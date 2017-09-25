Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months in Prison…

Posted on September 25, 2017 by

Former Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of Hillary Clinton confidant Huma Abedin, received a 21 month prison sentence earlier today as a result of his conviction for sexting and transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old minor.

According to the New York Post Mr. Weiner broke down in court during a last minute plea for leniency and a request for probation. New York prosecutors argued the disgraced former official needed prison time. The judge sentenced Weiner to 21 months behind bars.

New York – […] The disgraced ex-congressman broke down crying as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.

“This was a serious crime. It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote said as the convicted sext fiend dropped his head into his hand and wept.

After the courtroom cleared, Weiner sat crying in his chair with his lawyers patting him on the back. His mom also sat crying on the bench behind him, sitting next to Weiner’s brother Jason and Weiner’s dad.

His father and brother also joined him in the courtroom — but the serial sexter’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Huma Abedin, was nowhere to be seen.

In addition to his prison stint, Weiner was sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine for his crime, participate in sex offender outpatient treatment and spend three years on supervised release once his sentence is up.

He will have to surrender to his designated facility by Nov. 6 — his lawyer put in a request for Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York. (read more)

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Clinton(s), Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, New York, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

163 Responses to Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months in Prison…

  1. sundance says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • auntiefran413 says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      21 months is not nearly enough! He’ll get back out and start all over again. PERVERT!!!

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • Beenthere says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:27 pm

        Weiner made a deal with the DA not to contest sentencing if less than 25 months.

        Like

        Reply
      • sam says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        I don’t like weiner but be serious he was only convicted of sexting not actual sex with a minor. 21 month is a good sentence, I see more serious crime with less.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Bendix says:
          September 25, 2017 at 2:06 pm

          Sexting with a minor who deliberately sought contact with him. I think he should be punished, and the punishment should fit the crime, and I believe in this case it does.
          Had he lured the girl in question into the situation, I would feel differently about it.
          BTW, I do believe the girl was put up to it. Not to influence the election, as self-centered Hillary contends. But I believe that there should be an investigation into who was behind the girl’s actions, and punishment for those who would expose a very young person to such a sordid experience.
          The girl has recently stated that she contacted Anthony Weiner “to see if he was still up to his antics”. It just does not make sense to me that a fifteen year old would do that.
          Also, this is the same girl who allegedly wrote that “open letter to James Comey”, which was written by no teenage girl who ever lived.
          The whole situation reeks. Anthony did what he did, and what he did was a crime.
          All I’m saying is that there is more to this than meets the eye, and the investigation, IMO, is not finished.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • mireilleg says:
            September 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm

            A few years ago I would have agreed with you that a 15 year old would not do that. Today not so much. The liberal media/tv the internet et al have reduced childhood a very short time. Think we even teach kindergarten kids about homosexuality and accuse them at times of sexual harassment.

            Liked by 4 people

            Reply
            • treepertrappedinoregon says:
              September 25, 2017 at 2:41 pm

              Your last sentence is the reality that drives me the craziest about this topic. They teach young children about sex in its various forms and then punish kids and sometimes their parents when they act out in a sexual manner. It is completely insane!

              Liked by 4 people

              Reply
            • frankie says:
              September 25, 2017 at 3:49 pm

              The website howtobeyourowndetective.com reported that the Los Angeles City School District lawyers destroyed 20 years of teacher sex offender records. Shredding and burning that stack at a municipal power plant probably powered the city’s electrical grid for a few days. Thankfoully the author had a list for parents on how to check for teachers.

              Like

              Reply
            • Lack is not all says:
              September 25, 2017 at 4:24 pm

              Dont have like but would like to say that I agree with you mireilleg. The fact that he was a known pervert attracted her. Girls at that age are curious and know quite a bit about sex. Its the leftists doing in schools. Its very difficul to raise proper children these days when they go to public and some private schools..That’s why more and more parents choose home schooling

              Like

              Reply
          • MaryLS says:
            September 25, 2017 at 2:53 pm

            “BTW, I do believe the girl was put up to it.” This would not surprise me. Politics is riddled with attempts to use sex to bring people down. This “crime” is far more tepid than even what we have seen Bill Clinton do? Did he go to jail? I am far more interested in Weiner based on what he might know about the Hillary/Huma affair. Why were all those emails on his computer?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • mireilleg says:
          September 25, 2017 at 2:08 pm

          It’s true but most of us totally feel repulsion towards him, his wife, his acolytes the Clintons. So we really want him to fall harder. He is the only one we are seeing brought to justice. We just want more. It’s human nature. I say this now but he did not sex texted my granddaughter if he had I would want him to serve the rest of his life in my care, then prison would look good.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
      • larry outlaw says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        The punk should have gotten 50yrs.

