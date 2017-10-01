October 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #255

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Teacher bullies 10 year olds for putting hand over heart to recite the Pladge of Allegiance:
http://www.cbs46.com/story/36468839/10-year-old-students-called-names-after-reciting-pledge-of-allegiance-in-class
Not one of our easier days.
I didn’t watch any of it. Sometimes you need to turn it off, you know it’s all negative and biased, don’t participate.
