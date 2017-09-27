President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route to Indiana (video)…

President Donald Trump talked to reporters before a scheduled trip to Indiana and touched on the Alabama GOP senate primary, the state of the GOP health care bill, his tax plan and the controversy over the NFL protests:

  1. treehouseron says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    He knows that the Republicans are a complete sham. The reason he keeps bring up the filibuster rule is because he KNOWS even if it was gone, they’d still find a way to oppose MAGA.

    A poster yesterday (can’t remember the name) kept making the point that after Friday, we’re going to have 52 votes on everything. They’ll vote in lock step starting Monday. Why? So they can say they support the President’s agenda, all the while knowing the Democrats won’t let it pass.

    We need to primary all of them.

  2. Mariainohio says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I ran across this article stating that Green Bay head coach will join the “unity” display before the Thursday night game. At the end of the article there is a vote giving these gestures of unity a thumbs up or thumbs down. FYI presently, there are many more “thumbs down”.
    http://fox6now.com/2017/09/27/green-bay-packers-head-coach-mike-mccarthy-says-he-will-lock-arms-with-players/

