**UPDATE* Tom Price Resigns – President Trump Announces Decision on Firing HHS Secretary Tom Price Will Come Tonight…

Posted on September 29, 2017 by

Well, that didn’t take long. LOLOL.

HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns. President Trump accepts his resignation:

EARLIERPrice is toast.  We all know President Trump is loyal, but this one is business.  HHS Secretary Tom Price was already on tenuous ground because he was supposed to be the central figure behind the ObamaCare repeal and replacement effort.

Prior to the inauguration House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically told President-Elect Trump that they would lead off the legislative agenda with a repeal and replacement bill for ObamaCare by Easter of 2017.  They recommended Tom Price for HHS Secretary as the architect of the replacement plan and President Trump went along with their recommendation.  Unfortunately, their GOPe legislative approach was an abject mess of epic proportions.

HHS Secretary Price was given through last night as an opportunity to present his defense and project his approach toward taking responsibility for his indulgent use of air travel during media interviews.  Today President Trump delivers remarks on Price’s future:

.

Price is toast. Most likely his resignation will be announced later this evening.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Live Streaming, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Obamacare, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

149 Responses to **UPDATE* Tom Price Resigns – President Trump Announces Decision on Firing HHS Secretary Tom Price Will Come Tonight…

Older Comments
  1. SeekerOfTruth says:
    September 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Does this mean that if Gary Cohn does not deliver a comprehensive MAGA tax cut plan, he will be fired also? Probably yes.

    Personally I was greatly disappointed in Tom Price. He could talk a lot about healthcare but he was not really for doing anything to deliver a good final product. He quickly fell into swamp control.with his real buddies.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s