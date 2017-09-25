September 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #249

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Magnificent! Thank you – best post ever!
Well, yesterday we got to look at a brave veteran and a name on the back of a jersey … Villanueva! The single, solitary Pittsburgh Steeler who, alone, stood up and payed homage to our flag and what it represents and we scarcely expected that on this dark day in NFL history. The Steeler’s coach admitted tonight that he didn’t want Villanueva to stand for the National Anthem so I guess we can expect the shiveling snits in the locker room and their cowardly disgrace of a coach to fully embrace 78 for going against the mob and doing what he thought was right … because pantywaists hiding in the locker room and their head enabler are folks that really appreciate courage. Out of the 3 teams that cowered in the locker rooms as a unit, Villanueva was the only brave soul to stand up for our country.
Pittsburgh kneelers ,is burned on them ,forever.
………….Foreign and domestic
If I were the Steelers Management, the coach would be fired, and the players would be told, in no uncertain terms, that any more of this silliness would result in their contracts being terminated. And I’d tell the players union to go pound sand. I’d apologize to the fans, and stock the team with players who wish to actually make the team, and only wear their desire to play football on their sleeve.
Excellent – Thank you, President Trump!
Stock Market’s Up. Travel Ban being agressively enforced. Afgan war turned around. china backed into a corner… Nafta being renegotiated. Hillary retired. Obama retired. Democrat fundraising lowest in history. More people identifying as Trump supporters then as Republican supporters… Congress can’t get their shit together and the American people rightfully are blaming Congress….
President Trump is incredibly, incredibly effective.
“Burn NFL paraphenalia” vids getting popular on YT:
That stuff is expensive, too. Folks, don’t even go buy jerseys of the good guy players, the NFL makes the money off it. It’s overpriced crap anyway. If you want to honor them, do a homemade shirt with their name and number on it. No NFL or team logos.
Most likely made in China, too.
Ah, two birds with one stone.
If they stop, then the Terriorists will win. 😂🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍
Keep flying the flag and singing the anthem right in their faces. Screw ’em
Dear David Clarke,
I disagree. Let the band play our beautiful National Anthem and our soldiers march, waving our beautiful American Flag and watch these traitors continue to disrespect us at these “football” games. It is a great way to expose these traitors in the public forum. Let the Americans have fun booing them down.
By the end of this football season those stadiums will become like the Roman Coliseum-crumbly and abandoned.
Sincerely Yours,
–America–
Covfefe Rules
Yet another typical leftist has attempted to commit mass murder and the propaganda media (fomerly known as the MSM) is silent once again. Or maybe they are just going to take a knee on this one, too.
They should take a knee……..to the groin!
Trump has the uncanny ability to do the obvious.
Hehe … so true … and brilliant. Everyone else but us forgot how to do that!
So, Monday is tomorrow…. What’s new ? 🙂
Another Big Ugly Week?
Not sure about Monday, but Tuesday we get to see the God Emperor be right in Alabama. Again.
Stupid is as stupid does. And stupid follows Stupid.
Bet Anthony Weiner has been dreading this morning.
Tick Tock Carlos Danger, the day of judgement is here.
So, Milo *did* go to Berkeley today. However, they made it so only a handful of people were actually able to get inside. The rest were denied entry.
And then the news crews filmed the small group allowed to enter, as “evidence” that he’s not a popular speaker.
I’m so glad Milo is back doing speeches on campuses.
wow. They sicced that nutcase Surana Taylor or whatever her name is on those poor Milo fans that were not allowed inside. (@ 3:00)
She’s the nut who disrupted the UC Berkeley Press conference yesterday, seen here at @4:00:
Moonbats gotta moonbat. What, nobody in that entire room had a taser? Or bug spray? I LOVE these moonbats stating to eat there own. Thank you tom perez. Thank you keith ellison. Thank you hillary. Thank you nancy pelosi. Thank you barkey. Beautiful.
Take this with a grain of salt, but interesting:
Sorry for the language – should have put NSFW up top.
If true sounds like the inmates are running the asylum…literally!
Like the idiot leader of Evergreen College and so many other Leftist Institutions. And the Dem Mayors of all these cities that have decided it’s A-OK to let Protestors shut down traffic, no police interference or control. etc etc.
