Go to hell Mike Tomlin

Sharing these words from our friend lovely who really hit the ball out of the park with this one, and thanks to Stella for putting it into a post. You must go read the whole thing.
Written by our friend, lovely, this is an expression of what we all feel about the situation of the NFL players disrespecting our country and its flag. She has, as she usually does, expressed herself with deep feeling and eloquence. As friend Menagerie said, It is the best commentary I’ve seen on the flag situation with the pro teams, and believe me, I’ve waded through tons of it all weekend.
Dear Mike Tomlin, James Harrison, Ben Roethlisberger and another Steeler who feels a need to criticize Bronze Star recipient Alejandro Villanueva for honoring the flag that his brothers came home under, you can all go to hell.
On Sunday your team had 3 options, stand and support America, sit/kneel and disrespect America or 3 take the coward’s way out and abstain, vote present, hide in the tunnel because you were too afraid to be seen as pro-American or Anti-American. What…
Not a Steeleers fan anylonger. All of the players who are kneeling for the anthem are showing their children how disrespectful their fathers
are….and they will learn what they see..very sad.
Tom Brady said that what President Trump said was “divisive”.
What Tom and his ilk fail to see is that the Kaepernick kneel is what is “divisive”. It is not divisive to stand at attention for the national anthem. It is courtesy and respect for all who have fought to defend that flag. Yes, mostly white folks for sure, but many black folks as well. Thousands and thousands of those folks paid the ultimate price with their lives. Is that “divisive”, Tom?
Forget the country Tom. Look to your own NFL rule book. You taunt another player or show too much celebration , or don’t stand for the anthem you are supposed to be penalized. Which is more “divisive” Tom, “taunting” another player or not taunting? Do you condone ridiculing your teammate for a botched play? No, that is “divisive”. Yet you can not allow your fellow teammates and fans to honor their country by standing for the national anthem. Instead you encourage a minority of your teammates to “taunt” them and their beliefs.
Spoiled rotten hypocrites, all.
I am the Customer.
It is not my job to defend my feelings or actions. You cannot embarrass or offend me into remaining your customer.
It is the NFL’s job to keep me happy.
Indeed, the customer is always right!
Any intelligent person with a successful business plan understands that concept.
The author of a site that specializes in attacking sex offenders and their government protectors just gave out a huge list of American history re-enactments and other things to do besides watch NFL football. The site is howtobeyourowndetective.com
The NFL is 70% black. What are they doing with their $millions to help their downtrodden brothers and sisters?
Hmmm… 70% Black, Blacks are 13% of the population, I think this proves the NFL is racist and needs to face federal discrimination suites.
My son was an all state line backer and we were a middle class family. He was not offered by an Division 1 programs and one of the coaches who I became friends with told me that the football programs like to give scholarships to kids they could control and so players like my son were passed over and expected to walk on. there is more discrimination going on than meets the eye.
well then dont look at the NBA lol what a joke their ” diversity ” is
NBA even more so.
Fans can show LeBroken the same respect Kyrie Irving did in demanding a trade away from a once great team mate to a guy that will bail out himself at the end of this season to run with a pack cause he doesn’t have the game to be a title winner anymore..
No need to diss LeBrainless like former teammate DeLonte West did by reportedly getting intimate with LBJ’s maternal unit.
It seems to me the NFL players who want to protest Police Brutality or whatever other things they’re unhappy about would be far better off if they all got together and made videos explaining why they are unhappy and what should be done about it. They could even afford to chip in and put the videos on TV that could be seen during halftime or other commercial breaks.
What they are doing now is alienating a large percentage of their fans. That seems rather self defeating to me.
The big problem for the protestors is they have no end game. There is nothing they can obtain to end their protests. They will just wax and wane but never end. And, it only takes one idiot taking a knee to piss off an entire fan base.
if they want to make it about race.. ok – Why isn’t the NFL required to be a “Diverse group”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you lay down with dogs you get fleas!