        Like

        Reply
      • BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:19 pm

        Yeah he’ll get a low security prison

        Like

        Reply
      • MaryLS says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:50 pm

        I disagree on this one. I think Weiner has been selected out for public shaming. He sent a picture — how does he know the person on the other end is under age? There are far worse perversions (I hate to say it, but some are even legal). Sexting is a new weird thing, and most people do not engage, but as perversions go, it is relatively harmless.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        September 25, 2017 at 4:01 pm

        Sex perverts don’t survive very long in prison.

        Like

        Reply
    • 1stgoblyn says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      He’ll be out in 6 for ‘good behavior’.

      Like

      Reply
    • sejmon says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      So….Who is next Mr.Session ?????

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kittymyers says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      He won’t have to register as a sex offender? Or did I miss that?

      Like

      Reply
    • saywhat64 says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:51 pm

      Anthony Weiner gets his own Reality Tv show, “Who wants to be my New Boyfriend ?”

      He is now under an official contract for 2 Seasons.

      Like

      Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      He’s got names, dates, he will be out somewhere between 4 and 10 months…..or be Arkanhillarycided soon.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Bendix says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        That’s what is bothering me. The girl involved recently came forward again, and altered her story slightly, and brought Hillary and the election into it this time.
        It has me wondering if this whole thing wasn’t a plot, engineered by Hillary, to rid herself of the liability of Anthony Weiner once and for all, but it backfired, because Anthony had emails on his computer that Hillary didn’t know were there.
        Think about it.
        Huma refused to dump her husband and break up her son’s home, which Hillary wanted het to do once she saw that Anthony, who Hillary already knew was a perv when Bill married Huma to him, wasn’t going to serve a political purpose.
        Another instance of sexting goes public (and where did the NY Post get those texts?), and Huma at first declares she will divorce Anthony, but again she changes her mind. Since Anthony Weiner is not one inclined to lay his hands on women, as Hillary’s husband is, they have to concoct something bad enough that it will force Huma from his side.
        Since we already know that Hillary always accuses others of doing what she is doing or people close to her are involved in, it isn’t hard to see where the idea of sex with a minor comes from.
        Whoever besides Anthony had a hand in this should be brought to justice, and I’m not talking about the minor.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      It will be fun and games for Anthony when his new ‘mates play hid the weiner in the shower. Huma should be next to stand in front of a judge and jury for her crimes committed to lie for her lover HIllary. Both of the Weiner’s are criminals, representing the best of what the Democrats have to offer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Croc says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Crocodile tears from Weiner. What a phony!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Bob Thoms says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    After all the real deal corruption of the Obama-Clinton years and this is the best that our justice system can deliver – a perp walk of a pervert?

    In the meantime, the serious crooks and corrupt in Washington have no fear of our justice system.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      What’s even more horrifying is that if Hillary had won, the case would likely have been dismissed, or the sentence would have been something like community service mentoring teenage girls.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      I see this exactly as you do. We were told Hillary’s emails were saved on his laptop. As this is all they do with this? Hillary and Huma skate free?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Curry Worsham says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        Two separate issues. Kind of like Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        I never trusted Comey’s alleged examination of the laptop, nor his too-quick exoneration of it. Later, for various reasons, I came to the conclusion that he “fast-tracked” examination of the laptop through a minimal number (1 or 2) of corrupt or pliable FBI agents who would play a combination of legal and IT games to bypass the nasty stuff and give it a clean bill of health. Comey is actually much smarter than stonetear (Combetta), who made the minor-league errors of trying to physically change email data, and thinking he could hide the fact. It is possible and in fact far easier to EXAMINE the dirty data dishonestly, and I’m sure that’s what Comey did.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Chewbarkah says:
          September 25, 2017 at 4:04 pm

          The laptop needs a thorough examination by someone honest, if such can be found. Comey had the nerve to testify that the FBI had not even asked Weiner about the Huma laptop, because of Weiner’s busy schedule (yet the FBI somehow knew that Huma’s story about forgetting it, etc., was true…). In a better world, the new FBI Director would interrogate Weiner about all details of his alleged role in “synching” various Blackberries, setting up the “insurance” file, and sweat him for what else he knows about the Hillary/Huma criminal activities. After a few hellish weeks in the pen, perhaps he’ll be motivated to do some serious talking.

