Anthony Weiner Sentenced To 21 Months in Prison…

Former Democrat Congressman Anthony Weiner, husband of Hillary Clinton confidant Huma Abedin, received a 21 month prison sentence earlier today as a result of his conviction for sexting and transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old minor.

According to the New York Post Mr. Weiner broke down in court during a last minute plea for leniency and a request for probation. New York prosecutors argued the disgraced former official needed prison time. The judge sentenced Weiner to 21 months behind bars.

New York – […] The disgraced ex-congressman broke down crying as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016.

“This was a serious crime. It’s a serious crime that deserves serious punishment,” Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote said as the convicted sext fiend dropped his head into his hand and wept.

After the courtroom cleared, Weiner sat crying in his chair with his lawyers patting him on the back. His mom also sat crying on the bench behind him, sitting next to Weiner’s brother Jason and Weiner’s dad.

His father and brother also joined him in the courtroom — but the serial sexter’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Huma Abedin, was nowhere to be seen.

In addition to his prison stint, Weiner was sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine for his crime, participate in sex offender outpatient treatment and spend three years on supervised release once his sentence is up.

He will have to surrender to his designated facility by Nov. 6 — his lawyer put in a request for Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York. (read more)