Well, show your disrespect to all of us and now the leagues are losing money, advertising, and viewers. Not a smart move. Anyone can hold whatever they want to believe, but never, ever disrespect or insult this country who made it possible for you to make millions while running with a ball! You deserve spanking for acting as little whiny kids. This is not a racist thing at all, except in your minds because most of you ARE BLACK and making millions. Stupidity again cannot be cured, but losing your league and money will be opening your eyes/brain one hopes.
OUTSTANDING.
I was going to quote from it, but NO. This is MUST READ.
I suggested on Stella’s blog, that we make copies of this with lovely’s permission, sign our name and send it to the gutless wonder running the NFL, Roger Goodell and to the Steeler organization. Well done, lovely.
What we should send Goodell, the NFL teams, the players, the coaches is a MESSAGE.
Like the politicians who only care about our votes every 2, 4 or 6 years, they only care about our money. Withhold it.
If you have season tickets, ask for a refund.
If you pay general admission to football games, don’t go.
If you watch football on Sunday, Sunday night, Monday night or Thursday night, mow the grass instead. Or tune to another channel. If you happen to know a sponsor who sponsors million dollar athletes to claim to have suffered injustice, don’t buy their product. If it is a product you can’t do without — do with less. Buy fewer cans of Campbell’s Soup.
Return the jerseys you bought and ask for a refund. You won’t get it, but they’ll get the message.
Buy Alejandro’s jersey instead.
Boycotts work. They just take time.
What the NFL, Leftists, Culture Warriors, SJWs all count on is that we don’t fight back. Because we haven’t. And with each incremental step they take forward, we have to take an incremental step back.
And so here we are in 2017. Statues representing our history are being torn down. Schools that are supported by our taxes teach our kids our country is bad and we should hate ourselves. Entertainers we provide luxury homes and private jets flip us the bird and tell us we’re Nazis for voting for a man who wants us to be the country we once were. Men we watch play games for millions of dollars won’t even stand up for our national anthem.
To hell with them. To hell with them all. We don’t need movies and we sure don’t need to waste our Sunday afternoons watching multimillionaire thugs disrespect our flag and the president we voted into office.
I find it absolutely disgusting that anybody would tell a service academy graduate, a war veteran, a Bronze Star recipient, or another American in general that standing for the national anthem is in any way a disgrace.
While that man’s teammates no doubt spent their college years drinking and skipping class, Villanueva had to WORK. He had to maintain his grades in a crushing academic environment, keep his weight down and his cardio up enough to meet the insane requirements of the cadet PFT, give up his summers for military training, and generally deal with the mindf!!k that is that four years.
He earned the right to stand for the national anthem. How dare anyone tell him that he isn’t allowed to respect the flag that no doubt has draped the coffins of friends?
Frankly he surely saw his friends go home in bodybags. That alone gives him the right to effing lie down if he wanted to. How dare they criticise him?
Imagine for second how little of their puny voices actually make inside Mr. Villanueva’s ears.
aka: the sounds of silence
who said it?
“What you are screams so loudly, I can’t hear what you’re saying.”
spot on commentary…and imo what we are seeing play out in the NFL will repeat itself in the NBA in the coming weeks as the season starts
This creeping crud of leftist ideology started with the NBA and I haven’t watched them in several years. The NFL has now followed suit and soon they will have made all sports a bad joke. Trans gendered competing against real gender. The left has turned society into a loony bin. Will we wake from our slumber in time to stop this?
The jacka**es have already started in the NBA. The ‘great’ Lebron James and that idiot Greg Popovich have already had press conferences about it.
yeh i just read some of popovich’s comments he spewed out earlier today. a 60 something year old multi millionaire WHITE GUY lecturing about WHITE PRIVILEGE at an NBA presser. these d-bags have absolutely no clue. none. nil. nada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wow the stupid is beyond belief… im a person that really dislikes stupid people so watching them crash and burn and destroy this league will be a glorious site to behold…
does anyone know how one can buy stock in the MLS (major league soccer in the us) that league if smart is primed for explosive growth if they play their cards right
Great post Lovely!
This is a great post.
I don’t know that I would worry too much about what’s going on in the NFL. Ever since “Black Lives Matter” and the Police protests and flag/Anthem kneeling fiasco ESPN has seen a really remarkable ratings meltdown. This meltdown is in conjunction of the general cord-cutting trend that cable TV has been seeing over the past several years.
