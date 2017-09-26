Alabama GOP Runoff – Results and Open Discussion Thread W/ Livestream

Alabama voters head to the polls today to pick a Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate. The GOP runoff is between former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (Team Bannon) -vs- interim Senator Luther Strange (Team McConnell).

Tonight’s winner advances to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones on Dec. 12th to fill the Senate seat Jeff Sessions left to become President Trump’s attorney general.

Polls close at 8:00pm EDT – Results announced shortly thereafter.

Alabama Secretary of State – LINK HERE

AL.com Live Updates – LINK HERE

Right Side Broadcasting Network also has an election night livestream below:

