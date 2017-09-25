Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months in Prison…

Former Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of Hillary Clinton confidant Huma Abedin, received a 21 month prison sentence earlier today as a result of his conviction for sexting and transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old minor.
According to the New York Post Mr. Weiner broke down in court during a last minute plea for leniency and a request for probation. New York prosecutors argued the disgraced former official needed prison time. The judge sentenced Weiner to 21 months behind bars.
New York – […] The disgraced ex-congressman broke down crying as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.
“This was a serious crime. It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote said as the convicted sext fiend dropped his head into his hand and wept.
After the courtroom cleared, Weiner sat crying in his chair with his lawyers patting him on the back. His mom also sat crying on the bench behind him, sitting next to Weiner’s brother Jason and Weiner’s dad.
His father and brother also joined him in the courtroom — but the serial sexter’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Huma Abedin, was nowhere to be seen.
In addition to his prison stint, Weiner was sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine for his crime, participate in sex offender outpatient treatment and spend three years on supervised release once his sentence is up.
He will have to surrender to his designated facility by Nov. 6 — his lawyer put in a request for Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York. (read more)
.
LikeLiked by 16 people
21 months is not nearly enough! He’ll get back out and start all over again. PERVERT!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Weiner made a deal with the DA not to contest sentencing if less than 25 months.
LikeLike
Huma Weiner had no response. She was with Hillary and her mouth was occupied.
LikeLike
I don’t like weiner but be serious he was only convicted of sexting not actual sex with a minor. 21 month is a good sentence, I see more serious crime with less.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sexting with a minor who deliberately sought contact with him. I think he should be punished, and the punishment should fit the crime, and I believe in this case it does.
Had he lured the girl in question into the situation, I would feel differently about it.
BTW, I do believe the girl was put up to it. Not to influence the election, as self-centered Hillary contends. But I believe that there should be an investigation into who was behind the girl’s actions, and punishment for those who would expose a very young person to such a sordid experience.
The girl has recently stated that she contacted Anthony Weiner “to see if he was still up to his antics”. It just does not make sense to me that a fifteen year old would do that.
Also, this is the same girl who allegedly wrote that “open letter to James Comey”, which was written by no teenage girl who ever lived.
The whole situation reeks. Anthony did what he did, and what he did was a crime.
All I’m saying is that there is more to this than meets the eye, and the investigation, IMO, is not finished.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A few years ago I would have agreed with you that a 15 year old would not do that. Today not so much. The liberal media/tv the internet et al have reduced childhood a very short time. Think we even teach kindergarten kids about homosexuality and accuse them at times of sexual harassment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your last sentence is the reality that drives me the craziest about this topic. They teach young children about sex in its various forms and then punish kids and sometimes their parents when they act out in a sexual manner. It is completely insane!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The website howtobeyourowndetective.com reported that the Los Angeles City School District lawyers destroyed 20 years of teacher sex offender records. Shredding and burning that stack at a municipal power plant probably powered the city’s electrical grid for a few days. Thankfoully the author had a list for parents on how to check for teachers.
LikeLike
Not surprised!
LikeLike
Dont have like but would like to say that I agree with you mireilleg. The fact that he was a known pervert attracted her. Girls at that age are curious and know quite a bit about sex. Its the leftists doing in schools. Its very difficul to raise proper children these days when they go to public and some private schools..That’s why more and more parents choose home schooling
LikeLike
“BTW, I do believe the girl was put up to it.” This would not surprise me. Politics is riddled with attempts to use sex to bring people down. This “crime” is far more tepid than even what we have seen Bill Clinton do? Did he go to jail? I am far more interested in Weiner based on what he might know about the Hillary/Huma affair. Why were all those emails on his computer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true but most of us totally feel repulsion towards him, his wife, his acolytes the Clintons. So we really want him to fall harder. He is the only one we are seeing brought to justice. We just want more. It’s human nature. I say this now but he did not sex texted my granddaughter if he had I would want him to serve the rest of his life in my care, then prison would look good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“He is the only one we are seeing brought to justice. ” That should make you suspicious right there. Weiner is being used as a distraction from far worse crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, you could be right. Then Menendez will be next on the list, at a 10 when they need something else to distract.
LikeLike
I understand your point, I would feel similarly myself, but you and I would never have a granddaughter who knowingly contacted a known pervert in his fifties just to see what he would do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess you’re right on that point.
LikeLike
The punk should have gotten 50yrs.
LikeLike
Why? What exactly did he do that deserves such a draconian punishment? He did very little when think about it.
LikeLike
Yeah he’ll get a low security prison
LikeLike
I disagree on this one. I think Weiner has been selected out for public shaming. He sent a picture — how does he know the person on the other end is under age? There are far worse perversions (I hate to say it, but some are even legal). Sexting is a new weird thing, and most people do not engage, but as perversions go, it is relatively harmless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He knew the person at the other end was underage because she told him straight out.
LikeLike
He was set up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mary– it does not matter if he was set up. He still had the choice to respond or not, especially after his first public shaming of the same behavior.
LikeLike
Women who engage in that sort of behavior will often claim to be underage, as they feel it adds some kind of zest to their activities (so I’m told, I don’t do this stuff!) so it would be possible for a man not to know even when she told him, but Anthony in this case has admitted knowing the girl was young, so there goes that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And his toddler child was lying next to him in one picture, with his “erectile on display!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where did the NY Post get that picture? The woman who texted Anthony claims she did not give it to the media, and Anthony certainly didn’t.
LikeLike
He was on SKYPE with her….it was not just texting….
LikeLike
Sex perverts don’t survive very long in prison.
LikeLike
He’ll be out in 6 for ‘good behavior’.
LikeLike
He will be out in 6 (carried of course) because the Clintons will make sure he gets one of their famous Fort Marcy Park/Arkansas specials….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if they let him have a phone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as it’s a Jitterbug.
LikeLike
LOL So true.
LikeLike
No– this is a FEDERAL crime they do full bore on time.
LikeLike
So….Who is next Mr.Session ?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
He won’t have to register as a sex offender? Or did I miss that?
LikeLike
I thought I heard that was part of the deal when he pleaded guilty.
I could be wrong.
LikeLike
He does have to register….
LikeLike
Anthony Weiner gets his own Reality Tv show, “Who wants to be my New Boyfriend ?”
He is now under an official contract for 2 Seasons.
LikeLike
He’s got names, dates, he will be out somewhere between 4 and 10 months…..or be Arkanhillarycided soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what is bothering me. The girl involved recently came forward again, and altered her story slightly, and brought Hillary and the election into it this time.
It has me wondering if this whole thing wasn’t a plot, engineered by Hillary, to rid herself of the liability of Anthony Weiner once and for all, but it backfired, because Anthony had emails on his computer that Hillary didn’t know were there.
Think about it.
Huma refused to dump her husband and break up her son’s home, which Hillary wanted het to do once she saw that Anthony, who Hillary already knew was a perv when Bill married Huma to him, wasn’t going to serve a political purpose.
Another instance of sexting goes public (and where did the NY Post get those texts?), and Huma at first declares she will divorce Anthony, but again she changes her mind. Since Anthony Weiner is not one inclined to lay his hands on women, as Hillary’s husband is, they have to concoct something bad enough that it will force Huma from his side.
Since we already know that Hillary always accuses others of doing what she is doing or people close to her are involved in, it isn’t hard to see where the idea of sex with a minor comes from.
Whoever besides Anthony had a hand in this should be brought to justice, and I’m not talking about the minor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good analysis. Weiner is being demonized by everyone — sure he has some weird sexual proclivities, but I have heard of much worse.
LikeLike
It will be fun and games for Anthony when his new ‘mates play hid the weiner in the shower. Huma should be next to stand in front of a judge and jury for her crimes committed to lie for her lover HIllary. Both of the Weiner’s are criminals, representing the best of what the Democrats have to offer.
LikeLike
Crocodile tears from Weiner. What a phony!
LikeLike
After all the real deal corruption of the Obama-Clinton years and this is the best that our justice system can deliver – a perp walk of a pervert?
In the meantime, the serious crooks and corrupt in Washington have no fear of our justice system.
LikeLiked by 11 people
What’s even more horrifying is that if Hillary had won, the case would likely have been dismissed, or the sentence would have been something like community service mentoring teenage girls.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Surrendering the key to Pandora’s Box will get you a good deal
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see this exactly as you do. We were told Hillary’s emails were saved on his laptop. As this is all they do with this? Hillary and Huma skate free?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Two separate issues. Kind of like Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lewinski was not even born when watergate happened. No comparison.
LikeLike
Whitewater, not Watergate. Whitewater was the beginning of “Arkancide”. It’s a long and ugly trail of bodies and crimes leading from Arkansas to Washington D.C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dateline had a Scott Peterson story on the other night.
If they are running out of murder mysteries, I can think of one they could cover…
LikeLike
My mistake.
LikeLike
I never trusted Comey’s alleged examination of the laptop, nor his too-quick exoneration of it. Later, for various reasons, I came to the conclusion that he “fast-tracked” examination of the laptop through a minimal number (1 or 2) of corrupt or pliable FBI agents who would play a combination of legal and IT games to bypass the nasty stuff and give it a clean bill of health. Comey is actually much smarter than stonetear (Combetta), who made the minor-league errors of trying to physically change email data, and thinking he could hide the fact. It is possible and in fact far easier to EXAMINE the dirty data dishonestly, and I’m sure that’s what Comey did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The laptop needs a thorough examination by someone honest, if such can be found. Comey had the nerve to testify that the FBI had not even asked Weiner about the Huma laptop, because of Weiner’s busy schedule (yet the FBI somehow knew that Huma’s story about forgetting it, etc., was true…). In a better world, the new FBI Director would interrogate Weiner about all details of his alleged role in “synching” various Blackberries, setting up the “insurance” file, and sweat him for what else he knows about the Hillary/Huma criminal activities. After a few hellish weeks in the pen, perhaps he’ll be motivated to do some serious talking.
LikeLike
Yes. Anthony Weiner is the fall guy here. That’s how corrupt and disgusting the Uniparty is, when Anthony Weiner is the least of their sins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not see it that way at all… he committed a crime, he was punished for it. The End. This is how the law should work for EVERYONE.
LikeLike
Well Bob, you wish has been granted. It is starting:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/state-department-employee-arrested-and-charged-concealing-extensive-contacts-foreign-agents
“federal complaint was unsealed today charging Candace Marie Claiborne, 60, of Washington, D.C., and an employee of the U.S. Department of State, with obstructing an official proceeding and making false statements to the FBI, both felony offenses, for allegedly concealing numerous contacts that she had over a period of years with foreign intelligence agents.[….]
“Candace Marie Claiborne is a U.S. State Department employee who possesses a Top Secret security clearance and allegedly failed to report her contacts with Chinese foreign intelligence agents who provided her with thousands of dollars of gifts and benefits[…]
“As a State Department employee with a Top Secret clearance, she received training and briefing about the need for caution and transparency. This case demonstrates that U.S. government employees will be held accountable for failing to honor the trust placed in them when they take on such sensitive assignments” […]
“Candace Claiborne is accused of violating her oath of office as a State Department employee, who was entrusted with Top Secret information when she purposefully mislead federal investigators about her significant and repeated interactions with foreign contacts,” said Assistant Director in Charge Vale. “The FBI will continue to investigate individuals who, though required by law, fail to report foreign contacts, which is a key indicator of potential insider threats posed by those in positions of public trust.”[…]”
And the screw is turned a little tighter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmm. T Rex and Jeff doing some Swamp draining at State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About time Weiner got time and his weiner got put in the slammer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Weiner is an addict/sick man and unable to control those impulses.
I’d be willing to bet Weiner’s laptop and phone had dozens, if not hundreds more prosecutable cases.
Is there any chance Weiner gave up anything on Huma/Hillary to get such a light dose of prison?
LikeLiked by 4 people
None of them would be prosecutable, as long as they were between consenting adults.
Anthony isn’t actually a pedo, he’s just an opportunist who took advantage of the windfall, a girl who contacted him out of the blue, knowing who he was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weiner is an early adolescent emotionally and seeks out that age group. Probably was molested as a late elementary-middle schooler.
LikeLike
You’ve got a point there. His behavior in Congress was often emotional and childish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not think 2 years is a light sentence…. not according to sentencing guidelines. This is rather stiff penalty…pardon the pun.
LikeLike
With Weiner’s disorder, he needs to be committed to a prison facility that does psychological treatment….though very few ever overcome their propensities and proclivities.
LikeLike
homeboy better thug up quick…he’s about to live out a federal prison gang rape fantasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve requested a white collar low security ‘retreat’ type place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes he won’t go to a REAL prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The requested facility probably has a chef and a masseuse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What is eerie about this is that it happened during the week between Rosh Hoshanah and Yom Kippur where Jewish people are supposed to demonstrate how their behavior allows them to be written into the Book of Life.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only Jewish ties this guy has is his name.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do the Jews have Hell? I forget.
