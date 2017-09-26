“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018.”
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Thank God! No really, thank God. I hope Marsha Blackburn runs for his seat. He has seen the future and he is not in it.
Corker has been quite the little establishment bitch lately. Good riddance.
As one from Tennessee, I am soooooooo glad that corker made this decision. Heard rumors that he is under investigation for questionable $$$ deals. I hope it was my tweet that helped him decide. I also apologize to the country for ever voting for the pos.
Blackburn is an excellent choice, will likely be encouraged by Trump to go for it!
I hope someone with zero swamp ties runs and wins.
Act 2, The Deplorables Strike Back against the GOPe!!!!
More will fall if Moor wins!
He’s not a good example in this case. He has a several NeverTrumper’s campaigning on his behalf including the former Virginia AG Ken Cuccinelli. So no thank you!
Most likely because they think he will lose in 2018 against the Dem. I wouldn’t take that support as ‘bad.’
I heard he was going to possibly retire if MAGA won in Alabama today. I guess he sees the writing on the wall.
“Family discussion” and “spend more time with the family”, though, are usually euphemisms for “I want to get out before my past catches up with me”.
One down, several more to go.
PS…I heard also the when Corker retired, 3 or 4 more of his colleagues were also going to announce. Wonder why they are waiting so long….
They need time to rape, pillage and lie as much as possible from the US Taxpayer before “spending time with family”
Amen Ogre,
We need primary challenges for ALL republicans. A good % lose primary races and the rest will get religion. FAST.
ALL of the crooks.
In other words… “I don’t want to get beat up and I can make more $$$ on the outside…”
Wall St. and/or K St. beckon?
From Daniel 5: Mene Mene Tekel Parsin
Mene: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end.
Tekel: You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting.
Parsin – your dominion has been divided between Trump and the People….
Okay, okay – I played a little fast and loose with the Hebrew there…
Great news. Incredible really, to see the rats jumping from the sinking ship.
McConnel is really going to look even more ineffectual than he already is.
This looks like being seven years plus of of sewer cleaning. PDJT flushing them out one Rat at a time.
God bless PDJT.
Love the Zippo! My first thought is that someone (Trump Inc.?) has the goods on Corker.
Corker, the scum that was. Amen. I hope Cruz is smart enough to avoid additional humiliation. http://therightscoop.com/ted-cruz-why-i-voted-yes-for-corker-iran-bill/
Sessions…???
Senator Corker is setting a good example to his peers.
McTraitor will be gone, along with Flake.
Judging by all those banners during the last POTUS Phoenix in support for Dr. Kelli Ward, that’s probably a pretty good bet.
Adios cabron!
AMEN
I lived in TN for 23 years and he was ALWAYS a loser
He’s being investigated too I bet
MARSHA BLACKBURN will bring TN back!
I CALLED IT!!!!! I ABSOLUTELY CAN’T TELL YOU HOW EXCITED I AM!!!!! Jeff Flake will announce by Christmas he isn’t running. Wicker from Mississippi will be in the Spring!
TN is going to MAGA and TN great again! Marsha Blacckburn will throw her name into the hat now that Corker is GONE!!!!!
Wicker leaving would be wonderful. That primary still stings.
Love your post (as always)–I am just as excited as you!
I share your excitement fle. I am in Middle Tn and Corker is from Chattanooga. May he never darken our state again.
Here’s to hoping that this starts a domino effect. Clean out this filth!
Amen!
Please keep your eye on the ball. They may be going, but they’re going to try and pass amnesty and get out before they get their butts fried for it. Keep hitting them hard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, ma’am, I certainly will. Opposed to amnesty no matter WHO pushes it. It is not #MAGA.
Anyone from TN know if we can expect any #MAGA type candidates to jump in, or is it just going to be more McConnell types like in AL?
Apollo = Fakenews
They baited you with McConnell types and you swallowed the hook.
Trust trump
MARSH BLACKBURN!
Great! A strong supporter of our President, not the GOPe. #MAGA
Next…
What a tremendous waste of opportunity these RINos wasted.
We need Luther to win tonight. A strong president will lead to a strong senate. We don’t need more mike lee’s or Cruz or Rand Paul’s , say no to Roy Moore , trust Trump
Trump needs to win by 5 tonight. Praying for it.