          Like

          Reply
    • Bendix says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Yes. Anthony Weiner is the fall guy here. That’s how corrupt and disgusting the Uniparty is, when Anthony Weiner is the least of their sins.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Well Bob, you wish has been granted. It is starting:
      https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/state-department-employee-arrested-and-charged-concealing-extensive-contacts-foreign-agents
      “federal complaint was unsealed today charging Candace Marie Claiborne, 60, of Washington, D.C., and an employee of the U.S. Department of State, with obstructing an official proceeding and making false statements to the FBI, both felony offenses, for allegedly concealing numerous contacts that she had over a period of years with foreign intelligence agents.[….]

      “Candace Marie Claiborne is a U.S. State Department employee who possesses a Top Secret security clearance and allegedly failed to report her contacts with Chinese foreign intelligence agents who provided her with thousands of dollars of gifts and benefits[…]

      “As a State Department employee with a Top Secret clearance, she received training and briefing about the need for caution and transparency. This case demonstrates that U.S. government employees will be held accountable for failing to honor the trust placed in them when they take on such sensitive assignments” […]

      “Candace Claiborne is accused of violating her oath of office as a State Department employee, who was entrusted with Top Secret information when she purposefully mislead federal investigators about her significant and repeated interactions with foreign contacts,” said Assistant Director in Charge Vale. “The FBI will continue to investigate individuals who, though required by law, fail to report foreign contacts, which is a key indicator of potential insider threats posed by those in positions of public trust.”[…]”

      And the screw is turned a little tighter.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. georgiafl says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    About time Weiner got time and his weiner got put in the slammer.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. wolfmoon1776 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The first thing I thought of when I saw this picture was “Godfather” Bill Clinton fake-crying at Ron Brown’s funeral.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    That was just a slap on the wrist.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Gil says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    I wonder if he will do the time. Run, suicide, or ankancide? Theres no use for a sex offender in the world.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • auntiefran413 says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Least of all in a prison setting where the charges include children. There is honor among thieves.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        September 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        If all the sex offenders were thrown to gen pop while in jail or prison, they would take care of the problem. First they victimize the immediate person(s), then their families, law enforcement, the courts, other people in jail, and us taxpayers.
        We do not need these people in society.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • trialbytruth says:
          September 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm

          I hate child predators but to turn their punishment over to a mob of criminals so that violent criminals can justify their violence is counter productive to everyone. You want to execute for violent rape fine with me.

          .I f you want long sentences for any crime involving a child I am cool with that but justifying the jungles we have created of our prison system as a way to punish criminals is wrong. The members of that jungle eventual get released to your neighborhood.

          Let’s not encourage the violent sociopaths. In their world child predator bad but its okay to take your money kill you cause your not a kid an were to unlucky to live.

          Like

          Reply
          • Gil says:
            September 25, 2017 at 3:18 pm

            A long sentence for child crime does not solve the problem, it just delays it. Most criminals get parole and most never do their full sentence. Child crime deserves no quarter. I did not state to sanction inmate murder. My clarification is that many themselves or their own families have been victimized by predators, and they will not let it slide. I know how bad the recidivism rate is in CA. Thats inly the ones who had been caught, convicted on THIS occasion, and doesnt include thrown out evidence, testimony, or related crimes. Its a big circus and we dont have a just system.

            Like

            Reply
        • 100% YOOPER says:
          September 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

          Not really. You’d he surprised that sex offenders are usually shunned, not beaten up.

