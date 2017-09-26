Alabama GOP Runoff – Results and Open Discussion Thread W/ Livestream

Alabama voters head to the polls today to pick a Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate. The GOP runoff is between former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (Team Bannon) -vs- interim Senator Luther Strange (Team McConnell).
Tonight’s winner advances to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones on Dec. 12th to fill the Senate seat Jeff Sessions left to become President Trump’s attorney general.
Polls close at 8:00pm EDT – Results announced shortly thereafter.
Alabama Secretary of State – LINK HERE
AL.com Live Updates – LINK HERE
Right Side Broadcasting Network also has an election night livestream below:
Thank you
Thanks! I’d forgotten just how cute and talented Roy Clark was! That’s some pickin’!
He can really go! He’s still got it, by the way in case you were wondering.
The establishment knows Moore is going to win this, hence Corker’s resignation. Low voter turnout means Alabama’s high information voter went to the polls. The sentiment, “We continue to love Trump, but he made a mistake endorsing Strange.”
Either man would be good for Trump truthfully, but Strange would have an easier time beating the Democrat than Moore would.
I’m biting my tongue 🙂 Hope it lasts. Probably won’t ….
I don’t give a ***t how this goes. Corker basically resigning has made my year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
he still has a whole year to cause trouble
Yeah but the GOPe is pretty much dead. Everything they do at this point will be out of spite and it’ll further expose and alienate them from the electorate. They’re finished and they know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do believe everything is trending the right way. Even if Corker ends up not being the victory we wanted it’s a step in the right direction and we’ll baby step it all the way to MAGA land!
That’s one way to look at it 🙂
It is what it is at this point. May President Trump get his man.
I wonder if Bannon is thinking “It sure would be nice for Cruz and Paul to have some help keeping Obama Care in place.”
Agreed. It bugs me that Bannon actually says he knows better than POTUS who POTUS needs.
For the record Sundance, I am NOT on team McConnell’s side, just the president!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said
LOL 😀 No worries. For the record, I don’t care who wins.
It’s like watching Ted Cruz -vs- Rand Paul slapping each other with feathers.
If it takes them more than 15 minutes to project a winner, that means Strange won 😉
It will be a bumpy ride fo sho.. Glad when it’s over
I look at Strange, and I see a Democrat. I look at Moore, and I see a Republican.
I think Trump supported Strange to keep favor with McConnell but Trump knows Moore might be more aligned with him.
This one may truly have a divided Treehouse. We have some incredible Alabama Treepers that have provided us so much information on Luther Strange and Roy Moore. Each of them would love ❤️ to see Luther win tonight. My heart ❤️ is absolutely with them but my mind believes the opposite will occur. I just hope the margin is less than double digits for our President.
I wrote the following on Friday and find myself in the same place. I am NOT a Cruzbot because that term will be tossed around a lot this evening.
The folks that know me understand how much I love ❤️ and adore our President! Hearing that story he shared about Luther Strange and the fact he didn’t have to wine and dine him for him to vote YES on the Obamacare repeal tells me everything I need to know about Luther Strange the man and Senator from Alabama. I actually do hope he wins on Tuesday. That is my heart ❤️ speaking.
However, my mind is telling me something completely different. Our President threw the kitchen sink in favor of Luther Strange this evening. But he also admitted a reality that Mitch McConnell is an anchor ⚓️ attached to Luther’s neck. He repeated that five or six times. He asked the folks of Alabama not to hold that against Luther.
Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove have invested nearly $30 million dollars 💵 into Luther’s election campaign. Every single commercial that plays on the TV or radio ends with the fact that the McConnell/Rove PAC paid for the advertisement. That has been ingrained in people’s minds for months. Those same people have watched Repeal and Replace die four or five times in the Senate and once in the House before the House finally passed it. They have seen the Establishment at work and right, wrong or indifferent, they have lumped Luther with the Establishment.
The great people of Alabama love and adore our President. The problem for Luther is that they hate and despise McConnell and the Establishment even more than they love our President. That is why I have and will continue to predict a Moore victory on Tuesday. I hope I am wrong!
President Trump tried to help Strange by insisting Strange doesn’t even really know McConnell.
… .and strangely, Moore doesn’t really know Trump. Strange Magic in the air tonight.
Gotta stand with love over hate, though. Hatred of something in the long run never ends up positive. Well written post, though.
Yes, and that is the problem. They ran on McConnell and the money but did not focus as much on Moore. My concern is that Moore is going to be the Mo Brooks, Rand Paul, and Ted Cruz candidate all in one. That is not going to help Trump in the Senate at all.
The most amazing thing to me in this entire race, is the way President Trump stepped out on faith.
He repeatedly said the last thing he wanted to do was get involved in a primary… but something just told him to support Strange. I don’t believe he did it as a trade to McConnell, I think he did it as a personal favor because he felt he should.
That tells me the Lord guided his decision. We’ll see what happens. I understand others feel the complete opposite.
I don’t care who wins but I do hope Strange wins. Strange winning would put a cork in the mouthes of Bannon, Levin and the other Cruzbots and NeverTrumpers.
Go Strange!