LikeLike
no…the phrase we use during Yom Kippur is “May you be inscribed in the book of life”
LikeLike
Named “Bubba”? 6′ 8″, 280 pounds?
LikeLike
Oops. Replying to georgiafl above, sorry. I think Weiner is getting written in the wrong book(s) right now, sad to say…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will be sent to a federal facility that has a special unit that protects pedophiles. You can thank the judiciary for this after to many pervs were getting hurt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
after he tosses a few salads, maybe he’ll go full aaron hernandez
LikeLike
I’ve worked in a male State prison as a C/O for 18 years. He’ll get pampered in a Fed prison. In a State run one, he’d get passed around like candy if he didn’t pay for protection. Even then, protection also had sexual favors for payment.
LikeLike
“…getting hurt.” —-No, getting killed by fellow inmates. I’ve been told that it’s a death sentence for a pervert/pedophile to be released into the general prison population.
It will be interesting to see which prison Weiner goes to.
LikeLike
Not really many killed in the federal system. Not many thugs wanted to pick up a murder charge, but didn’t mind sitting a month in the hole for beating the crap out of them
LikeLiked by 1 person
And their victims?
Crickets from the Klintoons…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes me think of an Oscar Mayer parody I saw a while back, I think on Twitchy (kind of edgy, though). He was really getting, er, skewered – too bad the laptop contents haven’t made it to Wikileaks…
Oh I’d love to be a Congressman named Wiener,
That is what I’d truly like to be,
‘Cause if I were a Congressman named Wiener,
I’d end up with a Ho named Abedin.
Oh, I’m glad I’m not a Congressman named Wiener,
That is what I’d never want to be.
‘Cause if I were a Congressman named Wiener,
I’d lose my Ho to a witch named Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The first thing I thought of when I saw this picture was “Godfather” Bill Clinton fake-crying at Ron Brown’s funeral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And not forgetting “The Great Øne”, here are some acting tips 🙂 from Penny University:
LikeLike
His minimum security sentence will be like a country club for disgraced democrats
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe they will offer horse riding therapy like the other place 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a ripoff that place is.
LikeLike
That was just a slap on the wrist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
21 real months or 21 months to be foreshortened by “good behavior”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the federal system, you must complete 90% of your sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if he will do the time. Run, suicide, or ankancide? Theres no use for a sex offender in the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Least of all in a prison setting where the charges include children. There is honor among thieves.
LikeLike
If all the sex offenders were thrown to gen pop while in jail or prison, they would take care of the problem. First they victimize the immediate person(s), then their families, law enforcement, the courts, other people in jail, and us taxpayers.
We do not need these people in society.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate child predators but to turn their punishment over to a mob of criminals so that violent criminals can justify their violence is counter productive to everyone. You want to execute for violent rape fine with me.
.I f you want long sentences for any crime involving a child I am cool with that but justifying the jungles we have created of our prison system as a way to punish criminals is wrong. The members of that jungle eventual get released to your neighborhood.
Let’s not encourage the violent sociopaths. In their world child predator bad but its okay to take your money kill you cause your not a kid an were to unlucky to live.
LikeLike
A long sentence for child crime does not solve the problem, it just delays it. Most criminals get parole and most never do their full sentence. Child crime deserves no quarter. I did not state to sanction inmate murder. My clarification is that many themselves or their own families have been victimized by predators, and they will not let it slide. I know how bad the recidivism rate is in CA. Thats inly the ones who had been caught, convicted on THIS occasion, and doesnt include thrown out evidence, testimony, or related crimes. Its a big circus and we dont have a just system.
LikeLike
Not really. You’d he surprised that sex offenders are usually shunned, not beaten up.
LikeLike
I know what i am told by law enforcement. They are not shunned in prison when others know what they are, depends on the circumstances of each.
LikeLike
I know they are, I worked in a men’s prison for 18 years. A few did get the shit kicked out of them. Not many do.
LikeLike
What’r the odds of an Arkancide? He may, after all, have some beans to spill yet unseen. Thumb drive hidden somewhere. We dodged a bullet, yet another reason to be Thankful for TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder where that computer is now, and what else was on it, and who put those emails of Hillary’s on it in the first place.
