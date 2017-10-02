Mandalay Bay Massacre – 6:00pm Full Press Briefing (Video)

Posted on October 2, 2017 by

Full press briefing by all agencies investigating the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Massacre.  Sadly, the updated death toll now stands at 59.

  1. sundance says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    • carrierh says:
      October 2, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      Michael, can we then assume he sent that to the muslims there as her lady friend is from a muslim dominated country? It seems he was a turncoat in spite of being able to amass a fortune here. So many questions yet to be answered. I suppose he preferred to murder himself rather than face the police. I think that at least was a good idea. I pray for all those killed, including police and those that sheltered others and lost their lives. All we have seen and heard shows Paul Ryan that this is what Americans are coming forth to save lives, giving safe space, taking to hospitals, etc. Paul, you are a fool, and need to resign asap!

      • Publius2016 says:
        October 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm

        Philippines is Catholic with small Muslim population…

      • Publius2016 says:
        October 2, 2017 at 7:40 pm

        Ryan needs to leave before the new year!

      • keeler says:
        October 2, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        The Philippines is not “muslim dominated.” It is predominately Catholic (86%) and 4% Muslim, with the remaining 10% affiliating with other religions. There is, however a large concentration of Muslims in the southern Philippines which has been conducting a brutal, ISIS-aligned insurgency against the national government in particular and civilization in general.

        With that being said, I find it highly relevant to investigate where any money went, and to whom. Terrorists follow a similar pattern of behavior, and this pattern often includes involvement with an overseas “religious” woman who radicalizes them as well as the transfer of significant financial assets prior to the attack. While the evidence is not available yet to say definitively that either applies to this case, it is certainly necessary to investigate both avenues for evidence of potential links to terrorist organizations.

  2. Stringy theory says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    There is something very odd about this tragedy. I hope Trump will get to the bottom of this, and I have complete faith he will.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    The story is about to blow. Even the girl in the photo is not his “girlfriend.” It’s 100% fake.

  4. Publius2016 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Watching NBA and they are standing…they don’t look happy, but who cares…Singer was great!

  5. carrierh says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Hope this time my comment is accepted. Sending that kind of money could have been sent to muslims groups in the Philippines. His female friend is supposedly from Indonesia and that is a super muslim country. Nevada allows this type of weapon, but how did he acquire the now 17 guns and ammo is at question. What drove him to do this in a country that allowed him to become extremely wealthy. I am glad he shot himself rather than forcing our police to kill him. One decent move by a seriously ungrateful murderer. Did he has others assisting him? Hopefully we will find out more. Thanks to all who sheltered others and died in so doing, including police men. Thanks to those who came to take injured to hospitals. This is who real Americans are, Paul Ryan, so resign and take you hate of Trump and us with you.

  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Interesting series of 34 tweets from Thomas Wictor…

  7. Just Curious says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    A big hotel like the Mandalay didn’t have any equipment to sense weapons? Really? No scanners? esp with a huge concert en route…sounds odd
    How did this shooter get all those serious weapons into his hotel room?

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      October 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      he had help.
      it will come out in the end.

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      Reported that he carried the weapons in via ten suitcases.

    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      My thought as well, not one security camera or guard picked up as an arsenal of
      high-powered weapons with ammo were being moved into a room.
      Are they not concerned about Casino Robbery?

    • keeler says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      Several posters have pointed out in other threads that, in actuality, it is fairly easy to break down and move multiple AR-15s in a large luggage container.

      He had multiple weapons at his home, but only three confirmed firearms in his hotel room (two scoped rifles and a hand gun).

      Additionally, I saw someone here post information that he had been in the hotel for four days prior to the shooting. Plenty of time to casually “come and go,” bringing in smaller amounts of ammo in a backpack or briefcase as part of a daily routine.

      Yes, his room(s) were on the 37th floor, but I’m guessing the Mandalay has elevators and that he wasn’t lugging everything up 37 flights of stairs.

      None of this dismisses the possibility he had co-conspirators. But the facts as they stand do allow for him to have been the sole shooter.

  8. NYGuy54 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:49 pm

  9. christinewjc says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Oops…looks like my comment didn’t post so trying again. Recall the video footage of the shooter, Stephen Paddock, wearing a pink hat and “nasa” pink shirt at an anti-Trump protest in August, 2017? Via Liveleak, I noticed the following information:

    NASA Gov. releases (1993) memo with a “Steve Paddock” as a member of the study team.
    I’m not sure whether or not this is the same person, but it’s quite a coincidence that the shooter was seen wearing a pink “nasa” t-shirt at that rally in August!

