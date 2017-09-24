Sunday September 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
In our never-ending (some might say tiresome) debate over the Alabama GOP primary runoff, I see occasional statements from posters who wonder why Roy Moore has such strong support.
As a Treeper who will be proudly voting for Roy Moore next Tuesday (and again in November), I want to share my reasons for being, first and foremost, FOR Roy Moore, and secondly, AGAINST Luther Strange.
For Roy Moore:
1. Unquestionably seeks to protect Christian values. Whether you agree or disagree, Moore has been willing to give up his elected position TWICE in order to support Christian values. You can disagree with his technique, but you cannot question a man who gives up what he has given up in order to stand for what he believes in.
2. He is an outsider, considered a bit brash by some, and isn’t supported by the establishment GOP. Kinda reminds me of my favorite president1 🙂
3. Just an overall impressive man with an interesting life. West Point graduate. Viet Nam vet. Was briefly a professional kickboxer. Worked a year as a cowboy.
Against Luther Strange:
4. Unethical appointment to the U.S. Senate. Search the web for details, but the short story is simple: Only a few weeks before Gov. Bentley resigned in disgrace, he appointed Strange to fill Session’s seat. Strange was our AG, supposedly “investigating” Bentley. Our legislature was also investigating Bentley – until Strange told them to stop. It reeks of corruption.
5. Scorched-earth campaigns, financed by the GOPe. This is a party primary. Millions have been wasted by the GOP to beat… other GOP. Some say this is typical support for a GOP incumbent. But, this is not. Strange has never been elected as our senator. He was only appointed to fill the term, and had only been doing so for less than six months when the GOP started their cash flow. And his campaign? Distortions and lies to get ahead of the 2nd tier candidates (Mo Brooks in particular) and earn a runoff spot. Then, more distortions and lies against Moore. There’s a reason that the #3, #4, and #5 finishers have all endorsed Moore. They saw his politics of personal destruction up close and personal.
6. He was a DC lobbyist for around 15 years.
Now, perhaps those of you who wonder why this race engenders so much passion can see why that is so.
On a side note, I’m extremely weary of the nastiness that this race has brought on this site.
I admit and apologize that I have been a part of that.
So, I am gonna do my best to respond with positivity and information when needed, and with silence to those who are only seeking to stir up trouble.
Can’t promise that I’ll be able to stick to that, but I’ll try! :)
Thanks for the link, C.
You’re welcome!
Thank you, citizen.
You may not realize the impeccable timing of your post tonight, but it is.
So beautiful, thank you.
Agree! Beautiful song, beautiful instrument.
Grandma Covfefe says: September 22, 2017 at 12:54 am
Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Rom 15:13
Joy, Peace and Hope
We may be asked what we want in life,
Be it money or power or fame.
Or maybe it’s just to do our own thing,
Or hit the home run that wins the game.
Most Christians tend to think other thoughts;
We have very different goals in mind.
Christians might say “To follow God’s will,”
Or “To love God and to man be kind.”
Those are things we should do in life,
But what is it we want as we live?
As we walk the paths made straight by God,
What is it that life has to give?
I, for one, look for peace in my life,
Serenity – a calmness of mind.
I find this peace from believing
The world’s events are by God’s design.
Though I don’t know the details of His plans,
I know that His plans are for my good,
Plans to let me grow into His ways,
Plans to guide me to walk where I should.
I also look for some happiness,
For life without joy would be cold.
But God gives us joy inexpressible,
When we trust in His Son to save our souls.
As we look around us in these days,
We see trouble and rubble and debris.
But the Lord takes delight in his people,
And has crowned us with His victory.
One final thing I look for in life,
Is hope for a future, far from sin.
Of all the promises that we hold,
The best is our future with Him.
Christian hope is not wishful thinking,
But surety in the things to come.
The trumpet will sound, we’ll hear the shout,
And rise to be ever with God’s Son.
In this, my life, I’d like it to be
That a river of peace flows softly nearby,
That I am filled with joy after joy,
And on wings of hope I soar and fly.
But that’s not how it always will be
As I trip and stumble along my way.
There will be troubles and sadness, too,
While the future turns cloudy and gray.
I may wonder “Why isn’t God near?”
But if I’d look, He’s right at my side.
And with His strong, supporting hand,
He’ll lead me through, my Merciful Guide.
And when, in time, our hope draws near,
And it’s the time for us to arise,
We’ll find everlasting peace and joy,
As we join our Savior in the skies.
I, for one, look for peace in my life,
Serenity – a calmness of mind.
I find this peace from believing
The world’s events are by God’s design.
Though I don’t know the details of His plans,
I know that His plans are for my good,
Plans to let me grow into His ways,
Plans to guide me to walk where I should.
Amen!
Thank you, BC.
BakoCarl,
Your poem is so beautiful.
Thank You for expanding on that scripture.
I already know what God’s Will is for you–your poems you share with us.
Thru your poems, you have touched and blessed many Treepers.
The poems envelopes us and calms us down.
May the Lord always bless you with peace, joy, and hope thru His Son.—always.
Again, thank you for your ministry of writing poems.
It’s the last set and time for the last song . . .
Irish Blessing
I wish you not a path devoid of clouds,
Nor a life on a bed or roses.
Nor, that you might never need regret,
Nor that you should never feel pain.
No, this is not my wish for you. My wish for you is:
That you might be brave in times of trial
When other’s lay crosses upon your shoulders.
When mountains must be climbed and chasms crossed,
When hope scarce shines through.
When every gift God gave you might grow along with you,
And let you give the gift of joy to all who care for you.
That you might always have a friend who is worth that name.
Whom you can trust.
And hope will be, in times of sadness,
Who will defy the storms of life by your side.
One more wish for you:
That in every hour of joy and pain, you may be close to God.
This is my wish for you and those who are close to you.
This is my hope for you, now and forever.
