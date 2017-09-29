UPDATE* Tom Price Resigns – President Trump Announces Decision on Firing HHS Secretary Tom Price Will Come Tonight…

Well, that didn’t take long. LOLOL.

HHS Secretary Tom Price resigns. President Trump accepts his resignation:

EARLIER – Price is toast. We all know President Trump is loyal, but this one is business. HHS Secretary Tom Price was already on tenuous ground because he was supposed to be the central figure behind the ObamaCare repeal and replacement effort.

Prior to the inauguration House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell specifically told President-Elect Trump that they would lead off the legislative agenda with a repeal and replacement bill for ObamaCare by Easter of 2017. They recommended Tom Price for HHS Secretary as the architect of the replacement plan and President Trump went along with their recommendation. Unfortunately, their GOPe legislative approach was an abject mess of epic proportions.

HHS Secretary Price was given through last night as an opportunity to present his defense and project his approach toward taking responsibility for his indulgent use of air travel during media interviews. Today President Trump delivers remarks on Price’s future:

Price is toast. Most likely his resignation will be announced later this evening.