          Like

          Reply
  7. Rev.Bro. Generik Broderick says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    What’r the odds of an Arkancide? He may, after all, have some beans to spill yet unseen. Thumb drive hidden somewhere. We dodged a bullet, yet another reason to be Thankful for TRUMP.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Wonder where that computer is now, and what else was on it, and who put those emails of Hillary’s on it in the first place.
      That business about the file marked ‘insurance’ we don’t know if that was true or not.
      Was Huma really dumb enough to put government emails on a computer used by a perv?
      I don’t believe for one second it was their “shared” laptop.
      They had to take turns using it?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Lea says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Will he have to be registered as a sex offender? Certainly hope so.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. 4sure says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Will he spend his time in a country club or a real prison?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. amy1212 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    His life’s story clearly represents how “not to live your life”. As much as I would like to pile on with negative remarks about him, I am reminded of an Oscar Wilde quote, “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” Let’s pray that Anthony chooses wisely.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      The Apostle Paul was very cognizant of this. There are a number of places where he lists a number of sins or behaviors, and said “and that is what you ONCE were” (or something to that effect)”. For example:

      I Corinthians 6:9-11:

      9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind,

      10 Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.

      11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. coveyouthband says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Imagine a line forming behind his rotten a$$ of the rest of the creeps that need to do time……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Sentenced by a Clinton appointed judge……….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. filia.aurea says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Apparently, Weiner’s the patsy of choice. Either he didn’t roll over to a sufficient extent, or the charges brought are the least consequential to the Clinton Crime Family, just as they are in Imran Awan’s case. Eighteen months for the least of his crimes is is a distraction. When the Congressional Espionage ring and exploits of NY 9th district are fully exposed, Weiner’s true involvement will be understood.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Oh Sundance!!!!! You have ruined my pure thoughts with that photo. I will never be able to look at the wiener again without a good ROTFLOL 😱

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sloth1963 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    So, a slap on the Weiner? Hang the whole clan of miscreant.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. paulraven1 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Do you think Salon Magazine and other Leftist “jornolists” will issue an apology to Andrew Breitbart’s widow?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. NYGuy54 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Worth repeatng

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Atticus says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I can see the headline: “WEINER IN THE CAN”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    He rightfully belongs in jail. That being said, I want to see the 650,000 emails on his computer sending the whole cabal to a maximum security facility. No more of the
    2 tier justice system.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. moe ham head says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    i got 50 bucks that say after he serves his sentence he will run for office again and the libtards will surely reelect him or should i say re eruct him

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Nigella says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    He’ll definitely be taking a “knee” in prison….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. 4harrisonblog says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Noteworthy that his sentence was given in months rather than in years.

    Like

    Reply
  24. rashamon says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    George Webb, who has been investigating this case for well over a year, says he will be surprised if Weiner serves any time. Just another theatrical production to distract from bigger and more disastrous activities.

    Having worked with youngsters who were sexually assulted by friends, relatives and the general population, I will not share what I think should be done to him. We have a big problem in this world with sexual deviants and many of them are in high places where they can hire the best lawyers and pay off the judges. Remember the Franklin prostitution rising out of BoysTown, Nebraska, during the Bush years? Presently, thanks to our progressive educators, music and film producers, social media and lack of any moral structure, it is one-hundred times worse.

    Charlotte Iserbyt’s undercoving of Skull and Bones initiations. Kay Griggs memories of initiations in the military. You Tube has them on tape. Constant coverage of hazinf on college campuses and in locker rooms. How long will be tolerate this as a way to control people?

    http://www.nytimes.com/1988/12/18/us/a-lurid-mysterious-scandal-begins-taking-shape-in-omaha.html?pagewanted=all

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      September 25, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      Until the very public brutal consequences are handed out. Even then some will continue.

      Like

      Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      And that Dutch financier/dealmaker who was interviewed and broke down (for real, not fake) explaining what the über bigwigs wanted him to participate it – sacrifice (as in to Moloch – where the pizza stuff (Klintoons/Haiti/etc.) is leading).

      I’ve heard of that same sort of thing going on here in Europe (probably the Rotschilds, Fuggers [Augsburg], Weishaupt, et. al.) for even longer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      Michael Moore wrote a story about how Bernie Madoff was used as a distraction from crimes on Wall Street. Yes, Michael Moore. He isn’t as stupid as he acts.
      Bernie did wrong, but what did he have to do with Wall Street or the big banks or the mortgage meltdown? Nothing.
      So now we see Anthony being sacrificed in similar manner. Again, it is someone who did wrong, but is not the person responsible for major ongoing crimes of a sexual nature.
      They are both Jews, come to think of it.