ESPN and the NFL is going to get theirs. These players who are protesting an “unjust” nation (whilst driving their $100,000 cars on multi-million-dollar-per-year contracts) are going to get a piece of Capitalist justice.
I’d just like to remind everyone to trust in Trump. His instinct is dialed into the heart of American culture and this instinct is owed to his growing up with the tradesmen that built and crafted his father’s buildings. Trump is obviously right on this issue and the NFL is driving 250mph toward a brick wall.
Well said!
I heard Tomlin say on the news earlier “we got caught up in some bull shit”
Trump should just ignore them because they are looking for a reaction. I admire how much Trump cares for our vets and country but let us the, American People, deal with the NFL. How so? Not watch. Not support their advertisers. As much as I hate it when the left does it– time for a taste of their own meds.
Steelers,
As a season ticket holder, you just lost $2,000 a game, when we go to games we buy your over priced beers, food, t-shirts, sweat shirts, over pay to park, over pay to bring people up to box. We are just a group of 6 people but I hope other follow suit.
Re: Steelers, We also over tip your wait staff since you under pay them.
The players don’t care because they think they have guaranteed contracts whether they play or not. Waiting for the next shoe to drop as most of their contracts are tied to incentives like merchandise and concession sales revenues. These guys are not bright. Watch how their front offices jettison their contracts once revenues decline in favor of cheaper players.
Ha! Read my comment above.
Exactly.
Here’s the thing that these NFL miscreants don’t get.
From the moment that you were identified as being a athlete with special ability, probably as far back as junior high, you’ve lived in a very privelaged bubble. You’ve been afforded awards, the best coaching, the best athletic conditioning, college scholarships, hell, you even get better food that the rest of us at your “training tables”.
In many instances, you’ve not been encouraged to work on your minds or your character or your empathy for others at all. And when you screw up, which is all too frequently, the law and the League often look the other way, or grease the skids for you to get back to the field, often with little or no consequences.
You are the epitome of spoiled man-children. Your disregard for our Anthem and our flag is but a refelction for your disregard for all of the millions of us who haven’t been afforded 1/100th what you ingrates have received. All of us, who pay your salaries, now see your scorn for us. It cannot be unseen.
We’ve looked the other way for too long, but we see you for what you are now, and we see it all too clearly.
Sayanora to the NFL.
seriously, talk about rewarding the wrong type of people.. we should be celebrating many men and women who are far more valuable to society
Wow! May God bless you for speaking truth to power!
Alejandro Villanueva did not stand alone. There were tens of millions of Americans (from both sides of the political spectrum) standing with him.
Where we collectively blew it was by not taking to Twitter the instant that pos kapernik took a knee the first time and tweeting “oh look! He’s kneeling like Tebow! Another faithful servant! Yay!”. It would have stopped immediately.
True. Early meme warfare missed a great opportunity.
The NFL is a disgusting microcosm of all that is wrong with America.
The NFL has gone full blown SJW.
Racists like Mike Tomlin and the Steelers should not be put up on any pedestal but instead kicked from to the ground.
Yes I called Mike Tomlin a racist. He is also a cheater.
The Steelers when they won their last Stuperbowl presented a game ball to Obama. Tomlinson is a Progressive who supported Obama, along with the Rooney’s and the Steelers organization. Tomlinson would step on any white to get to the top of his mountaintop.
All of these people are disgusting and should be branded for what they are.
Well, so much for Pittsburgh Kneelers.
I’m through with my former team, the Seattle Sithawks.
Screw the NFL.
THAT is the weapon. Those are wonderful memes.
PITTSBURGH KNEELERS
SEATTLE SITHAWKS
PISSBURGH KNEELERS
Only because all my Steeler shirts and caps are outside in a big wet pile. And it hasn’t rained here in weeks.
Go to Hell, Roethlisberger and Tomlin. You self-worshipping pieces of anti-American trash.
Love these two!
What about the Titans and others hiding in the locker rooms? So weak!
I wonder if the same people who are defending free speech on the kid would defend other Constitution rights on the job? My husband is not allowed to carry while on the job….