They *do* let the inmates run the asylum.
Oh….that is a good way to see this ‘thug culture’, AGG.
Neither depressing nor defeated enough to suit me.
LOL!!!
The way I see it… if they were stupid enough to ever work with a Union, the owners deserve whatever they get.
A union that represents multimilionaires. What a joke.
The town I work in, way back in the day (in the 30’s) one of the local cotton mills tried to strike. They got a union together, and all walked out. The owner of the mill had a press conference and told the newspapers that if the workers weren’t back on the job monday, they were fired and immediately evicted from their mill houses most of them lived in.
I’m not saying I’m all for the bosses or the NFL owners or any of that, I’m just saying the idea of a Union is counter productive to anything positive.
I agree – there was so much insanity in sports after the unions. And yes – communism chases unions – EVEN in sports!!! First the unions, then the commies. Although the can get in without unions, too – it just plays differently.
I’m not sure I believe this. It sounds like stealth propaganda. The poor widdle owners are hamstrung, doncha know. So then they let the thugs do the same crap all November long in a ‘controlled’ way. Right. December will have some other program to let them do the same thing. Smh.
December can be beat your wife month and January is reserved for partying with drugs and unregistered weapons. February is pot luck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best grill.
Lol!!!!
You guys are cracking me up!
Grandmaintexas is smarter than most, she sees right through their B.S.
We’re all having to get smart about the constant mental manipulation.
I agree and Sundance here has also helped to alert us and to sharpen our minds here in the Treehouse.
I agree – it could EASILY be propaganda. However, I think if it is true, it is a guaranteed fail. Will the SJWs back down? NO – the double down. And even if they DID back down, ONE Trump Tweet and they’re screaming like banshees.
So yes – don’t trust it – just keep it open as possibility. We’ll see if it comes true, and if it does, it may mean /pol/ has a good source.
They need new lawyers.
It’s apparently in the NFL by-laws that ‘players must stand’ during the playing of the National Anthem.
And they must ‘hold helmet over heart’ too, while standing.
People have been posting & tweeting about this all day.
These NFL lawyers are spineless and probably don’t even know how to fight in a courtroom.
Look what a mess they have allowed to happen.
Actually that info is not found in NFL rulebook, see some sections regarding player/general rules & unsportsmanlike conduct on
p 23 & 54
http://operations.nfl.com/media/2646/2017-playing-rules.pdf
This is what I was referring to:
Hope you’re right and there is no rule.
So we can be free to avoid/neglect/ignore them in the future.
36 US COde 316 — 1(C) and 2 proscribes that ALL present must do so.
http://www.scotusblog.com/2017/09/trump-issues-new-order-travel/
My comment is way above on the thread — bby wheatietoo. In part, whatietoo said:
It’s apparently in the NFL by-laws that ‘players must stand’ during the playing of the National Anthem.And they must ‘hold helmet over heart’ too, while standing.
Lawyers are one of the fastest ways to take over an organization. Get the lawyers to go weak-kneed, and the business won’t fight back. For many mid-sized companies who actually have a lawyer, that’s ONE PERSON. Even a small legal department in a larger company, if one person is spineless, you basically own the company.
The ChiComs had an exceptionally good strategy for infiltration of corporate America. They understood that law firms generally had poor cybersecurity, and thus they struck petroleum companies (ENERGY) and law firms (INFORMATION) as their first wave of APT (Advanced Persistent Threat), where they would get inside American companies and basically eavesdrop on everything, refusing to get out. Why? INFORMATION. Once they knew everybody’s dirty secrets, they owned everybody, and could play it 1000 ways.
Between the ChiComs, the Gaystapo who came in through the side door, feminist-controlled reporters, and all the other pressure points on sports, Big Sports never had a chance.
It is IMPERATIVE that a short, sharp line be drawn now between these radical-influenced players and REVCOM (go through Kaepernick’s girl NESSA), as well as GEORGE SOROS. That is how we can get congressional backing for companies to get the legal protection they need to RESIST POLITICAL INFILTRATION.