That business about the file marked ‘insurance’ we don’t know if that was true or not.
Was Huma really dumb enough to put government emails on a computer used by a perv?
I don’t believe for one second it was their “shared” laptop.
They had to take turns using it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will he have to be registered as a sex offender? Certainly hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will he spend his time in a country club or a real prison?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From other comments, sounds like a country club…
LikeLike
Yep
LikeLike
His life’s story clearly represents how “not to live your life”. As much as I would like to pile on with negative remarks about him, I am reminded of an Oscar Wilde quote, “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.” Let’s pray that Anthony chooses wisely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Apostle Paul was very cognizant of this. There are a number of places where he lists a number of sins or behaviors, and said “and that is what you ONCE were” (or something to that effect)”. For example:
I Corinthians 6:9-11:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine a line forming behind his rotten a$$ of the rest of the creeps that need to do time……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sentenced by a Clinton appointed judge……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently, Weiner’s the patsy of choice. Either he didn’t roll over to a sufficient extent, or the charges brought are the least consequential to the Clinton Crime Family, just as they are in Imran Awan’s case. Eighteen months for the least of his crimes is is a distraction. When the Congressional Espionage ring and exploits of NY 9th district are fully exposed, Weiner’s true involvement will be understood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Anthony got used, and discarded like a smelly sponge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Sundance!!!!! You have ruined my pure thoughts with that photo. I will never be able to look at the wiener again without a good ROTFLOL 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, a slap on the Weiner? Hang the whole clan of miscreant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think Salon Magazine and other Leftist “jornolists” will issue an apology to Andrew Breitbart’s widow?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll take ‘snowball’s chance in hell’ for 100, Alex.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hehe…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worth repeatng
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see the headline: “WEINER IN THE CAN”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean like Vienna sausages?
LikeLike
He rightfully belongs in jail. That being said, I want to see the 650,000 emails on his computer sending the whole cabal to a maximum security facility. No more of the
2 tier justice system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, but they looked through those with blinding speed, and discovered they were EXACTLY THE SAME as any emails they already saw, or something like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i got 50 bucks that say after he serves his sentence he will run for office again and the libtards will surely reelect him or should i say re eruct him
LikeLiked by 1 person
that worked for marion barry.
LikeLike
He will be out in time to run for president in 2020.
LikeLike
He’ll definitely be taking a “knee” in prison….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very safe bet.
LikeLike
Noteworthy that his sentence was given in months rather than in years.
LikeLike
George Webb, who has been investigating this case for well over a year, says he will be surprised if Weiner serves any time. Just another theatrical production to distract from bigger and more disastrous activities.
Having worked with youngsters who were sexually assulted by friends, relatives and the general population, I will not share what I think should be done to him. We have a big problem in this world with sexual deviants and many of them are in high places where they can hire the best lawyers and pay off the judges. Remember the Franklin prostitution rising out of BoysTown, Nebraska, during the Bush years? Presently, thanks to our progressive educators, music and film producers, social media and lack of any moral structure, it is one-hundred times worse.
Charlotte Iserbyt’s undercoving of Skull and Bones initiations. Kay Griggs memories of initiations in the military. You Tube has them on tape. Constant coverage of hazinf on college campuses and in locker rooms. How long will be tolerate this as a way to control people?
http://www.nytimes.com/1988/12/18/us/a-lurid-mysterious-scandal-begins-taking-shape-in-omaha.html?pagewanted=all
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until the very public brutal consequences are handed out. Even then some will continue.
LikeLike
And that Dutch financier/dealmaker who was interviewed and broke down (for real, not fake) explaining what the über bigwigs wanted him to participate it – sacrifice (as in to Moloch – where the pizza stuff (Klintoons/Haiti/etc.) is leading).
I’ve heard of that same sort of thing going on here in Europe (probably the Rotschilds, Fuggers [Augsburg], Weishaupt, et. al.) for even longer.
LikeLike
Michael Moore wrote a story about how Bernie Madoff was used as a distraction from crimes on Wall Street. Yes, Michael Moore. He isn’t as stupid as he acts.
Bernie did wrong, but what did he have to do with Wall Street or the big banks or the mortgage meltdown? Nothing.