I would add an ‘h’ in between the ‘s’ and the ‘i’ in Sithawks. 🙂
Hahaha!!!
It fits!
And I thought the Seattle Kneehawks had a great ring to it…
Good one.
Mike Tomlin’s ‘explanation’ should be forever remembered as the ‘chickensh!t comes home to roost’ speech.
Thank you for sharing. My cold anger is rising.
Cultural Marxism strikes again. Frank Marshall Davis would be proud of what his son has done to this great nation. Thankfully, people have had it up to their eyeballs with ingratitude and pointless virtue signalling. MAGA.
This is the first I heard about fellow teammates criticizing Bronze Star recipient Alejandro Villanueva for honoring the flag that his brothers came home under.
To say I am outraged does not do justice to the anger I an experiencing. ‘Go to hell’ does not come close to the abject disgust I have for these POS.
I have no doubt that those America hating scum, those that put team ‘unity’ before the UNITED States of America, would literally turn their backs (if they didn’t go into hiding first) to the American flag draped coffins of those real Americans who sacrificed their lives for America.
What Villanueva did was in defiance of the team management’s instructions:
Coach, 6 foot 9 inch West Point graduate, who served 3 tours in Afghanistan, was awarded a Bronze Star and other medals, whose parents were immigrants – THAT MAN is not about to disrespect US flag, National Anthem for you, your team and your race-mongering cr4p!!!
CAPTAIN Villanueva knows this is the greatest country on earth – unlike you and your players.
Capt. Villanueva obviously values and believes in the oath he swore to honor and defend the Constitution!
that picture of thet Mom (I assume) hugging the casket…tears…damn it…that is it.
I have been a life long Steelers fan having grown up in the Pittsburgh area. Stella accurately described many of my feelings and I was with her until the final few sentences. Those last words are what turns people against “god-fearing, forgiving Christians” and loses the moral highground. I am saddened by the Steelers decision, but would encourage everyone to follow a different response that I “penned via twitter” to @NFL & @steelers: I told them I have been a 30+yr fan that is disappointed in their response to Trump, then thanked them and the NFL for making me healthier by freeing up my Sundays from watching football due to their politics.
Lovely wrote the post, not Stella.
The billionaire NFL owners, millionaire NFL players and major TV networks seem to have swallowed the Marxist doctrine whole. As Hannah Arendt noted in “Crises of the Republic”:
Or as Robert Hughes put it in Culture of Complaint:
More than lofty universalistic principles, however, the reason we see the NFL and TV networks closing ranks against Trump probably has more to do with money than anything else. The NFL and the major TV networks are the ones who are going to end up being the big losers if this thing doesn’t blow over quickly. So one can see why they are so infuriated at Trump’s lack of obsequiousness.
From what I read it looks like that for now the income of the league and the teams is pretty much protected because they have long-term contracts with the TV networks that guarantee them a steady stream of revenue. It’s the TV networks whose revenues will suffer immediately. But if the league, owners and players can’t destroy Trump, and soon, their day of reckoning is coming.
Baseball took several years to make a full comeback from the 1994 strike – which was the second MLB strike in 3 years, IIRC. They play over 160 games a season. I stopped following MLB after that strike – and never went back.
Football plays only 10% of the games baseball does. Damage done will take years to recover from – outlasting the terms of those long-term contracts. Some of us may well never be back.
I also know that if the financial repercussions are great enough – the networks and sponsors will exercise their right to re-negotiate those contracts, on much less favorable terms to the NFL and the players.
They best worry about the short-term, as well.
What company is going to want to pay millions in ad space for a Super-Bowl ad, knowing they won’t reach nearly the numbers they should have, without the strife?
The NFL – the administration, the owners, and the players – are looking at an economic blow-back of terrible proportions – and they are spitting straight into the storm’s gale.
Just my $0.02…
I used to follow the Braves, attended opening games etc, pre 1994. The multiple strikes and Jane Fonda at the games, well. They Permentently lost me.
In Trump’s uncanny and magnificent way that he has with his since of timing and having a finger on the pulse of America, I think he just introduced THE defining issue of the midterm elections. It is something everyone understands. Either you love and honor this country or you hate it. Which side are you on? He just boxed the libs into a corner where they have no credible way to push back and not lose even more voters.