McMaster can’t fight on that turf, but Higgins and the rest of us can. Cultural Anti-Marxism begins with us. This is the first great opportunity for us to napalm the h377 out of the cultural Marxists, and beat them back into the rat-holes where they belong.
Wolf, I gotta salt shaker up my snout as we speak, but I hope there is some truth to what you report…and this is coming from someone whose father took him to his first NFL game in 1959 at Yankee Stadium, of all places, to see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Football Giants. It is such a shame to see what has happened to what was a great game and great American tradition, but I will survive without it…and I will let the owners and advertisers know of my decision. Thanks for keeping us posted
Players get cut all the time. There are plenty of ways the NFL could cut them if they wanted. Goo Del is complicit with this foolishness.
For the sake of argument let’s assume this is legitimate. So the teams and the league made a decision out of fear that they would lose if players took them to court and thought the risk of a couple of activist players disrespecting the American flag and National Anthem was a worthy bet. So they gambled with their brand and their finances and lost bigly. With entire teams rather than a few players figuratively flipping the bird to their fans and all Americans, the NFL as a brand is irreparably damaged. That damage will cost them millions of dollars as stadium attendance dwindles, viewership plummets, and licensed team merchandise languishes in stores and ends up in the clearance aisle. The 2018 Super Bowl will be the least watched ever with commercial time sold more cheaply than we’ve seen in decades. Many advertisers will shun the Super Bowl altogether.
If and when the players, union, coaches, owners and that disgrace of a commissioner Roger Goodell finally realize their tone deafness and disrespect have cost them mightily, any apology will be seen as hollow and only offered up to try to stem the financial losses. Way too little, far too late. No one will be taken in by fake apologies. The time to stop and course correct has passed. The damage is done. Names like the Pittsburg Kneelers will stick like Rocket Man and for the same reasons. The brand is ruined and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all I agree with your analysis – there is no good outcome for big sports in this, no matter what happens, IMO.
I personally don’t buy this story completely, because I think it’s one person’s POV, which may be reported faithfully, but that person doesn’t know the TRUE feelings of the owners and management.
I think the lawyers and the SJWs all convinced owners and management that the controversy was good, and was keeping their names in the spotlight, and that it would be both a moneymaker and the “right thing” – and finally basing it on the idea that “there’s no such thing as bad press”. Which is only REALLY true if you’re TRUMP, and the bad news is 100% FAKE!!! 😉
So – I think the person may be reporting factually, but is getting the “for public consumption” fake lowdown from sports management that it is SO OPPOSED to these radical players – which IMO is total BS.
I notice the vicious evil media is using the headline “Trump insists NFL Comments have nothing to do with race.” As if Trump brought it up or as if it was an issue of open debate. But it was only because he was responding to some stupid reporter asking the stupid question “are you inflaming a race war?” This is how they play the game — they set the stage for the narrative.
My response to the question would have been, “No, but you seem to be.” I wish Trump would be more of smart ass with these people. He was as a candidate. Sometimes he answers too extensively and earnestly. They don’t deserve it. They are not our interlocutors. They’re vicious and evil and are only trying to advance narratives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
For our President Trump and all his supporters.
But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one. 2 Thess 3:3
LikeLiked by 11 people
For any Americans who are absolutely disgusted with the NFL, and what will without a doubt be repeated at every opportunity once the degenerate basketball league starts, I highly recommend you start watching NHL hockey.
The game is explosively fast paced, hard hitting, no nonsense and played by patriots, no matter what their country of origin. I grew up breathing hockey as a Canadian, played competitively for 13 years, then carried on playing with the old farts until my back no longer alliwed it. A truly great game that may take some time to get used to for those in the more southern states, but I guarantee you will not be disappointed. Give it a chance while starving out the traitorous primadonnas. Nothing ventured, nothing gained for those who need a sports fix.
Enjoy.
My first husband was a sports fanatic and introduced me to ice hockey He taught me to watch the puck in order to follow the action. I still do that, to this day. It’s a great game.