So now we see Anthony being sacrificed in similar manner. Again, it is someone who did wrong, but is not the person responsible for major ongoing crimes of a sexual nature.
They are both Jews, come to think of it.
LikeLike
Weiner will enter prison as a pedophile and in 21 months will leave prison as a homosexual. Some transition huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The federal systems protect high profile prisoners. Hopefully he’ll use the time to get his head straightened out.
But for the grace of God…
LikeLike
only if he hasnt spilled the beans about Clinton crimes
LikeLike
Oh he will get “something straightened out” for certain.
LikeLike
Yes, he will be protected by the Feds. Anthony’s attorneys will most likely seek a reduced sentence on grounds of good behavior in six to nine months.
LikeLike
I’ll believe Huma is leaving him when Huma actually leaves him. And even then I won’t believe it because he knows where the bodies are buried. Talk of Arkancide are not so far fetched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can’t be forced to testify against each other. They will be married as long as the Clinton’s same reason
LikeLike
If Hillary had won, Weimer would have received a cabinet appointment, and Sheriff Arpiao would be serving hard time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your right for some reason they don’t like guys like Anthony and diddling little girls on the phone. He could easily get hurt by some guy who wants to make a name for himself . Then there are the honor type people in the Muslim Bro Hood who would just love to get their hands on the guy who defiled Huma…More of them around than the other guys……….No he won’t go to real prison cause they know he won’t survive it unless some Hillary holdouts make that happen……
LikeLike
Big Tyrone is warming the mattress for Weiner
LikeLike
Sentenced for losing Hillary the election by inviting the FBI into his home where Huma kept Hillary’s emails.
LikeLike
What Weiner did is incorrigible, totally horrific and sickening. Perhaps if he had chosen another woman to be his wife, a devoted, loving one to him, he wouldn’t have had the need to seek elsewhere to fulfill his needs. Maybe he’s always been a pervert, something I don’t know, but it seems to me that Mrs.Weiner was more devoted to HRC than to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blaming the wife kinda sucks. Men own their junk and their keyboards. If wife is not what you bsrgined for divorce is much more honorable then cheat or in this case with a child
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a female, one who tries to analyze all sides of all stories, and I agree with your feedback. Weiner’s story is unlike those of the average population because of one factor: The Clintons. One day we will learn of what happened behind the scenes to have caused this travesty. Thanks for your response, trialbytruth.
LikeLike
Will he be the fall guy for the entire POTUS 44 shenanigans? Sad.
LikeLike
Looks that way. Jeff Sessions, if you let the entire Obama Administration skate, you are worse than a bum.
LikeLike
I think it is unrelated. He was charged and convicted because it was an ordinary crime not associated with politics.
All the Obama clan crimes were committed in a furtherance of the lib agenda or as political corruption (i.e. clinton foundation), and it appears they are still being protected out of professional courtesy.
LikeLike
He will have to surrender to his designated facility by Nov. 6 — his lawyer put in a request for Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York.”
Why the h-ll was he not dragged off today and why the h-ll does he get to “request” his prison. What makes him so “special” that he gets privilege that any joe-blow does not? I am so sick of this double standard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because he is connected to Schumer and the Clinton’s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scumbag too good a name for this low-life.
LikeLike
Weiner has a real difficult time staying away from perversion. If he screws up during probation he will, or at least should, receive hard time. To a place he won’t want to take a knee!
LikeLike
Cry me a river you weenie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weiner rightly gets 21 months for being a pervert. But hillary clinton and huma weiner arguably commit treason and walk. Our two-tiered justice system: a pass for them, but a long term prison for the rest of us? D-mn the establishment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put Holder in prison with him. Imagine how popular Weiner-Holder would be in general population.
LikeLike
This pedophile criminal swamp creatures thought that vampire chuck schumer protected him.
Wrong.
The rest will go down one by one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Texting and doing nothing in real is 21 months and playing in WH is free card for Clintons.
LikeLike
How are the slimy fallen…
LikeLike
21 months….before turning States evidence or after? It seems to me that this is the point where the real negotiations can begin for the Justice Dept vs the Swamp. The question is really does the Attorney General have the nerve?
LikeLike
Or the desire?
LikeLike
Excellent tie in w/ Andrew Breitbart, Sundance!
LikeLike
Maybe we should chip in and buy him a copy of “What Happened” and her earlier book “Hard Choices” for him to read while he is in the big house.
LikeLike