The 10D chess board Check mate
Mike Tomlin’s coaching career began in 1995 as the wide receiver coach at Virginia Military Institute.
I’m watching the Yankee game and in the middle of the 7th inning, both teams come out, stand at attention, remove their caps, honor a vet and listen while Kate Smith sings a recorded “God Bless America.” The fans cheer wildly.
For some reason the NFL doesn’t see this as good.
Yeah!
Thank you for posting, ❤️ our Yankees!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
here we go – first efforts at crisis intervention 🙂 LOL
“Mike Tomlin stood alone for the national anthem Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers players waited in the locker room. ”
I’m a lifelong Steeler fan and rooted for them since the mid-70’s when I was old enough to follow the game. After yesterday’s disgusting and cowardly display, I am officially done with them and the NFL. I won’t watch another second of it, buy any merchandise or attend any more NFL games. I refuse to be lectured to but these cowards that refuse to stand for our National anthem. Honestly, it’s for the best anyway since there are better ways to spend my time and life is way to short to I have better things to do. I hope, and believe, there are millions more like me.
And Lovely’s post is spot on. At least have the gonads to come out and take a stand. Hiding in the locker room is pathetic. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of reception the Steelers get when the return home. I hope they get booed.
It’s really sad that something that has brought me so much enjoyment over the years has gotten so unnecessarily political that it is now ruined. It’s pathetic that there are no leaders on these teams. I wish Rocky Bleier would have been in that locker room and let these jerks try to pull that crap with him in the room.
Hopefully, booed and the fans walk out after the anthem. I am so tempted to buy a ticket to the next Jags home game and walk out after the anthem yelling the reason I am leaving. I know it would give them the money
for the ticket but it might be worth it to make a statement. Anyone have any opinions on this?
Maybe a quiet protest outside the stadium where everyone puts the money they would spend on tickets in a glass container where it can be seen. Average ticket price in many places is $300 plus. If just 20 or so joined the protest, that would be a nice chunk for Homeless Vets or ???
Then Tweet & FB how much was donated for ??? cause.
Personally I don’t think they care about any statement we might make, especially after they get your ticket money. That’s all they really care about,
That is why I said outside with ticket money going to some other patriotic cause.
One of our Treepers shared a link last night that had Coach Tomlin’s post-game interview which I watched, and I found it to be very disturbing. Maybe it’s just me, but I thought he came across as “threatening” when he said he was looking for 100% participation from the team. His tone, his facial expressions, his hand gestures…….. All seemed extremely aggressive, and clearly, he was more than just annoyed.
I sure hope Alejandro Villanueva doesn’t suffer any ramifications for simply showing his respect for AMERICA.
THAT WOULD BE TERRIBLE!
Don’t worry there are millions of Americans that will make sure that Mr. Villaneuva and his family would be taken care of.
That would be the last nail in the coffin. They can’t be that stupid.
That would be the last nail in the coffin. They can’t be that stupid.
Thank you NFL for giving millions of kids their Dads back on Sunday afternoons.
👍
Truth!
Thread winner!
I left this comment at Stella’s Place: This is a Moslem/Moslem Sympathizer (as life insurance) thing, not a race thing. The kneelers are right: Moslems/Sympathizers cannot serve two masters, Sharia and US Constitution. BLM also is a Moslem/Moslem Sympathizer (as life insurance) thing, not a race thing.
Americans are comfortable with multi-racial, multi-religious society. Moslems are uncomfortable with multi-religious society and secular government because Islam is a political system masquerading as a religion, the world’s sole legitimate religion, so they say. Moslems ensure that Moslems and Americans cannot mix.
The kneelers are right. They are the war tocsin warming up to full blast.
I’ll add this: the name CAIR says it all. To Salafi Jihad (Moslem Brotherhood) eyes, America and Islam are independent, sovereign, separate political entities. By “Relations” CAIR means one sovereign state (USA) with another (Islam). The aim is to fortify Islam in the USA to the point where, as one state to another, it can annihilate the USA and rule the land without internal opposition. Not a very complicated objective or means of accomplishing it, but completely unexpected or terrifying to the point of paralysis by Americans not a few.