      Like

      Reply
  25. melski says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Weiner will enter prison as a pedophile and in 21 months will leave prison as a homosexual. Some transition huh?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Harry Lime says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I’ll believe Huma is leaving him when Huma actually leaves him. And even then I won’t believe it because he knows where the bodies are buried. Talk of Arkancide are not so far fetched.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. emet says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    If Hillary had won, Weimer would have received a cabinet appointment, and Sheriff Arpiao would be serving hard time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. freddy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Your right for some reason they don’t like guys like Anthony and diddling little girls on the phone. He could easily get hurt by some guy who wants to make a name for himself . Then there are the honor type people in the Muslim Bro Hood who would just love to get their hands on the guy who defiled Huma…More of them around than the other guys……….No he won’t go to real prison cause they know he won’t survive it unless some Hillary holdouts make that happen……

    Like

    Reply
  29. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Big Tyrone is warming the mattress for Weiner

    Like

    Reply
  30. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Sentenced for losing Hillary the election by inviting the FBI into his home where Huma kept Hillary’s emails.

    Like

    Reply
  31. ruralnc says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    What Weiner did is incorrigible, totally horrific and sickening. Perhaps if he had chosen another woman to be his wife, a devoted, loving one to him, he wouldn’t have had the need to seek elsewhere to fulfill his needs. Maybe he’s always been a pervert, something I don’t know, but it seems to me that Mrs.Weiner was more devoted to HRC than to him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      Blaming the wife kinda sucks. Men own their junk and their keyboards. If wife is not what you bsrgined for divorce is much more honorable then cheat or in this case with a child

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ruralnc says:
        September 25, 2017 at 2:43 pm

        I’m a female, one who tries to analyze all sides of all stories, and I agree with your feedback. Weiner’s story is unlike those of the average population because of one factor: The Clintons. One day we will learn of what happened behind the scenes to have caused this travesty. Thanks for your response, trialbytruth.

        Like

        Reply
  32. Brant says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Will he be the fall guy for the entire POTUS 44 shenanigans? Sad.

    Like

    Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      September 25, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Looks that way. Jeff Sessions, if you let the entire Obama Administration skate, you are worse than a bum.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      September 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      I think it is unrelated. He was charged and convicted because it was an ordinary crime not associated with politics.

      All the Obama clan crimes were committed in a furtherance of the lib agenda or as political corruption (i.e. clinton foundation), and it appears they are still being protected out of professional courtesy.

      Like

      Reply
  33. lizzieintexas says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    He will have to surrender to his designated facility by Nov. 6 — his lawyer put in a request for Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York.”

    Why the h-ll was he not dragged off today and why the h-ll does he get to “request” his prison. What makes him so “special” that he gets privilege that any joe-blow does not? I am so sick of this double standard.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Scumbag too good a name for this low-life.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Kerry Gimbel says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Weiner has a real difficult time staying away from perversion. If he screws up during probation he will, or at least should, receive hard time. To a place he won’t want to take a knee!

    Like

    Reply
  36. freddiel says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Cry me a river you weenie!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Ghostrider says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Weiner rightly gets 21 months for being a pervert. But hillary clinton and huma weiner arguably commit treason and walk. Our two-tiered justice system: a pass for them, but a long term prison for the rest of us? D-mn the establishment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. stillers213 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Put Holder in prison with him. Imagine how popular Weiner-Holder would be in general population.

    Like

    Reply
  39. IMO says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    This pedophile criminal swamp creatures thought that vampire chuck schumer protected him.
    Wrong.
    The rest will go down one by one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. SR says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Texting and doing nothing in real is 21 months and playing in WH is free card for Clintons.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Steve in Greensboro says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    How are the slimy fallen…

    Like

    Reply
  42. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    21 months….before turning States evidence or after? It seems to me that this is the point where the real negotiations can begin for the Justice Dept vs the Swamp. The question is really does the Attorney General have the nerve?

    Like

    Reply
  43. drdeb says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Excellent tie in w/ Andrew Breitbart, Sundance!

    Like

    Reply
  44. Ghostrider says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Maybe we should chip in and buy him a copy of “What Happened” and her earlier book “Hard Choices” for him to read while he is in the big house.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s