gutierrez-told-san-juan-mayor-slam-trump/
Rep Gutierrez did fly to Puerto Rico, arriving Friday Afternoon.
http://abc7chicago.com/gutierrez-heads-to-hurricane-ravaged-puerto-rico-with-supplies/2467354/
And the CNN interview where she was wearing the T shirt was Friday night.
Just how blatant are the Democrats in politicizing everything? Don’t they think they will ever get caught?
Has anyone found the CNN footage of Fuentes?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope she gets at least proportionate justice to Ray Nagin…
LikeLike
Interesting question …
> Who Dominates the Trucking Industry in Puerto Rico?
> The Teamsters (capitalized T) affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT)…
> OR the teamsters (camioneros) of the homegrown Frente Amplio?
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/puerto-rico-teamsters/
LikeLike
If she isn’t working why should they? Monkey see, Monkey do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gutierrez is the nastiest of the nasty. An ugly awlful person. Ugh
LikeLike
Put on our cowboy hats and bypass them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the way it should be –yes I do speak a lot with music for music speaks to us, at least to me.
Love holds us together
LikeLike
WOW. Shepard Smith on Fox News just called out Conservative House for “fake news” for stating that Puerto Rico truck drivers on strike!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YEP…. I HEARD IT TOO!…. I just came here to tell you…..Shep is a SNAKE!
LikeLike
Well. He is just jealous that Sundance is damn good here.
LikeLike
Frente Amplio de Puerto Rico has only been around since 2012. They are communists.
The IBT affiliated PR Teamsters call themselves Tronquistas.
“The official Teamster (capital T) union local in Puerto Rico is finally heard from on October 2nd, in an effort to distance themselves from Frente Amplio, which is being referred to by their public relations as a separate, independent group of truckers or teamsters.”
“The Teamsters of Puerto Rico now are emphasizing that they are Tronquistas, to differentiate themselves from the generic camioneros (truckers/teamsters) of Frente Amplio, a group that has been unabashed in their threats to stymie transport on the island.”
“Frente Amplio is headed by Victor Rodriguez, who entered the consciousness of mainland Americans in recent weeks on account of his angry rants and ominous threats about paralyzing truck logistics in Puerto Rico for two years — even during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria — if he and his truckers don’t get what they want from the governor.”
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/puerto-rico-teamsters/
“The Frente Amplio de Puerto Rico was founded on February 8, 2012 as a political coalition with the purpose of uniting the parties, groups, political causes leftist, sovereign and independence under a single political movement. We seek the union between leftist / pro-independence parties and groups like MAS, MINH, MST, PPT, MUS, Nationalist, Socialist and Communist Party, OSI, FUPI, UJS, PIP, sovereignty within the PPD, recruit independents & leftists who do not vote, recruit those who vote in mixed fashion, those who have no political affiliation among others.”
– more – https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/frente-amplio-de-puerto-rico/
video/1
The IBT leaders are in a world of trouble at present, including James Hoffa, from their union members. The Real American Teamsters (CONUS Teamsters) are on their way to Puerto Rico, organized by Teamsters JC16 (NYC), which is to whom Pres Trump was referring when he praised the truckers the other day.
‘Bout durn time. Ever deal with an angry Teamster?
and many of those Teamster union members are still Pro-Trump all the way
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, Shep Smith just called-out CTH as the “Fake News” source claiming that PR’s truckers are not working due to a strike. Unbelievable!
LikeLike
The Conservative Treehouse!! “That is fake news,” he said.
LikeLike
Shepard Smith just called out this website as “fake news”. Said the story originated here and its false.
Just a heads up.
LikeLike
I just saw that too. Hate to even admit that I had his program on. I usually turn the TV Off when his show comes on. It’s Off Now.
Imagine that, Conservative Treehouse gets mentioned and of course smeared with the Fake News label.
Any response on this from Sundance on this?
LikeLike
Yup…..Slep just called you out.
LikeLike
Yes…..Fake News….OMG…..what’s next??!!
LikeLike
Shep Smith on Fox, about ten minutes ago, said that the rumors about a union trucker’s strike in Puerto Rico were “fake news… spread largely by a website called The Conservative Treehouse”.
I’ve got a feeling that all those truckers are, suddenly, now lining up for miles to pick up their loads.
LikeLike
Most anti-President Trump enemedia have tried desperately to paint the admin. as slow to respond in P.R.. Wrong, Irma hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (north shore) 10 days before Maria. Pres. Trump, FEMA, and responders with suppplies started then, while everyone was anticipating Florida. Before Maria hit , the politicians and Trucker Union leaders were already planning how capitalize on a disaster. Maria was their big payday. Thieves.
LikeLike
Well, If Fox//Shep Smith feel the need to attack CTH openly on the air… Sundamce is over target and making people very nervous! Good Work!!
LikeLike
Shep Smith just called you a liar on CNN Sundance….
LikeLike
Shepherd Smith just called the strike “fake news” with an arrogant sniff of disdain for anything Trump
LikeLike
Errr…”how quickly the police department was able to get in was a miracle”.
72 minutes from get go. The elevators must be slow.
LikeLike
And I just want to add:
Shep Smith didn’t even bother to tell his viewers how he came to confirm that the PR trucker’s strike is fake news.
No federal, territorial, or local government or union official is quoted, on camera or off.
No reason whatsoever is given for Shep’s unambiguous declaration that the news is fake; nothing, nada, zip, zilch.
Instead, Shep apparently just took the word of those twenty-something research assistants and interns sitting behind him looking at computer screens the size of garage doors and went into “Voice of God” mode to proclaim what is fake news on his word alone.
That, for the slow and uninitiated, is what people with critical thinking skills call: BULLSH*T.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sure sounds like Shep.
Glad I quit watching that show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shep, “Voice of God” …
Oy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Shep should watch this video.
LikeLike
Did anyone record the Shepard Smith show where he mentioned the Treehouse?
LikeLike
And now people are seeing the truth. Many Union members are so loyal to the Union, that they will let people in their own city die of starvation or other atrocities if told to do so.
Let that sink in.
LikeLike