This is about the USA Flag and Anthem only in the sense that they signify the Moslem objective: destroy USA sovereignty and annihilate USA religious, political and social institutions, graving them beneath Islamic institutions. Much less is this about rights of any kind. Far, far beyond disrespect, this kneeling is aggressive skirmishing by political belligerents for a specific cause: Sovereignty of Islam.
The “issue” is sovereignty, personal and national sovereignty, not race, not rights and not taking a knee. The “issue” is revolution.
Could this be why NFL players don’t like LEOs. they say since there are 1700 players, their rates are lower than USA arrest rates.
Since they are being looked up to as role models, I say one arrest is one too many, especially when you look at what they are for.
NFL Arrest Logo
NFLArrest.com
NFL Arrest provides an interactive visualized database of National Football League player Arrests & Charges. Learn about your rival team’s history with the law, break down arrests by Player, Position, Crime and Team. Keep in mind there are 1700 NFL Players and their arrest rates are lower than the USA arrest rate.
http://nflarrest.com/
Well said Lovely!
Thank you Stella for giving it well deserved attention.
“Light also said that he was watching the game with a 91-year-old Veteran and the wife of a SEAL team 6 member who was killed in action.
His wife had to sit at her first NFL game and watch what these men chose to do. Her husband died, gave his life up so that they could do that.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/matt-light-ashamed-patriot-team-protests-national-anthem/
Beautiful, lovely, thank you!!
Thank you menagerie and Sundance for sharing this post.
Hits the nail square on the head!!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
And Stella!! ❤️❤️
Well that didn’t take long…….
Ben Roethlisberger having second thoughts about Steelers anthem stance
https://sports.yahoo.com/ben-roethlisberger-having-second-thoughts-192941291.html
BTW Isn’t Ben Roethlisberger the Steeler player who was accused of rape, not once, but TWICE and was never charged?
If true, then how could ANYONE ever watch a Steelers game again after that?
The Steelers and NFL are truly screwed! When you have fans like the gentleman below saying enough is enough plus Generation Z and 70 million strong coming up the pipeline, you have killed the golden goose!
These Morons don’t realize that Generation Z is the most conservative generation since the WWII Generation! That is 70 million people that will destroy the NFL in the future and beyond. Everyone takes them for granted! They LOVE ❤️ their Lion 🦁 and will do anything for him when he asks.
They will carry Trumpism for the next 50+ years!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3790614/They-don-t-like-drugs-gay-marriage-HATE-tattoos-Generation-Z-conservative-WW2.html
From the article linked above:
– Youngsters, part of Generation Z, surveyed on range of social topics
– They were more conservative than some older generations on drugs
– Teenagers were more cash savvy than all but the prewar generation
– Experts think teens ‘don’t have enough time’ to engage in ‘risky activity’
Teenagers born after 2000 – the so-called ‘Generation Z’ – are the most socially conservative generation since the Second World War, a new study has found.
The youngsters surveyed had more conservative views on gay marriage, transgender rights and drugs than Baby Boomers, Generation X or Millennials.
The questioned were more prudent than Millennials, Generation X and Baby Boomers but not quite as cash-savvy as those born in 1945 or before.
Only 14 and 15-year-olds were surveyed, by brand consultancy The Gild, as they were classed as being able to form credible opinions by that age.
When asked to comment on same-sex marriage, transgender rights and cannabis legislation, 59 per cent of Generation X teenagers said they had conservative views.
One in seven – 14% – of the 14 and 15-year-olds took a ‘quite conservative’ approach, while only two per cent of Millennials and one per cent of Generation X.
Again only the prewar generation came ahead of today’s teenagers for holding an even more shrewd financial head.
They Absolutely LOVE ❤️ Their LION 🦁!
Gotta love Gen X and Z!!
Our future is looking bright 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
“Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these.”
(Matthew 19:14)
🙏
That was very well stated.
What is going on with Word Press. Every few months, the program gets St. Vitus Dance and resets to the top of the page. Blip. Gone. Ad min — can you fix? I’ve jumped to the top of the page three times since starting this post.
