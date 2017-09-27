OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current Tax Proposal…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney appeared on Tucker Carlson show tonight to discuss the proposed tax reform plan. One of the biggest hits to Blue Cities in Blue States would be the elimination of state income tax deductions. Mulvaney discusses this aspect along with the multitude of downstream consequences within the proposal.

The MAGAnomic agenda for 4%+ GDP growth consisted of three basic fundamental legislative needs from congress:

1.) The approval of the Trump budget reducing year-over-year spending.

2.) The repeal and replacement of ObamaCare.

3.) Tax reform to include lowered rates on “middle class” and ¹corporations.

All three principles for strong national economic growth are opposed by multinational corporations and multinational banking interests along with the DC UniParty. The legislative results so far are clear evidence of this opposition. There are trillions of dollars at stake.

¹The multinational corporations (tax/policy lobbyists) don’t care about lowered rates because they have gone through corporate financial inversion and established their company headquarters overseas. The lowered corporate rates only benefit domestic U.S. companies.