I do loves me some ice hockey…grew up rooting for the Rangers and Andy Bathgate and Gump Worsley; couldn’t see a game in person, of course, back then because there were only 6 teams and the Garden was always sold out. Had to wait for expansion before I caught my first game in Philly in 1967 with the Flyers hosting the Oakland Seals. Fast, action packed, think of it as soccer with scoring. Still the greatest single moment in sports for me was the victory of the U.S. team in 1980 over the Russians at Lake Placid
McStain is calling for bipartisan negotiations on healthcare while criticizing Trump for negotiating with dems on DACA. No matter what Trump does, McStain will oppose him.
McStain…? I thought he was dead…?
I know this has been posted before but it’s time to visit Candace Owens once again now considering what is happening in professional sports lately.
The left is terrified by people like Candace Owens and CJ Pearson, people who actually do a little research about this countries history of race relations. Once again these black athletes are being used and abused by the left and they don’t even know it. How sad that this gets repeated year after year in this country when these wealthy players (and everybody else) have open access to all of the information they could possibly need to make a more informed decision on who they choose to follow. So very sad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hard to believe she’s only been on the scene for a bit more than a month. What a Power House she is.
If she continues to make the rounds on various media shows she’s gonna continue to grow in influence. I’m looking forward to see where she takes her voice.
This didn’t take long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That plan worked so well against Candidate Trump that we now have President Trump.
They’re running Paul Nehlen again, against Ryan, when Nehlen already got beaten badly last year. Bad idea.
I will bet money Bannon tries to Primary Donald Trump.
Yes, just what I just said. Who wants to bet me? I can see a backstabber a mile away. Bannon may even BE Ted Cruz in makeup. Has anybody seen any of them in the same room before?
Bannon does not look well.
I think you are correct. This coordinated effort, complete with armies of trolls, indicates they are really going to make a run at it. After all, wasn’t Toxic Ted anointed by God? If he’s anointed, they can’t give up just because the American people don’t want him.
I don’t know all the ins & outs of what happened in Bama but most all main actors were the Cruz supporters.
Primary Trump?
With who? Lyin’ Canadian Ted Cruz or Evan McMuffin?
Mitt Romney? Sarah Palin?
What’re they gonna run on? Vote Your Conscience?
Pres Trump mentioned “Loyalty” a couple of times in his rally speech in Alabama.
I have wondered if that was aimed at Bannon & Co.
Far from it, if you ask me.
Trust DJT. He has the good sense to find an issue that 80% of the voting public agree on…and then pump it on twitter. It has the dual benefit of making most folks see him as “someone like them” and also exposing the fringe left ideologies to regular Americans. This is the same strategy he uses with immigration issues.
Prince Harry explains what Invictus Spirit is all about | Invictus Games 2017
Why oh why is this not being shown in prime time? I haven’t seen anything this moving in a long time.
I posted this on another thread, but thought to post here also.
Do you all remember when Rush tried to buy into a FB club? The elitist wouldn’t let him because he was too controversial and political. The hypocrites.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rush Worked At ESPN…..
DailyRushbo Video 07:26 Minutes;
Prince Harry helps open 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto
Steelers coach did not want Villanueva to stand for National Anthem. He wanted “solidarity” with the team. There’s a great vid at the link of him standing.
I see a bright future for this Villanueva fellow, and it’s not in football.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/24/steelers-coach-didnt-want-army-vet-to-stand-for-anthem-video/
Breaking the NFL was the icing on the cake of a great week for the President. The Trump Movement just keeps getting bigger and bigger.
…and stronger.
MAGA
Watching President Trump goad the NFL into destroying themselves was just like watching one of those beautiful 70 yard passes, you see it coming, you can see it in the air… it takes it forever, and it’s so beautiful to watch it fly…. but nothing compares to when the RB puts his hands out and actually catches it.
So we got to see him set the trap Friday, and it fully spring today. Man he’s good.
Hey, Sundance and the Treepers —
Did you know that Greg Gutfeld follows Conservativve Treehouse’s twitter? And Eric Bolling, and Tucker Carlson? I know there are many more unlikely’s too.
Also happy to see CT followed by SHERIFF CLARKE, Dan Scavino, and I;m sure other POTUS people, Yay.
We should make it a Treeper game to report any other unliklely’s we seePlus any famously pro-POTUS too. Look when on twitter — listed on the left of each under “Followers You Know”.