We have a strong president. We have a corrupt, cowardly and dishonest senate. What is going on here is the senate is trying to tear down the president, by blocking his agenda, investigating fake scandals, while covering up real scandals, and breaking their promises. Trump is not running tonight. He cannot win or lose. He likes both candidates. Luther is another trojan horse, trying to get in for 6 whole years before he becomes a turncoat as so many other senators supported by McConnell have done.
Those of us in Alabama do NOT want Strange. We still love Trump. We do not love Strange.
Amen.
Our President says he wants Luther and that’s what the people of Alabama need to deliver . It’s the least we can do: give him whom he says he needs. I was confused until I heard Bannon and Sean last night say that it needs to be Moore. They have no vision. Moore will be another obstructionist to MAGA and our POTUS already sized him up . I trust President Trump.
I misread his statement and became overexcited. I thought he said, “Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States when my term expires at the end of 2018.” I was wondering which country he was thinking of moving to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol I did the same thing!
I did the same, Devilbat. It was a nice few moments there, hehe.
One with no extradition to the USA?
swamp draining continues…….I believe OUR Lion is moments away from reminding swamp critters who the Lion is and what a Lion does…BIGLY.
……AND EVEN MORE WINNING!!!!!!!
RINO Season is here!!!
I keep thinking about the screen door……
Don’t let the door hit ya in the azzzzzzzzz, Corker!
Get him out!
Do we have a MAGA candidate in TN?
Excellent news! He can go back to his lovely home on Lookout Mountain!
I want to sent Donald’s tweet to Sean and Steve Bannon and Nigel and Bill and so many more…they certainly prospered this year while riding in on Donald’s back! Not Steve Bannon’s back!!
I am not an Alabaman so watching from the sidelines. If I were an Alabaman, I’d be voting for the candidate Trump endorsed today, I trust our POTUS. However I do have a lot of respect for Nigel and the Robertsons. Sometimes people can be confused about what is best. I see this in some of my relatives who still can’t wrap their heads around our POTUS. I think it may involve a level of spiritual insight they don’t have yet. My sister used to be a big advocate for muslims until her daughter married a non-muslim from Turkey and he told her the real scoop. Funny, I’m her older sister so my advice is suspect. After she understood what islam is all about, she said to me, “You must think I’m so stupid.”
There are a lot of people on the other side who don’t understand what is going on, what is at stake. We need to remind ourselves to welcome them with kindness as they wake up and the blinders fall off. Waking up to the results of multiple decades of the influence of globalists on our nation is traumatic enough all by itself. Hopefully, if we continue to pray, vote, work and trust God, these people will be our countrymen again, as General Grant referred to the soldiers at Appomattox Courthouse.
Don’t celebrate yet. The NRSC is a very powerful campaign entity and we have to ensure that the committee doesn’t attempt to ram through a GOPe candidate (which they will). This will be an uphill battle like in Alabama to get a non-McConnell candidate on the ballot in the General election. This isn’t the end of the war – it’s only the end of one battle.
But very good news though!
Yes, Trump’s and Clinton’s primary showed us that the parties try very hard to choose who we get to vote for. They succeeded in pushing Hillary, but were defeated in fighting PDJT.
Love that song!!!!! “Sing and Be Happy Today” is another joyful hymn I love.
I have chalked those words on my driveway many times now? Oh happy day. When Jesus washed my sins away. Oh happy day!
Again, PROOF POSITIVE that Trump is caaaarrrruuuushing them !!! Now, regardless of Alabama’s outcome, can the “Support Trump by Opposing Trump” folks now see how colossally myopic these CarpetBagger “CON-servatives” are? (Remember, PALIN endorsed Orrin Hatch last election). Give Trump his TEAM, and for US, he will steamroll these bastards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie, put out the plank 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, back at the outhouse, senator’s were piling up.
How about Senator Peyton Manning?
And…
If Marsha Blackburn takes Corker’s seat, she’s going to need a bigger chair.
Yes, yes , yes!! Great news after witnessing all the crap this weekend.
oops..
Flick that bic and light a fire under ’em all. Get real or get the big ugly out.
