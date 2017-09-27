OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current Tax Proposal…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney appeared on Tucker Carlson show tonight to discuss the proposed tax reform plan. One of the biggest hits to Blue Cities in Blue States would be the elimination of state income tax deductions. Mulvaney discusses this aspect along with the multitude of downstream consequences within the proposal.
.
The MAGAnomic agenda for 4%+ GDP growth consisted of three basic fundamental legislative needs from congress:
- 1.) The approval of the Trump budget reducing year-over-year spending.
- 2.) The repeal and replacement of ObamaCare.
- 3.) Tax reform to include lowered rates on “middle class” and ¹corporations.
All three principles for strong national economic growth are opposed by multinational corporations and multinational banking interests along with the DC UniParty. The legislative results so far are clear evidence of this opposition. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
¹The multinational corporations (tax/policy lobbyists) don’t care about lowered rates because they have gone through corporate financial inversion and established their company headquarters overseas. The lowered corporate rates only benefit domestic U.S. companies.
0 for 2 so far Congress! Please get Ryan out by the New Year. Think Price should go too…Mulvaney, you’re on the clock, next!
I believe you are right. Never liked Price. But he was supposed to be the expert in repealing O Care. The President has the right to make changes in his Administration, and he will in due time. Still, he has the power of the Presidency. Executive orders are the only way to get anything done quickly. We will all be dead before Congress gets anything done.
I’m thinking their expiration over ours better supports MAGA.
Mike read my post below. Your wish is about to become reality!
I am impresses with Mullaney. I trust President Trump will hold out for real tax reform that benefits middle America that bears the tax burden. Screw the globalists and their uniparty enablers.
I will continue to pray for President Trump’s success but I am also clear eyed. I know that we may get none of it through with this Uniparty congress. We will have to primary all of them. It will take patience, hard work and perseverance. We will succeed fellow treepers with the help of God and MAGA.
and the ever helpful Tillis & Lankford are sponsoring a DACA amnesty bill instead “because it’s not fair to kick out the Dreamers…” Why should they do something that helps Americans when it’s easier to collect the CoC check (er, campaign donation)?
Mick Mulvaney is so knowledgeable that he can make arcane policy entertaining to watch and listen. He is a master and am glad he is on Team MAGA.
I don’t want revenue neutral tax reform, I want reduction on revenue coupled with lower spending from immediate and continuous headcount reductions. Drawing the swamp is amount much more than changes a few faces in leadership (although that would be a nice start).
Yes. Thank you. Besides, it is only ever “revenue neutral” for the middle class. Amnestied illegal alien Dreamers working at a burger joint will get a tax cut. A guy with a business grossing a couple million a year in sales will get a tax cut. Apple and Google will get a tax cut. The guy working at the Ford plant, the carpenter, the plumber, the cop, and the teacher are all going to get hosed, BIG time.
I’m pretty much over all this. I’ve just grown tired of living and breathing politics. It seems no matter how many emails or phone calls we send to Congress, it’s like talking to a brick wall. They are going to do whatever they want to do with no repercussion or consequence. We couldn’t get #1 or #2 done. Highly doubt tax reform, if passed, looks anything resembling what was put out today.
I feel ya…
WE have to rise up and kick them out.
Damn this Senate.
Bought and paid for….Repeal the 17th
If the debate centers around ideology and high level economic theories, tax reform will be doomed. That’s what happened with repeal and replace. Make things too complicated (like the replacement schemes) and the average person just throws his hands up and surrenders.
Explain tax reform proposals so that there is no confusion and no misunderstanding. Give people a simple tool they can use to compare what they pay now to what they will pay under reform. If they like what they see, then they will put pressure on their members of Congress.
Love the idea! Write the WH.
Just realized that we’re doing this wrong. Instead of having a list of countries that *can’t* come here (or are restricted), let’s turn it around and talk about the (short) list of countries that have *unrestricted access* to this country. (No, Mexico isn’t on the second list)
Oops, wrong thread. Can we say “benefits of multitasking”?