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

  11. Howie says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    All the damn Newz is so awful, have to let it go today.

  12. 4sure says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Mandalay Bay Hotel will go belly up after all the lawsuits are settled. May as well bulldoze the place now. How the heck do you set up a war room in a hotel and it goes un-noticed? If this was just a lone attack, just think what an attack by numerous terrorists would do. Why don’t more attacks involving many take place? Is that because the terrorists are not as prevalent as we think? Are we giving them too much credit? Are we keeping them at bay?

    I suspect that This type attack will be repeated, now that the blueprint has been established on how to do it.

    • Ziiggii says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      “How the heck do you set up a war room in a hotel and it goes un-noticed?”

      I’m guessing you would be ok with the government just looking through every email, text message and phone call you make as well?

      I guess there was no reason for Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews to expect privacy in her own hotel room either…

    • youme says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      If certified as an “act of Terrorism” then, we the taxpayers, will be picking up the tab
      A terrorist act that is eligible for coverage under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA). Such acts are certified by the Secretary of the Treasury, applying criteria spelled out in TRIA. … Insurers paying claims in response to certified acts of terrorism qualify for federal reimbursement.

  14. Ed. says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I have noticed a lot of comments on how he was able to get 10 rifles and all the ammo up into his room and it go unnoticed.

    True story.
    While attending a wholesale convention in Vegas some years back, I bought out a display booth from a vendor, as is the costume to sell all the displays models after the show. This booth contained just under 50 air rifles. I was booked into a strip hotel for the rest of the week to gamble, and see the sights. I used a large wheeled suitcase to bring all the air rifles up to my room from the parking lot, for a total of 6 trips each way. Then I hung the DO NOT DISTURB sign, and nobody noticed a thing. Now I grant you air rifles are legal but I expect everybody to get the point. In Vegas nobody asks about what you are bringing to your room, even domestic livestock.

  15. Nigella says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    He liked Country music so he murders people at a country music concert? Something isn’t right here…

  16. James W Crawford says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I am almost deaf and just had ear surgery. I cant listen to the presser. I hope that people will post pertinent, informative comments rather than inane conspiracy claims.

    • keeler says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      This.

      The evidence should direct us to the truth, not the other way around.

    • tuskyou says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      From the presser
      He had ammonium nitrate in his car, tannerite in hotel. Gun calibers range from 308 to 223. No manifesto. 18 guns at home 16 guns in hotel plus 1 handgun. They’ve spoken to 1 gun dealer and currently talking with few other people. Hope this helps

  17. Martin says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    A fair amount of “gun expert” backpeddaling, I well imagine…

  18. big bad mike says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    See Adam Lexalt in photo on this topic headline – Nevada Attorney General. Met him recently – very unassuming, calm, and gave me the impression he was a smart guy who takes his job seriously. Hope he gets to the bottom of this. If this happened in Illinois – Lisa Madigan – we would never know the truth.

  19. Nigella says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    At this point I’m gonna have to go with “nuts ” until I hear otherwise…

  20. Eric Kennedy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    • Oldschool says:
      October 2, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Agree with seth. I find balloons, stuffed animals, flowers, moments of silence, light displays and flags at half mast all adding insult to injury in the all too often preventable tragedies.

  21. Patriot1783 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Someone called into Rush earlier and said how telling it was that everything you wanted to know basically about the shooter was found out in under 12 hours by federal agencies yet after almost a year the investigation into Trump and whether he and Russia conspired to cheat the Presidential Election drags on.

  23. tazz2293 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Rep for MA 6 calling for Gun Control at 10AM this morning.

    Loved some of the replies

  24. nwtex says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

  25. jbrickley says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The rate of fire altered slightly over time. There are some gun experts speculating that he was using a hand crank machine gun. As in some kind of large caliber antique machine gun mounted on a tri-pod. It was not normal full auto fire as at least one burst lasted 10 seconds which is quite astounding. Modern machine guns don’t do that. You use short bursts or you risk heating up the barrel to much. The full details of the firearms won’t come to light until the ATF and FBI have finished their initial investigations. But there are hints that the police were astounded by what they found in the hotel room.

  26. Jim in TN says:
    October 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Made it through some of the presser. Everyone going on and on about what a great job they did. I am sorry, but it took almost two hours for them to stop an active shooter. That is not a good job. He injured or killed almost 600 people.