AdBlock (and it’s free!)
Downloaded to my Mac months ago and glitch is gone.
“Not to decide is to decide” — Harvey Cox
The Steelers tried to not decide. Their reaction to Alejandro Villanueva standing shows that they did make a decision. They just didn’t want to admit it.
FTA: The administrative branch of the NFL is tax exempt. I hope that exemption is revoked. The entire league is subsidized with billions of tax payers dollars, for what, so you can spit in the faces of the people who support you. No more.
How did this happen?
Contacted every sponsor as well as the NFL and informed them that we will no longer be using any of their products or services due to their support of the anti American NFL. Have also contacted and asked our US Senators (Burr and Tillis) and our Governor (Roy Cooper) if they support or condemn professional sports players disrespecting our American flag. So far no reply, but at least I made the effort. Suggest others do the same. Felt great.
I think it’s bizarre all the talk about “White Privilege” from people who have had “Athletic Privilege” from the moment they were earmarked as a gifted athlete.
We all know how athletes were given a pass on so many things just because they were on ‘the team’. I saw it in HS, College and later in Professional Sports. The amount of bad behavior by so many professional athletes is swept under the rug.
Rush had an interesting take—he said P45 placed himself in a win-win situation. The President coming out strong for America, her flag, her military and NA——all citizens see this. He forced the Dems, the media and the NFL/MBA to come out defending the anti-America position.
He said P45 sees the broad picture and RARELY makes these kinds of comments haphazardly.
No doubt.
Every time DJT points these things out, he takes the moral high ground.
And the Left, by virtue of their opposition to everything America is about, is forced to take the immoral low ground.
That is a win-win for DJT and for America.
The Left has become so ridiculous in their hatred of anything American, that next DJT should come out in favor of hotdogs and apple pie.
Watch the Left start protesting both.
.
From the article linked at Stella’s:
“You have backed the wrong horse. Sometimes not choosing a side is choosing through omission.”
________________
As my old friend Geddy Lee once said:
If you choose not to decide
You still have made a choice.
— Rush, song: Freewill, album: Permanent Waves, 1980
Tonight America’s team Dallas Cowboys play on the road at Arizona.
1) Will any Cowboys kneel?
2) Or will the Cowboys take a knee in the locker room to hide.
3) Or will they all stand proudly on the field.
I say good chance of #1 or #2. Why? pressure to conform to the Marxist league rules of etiquette.
I just saw my Packers America’s team #2 have 3 kneelers, coach and President come out in support of kneelers and protesters, and on field leader Rogers come out in support of kneelers. And most of the team lock arms in support of protesters who are protesting America.
Place your guess?
Do the Cowboys really have strong American leaders driving the team against the Marxist trends?
NFL and ESPN have long been ruled by Marxists principles, especially all the cultural Marxist areas. In the last 10 years this has been growing and the NFL and ESPN no longer support nor do they even want a traditional America. They obviously want traditional America destroyed. Just like Obama.
Nearly all of the players and coaches are just useful communist idiots following along without really thinking things all the way through. Do Football players use logic much in their lives? No. They follow their leaders and directions of others. They follow the pressure internal to their organization.
All major football organizations are going down the Marxist path and away from traditional America.
Like most useful idiots they do not even really know what they are protesting. They do not even know what reality is because they all mostly listen to fake news all the time. All are sheep following their communist directors. Many pro football players are the least informed group of people in the country.
Most Pro football players are pretty much like Hollywood people. Famous, rich ignorant bubble people. They do not understand America.
Many NFL protester supporters have invoked the 1st Amendment in their arguments concerning the players’ “right” to protest during The National Anthem. They are very wrong to make that argument. The 1st Amendment prevents Government from making laws or otherwise abridging the Freedom of Speech, but it does NOT prevent private businesses, such as the owners of NFL teams from issuing orders to their employees to behave in a certain manner.
So any time someone brings up the 1st Amendment argument, tell them they are way off base and need to re-read the actual Amendment.
And…..look how many employees have been fired from their jobs after simply posting something their employer did not like on Facebook or Twitter. The 1st Amendment does not protect private enterprise employees from being fired or disciplined for publicizing their opinions.