‘Sokay, Freddie. Liked your comment anyway.
Folks what our Lion 🦁 is going to do via EO next week is beyond brilliant! That EO is going to FINALLY liberate the Forgotten Men and Women from the nightmare known as Obamacare. 31 states took the Medicaid Expansion. That allowed able bodied Americans that earned slightly above the poverty line (138%) to benefit in massive subsidies paid by the Federal Government to have Healthcare. They are the only beneficiaries of the great scheme known as Obamacare. The 19 states that refused and everyone that earns above the BS cutoff got screwed royally. They became the Cash Cow 🐮 needed to payoff the Ponzi scheme. No one gives a 💩 about them.
However, our gift from our Heavenly Father is about to set them free! I hate Rand Paul but he gave a great explanation of what is about to occur.
The Law Rand referenced from 1970 was setup for large corporations and businesses that had employees and localities in multiple states. Think of UPS as an example. UPS benefits from the law because they can negotiate with insurance companies throughout the US on behalf of their employees to get the best price possible to offer their employees healthcare as part of their compensation package. Insurance companies don’t mind lowering their premiums because of the sheer number of employees. They also don’t care about preexisting conditions of certain employees because the pool of healthy employees warps those that are not healthy and would need more care. This is a win win for UPS and the Healthcare companies that do business with them.
That law covers about 34% of Americans. What our President is going to do through that EO is to allow groups of Americans to come together and have the same rights as UPS. A perfect example is the Farmers of America. That is nearly 1 million Americans and their families. Right now they are each an individual person in the eyes of Obamacare. After next week, they are freed from Obamacare and will be seen as one entity. They will setup a representative that will negotiate with insurance companies on their behalf. You will see other Forgotten Men and Women provided the same opportunity throughout our country.
Here is the beauty in this EO. 95% of Americans will be liberated from Obamacare. Those that will group like I described above will have premiums that will be lower than when there wasn’t Obamacare. ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!
All that will be left is the 5% that benefit from Obamacare! Our President will flip the script on public opinion in massive numbers for his EO. Democrats and Republicans will be left with the Carcass that is Obamacare. No one in their right mind will fight it in Congress. However, it will be challenged because the Ponzi scheme will be destroyed. Our President is expecting that! He will have 75% of Americans screaming at the courts on his behalf. Democrats and Republicans will be so overwhelmed that they will agree to keeping Obamacare for the 5% and allowing our President’s EO to become actual law so that they both can take credit. It would not shock me that our President allows all 50 states to benefit from the Expansion in return for a cap in Medicaid funding to save it from going bankrupt!
He 100% kept his promise that EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN HAS AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE!
Brilliant Analysis. That Josh Earnest is a smug punk. LOL,
I’m all for it.
The Dems are always saying…”People should pay their fair share.”
But the Blue States where people are deducting huge amounts from their Fed Income Taxes are not paying their ‘fair share’.
Mulvaney is right.
The rest of us are subsidizing the Blue States.
The Dem-controlled Blue States feel free to hike their state income taxes & property taxes…because they know that their residents can just deduct those taxes off their Fed Income Taxes.
How is this fair to the people in Red States?
Answer: It’s not.
In my state, the taxes are so low that we are better off taking the Standard Deduction.
So we don’t itemize.
The combined amount for our Mortgage Interest & State Taxes is a lower figure.
The Blue State Dems are going to be squealing like stuck pigs over this.
Let them.
Like they always say…”People should pay their fair share.”
I wish they were lowering the Corp Tax Rate down to 15%, though.
The lower it is, the more it would create new jobs.
Tucker brings up the issue of tax on interest earned on saved money. People love to hit these people, and want to tax that capital, but conveniently forget that that money saved had tax paid on it when it was earned. Even inherited money paid tax when it originated. The idea of the State having the “right” to take away your earned and saved money when you die is another area that needs to be aired.
Ha, he knew he was going to do this all along, but he let the GOPe humiliate themselves in full view of the voters, twice. Next, their masters will have them vote against funding the wall, for all the world to see. The primaries will be grand.