Lou Dobbs comes here as well. He commented on one ocassion that I saw. If you want to be in the know concerning President Trump this is the place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know there are so many others … that’s why we ought to shout at times. 🙂
Sarah Palin visits & comments occasionally.
And any of them happen to read this thread: Tell Hannity I am not happy with him & he is betraying Trump. I guess his Conservatism got the best of him. sarc/
Ditto. I knew he followed CT but I am really irritated with him now also.
President Trump is such a master at this game it’s almost unfair to all the legacy media pundits and career politicians… almost.
He sends a couple tweets about something as insignificant as the NFL and yet the conversation all day long on social media and in communities across the country has been dominated by the importance of patriotism, respecting our flag, participating in our national anthem, and honoring the sacrifices of our service members. He is isolating, marginalizing, and observing the enemy while elevating the conversation to a position of America vs. insane totalitarian liberalism… Brilliant! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is waking more people up.
Praise God, for our President Trump.
Did anyone knows that Set 24th was GOLD STAR MOTHER’S DAY.
http://www.dodlive.mil/2017/09/22/gold-star-mothers-day-who-they-are-what-its-all-about/
Stefan Molyneux compiles inconvenient truths about the Tennessee church shooter, must watch:
I am a white male and a retired Veteran.
Since the day I was born I have been called a racist.
I e been told by blacks that EVERY white is racist just for being white, they just don’t know it.
I’ve been flat out denied job positions because I am white and Affirmative action was in place.
I’ve been exposed to violent vitriol about “white privelege.
This is a scam.
As evidenced blacks are racist. They support criminal behavior. They use color as a crutch. They cry that they are victims and destroy whatever they touch. Our country, our pastime, our traditions.
Whites have been victims. We’ve been called horrible things. Name calling, violence etc.
not a single black living in our great country has been a slave. We have done everything we can to help them succeed. BET, NAACP, Affirmative action, black beauty contestants etc. God forbid a white group created their own clubs and if we point out this truth we are well…Racists.
And we are too civilized to stand up to it for fear of being labeled such.
Africa and the Middle East still employ slavery and sell their own with nary a peep.
Comic book characters are being changed to appease their lack of creativity. They simply cannot create their own characters so instead the cannobolize staples of hero history and if you dispute it then you are a racist.
The President is a white male and he is being innundated with the most horrible and hostile names and racist titles in the history of our country with zero evidence. The President is a victim of the most disgusting acts of racism ever simply because he is white.
Every supporter is by proxy being called a racist. Every person against the NFL is a racist.
If I were Black I would be embarrassed. I really would. This is disgusting.
There are many patriotic blacks but I don’t see many speaking out and disavowing this.
Trump has many blacks in his cabinet and high positions. He has been honored by blacks. He has many black friends. Trump doesn’t see color as opposed to Hillary who has a vast record of disrespecting blacks.
I’m proud to be white and that is considered racist also.
I have never had this “privilege. I mowed lawns. Shoveled snow. Held jobs since I was 11. Joined the military, went to combat, dug foxholes and lived in mud puddles. Dodged bullets and had friends die.
I’ve had blacks watch my back. They were brothers.
This is complete bullsh*t. I detest it.
These people kneeling, defacing monuments, defending armed drug dealers by looting. Burning buildings, attacking Police Officers 👮, they are the racists bent on destroying our country.
They want to remove law and order, the thin line that separates them from complete lawlessness so that they can attack innocent people.
They are the Nazis. They want to commit genocide, they want to tear the fabric of our society apart. The law, God, and country are the barrier that prevents them from acting out and being what they really are.
The President sees this. Obama is the agitator that wanted this removed. The community agitator that stated his intentions, create a private Army to attack America. Antifa, BLM, SPLC, feminazi’s utilizing SJW “professors, school teachers, media, and Hollywood while employing globalism and bending the knee to foreign supporters of terrorism. Laraza, Cair, Muslim brotherhood etc.
Hillary was supposed to lock this in place. What we see now is an abortion of their premature plans.
Thank God Trump won.
Blacks are the racists people. They have been bred and manipulated for this. They are still democrat slaves.
Thank you for your Service, Sgtrok.
