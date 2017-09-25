Monday September 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Dear Treepers,
Have a blessed Monday. The Lord loves us all.
Sing to Him a new song; Play skillfully with a shout of joy. Ps 33;3
God bless America, God bless our savior President, and God bless all of you beautiful fellow treehouse patriots.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, SEPTEMBER 25, 2017
Not of the World
“Be separate from them.” 2 Corinthians 6:17
The Christian, while in the world, is not to be of the world. He should be distinguished from it in the great object of his life. To him, “to live” should be “Christ.”1) Whether he eats or drinks or whatever he does, he should do it all to God’s glory. You may lay up treasure; but lay it up in Heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroy, where thieves do not break in and steal. You may work to be rich; but make it your ambition to be “rich in faith”2) and good works. You may pursue pleasure; but when you are happy, sing psalms and make melody in your hearts to the Lord.
In your spirit, as well as in your aim, you should differ from the world. Waiting humbly before God, always conscious of His presence, delighting in fellowship with Him, and seeking to know His will, you will prove that you are a citizen of Heaven.
And you should be separate from the world in your actions. If a thing is right, though you lose by doing it, it must be done; if it is wrong, though you would gain from it, you must reject the sin for your Master’s sake. You must have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness but rather reprove them. Walk worthy of your high calling and dignity. Remember, Christian, that you are a son of the King of kings.
Therefore, keep yourself unstained from the world. Do not soil the fingers that are to serve the King. Do not let your eyes become the windows of lust, eyes that will soon see the King in His beauty. Do not let your feet, which are soon to walk the golden streets, be defiled in dirty places. Do not allow your heart to be filled with pride and bitterness, but prepare it to be filled with Heaven and to overflow with ecstatic joy.
Then rise my soul! and soar away,
Above the thoughtless crowd;
Above the pleasures of the day,
And splendors of the proud;
Up where eternal beauties bloom,
And pleasures all divine;
Where wealth, that never can consume,
And endless glories shine.
1) Philippians 1:21
2) James 2:5
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
In other news, a security officer at the Zurich Airport was fired after converting to Islam and not demonstrating unity with his fellow security officers (for example, not shaking hands with female security officers). He also did not socialize at lunch or breaks and “withdrew” into his religious zealotry. So they fired his ass:
http://www.20min.ch/schweiz/zuerich/story/Konvertiert—Kapo-Zuerich-feuert-radikalen-Muslim-27981811
He’ll probably just move to France or Germany where he can do whatever he wants until he finishes making the suicide vest. But one less terrorist in your country is always good.
They fired him before he fired them . . .
Did anyone knows that Set 24th was GOLD STAR MOTHER’S DAY.
http://www.dodlive.mil/2017/09/22/gold-star-mothers-day-who-they-are-what-its-all-about/
Hokies coach Buzz Williams delivers a 3:45 min lesson in respect !
Its worth watching !
http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/watch-basketball-coach-teach-athletes-incredible-lesson-on-respect/
