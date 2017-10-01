President Trump Dedicates “Presidents Cup” Golf Trophy To People of Puerto Rico…

Posted on October 1, 2017

President Donald Trump spent much of the weekend working from his New Jersey golf club in Bedminister and then attended the international golf competition, The President’s Cup, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City.

President Trump presented the winning trophy to Team U.S.A., and with compliments to the international competition dedicated the trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas who are dealing with the aftermath of three devastating hurricanes.

23 Responses to President Trump Dedicates "Presidents Cup" Golf Trophy To People of Puerto Rico…

  1. FTWPhil says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I’m loving it! Is Charlie Hoffman drunk?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Terrific ceremony, at a perfect time.

    Sets the stage for his arrival in Puerto Rico in two days.

    It’s amazing how much Trump does. He is omnipresent and indefatigable.

    And he’s 71 years old!

    He’s looking trim, too. He’s really settling into the office now, and this was a very classy act that he could easily have skipped given the acrimony coming out of San Juan.

    That’s our President!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Ooooohhhhh dats gonna get some serious spin! LOL

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    In addition to Puerto Rico, President Trump also remembered Texas and Florida and all who suffered through hurricanes this year!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Just wanted to point something else out, too, as regards the hurricanes and the fake uproar over Puerto Rico.

    Although there is certain to be more loss of life as the entire island is canvassed, here’s where we sit right now from a comparison’s sake. Recall Puerto Rico was hit with two major storms in a span of 10 days. The second storm being, I believe, Category 5 that scored a direct hit. Death toll is approximate for the USA.

    Katrina ——–> 1800+ dead
    Harvey ——–> 80 or so dead
    Irma ———–> 80 or so dead
    Maria ———-> 16 or so dead

    Anyone hear Governor Abbott or Governor Scott talking about the “continuum of dying” like the San Juan mayor did with Geraldo this morning?

    All lives are precious, but the truth is that, so far, Puerto Rico has been unbelievably fortunate in regards to the human casualty rate from these storms. It could have been much, much worse.

    Of course, life is what you make of it. So if you choose to see a half-empty glass, then that is what you’ll see.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. realcapedcrusader says:
    October 1, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I posted this in General yesterday, and thought I post it again here.
    I just want to say something about our Presidents Cup team. Golf may not be a contact sport but every one of our players have that killer instinct. Even though they were routing the International team, there was no let up, they wanted to bury their opponents. Their intelligent, strong young men, the type I would be proud to go into combat with.
    I guarantee that they would stand, with their hands over their hearts, when our National Anthem was played, and most would know the words and sing along.
    Congratulations for a job well done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