I agree with most of what you’ve said here…except for the part about blacks being racist.
Because they aren’t all racist.
We had a Racist Agitator in the White House for 8 long years.
He was on a mission to destroy this country.
He enflamed racial division in every way that he could…as a way of destroying us.
This is all his doing.
Don’t give in to the hatred that he has unleashed on us.
It is what he wants…it is what his globalist puppet-masters want.
There are lots of good black people out there who are horrified by all this.
And they are starting to speak out.
So let’s welcome them and support them.
For his first show in his new timeslot, Hannity has an exclusive interview with Steve Bannon, who’s campaigning for former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in Alabama’s tight Senate race.
I heard that was happending annd Hannity is on my no-watch no-listen list now.
I wonder if he had to agree to that as a condition to get the better time slot.
Total breakdown of respect and the culture from the left which ruins everything. This is why we can’t have nice things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odell Beckham Jr uses NFL’s day of protest to imitate a dog peeing after scoring a touchdown – but then celebrates later with a Power salute
Stick his nose in it.
Burning Expensive NFL Stuff
#NFLBurnNotice for Texas & Pittsburg – I will post them all that you send in !! #DNN
MAGA – Make America Great Again.!
Boycott NFL
DNN Deplorable News Network Video 03:17 Minutes Sep-24-2017;
Well, there’s an idea for you. 😁….
LikeLiked by 5 people
He needs to make them feel some real pain already.
What’s the over/under for how many Democrat members of congress will participate in some form of symbolic protest on Monday? How many Republicans will join them? Which ones? Are they even going to be in session, or are they on another vacation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anheuser-Busch http://contactus.anheuser-busch.com/contactus/budCA/contact_us.asp
Barclaycard US https://www.barclaycardus.com/servicing/headerLinks?handleContactUsPhone=
Bose https://www.bose.com/en_us/contact_us.html
Bridgestone https://www.bridgestonetire.com/customer-care/contact-us
Campbell’s Soup Company https://www.campbells.com/connect/
Castrol http://www.castrol.com/en_us/united-states/about-us/contact-us.html
Courtyard Marriott https://www.marriott.com/marriott/contact.mi
Dairy Management, Inc. (Fuel Up to Play 60) https://www.dairy.org/contact-us
Dannon http://www.dannon.com/feedback-form/
Extreme Networks http://www.extremenetworks.com/contact/
FedEx http://www.fedex.com/us/office/customersupport/index.html
Frito-Lay https://cu1.pepsico.com/fritolay
Gatorade https://cu.pepsico.com/gatorade
Hyundai Motor America https://www.hyundaiusa.com/contact-us.aspx
Mars Snackfood http://www.mars.com/global/about-us/contact-us
Microsoft https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/
Nationwide https://www.nationwide.com/contact-us.jsp
News America http://www.newsamerica.com/contact-us/
Papa John’s http://www.papajohns.com/contact-us/
Pepsi https://cu.pepsico.com/pepsi
Procter & Gamble https://us.pg.com/contact_us
Quaker https://cu.pepsico.com/quaker
Verizon https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/contact-us/
Visa https://usa.visa.com/contact-us.html
USAA https://www.usaa.com/inet/pages/ContactUsBank
Last but certainly not least don’t forget to tell the NFL themselves that you are boycotting them and don’t forget to mention that you are contacting advertisers and sponsors to tell them you’re boycotting their products and services until they sever ties with the NFL! http://www.nfl.com/contact-us;
Washington Post Editors Slam Own Paper’s “Puff Piece” Story on Awan Investigation; “Embarrassing” Cover for Dems
https://truepundit.com/washington-post-editors-slam-own-papers-puff-piece-story-on-awan-investigation-embarrassing-cover-for-dems/
Browns, Colts, Patriots booed during anthem protests
https://www.thescore.com/news/1381742
Excerpt:
Both sidelines at the Colts-Browns contest heard boos after groups of players protested during the anthem following President Donald Trump’s remarks on Friday and Saturday.
In New England, a surprising number of fans lashed out against the Patriots who demonstrated – a group that included Tom Brady linking arms with teammates, while others took a knee. A cry to “stand up” could reportedly be heard from the crowd.
