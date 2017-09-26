One Down…

Posted on September 26, 2017 by

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018.”

~ Senator Bob Corker

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

“Reminder”

72 Responses to One Down…

  1. mike devault says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Thank God! No really, thank God. I hope Marsha Blackburn runs for his seat. He has seen the future and he is not in it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Sanj says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Act 2, The Deplorables Strike Back against the GOPe!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Waters says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    More will fall if Moor wins!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Ogre says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I heard he was going to possibly retire if MAGA won in Alabama today. I guess he sees the writing on the wall.

    “Family discussion” and “spend more time with the family”, though, are usually euphemisms for “I want to get out before my past catches up with me”.

    One down, several more to go.

    PS…I heard also the when Corker retired, 3 or 4 more of his colleagues were also going to announce. Wonder why they are waiting so long….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. TomR,Worc,Ma,USA (tb032004) says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    We need primary challenges for ALL republicans. A good % lose primary races and the rest will get religion. FAST.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    In other words… “I don’t want to get beat up and I can make more $$$ on the outside…”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Evelyn says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    From Daniel 5: Mene Mene Tekel Parsin

    Mene: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end.

    Tekel: You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. dekester says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Great news. Incredible really, to see the rats jumping from the sinking ship.

    McConnel is really going to look even more ineffectual than he already is.

    This looks like being seven years plus of of sewer cleaning. PDJT flushing them out one Rat at a time.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. georgiafl says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Love the Zippo! My first thought is that someone (Trump Inc.?) has the goods on Corker.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. angusmcgeef says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Senator Corker is setting a good example to his peers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. First Last says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Adios cabron!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    AMEN
    I lived in TN for 23 years and he was ALWAYS a loser
    He’s being investigated too I bet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    I CALLED IT!!!!! I ABSOLUTELY CAN’T TELL YOU HOW EXCITED I AM!!!!! Jeff Flake will announce by Christmas he isn’t running. Wicker from Mississippi will be in the Spring!

    TN is going to MAGA and TN great again! Marsha Blacckburn will throw her name into the hat now that Corker is GONE!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. Turranos says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Here’s to hoping that this starts a domino effect. Clean out this filth!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Apollo says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Anyone from TN know if we can expect any #MAGA type candidates to jump in, or is it just going to be more McConnell types like in AL?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Next…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Peter says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    What a tremendous waste of opportunity these RINos wasted.

    We need Luther to win tonight. A strong president will lead to a strong senate. We don’t need more mike lee’s or Cruz or Rand Paul’s , say no to Roy Moore , trust Trump

    Trump needs to win by 5 tonight. Praying for it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • V.Lombardi says:
      September 26, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      We have a strong president. We have a corrupt, cowardly and dishonest senate. What is going on here is the senate is trying to tear down the president, by blocking his agenda, investigating fake scandals, while covering up real scandals, and breaking their promises. Trump is not running tonight. He cannot win or lose. He likes both candidates. Luther is another trojan horse, trying to get in for 6 whole years before he becomes a turncoat as so many other senators supported by McConnell have done.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sallyal says:
      September 26, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      Those of us in Alabama do NOT want Strange. We still love Trump. We do not love Strange.

      Like

      Reply
    • THru Dr T says:
      September 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Our President says he wants Luther and that’s what the people of Alabama need to deliver . It’s the least we can do: give him whom he says he needs. I was confused until I heard Bannon and Sean last night say that it needs to be Moore. They have no vision. Moore will be another obstructionist to MAGA and our POTUS already sized him up . I trust President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  18. The Devilbat says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    I misread his statement and became overexcited. I thought he said, “Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States when my term expires at the end of 2018.” I was wondering which country he was thinking of moving to.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. eric says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    swamp draining continues…….I believe OUR Lion is moments away from reminding swamp critters who the Lion is and what a Lion does…BIGLY.

    ……AND EVEN MORE WINNING!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. woodstuff says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I keep thinking about the screen door……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Howie says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Get him out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Do we have a MAGA candidate in TN?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Ivehadit says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Excellent news! He can go back to his lovely home on Lookout Mountain!

    I want to sent Donald’s tweet to Sean and Steve Bannon and Nigel and Bill and so many more…they certainly prospered this year while riding in on Donald’s back! Not Steve Bannon’s back!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Evelyn says:
      September 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      I am not an Alabaman so watching from the sidelines. If I were an Alabaman, I’d be voting for the candidate Trump endorsed today, I trust our POTUS. However I do have a lot of respect for Nigel and the Robertsons. Sometimes people can be confused about what is best. I see this in some of my relatives who still can’t wrap their heads around our POTUS. I think it may involve a level of spiritual insight they don’t have yet. My sister used to be a big advocate for muslims until her daughter married a non-muslim from Turkey and he told her the real scoop. Funny, I’m her older sister so my advice is suspect. After she understood what islam is all about, she said to me, “You must think I’m so stupid.”

      There are a lot of people on the other side who don’t understand what is going on, what is at stake. We need to remind ourselves to welcome them with kindness as they wake up and the blinders fall off. Waking up to the results of multiple decades of the influence of globalists on our nation is traumatic enough all by itself. Hopefully, if we continue to pray, vote, work and trust God, these people will be our countrymen again, as General Grant referred to the soldiers at Appomattox Courthouse.

      Like

      Reply
  24. chojun says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Don’t celebrate yet. The NRSC is a very powerful campaign entity and we have to ensure that the committee doesn’t attempt to ram through a GOPe candidate (which they will). This will be an uphill battle like in Alabama to get a non-McConnell candidate on the ballot in the General election. This isn’t the end of the war – it’s only the end of one battle.

    But very good news though!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      September 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      Yes, Trump’s and Clinton’s primary showed us that the parties try very hard to choose who we get to vote for. They succeeded in pushing Hillary, but were defeated in fighting PDJT.

      Like

      Reply
  25. anniesezso says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    A song sprung into my head with this WONDERFUL news. (I would have posted a video but I’ll leave that up to you IT folks–I am grateful just to be able to keep up here!)

    Oh Happy Day
    Edwin Hawkin Singers
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)
    When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)
    When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)
    When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)
    He washed my sins away (oh happy day)
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)
    He taught me how to watch, fight and pray, fight and pray
    And live rejoicing every, everyday
    Oh happy day
    He taught me how
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)
    Oh happy day (oh happy day)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. indiamaria2of u020 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Again, PROOF POSITIVE that Trump is caaaarrrruuuushing them !!! Now, regardless of Alabama’s outcome, can the “Support Trump by Opposing Trump” folks now see how colossally myopic these CarpetBagger “CON-servatives” are? (Remember, PALIN endorsed Orrin Hatch last election). Give Trump his TEAM, and for US, he will steamroll these bastards.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Patriot1783 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Good,
    Howie, put out the plank 😄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. ystathosgmailcom says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Meanwhile, back at the outhouse, senator’s were piling up.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Sandra-VA says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    How about Senator Peyton Manning?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. NYGuy54 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    If Marsha Blackburn takes Corker’s seat, she’s going to need a bigger chair.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Binkser1 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Yes, yes , yes!! Great news after witnessing all the crap this weekend.

    Like

    Reply
  32. burnett044 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    oops..

    Like

    Reply
  33. quintrillion says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Flick that bic and light a fire under ’em all. Get real or get the big ugly out.

    Like

    Reply

