President Trump Dedicates “Presidents Cup” Golf Trophy To People of Puerto Rico…

President Donald Trump spent much of the weekend working from his New Jersey golf club in Bedminister and then attended the international golf competition, The President’s Cup, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City.
President Trump presented the winning trophy to Team U.S.A., and with compliments to the international competition dedicated the trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas who are dealing with the aftermath of three devastating hurricanes.
I’m loving it! Is Charlie Hoffman drunk?
Terrific ceremony, at a perfect time.
Sets the stage for his arrival in Puerto Rico in two days.
It’s amazing how much Trump does. He is omnipresent and indefatigable.
And he’s 71 years old!
He’s looking trim, too. He’s really settling into the office now, and this was a very classy act that he could easily have skipped given the acrimony coming out of San Juan.
That’s our President!
Full set of photos from the event. Shows Trump talking with Tiger Woods and Jason Day and Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson.
http://www.nj.com/sports/index.ssf/2017/10/watch_donald_trump_awards_trophy_addresses_crowd_a.html
thanks MAGs, that was fun!
Yeah, love those pics, Fe!
Everyone loves Trump. He radiates good energy. 🙂
Thank you MAGA for a great comment. POTUS is making us proud of our great country.
POTUS really stood tall today. It’s amazing how much energy he has. Makes me feel lazy by comparison, and I am far younger.
Very proud of him!
Ooooohhhhh dats gonna get some serious spin! LOL
Yes, spin like Kinda Blair’s head during The Exorcist. #Winning
*** Linda, not Kinda
In addition to Puerto Rico, President Trump also remembered Texas and Florida and all who suffered through hurricanes this year!
God bless President Trump 🙏
The MOST diplomatic president in my lifetime 🦁❤️
Amen Minnie. My heart grows with more love for our President every single day.
Just wanted to point something else out, too, as regards the hurricanes and the fake uproar over Puerto Rico.
Although there is certain to be more loss of life as the entire island is canvassed, here’s where we sit right now from a comparison’s sake. Recall Puerto Rico was hit with two major storms in a span of 10 days. The second storm being, I believe, Category 5 that scored a direct hit. Death toll is approximate for the USA.
Katrina ——–> 1800+ dead
Harvey ——–> 80 or so dead
Irma ———–> 80 or so dead
Maria ———-> 16 or so dead
Anyone hear Governor Abbott or Governor Scott talking about the “continuum of dying” like the San Juan mayor did with Geraldo this morning?
All lives are precious, but the truth is that, so far, Puerto Rico has been unbelievably fortunate in regards to the human casualty rate from these storms. It could have been much, much worse.
Of course, life is what you make of it. So if you choose to see a half-empty glass, then that is what you’ll see.
There are other things that we can see through too.
This might help explain Trump’s tweet about the Democrats getting to the mayor & telling her to be nasty.
Exactly
Is that an example of Navajo code talking?
To Senator Warren. Did you also tell Mayor Cruz to attend the FEMA Meetings where she would find out so much more about what’s going on in the aftermath of this Hurricane and to stop attacking our President who is doing the best he can to aid Puerto Rico?
Nothing but buffalo chips fall from her mouth.
This number will go up as they clean up debris and clear out morgues. High end estimate is 200.
Yeah. Hopefully the number will be less than that.
On an island with such poor infrastructure, it’s a miracle that a full-force Category 5 hit did not cost more lives.
I posted this in General yesterday, and thought I post it again here.
I just want to say something about our Presidents Cup team. Golf may not be a contact sport but every one of our players have that killer instinct. Even though they were routing the International team, there was no let up, they wanted to bury their opponents. Their intelligent, strong young men, the type I would be proud to go into combat with.
I guarantee that they would stand, with their hands over their hearts, when our National Anthem was played, and most would know the words and sing along.
Congratulations for a job well done.
I think a little too much partying last night affected them today. 🍾🍻
